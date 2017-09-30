Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Pak Openers Start Well

Pakistan's Sami Aslam plays a shot during their second day of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. (AP Image)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Drinks taken.

36.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Back of a length outside off, Aslam camps back and defends it stoutly. 100/0

36.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Surprise bouncer from Pradeep and it is well-directed. Aslam ducks under it. 100/0

36.4 N Pradeep to S Aslam, Short delivery on middle and leg, sits up nicely for Aslam. He pulls it through in front of square leg for a couple. 100 up for Sri Lanka. It is met with a cheer from the crowd. 100/0

36.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Aslam plants his front foot across to allow it through. 98/0

36.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Fullish delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 98/0

36.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Length delivery outside off, eased through covers for a single. 98/0

Change of ends for Pradeep.

35.6 R Herath to S Masood, Dropped! A tough chance goes down! Tossed up outside off, Masood prods forward to play for the spin but it isn't there on this occasion. Catches the outside edge of Masood's bat and flies towards Dickwella. It hits his pad and lobs towards Karunaratne at first slip. He is a bit blinded, bends to his right but fails to hold on. A single taken. The experienced campaigner almost struck in his first over of the day. 97/0

35.5 R Herath to Masood, Fullish and wider outside off, kept out watchfully. 96/0

35.4 R Herath to Aslam, Turning into Aslam. Worked in front of square leg for a single. 96/0

35.3 R Herath to Aslam, Floated around off, played with the spin to mid-wicket. 95/0

35.2 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 95/0

35.1 R Herath to Aslam, Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler. 95/0

Sri Lanka turn to their go-to-man. Rangana Herath to roll his arm for the first time in the day.

34.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/0

34.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Down the leg side, Masood misses out on his clip. 95/0

34.4 L Sandakan to S Masood, FOUR! Great way to bring up his 3rd Test fifty! He has looked in command and played a good knock. Fullish outside off, Masood drives it elegantly through extra cover and the ball whistles away to the fence. He raises his bat towards the dressing room. His teammates are up on their feet and applaud him. 95/0

34.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Wrong one that goes down the wrong line. Down the leg side, Masood tries to flick it away but misses. Good take by Dickwella. 91/0

34.2 L Sandakan to S Masood, Floated outside off, eased to covers. 91/0

34.1 L Sandakan to Masood, FOUR! Sublime! Tossed up outside off, Masood leans ahead confidently and creams it through extra cover to find the fence. Timing at its best! 91/0

33.6 N Pradeep to Masood, This is good cricket from Masood. Fullish delivery around off, Shan plays it with soft hands towards mid off. Calls his partner through for a run and completes it with ease. There is a shy at the non-striker's end which misses. The back up fielder is not in place but Shan has run a long way. An extra run doesn't result. 87/0

33.5 N Pradeep to Masood, FOUR! Well-controlled! Short delivery in line of the stumps, Masood swivels across and pulls it all along the ground past the diving backward square leg fielder. A boundary results. 86/0

33.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Masood drives it crisply towards short cover who makes a sharp stop. 82/0

33.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Fuller in length just outside off, Shan shuffles across and taps it back to the bowler. 82/0

33.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Similar ball on off, timed sweetly to mid off. 82/0

33.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Fullish delivery around off, slanting across Masood. He initially looks to commit himself to it but bails out at the last moment. 82/0

Nuwan Pradeep comes into the attack. Can he provide the breakthrough?

32.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Googly outside off, turning in sharply. Aslam shuffles across to keep it out. 82/0

Sandakan stops in his delivery stride. He is struggling with his landing a bit.

32.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Shortish around off, Masood cuts it with the spin through point to rotate strike. 82/0

32.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Fullish delivery, knocked to mid on. 81/0

32.3 L Sandakan to Masood, The wrong one again on a fuller length around off, Masood prods forward to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. A chirpy appeal for an LBW follows but the umpire stays put. The replays confirm there was an inside edge. 81/0

32.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Floated delivery, pushed to covers off the front foot. 81/0

32.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Bowls the wrong one again from the back of the hand. Spins in sharply and also stays low. Aslam perhaps reads it off the pitch. Adjusts well in the end to block it close to his pads. 81/0

31.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal goes wider of the crease and bowls a full delivery outside off, Aslam moves across his stumps and clips it nicely to mid-wicket to pick up a single. 80/0

31.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fuller in length outside off, Sami prods forward to ease it to covers. 79/0

31.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal switches his angle to around the wicket. Hurls it on a length outside off. It is angling in initially but after pitching straightens a bit. Sami makes a watchful leave. 79/0

31.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish in length in that off stump channel. Aslam lunges and defends it. 79/0

31.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery on off, Shan transfers his weight on the front foot and taps it past the bowler towards mid off. Masood calls for the run straightaway and his partner responds. Good judgement! 79/0

31.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal bowls this one with a scrambled seam around off and gets it to angle away. Masood doesn't fiddle with it. 78/0

30.6 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Tossed up delivery, pushed with the spin to covers. 78/0

30.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Slow through the air outside off, Aslam lunges forward in defense. 78/0

30.4 L Sandakan to Aslam, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it. 78/0

30.3 L Sandakan to S Masood, Fullish delivery, knocked to mid off for a run. 78/0

30.2 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/0

30.1 L Sandakan to Masood, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Poor fielding again. Floated around off, Masood drives it crisply towards covers. The fielder puts in a swimming pool dive to his left and the ball goes through to the fence. The visitors should not let the intensity in the field drop. 77/0

29.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good leave! Length delivery outside off, angling in. Aslam knows where his off stump is and lets it go. 73/0

29.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal comes around the wicket and gets it to angle in. Played with an open bat face to point. 73/0

29.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, In the zone outside off, left alone. 73/0

29.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Runs after 24 deliveries! Sloppy work in the field as well! Full length delivery on middle and leg, Aslam works it to wide mid on and sets off immediately. Herath picks up the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. The back up fielder is not that attentive and has to dive but fails to stop it. Chandimal runs all the way from mid off to cut it off. Three extra runs conceded. 73/0

29.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Similar length delivery, Sami keeps his bat inside the line and watches it through. 69/0

29.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery on off, angling away. Aslam plants his front foot across and lets it go. 69/0

28.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Terrific bowling from the youngster! Slips in the googly at a quicker pace on off, Masood rocks back to cut it, perhaps doesn't read the wrong one and is cramped for room. Somehow he manages to keep it out off the bottom half of the bat. Third consecutive maiden. Great stuff from the Sri Lankan bowlers. 69/0

28.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Quicker and flatter one, Masood can't pick the gap once again as he punches it to covers. 69/0

28.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 69/0

28.3 L Sandakan to Masood, A fraction short this time, spinning away. Shan rocks back and cuts it to the man at covers again. Dot balls continue and the pressure is mounting on the youngsters. 69/0

28.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Fullish around off, Masood eases it to mid off. 69/0

28.1 L Sandakan to S Masood, Tossed up on off, driven crisply to the lone man at covers. 69/0

27.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish again outside off, a bit wider. Aslam strides to the pitch of the delivery and blocks it. Two consecutive maidens for Sri Lanka. 69/0

27.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal changes his angle and runs in from around the wicket. Keeps it on a fuller length around off. Pushed off the front foot to short cover. 69/0

27.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery on off, Aslam puts his head down and blocks it. 69/0

27.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good bowling! Lakmal hurls it on a length in the off stump channel, gets it to move away after pitching. Aslam makes a watchful leave. 69/0

27.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Slanting across Sami. He points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 69/0

27.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery around off, Aslam strides forward and defends it solidly. 69/0

26.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Spin and bounce! On a fuller length around off, turning away sharply. Masood opts for the big sweep but gets beaten. The ball flies to the first slip fielder. Signs of things to come? 69/0

26.5 L Sandakan to Masood, On middle, spinning away. Shan prods forward and keeps it out. 69/0

26.4 L Sandakan to Masood, A bit quicker through the air on off, a bit of extra bounce. Masood covers the line and blocks it besides the pitch on the leg side. 69/0

26.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood lunges forward in defense. 69/0

26.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Floated on off, Masood puts his head down and defends it calmly. 69/0

26.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Half-tracker down the leg side, Masood goes for the pull but misses. Failed to capitalize on that. 69/0

25.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good length delivery on off, hits the deck and seams away. Sami adopts a circumspect approach again and does not flirt with it. 69/0

25.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Aslam plants his front foot across to allow it through. 69/0

25.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish outside off this time, it is on a driving length but it does not engage Sami into a stroke. 69/0

25.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, On a length this time in the zone of apprehension. Aslam covers his stumps and makes a watchful leave. This is a good line and length to bowl. 69/0

25.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fractionally overpitched, angling away. Aslam strides ahead and strokes it through covers. Will get a couple for doing so. 69/0

25.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Full length delivery on middle, Aslam pats it back to Lakmal. He picks it up and mimes a throw back to the batsman. Aggression from the quickie. 67/0

24.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Fullish in line of the stumps, Aslam kneels and sweeps it all along the ground to deep square leg for a run. 67/0

24.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Stays back to this one and keeps it out watchfully. 66/0

24.4 L Sandakan to Masood, A stifled appeal for an LBW is turned down! Tossed up around leg stump, spinning in and staying a bit low. Masood looks to tuck it away but misses and the ball brushes his pad to go past the keeper. The Sri Lankans are interested but the umpire is not. It pitched outside leg stump. 66/0

24.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Tossed up around off, Shan lunges forward in defense. 65/0

24.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Fuller this time, defended solidly off the front foot. 65/0

24.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Starts off with a shortish delivery on off, turning away. Masood cuts it towards short cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 65/0

Lakshan Sandakan to bowl from the other end. He was really good yesterday.

23.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Full length delivery again, a bit wider this time. Aslam doesn't fiddle with it. 65/0

23.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery outside off, Aslam glides it to point. 65/0

23.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good length delivery, slanting across Sami and staying a touch low. He looks to guide it towards third man but gets a bottom edge to second slip. 65/0

23.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, That's a beauty! Touch fuller on off, swinging away. Aslam plants his front foot across and feels for it but is foxed completely. 65/0

23.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Aslam waits for it and taps it with an open bat face to gully. 65/0

23.1 S Lakmal to Masood, First run of the day! Length delivery on leg stump, Masood tucks it with soft hands to wide mid on for a single. 65/0

We are set to get underway. The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Sri Lankan side is in a huddle and Chandimal is instilling inspiration in them. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood to continue their innings. The visitors to begin with pace. Suranga Lakmal to start off the proceedings. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. The hosts' openers, Sami Aslam and Shan Masood, have replied well in response to the huge total posted by Sri Lanka. After the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, it will be interesting to see how the senior men in Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed take responsibility. There are no real demons on the track but it is on the slower and lower side. Spin will be expected to play a part and the visitors have a trio of them. Sandakan looked threatening yesterday with his variations and the tourists will bank on him. The experienced campaigners, Herath and Perera will also be expected to deliver. The third day is often considered the moving day of a Test match and the cracks might start to open up today. It will be a battle of wits and the character of both sides will be tested. Let's see who comes out on top.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka managed to post a very good total on the board, courtesy Chandimal's ton and his crucial partnerships with Dickwella first and then Perera. Pakistan too have started really well in order to cut down the deficit as they have not lost a wicket and already added 64 on the board. Join us for day 3 tomorrow. Till then, take care and good bye!

So, Pakistan have not only survived the last hour but have got off to a really good start. They still have a long way to go as they trail by another 355 runs. It won't be easy for the hosts. They will need all their batsmen to put their hands up if they are to surpass or get close to the score. For Sri Lanka, majority of the bowling will be done by spin tomorrow as they are the ones getting assistance from the track. They will try and take some early wickets to put the Pakistan side under pressure.

22.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning in from around off, the googly, Aslam moves across his sticks and defends it down by getting right behind the line. End of a testing final over from Lakshan Sandakan. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 64/0

22.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning down the leg side, goes off Aslam's pads and down the leg side. The batsmen take two leg byes. 64/0

22.4 L Sandakan to Aslam, He almost had him! Sami Aslam did not pick up the wrong 'un at all. Sandakan drops it outside off and Aslam expects this to spin away from him. Only, it comes back in and almost takes the inside edge. Could have easily gone on to then hit the stumps. Close call. 62/0

22.3 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Straighter one around off, takes the inside edge and raps him on the pads. 62/0

22.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off stump, pushed firmly to the man at mid off. 62/0

22.1 Sandakan to Aslam, Huge appeal from Dickwella, probably because he didn't see the inside edge on it. Tossed up on middle and off, Aslam with an inside edge onto his pads on his attempted sweep. 62/0

21.6 R Herath to Masood, Picks it off his pads and works it away on the leg side. 62/0

21.5 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 62/0

21.4 R Herath to Aslam, Slight turn in from around off, Sami Aslam gets an inside edge onto his pads as he attempts to play at it. 61/0

21.3 R Herath to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/0

21.2 R Herath to Aslam, Spinning in from outside off, Aslam defends but is caught on the pads. Loud appeal but impact is well outside the line. 61/0

21.1 R Herath to Aslam, FOUR! That's a terrific shot! Sami Aslam is taking Rangana on here. Sees the massive amount of flight on that and takes a step out of his crease. Gets close to the pitch and lofts it over mid on for a one bounce boundary. 61/0

20.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Flighted ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 57/0

20.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 57/0

Mohammad Abbas is padded up. He might come in next as the nightwatchman if there is a wicket.

20.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 57/0

20.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Sweeps it to deep square leg for a run. 57/0

20.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Shorter in length outside off, turns back in sharply. Aslam tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls besides the pitch. 56/0

20.1 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Tosses it up but very full outside off. Aslam tries to drive but gets it off the bottom edge back to the bowler. 56/0

19.6 R Herath to Aslam, Comes down the track and hits it towards wide mid off. Lakmal there fumbles but only concedes a run. 56/0

19.5 R Herath to Aslam, Loopy ball on off, Aslam defends it solidly. 55/0

19.4 R Herath to Aslam, Drives it to mid on with the spin. 55/0

19.3 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

19.2 R Herath to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, Aslam prods forward and blocks it. 55/0

19.1 R Herath to Aslam, Tosses it up on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.6 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

18.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Flatter on off, Masood punches it back to the bowler. 55/0

18.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Gives it air on off, Masood defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Shorter outside off, Masood has all the time in the world to cut it through point for a brace. 55/0

18.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Googly, on middle which Masood is finding difficult to pick. He tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads. 53/0

18.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 53/0

17.6 R Herath to S Masood, Driven down to long on for a run. 53/0

17.5 R Herath to Masood, NOT OUT! That was very good work from Dickwella and it was beautifully bowled by Herath. He bowls a loopy ball outside off. Masood plays for the turn but there isn't any. Dickwella collects the ball and in a flash takes the bails off and appeals. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show that Masood had not lifted his legs at all. He survives. 52/0

The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a stumping against Masood. Dickwella is confident about it.

17.4 R Herath to Masood, Floats it on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler. 52/0

17.3 R Herath to Masood, Tosses it up on leg stump, Masood tucks it towards short leg who is sharp there and makes a good stop. 52/0

17.2 R Herath to Masood, Works it with the spin towards short leg. 52/0

17.1 R Herath to Aslam, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Aslam drives it down to long on for a run. 52/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

16.6 L Sandakan to Masood, A googly by Sandakan outside off. Masood fails to read it. He plants his front foot ahead to defend but misses and is struck on the pad. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. The impact was an issue there. 51/0

16.5 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/0

16.4 L Sandakan to S Masood, Quicker through the air this time. Skids off the surface. Masood tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards short third man. 51/0

16.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Nails the sweep through square leg for a run. 51/0

16.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flighted ball on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 50/0

16.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off, Aslam lets it turn away and opts not to play at it. 50/0

15.6 D Perera to Masood, Tosses it up outside off, Masood lets it be. 50/0

15.5 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/0

15.4 D Perera to Masood, FOUR! Masood says it is his turn now! He comes down the track as he sees a flighted ball on off and hits it over mid off for a boundary. Third boundary in the over. Also the fifty-run stand is up between the two. 50/0

15.3 D Perera to Aslam, Fires it on the pads, Aslam flicks it down to deep square leg for a run. 46/0

15.2 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Aslam on the charge here. He is nimble on his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 45/0

15.1 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! He picks his spot well there! He knows there is nobody in the deep. Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 41/0

14.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Lahiru Thirimanne does really well! Shorter in length on middle, Masood flicks it towards mid-wicket where Thirimanne dives and saves a few runs for his team. 37/0

14.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Drags his length back outside off, Masood goes on the back foot and punches it to covers. 37/0

14.4 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/0

14.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flatter this time but errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Aslam flicks it through square leg for a run. 37/0

14.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Gives it air on off, Sami lunges forward in defense. 36/0

14.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, not a lot of turn. Aslam defends it off the front foot. 36/0

Lakshan Sandakan comes onto bowl. A lot will be expected of him.

13.6 D Perera to Masood, Fires it on off, turning away. Masood covers the line and defends it. 36/0

13.5 D Perera to Masood, Floats it up on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler who shows some aggression and throws it back to the keeper. 36/0

13.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/0

13.3 D Perera to Masood, Gives it air on middle, Masood defends it off the front foot. 36/0

13.2 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on leg stump. Aslam comes down the track and tries to go big but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder for a run. 36/0

13.1 D Perera to Masood, Angles it into the pads, Masood works it around the corner for a run. 35/0

12.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Lands it on a length outside off, Masood defends it towards point for a run. 34/0

12.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Aslam takes on the challenge to pull and does it well but to the man at deep backward square leg for a run. 33/0

12.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Once again consistently bowling on the good length area around off. Aslam with authority defends it. 32/0

12.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angles it into the batsman. Masood shuffles across and works it around the corner for a run. 32/0

12.2 N Pradeep to Masood, A better length outside off, Masood lunges forward and defends it towards covers. 31/0

12.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Pradeep angles it into the pads of the batsman. Masood plants his front foot across and defends it. 31/0

11.6 D Perera to Aslam, Floats it up on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 31/0

11.5 D Perera to Aslam, Quicker on the stumps, Sami camps back and blocks it. 31/0

11.4 D Perera to Aslam, Flatter on off, Aslam defends it stoutly. 31/0

11.3 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on middle, Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a brace. 31/0

11.2 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 29/0

11.1 D Perera to Aslam, BEAUTY! A great ball after the break, almost gets a wicket. Perera angles it into the batsman and then gets it to spin away. Aslam goes to defend it but gets beaten. 29/0

Drinks are on the field!

10.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Full and wide outside off, driven towards mid off. Masood will feel he's missed out, should have put it away. Was full and quite wide. 29/0

10.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run taken. 29/0

10.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Short of a good length around off, blocks it out off the back foot. 29/0

10.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angling back in on middle and off, Masood closes the face of the bat and works it in front of square leg. It's in the gap, so he immediately calls for the second. Good running, this. 29/0

10.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Drops this into the vacant spaces in the cover region for a quick single. 27/0

10.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Some room on offer outside off, on a length, Aslam opens the bat face and dabs it to gully. 26/0

9.6 D Perera to Masood, Floated right up there, outside off, met with a straight bat. 26/0

9.5 D Perera to Masood, Spinning away from around off, goes back and pushes it away into the off side. 26/0

9.4 D Perera to Masood, Makes decent of his feet to get to the pitch, flicks it but again straight to short mid-wicket. 26/0

9.3 D Perera to Masood, Darts this quicker again, on middle and off with only a hint of turn, Shan Masood presents a neat front foot defense. 26/0

9.2 D Perera to Masood, Full and straight, played right back to Perera. 26/0

9.1 D Perera to Masood, Quick and flat on middle and off, turned away straight to the short mid-wicket fielder. 26/0

8.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, In the off stump channel, covers the line well and shoulders arms. 26/0

8.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length ball outside off, Sami offers a solid punch but finds the man at point. Wanted the single, then rightly decided against it. 26/0

8.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, defended down on the off side with soft hands. 26/0

8.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Leans ahead a touch this time and pushes it just wide of the mid off fielder to steal a quick single. Nicely done. 26/0

8.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Just back of a length again, straightening up after hitting the deck, Masood stands tall and meets it with a straight blade. 25/0

8.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, left alone. 25/0

Nuwan Pradeep back on to bowl.

7.6 D Perera to Aslam, Spinning away from around off, blocked off the front foot. 25/0

7.5 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Graceful shot! So sweetly done by Sami Aslam. Loopy and full outside off, the batsman leans into the shot easily and drives it past mid off to send it across the rope. 25/0

7.4 D Perera to Aslam, Full from Dilruwan, some decent air on it, defended. 21/0

7.3 D Perera to Aslam, Not much spin on this occasion, Sami moves across to get behind the line and blocks. 21/0

7.2 D Perera to Aslam, In the air... It's just short again! Perera darts it full, Aslam looks to clear mid on but doesn't exactly get underneath it. Chips it towards Herath positioned there but it falls just short of him. Crouched low to take it, wasn't there for the taking. 21/0

7.1 D Perera to Aslam, Tossed up on middle and off from around the wicket, Sami Aslam presses ahead and buries it into the track. 21/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Stays back again and keeps it out safely to end the over. 21/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Edged but just short! Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, Masood has a poke at it and gets a healthy edge. It flies to third slip but falls just short of the diving fielder there. Close one, that almost carried. 21/0

6.3 S Lakmal to S Masood, Bit short around off but there isn't much bounce on it. Shan Masood tries to put bat on ball and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 21/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Short of a good length outside off, punched off the back foot square through point for a couple of runs. 21/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by the batsman. 19/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, No ball! And a big one too, Suranga Lakmal's giving Wahab Riaz a real run for his money. He comes steaming in and lands it on a length outside off, it's left alone but the umpire signals no ball. 19/0

5.6 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 18/0

5.5 D Perera to Masood, Poor line and Shan has taken full advantage of it. It's sliding down leg, Masood tickles it fine down the leg side past the keeper. The slip fielder chases it down and throws it back in. Three runs are taken. 18/0

5.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/0

5.3 D Perera to Masood, Quite straight in line, easily negotiated by Shan Masood. 15/0

5.2 D Perera to Masood, Some flight on this occasion, it's pushed away square on the off side for nothing. 15/0

5.1 D Perera to Masood, Tossed up on middle and leg, quite full in length, Masood presents a tight defensive shot. 15/0

Dilruwan Perera is on to roll his arm. Spin on rather quickly for Sri Lanka. Good move, the wicket does have a lot of bite. A slip and a short leg in place for him.

4.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Dabs it away to point to end the over. 15/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Just ahead of a length and outside off, Aslam is half-forward to defend but is beaten past the outside edge. 15/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angling back in on middle and leg, flicked off the pads on the leg side. 15/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Around off on a good length, once again it's tapped to the covers for a quick run. 15/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish in length from Lakmal, Aslam drops it just wide of the cover fielder and steals a quick single. 14/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Yes, no, yes, no. Confusion but no harm done in the end. Lakmal bowls it shorter in length. Aslam plays it with soft hands towards the leg side and wants a single. He sets off but is sent back by his partner. The fielder from mid-wicket comes running in and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Aslam is not happy with his partner as he gives him the stare. It would have been close had that hit, even Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shakes his head looking at that. He is not impressed. 13/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Masood, FOUR! Elegant! Fuller in length on off, Masood leans into it and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 13/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Brilliant by Mendis! Saves a boundary for his team. Shorter in length outside off, Aslam guides it to the right of point. Kusal there dives full stretch to his right and makes an excellent stop but can't stop the single. 9/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bowls it on a length on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 8/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length on off, Aslam defends it off the back foot. 8/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Pradeep also comes around the wicket and bowls it outside off. Aslam lets it be. 8/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 8/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal bowls it fuller on middle, Masood flicks it through square leg but does not hit it that well. Has enough though to beat the diving fielder and collects two. 8/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Errs in line and angles it down the leg side. Aslam just shuffles across and helps it down to fine leg to get off the mark with a run. 6/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Flicks it down to fine leg with the angle for a run. 5/0

2.2 S Lakmal to S Masood, Shorter in length on middle, Masood pulls it along the ground to the man at square leg. That was nicely struck but straight to the fielder. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal comes around the wicket and lands it on a length on off. Masood defends it watchfully. 4/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Back of a length on off, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, Aslam off the back foot punches it to covers. 4/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Just ahead of a length on off, angling away. Aslam lunges forward in defense. 4/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Fuller in length on off, Masood plays it towards the cover region for a quick single. 4/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Good length outside off, Masood is not interested in playing at it. 3/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Comes running in and lands it on a length around off. A very good line and length to bowl. Masood defends it off the front foot. 3/0

Nuwan Pradeep will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Bowls it on a length outside off, Aslam opts not to play at it. 3/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on middle, Masood shuffles across and flicks it through square leg for a run. 3/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length outside off, wanting Masood to go after it but he resists and lets it through. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, That was beautifully timed! Lakmal bowls it on middle, Masood off the back foot punches it through mid-wicket and completes a run. They take off for a second. Herath gives it a chase, slides, picks the ball up and fires a throw at the striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. 2/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on a length on off, Masood defends it off the back foot. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Starts off with a length ball on middle, it comes slow off the wicket. Masood tries to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off. He wanted a run but is sent back by his partner. He will be eager to get off the mark here. 0/0

First Published: September 30, 2017, 11:19 AM IST