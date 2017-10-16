Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: Gamage Sends Back Hafeez

The Sri Lankan playing XI is as follow:Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru GamageThisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back in this one after going down without showing any fight in the 1st ODI. Pakistan meanwhile will be looking to continue with the same performance in Abu Dhabi.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
