Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata: Thirimanne, Mathews Dominate Indian Bowlers

Day 2 Review: Rain played spoilsport yet again in Kolkata after an interesting first session saw the Sri Lankans make more in roads into the Indian batting line-up, while the indefatigable Cheteshwar Pujara continued his resistance with an unbeaten hand of 47, which took the hosts to 74/5 before incessant unseasonal rains led to play being called off early.
Resuming at the their overnight score of 17/3, India lost Ajinkya Rahane early. Dashun Shanaka bowled in the channel outside the off stump and Rahane went for the drive and got a faint outside edge which carried straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. Rahane, who has fallen to his temptation of driving on the up several times earlier, went back to the hut after adding just 4 runs to the total. India were 30/4 at this point.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who enjoys a great record with the bat at the Eden Gardens, was promoted above wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Ashwin showed intent and skill as he hit a Shanaka full toss to the cover point boundary to get off the mark. Pujara on the other end showed great composure and skill, as he negotiated the Lankan paceman and also punished the loose deliveries. He was quick to attack the balls pitched up outside the off-stump and hit a couple of boundaries through the extra cover region. Ashwin though was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from Gamage which shook him a bit. The all-rounder was dismissed in the next over as he drove on the up, outside the off stump, and was caught at point by Dimuth Karunaratne, India at this point were 50/5 and in trouble.
Saha came out next and along with Pujara tried to keep the Lankan bowlers at bay. It was around this time that visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal decided to give the part-timer Karunaratne a go to give a break to his main bowlers. Both Pujara and Saha capitalised on this and scored 17 precious runs off Karunaratne's two overs. Pujara was poised for his 16th Test half-century before rain interrupted play and early lunch was taken. No more play was possible after that and India ended the day at 74/5. The match is expected to start at 9.15 AM IST and can be watched live on Star Sports 1, the live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can follow Cricketnext blog for ball-by-ball and live updates from the game.
India Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Sri Lanka Playing XI
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage BenchLakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva