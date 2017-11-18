Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata: Thirimanne, Mathews Dominate Indian Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 18, 2017, 1:49 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:01(IST)

Ashwin ends his first over and gives away just two runs from it. However, it is not about the runs for India at the moment as they crave for a wicket to break this stunning partnership. The visitors seems to have taken control of the match.

13:56(IST)

Finally some spin and it is happening in the 23rd over of the innings. Virat Kohli has now brought on Ravichandran Ashwin as India are getting increasingly desperate to break this partnership.

13:53(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now been re-introduced into the attack as Virat Kohli looks to break this partnership which has already crossed the 50-run mark. Bhuvi has been the only wicket-taken in the innings for India as he dismissed for the openers.

13:50(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Umesh and Mathews swings hard at the ball and it goes for a boundary towards third man. Just couple of balls earlier the fielder was brought in from there and Mathews did well to hit the ball in no man's land.

13:45(IST)

Partnership: Shami this time strays onto the pads of Mathews and the right hander goes back into the crease and flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Then, the ball takes an outside edge and goes for a boundary in between slip and gully. The partnership between these two is worth 50 now off 85 deliveries. (first 50-run stand of the match)

13:39(IST)

Weather Update: The clouds are starting to come over the ground now and the sun has gone away. As a precautionary measure, the ground-staff are sitting just outside the boundary rope and are prepared to take the covers inside if required.

13:37(IST)

Mohammed Shami has bowled his heart out in the innings so far but he hasn't been rewarded for it. Couple of times the edges have gone away from a fielder while multiple times the ball has missed the outside edge of the bat. Shami just completed 7 overs in which he has given 29 runs without any wicket so far.

13:32(IST)

DROPPED: Excellent chance for India to break this pratnership but Shikhar Dhawan drops a sitter at first slip. Umesh produces an edge off the bat of Thirimanne and Dhawan put down the straightforward catch. Thirimanne survives and Umesh and Kohli are not looking happy.

13:28(IST)

Chance but Four: Excellent bowling from Shami but Mathews gets a four for it. Shami opens up Mathews but the ball takes an edge and flies away in between slip and gully for a boundary. Runs are coming thick and fast at the moment.

13:27(IST)

Four and Four: Thirimanne is starting to cut loose as he slams two boundaries in one over from Umesh Yadav post drinks. First, the ball takes a thick edge and flies for a boundary behind the slip region. While the second boundary comes as the southpaw flicks the ball off his hips towards square leg.

13:16(IST)

Four: Excellent cover drive from Thrimanne and it brings up his third four of the innings. Overptiched from Bhuvi and Thirmanne leans into the drive as the ball goes away for a boundary, piercing the two fielders in the cover region. With that, drinks have been taken.

13:13(IST)

50: Umesh bowls onto the hips of Thirimanne and the southpaw just flicks the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. Sri Lanka have also managed to cross the 50-run mark and Thirimanne and Mathews are building a good partnership at the moment.

13:09(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has just completed his seven overs and he has taken two wickets and given just 20 runs. Mathews and Thirimanne have steadied the ship somewhat after the loss of two wickets. Runs aren't coming thick and fast but they are negating the effect of the pacers.

13:00(IST)

Umesh Yadav has now been introduced into the attack by India skipper Virat Kohli. Umesh is replacing Shami into the attack. Umesh's pace will surely trouble the Lankan batsmen if he sticks to the line and length that we are used to seeing him do in the past.

12:55(IST)

After the loss of two wickets, Thirimanne and Mathews are just trying to steady the Lankan ship at the moment. Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar and Shami are breathing fire at the moment and they are setting the tone for the spinners to come on and do the damage.

12:52(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling like a man possessed at the moment. He is constantly beating the batsman outside the off stump and it seems that he will take wicket of every delivery. While Shami is also bowling well but he hasn't been rewarded yet.

12:41(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This is the first time Bhuvi has taken 2 or more wickets in a Test innings for the first time in 7 Test innings. The last time he did so was also at Eden Gardens against NZ, 2016.

12:38(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: Two wickets for Bhuvneshwar, and India right back in this. Sadeera Samarawickrama was looking really good out there, but that was a rather lazy waft at an ordinary delivery.

12:37(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on fire at the moment as he has not got rid of both the Sri Lanka openers. After Karunaratne, Sadeera returns into the hut after he edge the ball straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper Saha. Sri Lanka are now 34/2 and India are right back in the match.

12:34(IST)

After a good start into the match, Sri Lankan batsmen have been pegged back by the Indian pacers. They are troubling the batsmen with their impreccable line and length now. The hosts have their tails up at the moment.

12:29(IST)

OUT: Bhuvi this time bowls from around the wicket to Karunaratne and the southpaw doesn't offer a shot. The ball cuts inside and hits his pads and the umpire says out. However, the southpaw opts for DRS but the third umpire also gives out. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket.

12:23(IST)

DRS: India thought that Shami had gotten them the first breakthrough of the innings when Karunaratne was trapped LBW by the pacer and umpire gave out. However, the visitors opted for the DRS and it showed that the ball was going over the wicket.

12:19(IST)

Four: Sri Lankan batsmen are dealing in boundaries at the moment as they are scoring runs at a good pace. This time, Bhuvi bowls an inswinger into the pads of the right hander and Sadeera flicks it for a boundary behind square. The two openers are on fire at the moment.

12:14(IST)

Four: Shami is also hit for a boundary on the first ball that he bowls in the match. Shami bowls onto the pads of Karunaratne and the left hander flicks the ball for a boundary towards square leg. Good start by both these openers.

12:09(IST)

Early signs are that there is still something for the pacers on this track. Bhuvi moved the ball well in both directions. However, Sadeera has started well as well as he picked up seven runs from the first over. Shami will now bowl the second over of the innings.

12:07(IST)

Four: Sadeera starts the proceedings with a stunning shot that brings the first boundary of the innings on the first ball itself. Sadeera simply flicks the ball from Bhuvi wide of mid-on for a boundary. Excellent start from the Lankan opener.

12:05(IST)

Sri Lanka Innings Begins: The players are back out on the pitch and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. Samarawickrama and Karunaratne have started the innings for Sri Lanka.

11:44(IST)

Lunch Taken: Lunch has been taken on day three by the officials now. Indian bowlers will have to come out all guns blazing in the second session and they will have to take early wickets to set the tone for the rest of the innings. Indian pacers will have to stand up be counted. Second innings to begin at 12:05 pm.

11:34(IST)

"It was fabulous to see so much of lateral movement and swing Lakmal and his fellow bowlers were purchasing from this wicket. Hopefully Shami and 'Sultan of swing' Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) would relish the challenge," India’s fielding coach R Sridhar told reporters after the day 2 of the Test.

11:33(IST)

The onus is now on the Indian bowlers to bowl the visitors out quickly. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will love to bowl in these conditions. Although the overcast conditions of day 1 and 2 have changed today but the ball is still doing a lot. 

11:29(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: One shot too many from Shami, and the frustrated Gamage gets his second of the innings. India bowled out for 172, which is a great recovery from the depths of 50 for 5 and 79 for 6. Let’s see how Sri Lanka’s batsmen go on a pitch still doing a bit for the pacers.

File image of Lahiru Thirimanne. (AFP)

Latest Update: Thirimanne and Mathews are taking the attack to the Indian bowlers the partnership between these two has already crossed 50.

Day 2 Review: Rain played spoilsport yet again in Kolkata after an interesting first session saw the Sri Lankans make more in roads into the Indian batting line-up, while the indefatigable Cheteshwar Pujara continued his resistance with an unbeaten hand of 47, which took the hosts to 74/5 before incessant unseasonal rains led to play being called off early.
Resuming at the their overnight score of 17/3, India lost Ajinkya Rahane early. Dashun Shanaka bowled in the channel outside the off stump and Rahane went for the drive and got a faint outside edge which carried straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. Rahane, who has fallen to his temptation of driving on the up several times earlier, went back to the hut after adding just 4 runs to the total. India were 30/4 at this point.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who enjoys a great record with the bat at the Eden Gardens, was promoted above wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Ashwin showed intent and skill as he hit a Shanaka full toss to the cover point boundary to get off the mark. Pujara on the other end showed great composure and skill, as he negotiated the Lankan paceman and also punished the loose deliveries. He was quick to attack the balls pitched up outside the off-stump and hit a couple of boundaries through the extra cover region. Ashwin though was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from Gamage which shook him a bit. The all-rounder was dismissed in the next over as he drove on the up, outside the off stump, and was caught at point by Dimuth Karunaratne, India at this point were 50/5 and in trouble.

Saha came out next and along with Pujara tried to keep the Lankan bowlers at bay. It was around this time that visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal decided to give the part-timer Karunaratne a go to give a break to his main bowlers. Both Pujara and Saha capitalised on this and scored 17 precious runs off Karunaratne's two overs. Pujara was poised for his 16th Test half-century before rain interrupted play and early lunch was taken. No more play was possible after that and India ended the day at 74/5. The match is expected to start at 9.15 AM IST and can be watched live on Star Sports 1, the live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can follow Cricketnext blog for ball-by-ball and live updates from the game.

India Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Sri Lanka Playing XI
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage BenchLakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva
