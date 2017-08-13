Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 at Pallekele: Visitors All-out for 487 in First Innings

100: Hardik Pandya slams his maiden Test century off just 86 deliveries. The right hander has batten outrageously since the dismissal of Kuldeep and that has rewarded him with his maiden Test ton. This is the fourth fastest ton by an India where he tied with Kapil Dev.Take a bow Hardik Pandya.
4,4,6,6,6,0: This is how this Pushpakumara over panned out. Hardik Pandya is simply taking apart the Lankan bowlers at the moment. India have crossed the 450 run mark in a jiffy as 26 runs came off that last over. Pandya is now batting into his 80s. Virat Kohli who is sitting in the dressing room is loving this onslaught.
OUT: Sri Lanka have finally manage to break the partnership as Sandakan has got rid of Kuldeep Yadav. The ball took an outside edge of Kuldeep's bat and wicket-keeper Dickwella took an easy catch. Kuldeep though he hadn't edged it and asked for the DRS to come into play. However, untraedge showed that there a faint edge and the southpaw had to walk back. India lose their eighth wicket.
OUT: The hosts have drawn the first blood on the second day of the Test as they have gotten rid of Wriddhiman Saha for 16. Short and wide from Fernando and Saha tried to cut the ball hard. However, the ball took a big edge off his bat and Dilruwan Perera took and easy catch in the gully. India lose their seventh wicket.
How much more can #TeamIndia add to the overnight score? Morning session begins #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/CoejQvzItX— BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2017
