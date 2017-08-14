Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 3 at Pallekele: Kuldeep Gets Chandimal; 5 More to Go

12:05(IST)

LUNCH on the third day. This session definitely belonged to the Indians as Virat Kohli and boys picked 3 wickets and now need 6 more wickets to seal the game and the series along with it. Mathews and skipper Chandimal have been solid in the last hour, but it will be highly unlikely that the duo can stall play for the next two sessions. Should end by today evening. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/4