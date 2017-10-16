Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: Malik Gets Thirimanne

WICKET! Hasan Ali after bowling a maiden first over, gets Mendis in the next over, and bowls a wicket maiden over. Mendis' poor run with the bat continues. It was a short ball, and Mendis tries to hook it but has absolutely no control. It goes in the air and Ahmed Shehzad takes a simple catch. SL 30/2
REVIEW! Wasted review for Pakistan, that clearly looked to be pitching outside the off stump, but bowler Hasan Ali was certainly excited. He immediately asks captain Sarfraz for a review, and he goes for it. The ball is indeed pitching outside the off stump. SL are approaching this one slowly, but importantly have wickets in hand. They are 27/1
That's it, end of Pakistan innings and they end on 219/9. Another incredible innings from Babar, they looked in danger of being all out at one moment, but Babar and Shadab built a solid partnership. Shadab also completes his maiden 50. Sri Lanka need to chase 220 to register a victory over here.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking