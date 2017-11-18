Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata: Shami, Umesh Adding Valuable Runs for Hosts

10:53(IST)

OUT: : Another blow for India as this time, it is Saha who has to make the long walk back into the hut. Perera gets his second wicket of the over after the ball nicked the bat of Saha and Mathews took an easy catch behind the stumps. Saha opted for the DRS but replays showed that the ball had indeed hit the bat of Saha. India are eight down now.