Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Shezhad Departs for a Duck

WICKET! Shehzad's horror stay at the crease comes to an end. Gamage gets the first wicket for Sri Lanka, It had been 12 balls, and the pressure was mounting. Shehzad tries to force things by going for a shot, coming down the wicket but ends up holing out to square leg. Dananjaya completes a good catch. Pak 11/1 after 4 overs.
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sril Lanka. After a close Test series, which Sri Lanka won 2-0, Pakistan will be eyeing revenge in the limited overs format. Remember, this is Pakistan's first ODI assignment after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, can they live up to Champions tag or will Sri Lanka score another major upset?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
