Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: Gamage Sends Back Hafeez

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: October 16, 2017, 5:22 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

17:50(IST)

Good start from Perera, concedes just three from his first over. Malik signaliing for a change of glvoes here, Pakistan move upto 69/3 after 16 overs.

17:45(IST)

Eight runs off the over, and Vandersay is being targetted here by the Pakistani batsman. Pakistan 66/3 after 15 overs here.

17:36(IST)

Vandersay comes into the attack,  and Babar Azam greets him with a fine shot behind square, and places it to perfection to get a boudnary. Expensive first over from the spinner. Pakistan 55/3 after 13 overs.

17:31(IST)

Gamage straying with line and length, and Babar Azam making him pay there, Babar is in solid touch, and you can see it from the way he is timing the ball. Punches one straight past the bowler for a four. Pakistan 48/3 after 12 overs.

17:27(IST)

Lakmal bowls his sixth over on the trot, and this is good captaincy from Chandimal, ensuring that his bowlers, who are in a good rhythm, continue to tighten the screws around Pakistan. Pakistan 41/3 after 11 overs.

17:20(IST)

WICKET! Hafeez departs , Gamage is bowling dream of a spell here, another one pitches and moves away from Hafeez's bat, getting the nick on the way to the keeper. Dickwella completes a simple catch. SL well and truly on to phere. Pak 40/3 after 10 overs

17:12(IST)

Just one run coming off that over, another solid over from Gamage. Sri Lanka have certainly started off as the better side here and are well on top, they will be looking to make their dominance count with yet another wicket. Pak 28/2 after 8 overs.

17:09(IST)

Here is a stat for you:

In ODIs this year, Ahmed Shehzad has scored just 95 runs in 6 matches at an average of 15.83 and a strike rate of 58.28

He has been dismissed in single digits on 4 of his 6 ODI innings this year.

17:02(IST)

WICKET! Another failure for Shehzad, poor shot this one, on the up, and he has no control, hits it straight to the point fielder, and Siriwardana takes a simple catch. Pakistan in trouble here. 27/2 after 6.3 overs, Shehzad departs for 8.

17:00(IST)

Babar Azam gets off the mark in fine style here, perfectly timed cover drive, and you could hear that it hit the sweet spot and went. Sri Lanka need to get Babar early, otherwise it might well be another long day in the field for them. Pakistan 25/1 after 6 overs.

16:56(IST)

Solid from Sri Lanka, both the opening bowlers bowling well in partnership here, something the Lankans lacked in the first match. Lakmal concedes just one in his over, Pakistan 18/1 after 5 overs.

16:50(IST)

WICKET! Gamage gets one to pitch and move away from the bat, it takes the nick and Kusal Mendis takes a sharp catch at slip. That ball was travelling and it was a well taken catch, Gamage is elated and rightly so. Pak 17/1 after 3.3 overs.

16:47(IST)

Solid over that for Pakistan, and that should get Zaman underway. He gets two boundaries from the over, as Lakmal pitches it right up to the bat, and Zaman makes the most of it.  Pak 16/0 after three overs.

16:43(IST)

FOUR! Sparkiling cover drive from Fakhar, as he gives the charge to Lakmal, and gets one from the middle off the bat. Goes past the extra cover fielder, giving him no chance. First boudnary of the for Pakistan.

16:41(IST)

Lamage with a good second over, he is clicking some miles here, bowling at around 89 mph. Concedes just three from the second over. Pakistan 5/0 after 2.

16:35(IST)

One over gone, and its a good start for Sri Lanka, though Lakmal started with a wide, but there is some swing on offer for the seamer. He gets his radar right after that, and concedes just two runs from the over. Pak 2/0 after 1 over.

16:10(IST)

The Sri Lankan playing XI is as follow:Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru GamageThisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

16:09(IST)

As Pakistan skipper Sarfraz said, the team has gone in with an unchanged line-up,:Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

16:08(IST)

News from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first, we should have the starting line-ups for both the teams soon.

15:58(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back in this one after going down without showing any fight in the 1st ODI. Pakistan meanwhile will be looking to continue with the same performance in Abu Dhabi.

PREVIEW: After their 83-run loss in the opening One Day International (ODI), Sri Lanka will aim for a better outing when the visitors face Pakistan in the second ODI here on Monday. Pakistan staged a strong comeback following the 2-0 Test win and then a comprehensive victory in the first ODI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are going through a transition phase and are struggling.
Sri Lanka's batting department was a major set back in the last ODI. Despite some good bating from Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya, other players failed to step up to the occasion. The bowling department was also not up to the mark as pacers and spinners struggled in the middle.
Pakistan, on the other hand, seemed to have found their touch. Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees and Shoaib Malik were on the mark in the first ODI and another good show from them could steal the show from the visitors.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Fahim Ashraf.
