Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: SL Win the Toss & Elect to Bat

Sarfraz Ahmed and DInesh Chandimal during the toss. (Twitter/PCB)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Drinks! Sri Lanka have done well. They have not lost a wicket in the first hour. The wicket seems a touch slow and a difficult for runs scoring. The Pakistani bowlers have not got a lot of assistance from the wicket and they will desperately want a break through.

14.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through the leg side for a run. 31/0

14.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth dances down the track. Yasir Shah sees him coming down and drags his length back. Karunaratne adjusts and defends it well. 30/0

14.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it on off, Dimuth defends it off the front foot. 30/0

14.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 30/0

14.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 30/0

14.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter but down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to flick it and the keeper collects it. 30/0

13.6 H Ali to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 30/0

13.5 H Ali to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 30/0

13.4 H Ali to Silva, Lands it on a length around off. Silva lets it be. 30/0

13.3 H Ali to K Silva, EDGY FOUR! The first of the day, not how he intended but Kaushal won't mind. Hasan Ali bowls it around off, shapes away after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. He goes past 2000 runs in Test cricket. 30/0

13.2 H Ali to Silva, Good length outside off stump. Silva like he has been doing up till now, leaves it watchfully. 26/0

13.1 H Ali to Silva, Starts off with a length ball outside off, stays a touch low. Silva showing great patients, opts not to play at it. 26/0

Hasan Ali is into the attack. A slippery kind of a bowler. Can he provide the breakthrough?

12.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth drives it to mid off. 26/0

12.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, turns back in. Karunaratne being a good player of spin, defends it solidly. 26/0

12.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/0

12.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Drags his length back on the stumps. Karunaratne pushes it off the back foot to the man at covers. 26/0

12.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter this time on middle, Dimuth works it to mid-wicket. 26/0

12.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on middle, turning into the batsman. Karunaratne flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a brace. 26/0

11.6 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length outside off. Seeing the width. Silva's eyes lit up there. He went after it but gets beaten. Almost an edge there, a good over by Abbas. 24/0

11.5 M Abbas to Silva, Almost a drag on! Abbas continues to bowl it in that channel outside off. This time closer to the off pole. Silva is not sure whether to play at it or not. He hangs his bat out and gets an inside edge which bounces over the stumps. That was close. 24/0

11.4 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length on middle, not a lot of pace off the wicket. Silva quite easily ducks under it. 24/0

11.3 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas I think is finding it difficult to adjust with the left hand, right hand combination. he bowls it full on the pads. Silva flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 24/0

11.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Angles it into the pads, Dimuth flicks it through mid-wicket. He completes a run, thinks about the second but then opts against it. A good decision there was never two there. 24/0

11.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, Karunaratne lets it through. 23/0

10.6 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. A tight over from Yasir. 23/0

10.5 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/0

10.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tosses it up outside off, Silva eases it to covers. 23/0

10.3 Y Shah to Silva, Fires it on off, gets it to turn away. Silva pushes it towards cover-point off the back foot. 23/0

10.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth uses his feet and takes the ball on the full. He drives it towards mid on for a run. 23/0

10.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 22/0

Yasir Shah, the leg spinner comes into the attack. Interestingly, Pakistan have only one specialist spinner in their line-up, whereas Sri Lanka have gone with atleast two in the form of Herath and Sandakan.

9.6 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva taps it towards cover and sets off for a run. Karunaratne at the other end sees the fielder get to the ball quickly and refuses the run. No harm done. 22/0

9.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length gets it to come into the batsman this time. Silva watchfully leaves it. 22/0

9.4 M Abbas to K Silva, Good length around off, pitches and moves away. Kaushal gets it off the outer half and on the bounce to gully. 22/0

9.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle past the diving mid-wicket fielder and collects a brace. 22/0

9.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas comes around the wicket but angles it into the pads. Karunaratne flicks it through backward square leg. Amir from fine leg runs to his right and keeps it down to two. 21/0

9.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. He obliges but gets it off the inner half due to the slowness of the wicket to mid off. 19/0

8.6 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, stays a touch low. Silva opts not to play at it. It seems to be a very slow surface also the outfield is not that fast. Run scoring won't be easy. 19/0

8.5 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length around middle, not a lot of pace off the surface. Silva defends it solidly. 19/0

8.4 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle, trying to get some swing but there is none available. Dimuth flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 19/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Good batting by Sri Lanka! Amir bowls it on a length around off, Silva taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. 18/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Better delivery! He gets it closer to off, also shapes in a touch. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and lets it through. A good leave in the end you can say. 17/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, from around the wicket. Silva lets it through to the keeper. 17/0

7.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 17/0

7.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A huge appeal! Abbas bowls it on a length around leg stump, gets it to jag back in sharply. Karunaratne fails to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The Pakistani players appeal but the umpire stays put. Might be missing leg. 17/0

7.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller on the pads but this time, Karunaratne flicks it straight to mid-wicket. He will be disappointed he did not put that away. 17/0

7.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowls it on a length around middle. Karunaratne who is very good at using his writs, flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 17/0

7.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

Sarfraz Ahmed has a word with Abbas. Maybe, he wants the bowler to make the batsman play a little more.

7.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas continues to bowl it a tad outside off. Karunaratne need not play at it. 15/0

6.6 M Amir to Silva, Change in angle almost pays dividends there! Amir comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman, gets it to shape away. Silva feels for it but gets beaten. A beauty to finish by Amir. 15/0

6.5 M Amir to Silva, Again hits that good length area on off. Silva is solid in defense. 15/0

6.4 M Amir to Silva, Good length ball, lands it on middle, wanting Silva to fall over as he tries to play across but he defends it with a straight bat. 15/0

6.3 M Amir to Silva, First signs of aggression by Amir. He comes running in and bangs it in short on middle. Kaushal watches it early and ducks under it. 15/0

6.2 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Seam up delivery from Amir but no swing on offer. Bowls it on middle. Karunaratne flicks it towards mid-wicket and changes strike. 15/0

5.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva does not play at it. 14/0

5.5 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it a touch straighter this time. Silva flicks it straight to short leg who shows good awareness, collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. There was no danger there for the batsman but good work from the fielder. 14/0

5.4 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Kaushal need not play at it. 14/0

5.3 M Abbas to Silva, Again bowls it wide outside off, not making the batsman play too often. Silva shoulders his arms to it. 14/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 14/0

5.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Close! Abbas bowls it on a length around off. Karunaratne defends it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done in the end. 14/0

4.6 M Amir to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

4.5 M Amir to Silva, Scratch what I wrote. He bowls a beauty this time. Amir lands it on a length around off, gets it to go away with the angle. Silva tries to defend but gets beaten. 13/0

4.4 M Amir to Silva, Amir is not quite getting it right! He bowls it down the leg side, Silva fails to flick it and it goes off the pads down to fine leg for two leg byes. 13/0

4.3 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, angling away from the batsman. Silva points his bat skywards and lets it through. 11/0

4.2 M Amir to Silva, A scrambled seam delivery on off, Silva defends it stoutly. 11/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Again Amir errs in line and sprays it on the pads. Karunaratne tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye. 11/0

3.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne taps it in front of covers for a run. 10/0

3.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length on off, gets outward movement after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon. The outfield here is quite slow and also the boundaries are quite big and hence it does not go all the way. The batsman run three. 9/0

3.4 M Abbas to Silva, Makes the batsman play this time. He lands it on a length around off. Gets it to shape away after pitching. Silva defends it solidly. 6/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Once again, bowls it on the length just outside off, perfect Test match length. Silva watchfully lets it through. 6/0

3.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length on middle, Silva drives it to mid on. 6/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length outside off, swinging away, wanting the batsman to drive. Kaushal resists the temptation and opts not to play at it. 6/0

2.6 M Amir to Silva, Comes around the wicket as there is minimal movement and angles it into the batsman. Silva works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 6/0

2.5 M Amir to Silva, Errs in line Amir. Drifts it on the pads. Silva flicks it fine down towards fine leg. Abbas hares to his right, bends down and does well to keep it down to two. 5/0

2.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 3/0

2.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Beauty by Amir! He comes steaming in and goes wide of the crease. Angles it into the batsman and gets it to straighten. Karunaratne tries to defend it but gets beaten. That could have so easily taken the edge. There are three slips waiting. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir comes running in and lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 2/0

2.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 2/0

Just to let everybody know, Umpire Richard Kettleborough replaces Ian Gould who is not feeling well. Ahsan Raza is the third umpire for today at least.

1.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length ball on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, inviting the batsman to go after it. Silva resists the temptation and lets it through. 2/0

1.4 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and leaves it. 2/0

1.3 M Abbas to Silva, Length ball outside off. Silva lets it be. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Swing on offer for the bowler. He bowls it full outside off. Silva who is making a return into the team watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Starts off on the money but fuller in length on middle. Dimuth flicks it towards mid on. The fielder there makes a half stop and concedes a run. 2/0

Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end. He too has three slips and gully in place for him.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Finishes the over with a nice delivery. Amir goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. It shapes away after pitching. Karunaratne tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge through cover-point for a run. Sri Lanka are underway. 1/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length outside off, Dimuth opts not to play at it. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir not quite at full pace up till now. Bowls a length ball on off, Karunaratne lunges forward in defense. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle. The batsman drives it to mid on. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir does get some away movement this time. Bowls it a tad fuller on middle, shapes away a little. Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Karunaratne fails to flick it and it goes to the keeper. Amir bowls it full in hope of some swing but there was none there. 0/0

