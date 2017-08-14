Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 3 at Pallekele: Kuldeep Gets Chandimal; 5 More to Go

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 14, 2017, 1:07 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 12 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

13:09(IST)

WICKET!! Kuldeep has broken through. It was always about one good ball and the chinaman bowler has managed to produce it and Pujara completes an easy catch at forward short leg. The partnership is broken as Chandimal walks back for 36. Sri Lanka's score reads 104/5

13:03(IST)

The first six of the Sri Lanka innings comes in from Mathews's bat. Jumps down the track and slams it into the long-off boundary. But the Indians will not mind this as Kuldeep gives away 7 runs from the over. The Lankans are looking to take a few chances as the score reads 102/4

13:02(IST)

4 runs from the Ashwin over as Chandimal finally looks to break the shackles. But Saha is very excited behind the wicket and wants Ashwin to keep bowling the line. Matter of one mistake here it looks. The pitch is turning viciously. Sri Lanka's score reads 95/4

12:57(IST)

1 run from the Kuldeep over here as the Indians are slowly managing to add to the pressure with close-in fielders. Chandimal and Mathews are clearly in trouble here and it is a matter of one good ball and that will spell the end. Sri Lanka's score reads 91/4

12:55(IST)

2 runs from the Ashwin over, but more importantly, a chance there off Chandimal's bat. It was difficult for Pujara to hold onto that one. India will want to keep the pressure going here as a wicket will be ideal in this situation. Sri Lanka's score reads 90/4

12:54(IST)

Another maiden over here from Kuldeep as the Lankan batsmen are finding it difficult to read Kuldeep. Interestingly, the chinaman bowler is happy to give the ball quality air and let it grip on the wicket. Turn and bounce is on offer in plenty here. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4

12:50(IST)

4 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Lankan batsmen are keen to stay positive and work the singles and wait for the bad ball. Kuldeep and Ashwin will look to put pressure on these two batsmen as a wicket here will change the complexion of the game right away. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4

12:48(IST)

The boys are back after the lunch break and Mathews and Chandimal will look to create the right balance between attacking the bowlers and defending. Sri Lanka's score reads 84/4 after 43 overs. Chandimal is batting on 28 and Mathews on 17 

12:05(IST)

LUNCH on the third day. This session definitely belonged to the Indians as Virat Kohli and boys picked 3 wickets and now need 6 more wickets to seal the game and the series along with it. Mathews and skipper Chandimal have been solid in the last hour, but it will be highly unlikely that the duo can stall play for the next two sessions. Should end by today evening. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/4

11:58(IST)

2 runs from the Kuldeep over as India will bowl one more over before the lunch break. Good batting in the second hour from the Lankans after a poor start to the morning session. Can Umesh Yadav pick one off the final over before the lunch break? Virat Kohli will be hoping so. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/4

11:54(IST)

4 runs from the Umesh over her as Chandimal after defending right through the over picks the short one off the last ball to pull to the fine leg boundary. No fielder there and the Lanka skipper did not need a second invitation. A fielder should have been there. Sri Lanka's score reads 79/4

11:50(IST)

Another maiden here from Kuldeep as LUNCH beckons in 10 minutes. Kuldeep has been flighting the ball well and trying to get as much purchase as he can from the wicket. But Mathews and Chandimal are clearly playing for lunch here as Sri Lanka's score reads 75/4 after 39 overs

11:49(IST)

Another maiden here and this time it is Umesh. Just one over for Hardik and looks like it was more about change of ends for the pacer here to go for the kill and get his skipper one more wicket. Around 13 minutes to go for lunch. Can India pick another wicket before the break? Sri Lanka's score reads 75/4 after 38 overs

11:44(IST)

A maiden from Kuldeep here as the Lankan batsmen are surely looking to play for LUNCH here. Mathews is batting on 16 off 47 balls and skipper Chandimal is batting on 20 off 44 balls. Virat Kohli needs to go for one last push as lunch is round the corner. Another wicket will be the icing on the cake.

11:40(IST)

2 runs to start Hardik Pandya's spell. It will be interesting to see if he gets a longish spell here as 20 minutes are left for the lunch break here. India would love to pick one more wicket before the lunch break. That would make it 4 in the session and take India closer to sealing the deal in the post-lunch session. Sri Lanka's score reads 75/4 as Kohli now turns to Kuldeep.

11:35(IST)

A maiden over from Umesh with a bit of drama as Umesh beats Mathews and the Indians go for a DRS. While the snicko does show a slight movement, there also seems to be broad daylight between bat and ball. Mathews will have thanked his luck here. Sri Lanka's score reads 73/4 after 35 overs as Kohli now turns to Hardik Pandya. Ashwin gets a break

11:28(IST)

Ashwin gives away 3 runs from this over. After defending for a while, looks like the Sri Lankan batsmen are now finally starting to attack the Indian bowlers. They surely realise that just standing ground will not help on this wicket as it is helping the bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 73/4

11:23(IST)

Rare half-volley from Umesh Yadav and Chandimal gives it the treatment it deserves. Leans into it and hits it straight past wide off the mid-off fielder. No need to run for that one as Sri Lanka pick 4 runs from the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 70/4 after 33 overs with Chandimal on 18 and Mathews on 13

11:20(IST)

5 runs from the Ashwin over here, but taking nothing away from the fact that the off-spinner is getting the ball to not just turn, but also bounce. Has been bowling a good line here and the rhythm looks solid. Kohli would want to keep bowling him here. Sri Lanka's score reads 66/4 after 32 overs

11:16(IST)

CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Another impressive hour from India. Shami was brilliant, nipping out the dangerous Mendis, and Ashwin was little short of masterful when it came to varying his pace and angles. Chandimal and Mathews face an almighty task to drag Sri Lanka out of this mire. 

 

11:14(IST)

2 runs from the Ashwin over here and most importantly, the Lankan batsmen are looking to rotate the strike. Every time the strike is rotated, the bowler will need to rethink about the strategy against the other batsman, Good ploy by the Lankans. Sri Lanka's score reads 61/4 after 30 overs.

11:11(IST)

Umesh start off after the drinks break with another maiden here. It is important for the Lankan duo of Mathews and Chandimal to ensure that they maintain a balance between defending and scoring runs. They would not want to hand the Indians complete control of the game here. Sri Lanka's score reads 59/4

11:03(IST)

First hour of the game over and Sri Lanka have lost 3 wickets and it is upto Chandimal and Mathews to delay the inevitable now. The Indians will look to come back stronger after the short drinks break. Sri Lanka's score reads 59/4.

11:01(IST)

Umesh Yadav into the attack as Shami gets a break here. And a good start from Umesh as well as he is looking to pitch the ball up and let the conditions do the rest. 3 runs from the over including a punch down long-off for a couple. Sri Lanka trail by 297 as the score reads 55/4

10:55(IST)

Good over again from Ashwin as he gives away just 2 runs and also has two strong appeals against Chandimal as the sweep eludes the Lanka skipper in this over. But both times the umpire rightly calls it in the batsman's favour. India will love to pick a couple more going into the lunch break. Sri Lanka's score reads 52/4

10:52(IST)

8 runs from the Shami. The pacer looks like he is losing steam a bit. While the boundary was streaky for Mathews with the ball going through the gap in the slip cordon, two doubles off the legs means that the Lankans scored easy runs. Sri Lanka's score reads 49/4

10:48(IST)

Just 1 run from the Ashwin over here. The Indians are beautifully inching closer to a whitewash here. The Indian bowlers have almost been unplayable in this morning session with the gloomy over helping their cause. Mathews and Chandimal must stitch a partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 41/4

10:43(IST)

WICKETTTT!!! And again. Shami has got his second wicket of the morning as he now sends back Mendis for 12. Caught plumb in front as the batsman walked into the crease and missed one that was aimed at the wicket. No reviews needed here as Sri Lanka's score reads 39/4

10:39(IST)

Ashwin now looking to benefit from the pressure exerted by Shami from the other end. He is flighting the ball up beautifully and waiting for the batsmen to make the mistake. Sri Lanka's score reads 35/3 after 22 overs with Kusal Mendis and skipper Dinesh Chandimal out in the middle for the hosts.

10:34(IST)

WICKET! Shami has finally been rewarded for having bowled a beautiful line from the word go. A lovely release and Pushpakumara has no option but to edge it to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who doesn't miss too many catches behind the wicket. Pushpakumara goes for a 32-ball 1 as Sri Lanka's score reads 34/3

10:29(IST)

Another quality over here from Ashwin as he gives away 2 runs. Pushpakumara has looked quite good with the dead bat. The Lankan dressing room would hope that he doesn't play a similar shot to the one he played in the second Test after doing all the hardwork. Sri Lanka's score reads 34/2

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 3: India produced a scintillating all-round display against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit on the second day of the third Test in Pallekele that has firmly put them in a commanding position to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Islanders. Indian bowlers were once again on fire as they took 11 Lanka wickets in the day as Dinesh Chandimal's men trail by 333 run at stumps after Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on. After dismissing India for 487 in the first innings, Sri Lankan batsmen were blown away by the pace of Mohammed Shami early on in the innings, as the seamer got rid of both their openers in quick time. Sri Lanka were all-out for a paltry 135 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on after his bowlers produced a magical display as India went for the kill. After a cautious start in the second innings, Upul Tharanga once again lost his wicket cheaply as he was castled by Umesh Yadav for 7.

SQUADS: Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
