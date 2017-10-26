Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Abu Dhabi: Hafeez Picks Two

POWERPLAY ENDS: Hasan Ali comes into the attack. Starts with a short delivery. Maintains the off-stump line thought the over, that keeps the Lankan batsmen quiet. Sadeera tries a flashy hook shot on a short ball, that takes the edge, files to the boundary. Sri Lanka 40/2 after the Powerplay.
Here is the Playing XI for both the teams:
Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera(c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya
Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking