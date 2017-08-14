Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 3 at Pallekele: Kuldeep Gets Chandimal; 5 More to Go

4 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Lankan batsmen are keen to stay positive and work the singles and wait for the bad ball. Kuldeep and Ashwin will look to put pressure on these two batsmen as a wicket here will change the complexion of the game right away. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4
LUNCH on the third day. This session definitely belonged to the Indians as Virat Kohli and boys picked 3 wickets and now need 6 more wickets to seal the game and the series along with it. Mathews and skipper Chandimal have been solid in the last hour, but it will be highly unlikely that the duo can stall play for the next two sessions. Should end by today evening. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/4
2 runs from the Kuldeep over as India will bowl one more over before the lunch break. Good batting in the second hour from the Lankans after a poor start to the morning session. Can Umesh Yadav pick one off the final over before the lunch break? Virat Kohli will be hoping so. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/4
4 runs from the Umesh over her as Chandimal after defending right through the over picks the short one off the last ball to pull to the fine leg boundary. No fielder there and the Lanka skipper did not need a second invitation. A fielder should have been there. Sri Lanka's score reads 79/4
Another maiden here and this time it is Umesh. Just one over for Hardik and looks like it was more about change of ends for the pacer here to go for the kill and get his skipper one more wicket. Around 13 minutes to go for lunch. Can India pick another wicket before the break? Sri Lanka's score reads 75/4 after 38 overs
A maiden from Kuldeep here as the Lankan batsmen are surely looking to play for LUNCH here. Mathews is batting on 16 off 47 balls and skipper Chandimal is batting on 20 off 44 balls. Virat Kohli needs to go for one last push as lunch is round the corner. Another wicket will be the icing on the cake.
2 runs to start Hardik Pandya's spell. It will be interesting to see if he gets a longish spell here as 20 minutes are left for the lunch break here. India would love to pick one more wicket before the lunch break. That would make it 4 in the session and take India closer to sealing the deal in the post-lunch session. Sri Lanka's score reads 75/4 as Kohli now turns to Kuldeep.
A maiden over from Umesh with a bit of drama as Umesh beats Mathews and the Indians go for a DRS. While the snicko does show a slight movement, there also seems to be broad daylight between bat and ball. Mathews will have thanked his luck here. Sri Lanka's score reads 73/4 after 35 overs as Kohli now turns to Hardik Pandya. Ashwin gets a break
Ashwin gives away 3 runs from this over. After defending for a while, looks like the Sri Lankan batsmen are now finally starting to attack the Indian bowlers. They surely realise that just standing ground will not help on this wicket as it is helping the bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 73/4
Rare half-volley from Umesh Yadav and Chandimal gives it the treatment it deserves. Leans into it and hits it straight past wide off the mid-off fielder. No need to run for that one as Sri Lanka pick 4 runs from the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 70/4 after 33 overs with Chandimal on 18 and Mathews on 13
5 runs from the Ashwin over here, but taking nothing away from the fact that the off-spinner is getting the ball to not just turn, but also bounce. Has been bowling a good line here and the rhythm looks solid. Kohli would want to keep bowling him here. Sri Lanka's score reads 66/4 after 32 overs
CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Another impressive hour from India. Shami was brilliant, nipping out the dangerous Mendis, and Ashwin was little short of masterful when it came to varying his pace and angles. Chandimal and Mathews face an almighty task to drag Sri Lanka out of this mire.
2 runs from the Ashwin over here and most importantly, the Lankan batsmen are looking to rotate the strike. Every time the strike is rotated, the bowler will need to rethink about the strategy against the other batsman, Good ploy by the Lankans. Sri Lanka's score reads 61/4 after 30 overs.
Umesh start off after the drinks break with another maiden here. It is important for the Lankan duo of Mathews and Chandimal to ensure that they maintain a balance between defending and scoring runs. They would not want to hand the Indians complete control of the game here. Sri Lanka's score reads 59/4
Good over again from Ashwin as he gives away just 2 runs and also has two strong appeals against Chandimal as the sweep eludes the Lanka skipper in this over. But both times the umpire rightly calls it in the batsman's favour. India will love to pick a couple more going into the lunch break. Sri Lanka's score reads 52/4
Just 1 run from the Ashwin over here. The Indians are beautifully inching closer to a whitewash here. The Indian bowlers have almost been unplayable in this morning session with the gloomy over helping their cause. Mathews and Chandimal must stitch a partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 41/4
Ashwin now looking to benefit from the pressure exerted by Shami from the other end. He is flighting the ball up beautifully and waiting for the batsmen to make the mistake. Sri Lanka's score reads 35/3 after 22 overs with Kusal Mendis and skipper Dinesh Chandimal out in the middle for the hosts.
WICKET! Shami has finally been rewarded for having bowled a beautiful line from the word go. A lovely release and Pushpakumara has no option but to edge it to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who doesn't miss too many catches behind the wicket. Pushpakumara goes for a 32-ball 1 as Sri Lanka's score reads 34/3
