Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 at Pallekele: Visitors All-out for 487 in First Innings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2017, 1:14 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 12 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

13:13(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya is the last Indian batsmen to be dismissed as the visitors are all-out for 487. Lakshan Sandakan ends innings with a five-wicket haul.

12:32(IST)

Lunch: Hardik Pandya's scintillating display has propelled India's score to 487/9 till lunch on day 2 of the match. Pandya: 108*, Umesh: 3*
India are in commanding position in the match.

12:25(IST)

100: Hardik Pandya slams his maiden Test century off just 86 deliveries. The right hander has batten outrageously since the dismissal of Kuldeep and that has rewarded him with his maiden Test ton. This is the fourth fastest ton by an India where he tied with Kapil Dev.Take a bow Hardik Pandya.

12:21(IST)

Umesh Yadav is trying to give a single back to Pandya and is looking edgy and trying to run for anything. Pandya is trying to keep him calm as he is batting on 99. 

12:17(IST)

SIX: Another ball goes out of the park as this time he hits a tossed up Sandakan delivery for a huges six over the deep mid wicket boundary. With that, the 50-run partnership also come up between Pandya and Umesh. Interestingly, Umesh has scored just 2 runs.

12:13(IST)

Bat Broken: Lahiru Kumara bowled a fast 140 kmph full toss to Hardik Pandya. The right hander uncharacteristically missed out on hitting the ball over the fence but the fast delivery broke his bat into two. The incident has left the players smiling.

12:10(IST)

SIX: Pacer Lahiru Kumara now drops the ball short and Hardik Pandya goes for the extravagant hook shot. The ball takes a top edge and flies over the square leg boundary for yet another six. Pandya has entered the 90s for the first time in his budding Test career.

12:07(IST)

4,4,6,6,6,0: This is how this Pushpakumara over panned out. Hardik Pandya is simply taking apart the Lankan bowlers at the moment. India have crossed the 450 run mark in a jiffy as 26 runs came off that last over. Pandya is now batting into his 80s. Virat Kohli who is sitting in the dressing room is loving this onslaught.

11:57(IST)

SIX: Sandakan saw Pandya coming down the track and that is why pitched the ball wide. However, the right hander reached the pitch of the ball bludgeoned the it over the long off boundary for huge six. Second six of the innings for Pandya.

11:54(IST)

OUT: Sandakan gets his fourth wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Mohammed Shami. The left arm Chinaman bowler tossed the ball up and Shami hit the ball straight into the bowler's hand. India lose their ninth wicket.

11:49(IST)

50: Hardik Pandya continues is good form in the series and slams his second fifty of his budding Test career. Pandya has shown his temperament in the limited format of the game many a time before and now, he is showcasing what he can do in Test cricket as well.

 

11:47(IST)

SIX: Hardik Pandya, it seems that have decided that he is slowly running out of partners and that is why he is taking matters into his own hands. The right hander comes down the track and hits the ball over the long on fielder for the first six of the match. 

11:46(IST)

Four: Sandakan had set a field on the leg side for Shami but he ended but bowling a juicy short and wide delivery. Shami saw it coming and hit the ball past the cover region for his first boundary of the innings.

11:42(IST)

OUT: Sri Lanka have finally manage to break the partnership as Sandakan has got rid of Kuldeep Yadav. The ball took an outside edge of Kuldeep's bat and wicket-keeper Dickwella took an easy catch. Kuldeep though he hadn't edged it and asked for the DRS to come into play. However, untraedge showed that there a faint edge and the southpaw had to walk back. India lose their eighth wicket.

11:38(IST)

India have once again crossed the 400 run mark in the first innings of the Test. This is the thid consecutive time in the series that India have managed more than 400 in the first innings. We know what happened in the first two Tests when India piled on these many runs. 

11:30(IST)

Hardik Pandya & Kuldeep Yadav’s partnership is the 1st ever 50+ stand for the 8th wicket by a visiting side at Pallekele International Stadium. Previous best was 45-run stand between Sarfraz Ahmed & Yasir Shah in 2015

11:30(IST)

Four: Pushpakumara tosses the ball up and Hardik comes dancing down the track and hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for a boundary towards long-on. The right hander is in complete control of his batting at the moment.

11:26(IST)

Partnership: The 50 partnership is also up between Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. This must be so frustrating for the hosts' skipper Dinesh Chandimal as this partnership could have been avoided as they had the visitors under the pumb early on.

11:25(IST)

BCCI official Rajeev Shukla and Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya are present in te stands to check on proceedings. As it stands Shukla will be happy with how things ahve gone here and Jayasuriya not so much.

11:10(IST)

Slowly and steadily Pandya and Kuldeep are edging India closer to the 400 run mark in the first innings. If India manage to that, and it is increasingly looking likely that they will do, then they will once again hold the psycological edge in the match.

10:54(IST)

Four: Angelo Mathews bowls a delivery that was moving away from southpaw Kuldeep Yadav and he just opens the face of the bat and it brings him his second boundary of the innings towards square off the wicket. 

10:53(IST)

Pandya and Kuldeep and just milking runs at the moment. They are relying mostly on singles with the occasional boundary here and there. The hosts need to break this partnership soon.

10:49(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Vishwa Fernando and Hardik Pandya rocks onto the backfoot and pulls the ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. Third boundary of the innings for the right hander.

10:42(IST)

Four: Goo delivery from Vishwa Fernando as it was going away from Kuldeep Yadav. The ball takes an outside edge of his bat but goes in between two slip fielders for a boundary. Unlucky for Fernando as he could have had his third wickey of the innings.

10:37(IST)

The hosts will be really happy with the way Lahiru Kumar has bowled so far in the day. He is running inside hard and breaking his back to bowl the short deliveries to trouble the Indian batsmen. Although he has been wicketless in the innings, that just doesn't say the entire story.

10:28(IST)

Four: Wide delivery from Lahiru Kumar and Hardik Pandya comes onto the frontfoot to hits the ball. The right hander also closes the face of the bat and the ball flies past the cover fielder for a boundary.

10:20(IST)

Sri Lanka have hit the ground running early on in the second day. The pacers are steaming in as they look to bundle India out as quickly as possible. The onus is now on Pandya to get the visitors to a more than formidabble score to put pressure on the hosts.

10:16(IST)

Four: Lahiru Kumara bowls a short delivery and Pandya waits for it and they plays the upper cut. The ball flies over the wicket-keeper and goes for boundary where there was no keeper. The right-hander is looking good early on in the second day.

10:10(IST)

OUT: The hosts have drawn the first blood on the second day of the Test as they have gotten rid of Wriddhiman Saha for 16. Short and wide from Fernando and Saha tried to cut the ball hard. However, the ball took a big edge off his bat and Dilruwan Perera took and easy catch in the gully. India lose their seventh wicket.

10:07(IST)
10:04(IST)

Four: Bonus runs for India as the ball goes away for a boundary in the second ball of the day. Lahiru Kumara bowls a good length delivery and the Pandya leaves the ball. The ball dipped and wicket-keeper Dickwella fails to recover it and the ball goes away for four byes behind him.

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates scoring his half century during the second day's play. (AP Images)

Live Updates: Hardik Pandya is the last Indian batsmen to be dismissed as the visitors are all-out for 487. Lakshan Sandakan ends innings with a five-wicket haul.

Catch all the action of the second day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele through our live blog.

Day 1 Round Up:

The old adage goes that morning shows the day but that is not always the case as was found by the Indian batsmen on the opening day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Having taken the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners in the first session, the Indian batsmen lost the plot a bit mid-way into the second session and ended the day on 329/6 with Wriddhiman Saha (13) and Hardik Pandya (1) at the crease.

Having won the toss and batted first, Virat Kohli was vindicated as both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got stuck into the Lanka bowlers on a wicket which was expected to help the bowlers at least in the first session. But sadly, even though Vishwa Fernando did start well, Lahiru Kumara was all over the place and failed to build the pressure from the other end. In fact, Lahiru was so disappointing that skipper Dinesh Chandimal was forced to bring Dimuth Karunaratne into the bowling attack as early as in the 8th over of the match.

SQUADS:

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
