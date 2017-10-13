Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Shezhad Departs for a Duck

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2017, 4:47 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 13 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:05(IST)

Lakmal continuing the good work here, bowls another tight over, conceding just 2 runs. This pitch doesn't look like a batting paradise, might well slow down as the match goes on, Paksitan 22/1 after 7 overs.

16:59(IST)

Gamage was bowling well, and just when it looked liked it would be another tight over, Fakhar Zaman smashes the last ball for a straight boundary, almost knocking out Babar Azam in the process. Zaman gives the charge and drills it straight down the ground. Pakistan 20/1 after 6 overs.

16:55(IST)

Lakmal continues to bowl tight lines, giving Pakistani batsmen no loose deliveries to get away. Babar Azam is the new batsman in, joining Zaman in the middle. Pakistan will be looking to rotate strike for now with the boundaries not coming. Pakistan 15/1 after 5 overs.

16:49(IST)

WICKET! Shehzad's horror stay at the crease comes to an end. Gamage gets the first wicket for Sri Lanka, It had been 12 balls, and the pressure was mounting. Shehzad tries to force things by going for a shot, coming down the wicket but ends up holing out to square leg. Dananjaya completes a good catch. Pak 11/1 after 4 overs.

16:45(IST)

Zaman gets the first boundary of the day, a bad delivery on the pads and he flicks it away for a boundary past backward square leg. Still only 5 runs coming off that over, and Pakistan move onto 10/0 after three overs.

16:40(IST)

Fakhar Zaman getting a triple of the first ball, as Gamage gives too much room, and Zaman cuts it away for a three. But Gamage comes back well and bowls 5 consecutive dot balls. Shehzad yet to get off the mark after 9 balls. Pak 5/0 after 2 overs.

16:34(IST)

Great first over from Lakmal, getting some shape with the new ball and also getting it to move. Shehzad, who is making a comeback into the team looks a bit tentative, just 2 runs coming off the first over. Pakistan 2/0 after the first over.

16:27(IST)

We are just minutes away from live action, and as we take a look at the pitch, it looks like an absolulte betler, and we should expect scores of around 300! Rumaan Raees returns to the Pakistan lineup, 

16:19(IST)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage

16:15(IST)

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

16:08(IST)

News from Dubai is that Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first..

15:56(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sril Lanka. After a close Test series, which Sri Lanka won 2-0, Pakistan will be eyeing revenge in the limited overs format. Remember, this is Pakistan's first ODI assignment after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, can they live up to Champions tag or will Sri Lanka score another major upset?

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Shezhad Departs for a Duck

Fakhar Zaman (Getty Images)

PREVIEW: Pakistan are counting on a change in format and players to overcome a resurgent Sri Lanka in the five-match one-day series starting in Dubai from Friday.
Pakistan were upset 2-0 in the preceding Test series but they are hoping to change their fortunes and carry the limited over form which helped them win the eight-nation Champions Trophy held in England in June this year.
They only have skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, batsmen Haris Sohail and Babar Azam and fast bowler Hasan Ali from the Test series, while experienced allrounder Mohammad Hafeez and opener Ahmed Shahzad amongst the 11 who joined the squad.
Ahmed feels the pressure of losing his first Test series but promised a better performance in the limited over matches.
"Obviously, when you have a first Test series as captain, and you lose it, pressure will be there," said Ahmed who played a match winning 61 not out against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy group match.
"But we will try and get out of that. Our one-day team is balanced and our record is very good. We will have some senior players returning and I hope we’ll play better cricket."
Pakistan also have a young crop of fast emerging players in opener Fakhar Zaman -- who hit a century in the Champions Trophy final against India -- leg-spinner Shadab Khan, allrounders Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf, and pacers Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari.
Spearhead Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the series with a shin injury sustained in the second Test in Dubai.
Pakistan's loss in the Test series was their first in United Arab Emirates in 10 attempts since they were forced to play at a neutral venue amidst security fears sparked after 2009 terrorists' attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.
But their one-day record in UAE has been abysmal, having lost nine of the 12 series since 2009, only winning twice against Sri Lanka and once against the West Indies.
Sri Lanka have come from wretched one-day form, having lost 16 of their last 21 games, winning four with one no result. That included a 5-0 whitewash against South Africa and India and first-ever series defeat against minnows Zimbabwe.
That defeat against India last month put pressure on skipper Upul Tharanga.
"We lacked consistency. We didn't bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed by India. I am disappointed with our batting effort," said Tharanga whose team failed to reach 250 in any of the matches.
The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (16 and 18 October) and Sharjah (October 20 and 23). Three Twenty20 matches will follow the ODIs, two in Abu Dhabi (October 26 and 27) and the last in Lahore (October 29).
Teams (from):
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Ruman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella,Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Ahmed ShehzadDinesh ChandimalPak vs SLpak vs sl 1st odipakistan sri lanka 1st odiPakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017Sarfraz Ahmed

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking