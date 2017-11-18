Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata: Shami, Umesh Adding Valuable Runs for Hosts

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 18, 2017, 11:22 AM IST

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

11:21(IST)

Four: Umesh Yadav has now joined the party as he hits a cracking shot straight down the ground for a boundary. The ball goes over the mid-on fielder for a four. Lakmal cannot believe that he has been hit by a number 10 for a boundary straight down the ground.

11:15(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: Four for Lakmal now. Beautiful delivery in the off-stump channel. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drawn to it, and the thin edge is easily pouched by Dickwella. The conditions are undoubtedly better for batting now. On days one and two, 150-200 looked like it might be a decent score. Now, it looks well short. 

11:15(IST)

Four and Four: Shami is just swinging his bat wildly and he is getting valuable runs for India. Twice now he has tried to pull the ball and both the times the ball has taken an edge and gone for boundary over the wicket-keeper. India fans are loving it.

11:12(IST)

FUN STAT: Umesh Yadav did something Virat Kohli, KL Rahul couldn't in this Test - Score a single off Suranga Lakmal! 

11:09(IST)

OUT: Suranga Lakmal picks his fourth wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was a similar deliver that got rid of KL Rahul on the first ball of the Test. Bhuvi departs for 13 as India lose their ninth wicket.

11:06(IST)

CHANCE: Shami tries to slog the ball out of the part but the Dilruwan delivery takes a top edge and goes high in the air. However, the ball landed in no man's land, in between two players. Shami survives. India are slowly and steadily approaching the 150 run mark.

11:04(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked positive so far in his short innings. He is keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking singles. India need as many runs as possible with only two left in the kitty.

11:02(IST)

Rangana Herath has been introduced into the attack as the visitors look to finish off the Indian tail. This is Herath's just the second over of the entire innings. 

11:00(IST)

Stat Attack: Here are the previous instances of India getting bowled out for less than 150 vs Sri Lanka: 112 Galle, 2015 ; 138 Colombo SSC, 2008

10:56(IST)

Four: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is no muck with a bat as he has shown in the recent past. Shanaka bowls a good delivery and it takes an edge of the bat of Bhuvi and goes for a boundary behind the keeper. 

10:54(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: Another massive blow for India, as Wriddhiman Saha feathers an edge on to his forearm, before the ball loops up to Angelo Mathews behind the stumps. Another wicket for Perera, and India's innings tumbling towards a premature conclusion after that promising partnership.

10:53(IST)

OUT: : Another blow for India as this time, it is Saha who has to make the long walk back into the hut. Perera gets his second wicket of the over after the ball nicked the bat of Saha and Mathews took an easy catch behind the stumps. Saha opted for the DRS but replays showed that the ball had indeed hit the bat of Saha. India are eight down now.

10:51(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: Excellent review from Perera and Sri Lanka. That was clearly pad first. And Jadeja has to go. Very good 48-run stand between Saha and Jadeja. It's redressed the balance somewhat, but Sri Lanka well on top.

10:48(IST)

OUT: Dilruwan tosses the ball up and it hits the pads of Jadeja who had come out of his crease to defend. Huge appeal from the visitors but the umpire says not out. But SL opted for the DRS and ball tracker showed that the ball was indeed hitting the stumps. Jadeja departs for 22.

10:43(IST)

Four: Shanaka bowls outside the off stump and Saha comes onto the front foot and drives the ball past the point region by opening the face of the bat. There were two fielders in that area but the ball went in between them for a boundary. 6th four of the innings for Saha.

10:40(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

Superman Saha: A few of his important knocks: -

Colombo, 2015 vs SL-- India 267/5,  Saha walks in, India end with 393. Saha ends with 56. India win by 278 runs.

Nagpur, 2015 vs SA -- India 116/5, Saha walks in, India end with 215. Saha ends with 32. India win by 124 runs.

Gros Islet, 2016 vs WI -- India 126/5, Saha walks in, India end with 353. Saha ends with 104. India win by 237 runs.

Kolkata, 2016 vs NZ -- India 200/6, Saha walks in, India end with 316. Saha ends with 54. India win by 178 runs.

Ranchi, 2017 vs AUS -- India 328/6, Saha walks in, India end with 603/9. Saha ends with 117. Match drawn.

 

10:37(IST)

CHANCE: Huge opportunity for Sri Lanka and it is wasted by their skipper Niroshan Dickwella. A blip in concentration from Saha and  he comes dancing down the track to hit a tossed up Dilruwan delivery. However, Saha misses the ball completely but Dickwella fails to collect the ball and Saha survives.

10:34(IST)

Shanaka bowls his second over of the day and it is also a maiden. The right arm pacer is targeting the off stump of the batsmen and Saha seem to be content with leaving the ball. 

10:31(IST)

Credit must be given to Saha as well as who seem to have taken a leaf out of Pujara's book and is playing really well. The best part of Saha's batting so far has been his patience. Saha is not taking any risks and leaving almost every delivery that is outside the off-stump. 

10:28(IST)

So far in the day, India have suffered just one blow, with Pujara getting castled by Gamage for 52. This is the first time Pujara has failed to convert a 50 to a century against SL in Tests. He had converted his previous 3 fifties to centuries before today in Tests against SL.

10:26(IST)

Shanaka and Dilruwan bowl successive maiden overs. But since the dismissal of Pujara, Jadeja and Saha are issued a great fight back and they are taking the attack to the visitors. Their partnership has crossed 40, as he head into drinks break on the third day.

10:20(IST)

Shanaka comes into the attack, his first over of the day, and this is rather surprising. He had a good spell yesterday and got two wickets for Sri Lanka, he should have come into the attack ahead of Perera.

10:17(IST)

Sri Lanka's pace battery of Gamage and Lakmal seems to have tired here, and Sri Lanka are going for the spinners here. Jadeja  frees his arms and clears the boundary, straight over long off and it goes for a maximum. India getting a real move on here, they move onto 121/6.

10:13(IST)

Local boy Saha has been really good so far, first providing support to Pujara and then taking over the mantle after he departed, he looks confident out in the middle and is getting away the much needed boundaries. India truly fighting back now.

10:09(IST)

Dilruwan Perera, the off-spinner comes into the attack, this should please both the batsmen here, they will be looking to build on this and try to get as many runs as possible. Although you have to say that Sri Lanka's strategy has been really poor here.

10:06(IST)

This partnership is really hurting Sri Lanka here, it has quickly moved onto 23 off just 33 balls, every run is precious here for the hosts who will be setting small targets for themselves. First one has to be to reach 150. Saha, Jadeja certainly showing some urgency in the middle.

10:02(IST)

Poor fielding effort now from Sri Lanka, they are really letting the game slip away here, first a misfield and then a poor effort near the boundary line, India complete 100 here, Jadeja quickly moves onto 12 off 11 balls. Sri Lanka need to be careful here. India 102/6

09:57(IST)

Jadeja also getting a boundary away now, and Sri Lanka seem to be going on the defensive here, that's just poor strategy here, they need to dismiss India as early as possible to have any chance of winning this Test match. They are not helping themselves with such strategy

09:51(IST)

Saha is struck on the pads, right in front of the stumps. Loud appeal from the bowler but umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka go for the review there, but the ball is going over the stumps. That's what it looked like to the naked eye, Sri Lanka lose their review there and you have to say that was a poor review.

09:48(IST)

FOUR! Saha continues to score valuable runs for India here, gets another boundary away on the leg side, flicked off his pads for his second boundary of the day. India move closer to 100.

09:45(IST)

So, Jadeja and Saha are in the middle now, India need the two to get a solid partnership here. Will be interesting to see how Jadeja plays this one out, will he continue to bat aggressively or curb his natural instincts?

Latest Update: Shami and Umesh are playing well for the last wickets and adding handy runs for the hosts.

Day 2 Review: Rain played spoilsport yet again in Kolkata after an interesting first session saw the Sri Lankans make more in roads into the Indian batting line-up, while the indefatigable Cheteshwar Pujara continued his resistance with an unbeaten hand of 47, which took the hosts to 74/5 before incessant unseasonal rains led to play being called off early.
Resuming at the their overnight score of 17/3, India lost Ajinkya Rahane early. Dashun Shanaka bowled in the channel outside the off stump and Rahane went for the drive and got a faint outside edge which carried straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. Rahane, who has fallen to his temptation of driving on the up several times earlier, went back to the hut after adding just 4 runs to the total. India were 30/4 at this point.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who enjoys a great record with the bat at the Eden Gardens, was promoted above wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Ashwin showed intent and skill as he hit a Shanaka full toss to the cover point boundary to get off the mark.
Pujara on the other end showed great composure and skill, as he negotiated the Lankan paceman and also punished the loose deliveries. He was quick to attack the balls pitched up outside the off-stump and hit a couple of boundaries through the extra cover region.
Ashwin though was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from Gamage which shook him a bit. The all-rounder was dismissed in the next over as he drove on the up, outside the off stump, and was caught at point by Dimuth Karunaratne, India at this point were 50/5 and in trouble.
Saha came out next and along with Pujara tried to keep the Lankan bowlers at bay. It was around this time that visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal decided to give the part-timer Karunaratne a go to give a break to his main bowlers. Both Pujara and Saha capitalised on this and scored 17 precious runs off Karunaratne's two overs.
Pujara was poised for his 16th Test half-century before rain interrupted play and early lunch was taken. No more play was possible after that and India ended the day at 74/5.
The match is expected to start at 9.15 AM IST and can be watched live on Star Sports 1, the live streaming will be available on hotstar.com.
You can follow Cricketnext blog for ball-by-ball and live updates from the game.

India Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Sri Lanka Playing XI
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage BenchLakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva
