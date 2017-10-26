Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Abu Dhabi: Hafeez Picks Two

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 26, 2017, 10:23 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 1st T20I, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 26 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:31(IST)

SIX! Hafeez bowls a good length ball, and Prasanna bends and dispatches the ball out of the park. That's first six of the innings.

22:29(IST)

Perera smacks one through mid-wicket, after Hasan bangs in one short. One loose ball from the Pakistani takes Sri Lanka to 72/7 in 13 overs.

22:27(IST)

CAUGHT! Hasan Ali bowls a good length delivery and Pathirana plays it back to the bowler. Sri Lanka are 68/7.

22:24(IST)

Hafeez delivers a brilliant double-wicket maiden. He bowls a couple of doosras, that reap the fruit for him. After 12 overs 66/6.

22:22(IST)

STUMPED! Another one bites the dust. Shanaka dances down the track to Hafeez. Gets beaten in the air, and Sarfaraz does the rest. Further trouble for Sri Lanka at 66/6.

22:20(IST)

OUT! Hafeez comes and picks up a wicket straight away. Pitches the ball on middle, and Udawatte misses the ball completely. All appeal in unison.Sri Lanka 66/5. 

22:17(IST)

Udawatte gets into the act. Finally a boundary coming for Sri Lanka. Udawatte sweeps the ball fine towards fine leg. Otherwise Shadab manages to keep it tight. Sri Lanka move to 66/4.

22:14(IST)

OUT! Hashan Priyaranjan reverse sweeps Shadab Khan and lands it straight into Malik's hands. Sri Lanka lose another one. It's 58/4.

22:12(IST)

No width offered by Imad Wasim. Bowls everything straight. Run-rate goes below six for Sri Lanka, as batsmen show no urgency for big shots. Lanka 58/3 after 10.

22:09(IST)

Just three runs of the over, and a wicket too. Faheem got some swing in the entire over, as the Sri Lanka batsmen had no answers. It's 53/3 after 9 overs.

22:07(IST)

OUT! Faheem strikes this time. Sadeera doesn't move his feet, as the ball comes back in sharply. The wicket goes for a toss. Sri Lanka 50/3.

22:03(IST)

Another change in bowling as Shadab Khan comes to the attack. Both the batsmen happy to deal in singles right now, just to get a partnership going. 50 comes up for Lanka in eight overs.

22:00(IST)

Faheem starts his spell. He too follows the previous bowlers and starts bowling short. Sri Lankans clearly getting troubled by that length. Sadeera gets a couple of misses. Sri Lanka 44/2 after seven overs.

21:56(IST)

POWERPLAY ENDS: Hasan Ali comes into the attack. Starts with a short delivery. Maintains the off-stump line thought the over, that keeps the Lankan batsmen quiet. Sadeera tries a flashy hook shot on a short ball, that takes the edge, files to the boundary. Sri Lanka 40/2 after the Powerplay.

21:52(IST)

Wasim keeps banging it short, and Sri Lanka players don't get room to score. No flashy shots in an over from the Lankans for the first time in this match. 5 runs coming from the fifth over. It's 34/2.

21:48(IST)

OUT! Gunathalika tries to innovative and loses his wicket in this bid. After being hit for a boundary Usman has the last laugh. Gunathalika goes outside leg, and the ball catches an edge, straight to keeper's hands. Sri Lanka are 29-2.

 

 

21:43(IST)

Gunathalika starts the over with a four of Wasim. He picks the ball early to smack the ball towards backward-square boundary. Sri Lanka barring that early wicket, look in attacking mode. It's 25/1 after three overs.

21:38(IST)

Samarawickrama starts his innings with a four. The ball is a bit short and the batsman dances down the track to dispatch the ball to the boundary. The next ball bowler goes for a huge appeal for a caught behind. It's 16-1 after two overs.

21:35(IST)

An eventful over comes to end. Gunathalika freezes his arms and gets a boundary. Sri Lanka get a mixed start. It's 8/1.

21:33(IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka woes continue. Imad Wasim gets Munawera on the third ball of the innings. On the middles stump, Munaweera tries a cross-bat shot, and the ball hits the stumps. It's 1-1 for Sri Lanka.

21:28(IST)

Here is the Playing XI for both the teams:

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera(c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya 

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

21:26(IST)

Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan would like to continue their rich form to the T20Is as well.

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Abu Dhabi: Hafeez Picks Two

PREVIEW PAK vs SL: Pakistan will look to transfer the momentum from their one-day whitewash against Sri Lanka into the three Twenty20 internationals starting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and ending in Lahore three days later. Pakistan blanked Sri Lanka 5-0 in the preceding one-day series and start the Twenty20 fixtures as strong favourites as the number two-ranked side, with Sri Lanka a lowly eighth. If Pakistan sweep the T20 series they will come within a point of first-place New Zealand and could go top if India beat the Black Caps in a three-match series next month. Aside from winning nine straight ODIs since lifting the Champions Trophy in June, Pakistan have also won nine of their last 11 Twenty20 internationals -- all since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as captain. Off the field too, Pakistan will hope to build on their efforts to revive international cricket back home with the last match to be played in Lahore on Sunday. That contest will see the return of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, eight years after their team bus was ambushed by gunmen on the way to the ground in Lahore on March 3, 2009.

Squads: Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (capt), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chaturanga de Silva
Fakhar Zamanlive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorePakistan vs Sri LankaPakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Livepakistan vs sri lanka live scoreSarfraz AhmedThisara Perera

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking