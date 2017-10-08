Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Dubai: Masood Departs Early

Pakistan's Sami Aslam plays a shot. (AP Image)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Asad Shafiq strides out to the center. In the previous day night Test, he played an almost match-winning century. Needs to play a big innings here.

24.2 D Perera to Aslam, OUT! Sri Lanka get their second, rather too early! 65/2

Aslam is ruled out LBW, as he is caught adjacent of the stumps. He decides to review the decision. Looks plumb.

24.1 D Perera to Aslam, Perera serves it in line of the stumps, Sami goes back and defends. 65/1

23.6 L Gamage to Ali, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark. Full ball outside off, Azhar Ali drives it gloriously through covers for a boundary. Brilliantly played. 65/1

23.5 L Gamage to Ali, Lahiru serves it outside off, Ali shoulders arms to that. 61/1

23.4 L Gamage to Ali, This ball is driven back towards the bowler. 61/1

Azhar Ali walks into the middle now. He has scored a triple century with the pink ball when he played against the West Indies.

23.3 Gamage to S Masood, OUT! Knocked him over! Gamage does the damage! He serves it on a length outside off, Masood looks to drive that away from the body. The ball nips in a tad and Shan also gets an inside edge that crashes onto the stumps. This ball was a touch fuller than the previous one and that made the difference. Masood looked a tad uncharacteristic with that shot of his. End of the 61-run opening stand. 61/1

23.2 Gamage to Masood, An appeal but turned down! Gamage lands a length delivery outside off, it nipped back in. Masood moves across and looks to flick. Ends up wearing on the pads. The umpire stays put, as the impact could be well outside off. 61/0

23.1 L Gamage to Masood, Lahiru continues round the wicket and lands it fuller around off. Shan stays in the crease and defends. 61/0

22.6 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Up and over! Perera is gracious in tossing up the cherry outside off, Aslam charges down, makes room and hits it over mid off for a boundary. The plan seems to unsettle the spinner early on. 61/0

22.5 D Perera to Aslam, Peach! Aslam gets beaten on the outside as he lunges forward to defend that. The ball spins and hence he missed it. 57/0

22.4 D Perera to Masood, Floated around middle, Masood dances down, pushes it towards mid on and scurries through for a quick run. 57/0

22.3 D Perera to Masood, This delivery is played from within the crease. 56/0

22.2 D Perera to Masood, Looped up ball around off and middle, Masood steps down only to block it. 56/0

22.1 D Perera to S Masood, Tossed up ball around off, Masood lunges forward but gets an outside edge towards point. 56/0

21.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Aslam drives this fuller ball back towards the bowler. 56/0

21.5 L Gamage to S Aslam, Edged but safe! This is bowled on a length outside off, Sami pokes his bat at that. The ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 56/0

21.4 L Gamage to Aslam, This ball around off is blocked from within the crease. 56/0

21.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Gamage comes round the wicket and bowls it around off and middle. It is flicked towards mid-wicket. 56/0

A wide slip and two gullies in place.

21.2 L Gamage to Aslam, FOUR! Shot! First boundary for the day! Gamage pushes it on a length across the left hander, Aslam stays deep in the crease, watches the ball till the end and guides it through backward point. The ball races away to the fence. 56/0

21.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Length delivery around middle, Aslam strides forward and defends with his bat close to his pad. 52/0

20.6 D Perera to Aslam, Serves it around off, Aslam gets a thickish edge that rolls past the diving gully fielder for a run. The first run for the day. 52/0

20.5 D Perera to S Aslam, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 51/0

20.4 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 51/0

20.3 D Perera to Aslam, Landed in line of the stumps, flicked towards mid-wicket. 51/0

20.2 D Perera to Aslam, Aslam charges down the track, only to block it. 51/0

20.1 D Perera to Aslam, Loopy ball around middle and off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 51/0

19.6 L Gamage to Masood, A tad fuller around off, defended off the front foot. Back to back maidens to start the day! 51/0

Now Kettleborough has a friendly chat with Gamage. Should be about stepping on the forbidden area.

19.5 L Gamage to Masood, Again lands it outside off, Masood points his bat skywards and lets that go. 51/0

19.4 L Gamage to Masood, Similar ball well away from the off stick, Masood leaves it alone. 51/0

There are signs already of Gamage treading on the danger area on the pitch. This is not good for the youngster, though he'd do well to not let it affect his bowling rhythm.

19.3 L Gamage to Masood, On a length outside off, Masood covers the stumps and lets that go. 51/0

19.2 L Gamage to Masood, Pitched further up around off, Masood times the drive perfectly only to be intercepted by the mid off fielder. 51/0

19.1 L Gamage to Masood, Gamage runs in from over the wicket and spears it in around middle and leg. Masood clips it towards mid-wicket. 51/0

Lahiru Gamage will begin the day from the other end. The newcomer looked impressive yesterday in his short burst and he would love to add value to his wickets column soon.

18.6 D Perera to Aslam, Flatter around off, played from the crease to the off side. 51/0

18.5 D Perera to Aslam, Served around off, Sami blocks it with a stride forward. 51/0

18.4 D Perera to Aslam, Pushed flatter in line of the stumps, Aslam blocks it off the inner half of his bat. 51/0

18.3 D Perera to Aslam, Perera lands it outside off, Sami pushes it towards covers and wants a run, but is sent back by his partner. 51/0

18.2 D Perera to Aslam, Looped up around off, defended off the front foot showing full face of the bat. 51/0

18.1 D Perera to Aslam, Comes round the wicket and bowls it fuller outside off, Aslam drives it straight to the cover fielder. 51/0

Everybody has taken their spots on the field. This should be a good time to bat. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood will resume their vigil with the bat. They will have to tackle the foot marks that have developed on the pitch. For the Lankans, it will be Dilruwan Perera, who will begin with the ball first. One slip and a gully to start with. Here we go...

Hello folks! It's Sunday and the pink ball Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has entered Day 3! Enough reasons for you to sit back, relax and enjoy the match. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood survived some nervy moments before close of play yesterday. They would look to pile up more runs in order to give their side a good start. Sri Lanka would be delighted with the assistance that their bowlers extracted last night. They would look to make use of the conditions and push the opposition further on the back foot. Today should be the day that could well end up deciding the course of the game. Stay with us for another intriguing day's play.

DAY 3, SESSION ONE...

Pakistan would feel relatively happy after surviving the tricky phase of play. The Lankan new ball bowlers didn't leak too many runs and were disciplined, but it couldn't be translated into wickets. Perera almost had one, when he beat Masood's bat to rap him on the pads. But the tourists didn't review that and hence the wickets column stays blank. They would be buoyed by the purchase their bowlers are extracting from the track and that would be encouraging enough for them, come Day 3! That's it from us today. Join us tomorrow, for what could be a moving day in this Test match. Till then, adios!

17.6 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up on middle and off, Masood comes forward and defends it out. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 51/0

17.5 R Herath to Masood, Pushed through quicker, Masood picks it off his pads and flicks it past the short leg fielder. 51/0

17.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter again, quicker in pace, kept out safely. 51/0

17.3 R Herath to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/0

17.2 R Herath to Masood, Sliding in on middle and leg, turned on the leg side. 51/0

17.1 R Herath to Aslam, Flatter around off, knocked into the off side for a single. 51/0

16.6 Perera to Masood, Appeal for an lbw! No response from the umpire, that was a close one. Had Sri Lanka not lost a review, they might have considered taking one on this. Slider on middle and leg, raps Masood on the pads as he looks to defend by walking down the track. Maybe it was going down leg, maybe. Hard to tell in real time. But hold up! Replays show that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Sri Lanka miss out on a wicket. Should have taken the review. 50/0

16.5 D Perera to Masood, Defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/0

16.4 D Perera to Masood, Fullish ball with no spin on this occasion, Shan Masood presents a tight defensive shot. 50/0

16.3 D Perera to Masood, Patiently waits for the ball to come to him, lets it turn and then defends it down on the off side. 50/0

16.2 D Perera to Masood, Quicker in pace and around off, fuller in length, Masood leans across to push it on the off side. 50/0

16.1 D Perera to Masood, Makes use of the feet, dances out and meets the ball with the full face of the bat. 50/0

15.6 R Herath to Aslam, Comes down the track once again, gets close to the pitch and defends. 50/0

15.5 R Herath to Aslam, Straighter one around the off stick, negotiated well. 50/0

15.4 R Herath to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

15.3 R Herath to Aslam, Bit quicker through the air, Aslam dances down the wicket to block. 50/0

15.2 R Herath to Aslam, Floats it up on off, not much turn on this, blocked out back down the track. 50/0

15.1 R Herath to Aslam, Some decent air provided on this, Aslam moves deep inside his crease before working it away to the mid-wicket area. 50/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

14.6 D Perera to Masood, Nicely done. Uses the crease well, gets behind the line perfectly and dead-bats it. 50/0

14.5 D Perera to Masood, Full on middle and off, it's buried into the track. 50/0

14.4 D Perera to Masood, Better line. On middle and leg, slight turn, Shan Masood with a reliable defense keeps it out. 50/0

14.3 D Perera to Masood, Drifting down leg, comfortably nudged towards mid-wicket. 50/0

14.2 D Perera to Aslam, Hint of turn for Perera. Aslam doesn't move at all, waits for the ball to do its thing and then dabs it past second slip for a quick single. 50/0

14.1 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Good start to the over for Pakistan. Too full on the stumps, Aslam gets into the position to play the sweep shot. Brooms it behind square leg and picks up a boundary for doing so. 49/0

13.6 L Gamage to Masood, Stifled shout, but even Gamage knew that wouldn't be given out. Pulled out of the appeal almost immediately. Came from around the wicket and angled it in from around off, caught Masood on the front pad but the impact was well outside the line. 45/0

13.5 L Gamage to Masood, Speared full once more, wide outside off, Shan drives it to mid off again. 45/0

13.4 L Gamage to Masood, Darts it full outside off, Shan with a drive to the mid off fielder. 45/0

13.3 L Gamage to Masood, Too wide outside off, no trouble for the batsman to leave it alone. 45/0

13.2 L Gamage to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone. 45/0

13.1 Gamage to Aslam, Appeal for a run out! Safely home though. Comfortably in. It's hit down to mid off and the single is on. There is a direct hit at the non-striker's end and so the umpire wants to just make sure. Replays confirm Aslam is fine. 45/0

12.6 D Perera to Masood, Shan Masood has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/0

12.5 D Perera to Masood, Stays right behind the line of this one and negotiates with the spin safely. 44/0

12.4 D Perera to Masood, Sharp turn for Perera! Looped up and it's spinning away, beats the outside edge of Shan Masood's bat before thudding into the keeper's gloves. He didn't collect it cleanly, but no runs conceded. No harm done. 44/0

12.3 D Perera to Masood, Floated around the off stump, kept out well off the front foot. 44/0

12.2 D Perera to Masood, This is smart bowling by Dilruwan. Just drags his length back by a fraction, invites Masood to come forward again to drive. The ball spoons off the leading edge and goes safely towards covers. 44/0

12.1 D Perera to Masood, FOUR! Nicely flicked away by Shan Masood! Full and drifting in on middle, he gets close to the pitch of the ball and wrists it through the left of Rangana Herath at mid on, who can't stop it with a dive. Good shot, didn't try to hit it too hard. Was all about the timing, that. 44/0

11.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Back of a length delivery which is kept out on the off side with soft hands. 40/0

11.5 L Gamage to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/0

11.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Swinging away, from a good length, left alone for the keeper to collect. 40/0

11.3 L Gamage to Aslam, FOUR! This is good, attacking intent from Aslam! Full and wide outside off, he leans into the shot and crisply drives it through the covers for a boundary. 40/0

11.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Length delivery close to off, Aslam while attempting to defend gets an inside edge onto his front pad. 36/0

11.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Bowls it outside off, and makes it travel away from Sami Aslam. The batsman is happy to leave it alone. 36/0

10.6 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/0

10.5 D Perera to Aslam, Turning away again, on a full length, once again the ball takes the edge and goes through the vacant slip position for a run. 36/0

10.4 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Shot! Seeing the added flight, Aslam positions himself early for the slog sweep. Opens his body up and clobbers it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 35/0

10.3 D Perera to S Masood, Edged but it's safe! Some sharp turn for Dilruwan as he drops it outside off, Masood is forward to defend but the ball takes the edge and goes past the keeper. Single taken. 31/0

10.2 D Perera to Masood, Looped up just outside the line of off stump, blocked solidly off the front foot. 30/0

10.1 D Perera to S Masood, Spinning away from around off, Masood looks to defend. He opens the face a bit and plays it off the outer half towards short third man. 30/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl now.

9.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Waits for the ball to come to him, plays it late and dabs it to gully. 30/0

9.5 L Gamage to Aslam, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 30/0

9.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Length ball outside off, played to point. 30/0

9.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Not out! The on-field decision stays! That's a good call by the umpire. Fuller length delivery on off, it's shaping across as Aslam prods forward to defend. He's caught on the front pad and there's a shout for a leg before. The umpire turns it down so Sri Lanka review as they think Sami is gone. It's taken upstairs and replays show that the ball is clearly missing the off stump. Poor review in hindsight, Sri Lanka lose one of their two. 30/0

Review time! Sri Lanka have reviewed a leg before decision against Sami Aslam. He looks to be safe. Let's see what happens here...

9.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 30/0

9.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Angles it across, just outside off, the batsman doesn't flirt with it. 30/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Well outside off, it's dropped on a length, Masood reaches across to play at it but the ball brushes his thigh pads and goes behind. There's a muted shout for a caught behind, but it won't be given. Two leg byes are taken as the keeper fails to collect it cleanly. 30/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal fires this one right up there, Masood drives it to the covers. 28/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Holding its line on the fifth stump line, left alone. 28/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery outside off, dabbed to point with an open face. 28/0

8.2 S Lakmal to S Aslam, Confusion in the middle and Pakistan could have lost their first wicket! Shan Masood taps it in front of cover and sets off. His partner is off as well but then Shan decides to abort the run. Lakmal gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at his end. Aslam is struggling to get back and had that hit, he would have been gone. Masood immediately raises his hand to apologize, not sure that'd have counted for much if his partner would have been out. 28/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Around the wicket, length ball outside off, no shot offered. 28/0

7.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 28/0

7.5 L Gamage to Aslam, Aslam has been quite disciplined till now. Gamage wants him to poke at that, it's in the corridor of uncertainty but the opener has resisted. 28/0

7.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Just ahead of a length in the off stump channel, kept out well on the off side. 28/0

7.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Outward movement again for Gamage, Aslam glides it with a slightly opened face behind point. Two runs are taken. 28/0

7.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Lands it on a length, it hits the deck and seams away. Aslam lets it be. 26/0

7.1 L Gamage to Masood, Well done. Masood tucks this in the big gap in the mid-wicket area and will get good runs for this. Three to be precise, big boundary out there. 26/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Brings it in closer, makes the batsman play this time. Aslam meets it with a straight blade. 23/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, 'Round the wicket to Sami Aslam, it's in the zone of apprehension. Left alone without taking any risks. 23/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Short ball into the body, with a little swivel Shan Masood pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. 23/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Shaping away from the batsman on a back of a length, Masood withdraws his bat and watches as the ball goes past him. 22/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Harmless length delivery outside off, easy leave for the batsman to make. 22/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lands it around leg, easy enough for Aslam to nudge it to deep backward square leg for a run. 22/0

5.6 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller length delivery, driven off the inner half back down towards mid on. Good start by Gamage, encouraging signs. 21/0

5.5 L Gamage to Masood, Accurate again. Keeps it around off, on a length, Masood can only prod forward and defend. 21/0

5.4 L Gamage to Masood, Drives this on the up. Connects it right off the meat but hits it straight to extra cover. 21/0

5.3 L Gamage to Masood, Short of a good length quite close to the off stick, Masood stands tall and guards it out from the back foot. 21/0

5.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Tap and run stuff from Aslam. Nicely done. Drops it in front of cover-point and scurries across to complete the run. 21/0

5.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Down the leg side on a length, Sami looks to nudge it away but misses. 20/0

Lahiru Gamage to bowl his first over in Test cricket. Will be interesting to see how he fares. There's movement on offer, best possible conditions for him to put in a good spell. Three slips and a gully in place for him.

4.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Switches to around the wicket for the last ball of the over, angles it in on a fuller length. Aslam leans across and flicks it behind square leg to retain strike. 20/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fourth leave in a row. well outside off, no need to fiddle with it. So he doesn't bother. 19/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angling across on a length once again, Sami Aslam with another leave. 19/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Watches the ball closely again, sees there's no threat to him so he raises his bat and lets it go. 19/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Back of a length delivery on the hips, tucked through backward square leg for three good runs. 19/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Fuller ball fired outside off, Sami drives it on the up and pierces the gap through the covers. Chandimal gives it the chase and pulls it inside the rope. Two runs taken. 16/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Taps this just wide of Chandimal at short cover and both batsmen set off. Bit risky as the Lankan skipper is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Good thing that Masood was just in, otherwise that'd have been bad news for the home side. 14/0

3.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, Pradeep swings it away from Shan Masood, the batsman plays it away from his body and ends up getting an edge square on the off side. 13/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good shot, the timing's superb. Sami Aslam leans into the shot nicely as he punch-drives it through mid off. Extra cover chases it down but by this time, the batsmen have already run three. 13/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Closer to the off stump this time but it's still well away, enough for the batsman to leave it alone. 10/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Length delivery well outside off, moving away further, Aslam has nothing to do with it. 10/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Served on a length again, on the fourth stump line, Masood leans ahead and pushes it back down towards mid off. It's just wide of the fielder and the batsmen take two. 10/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Outside off on a good length again, another one left alone. 8/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Well read by Masood. Seeing the ball angling across, he covers the line by planting his front foot across and shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Moving about outside off, this is good stuff from this opening pair. Aslam taps it down in front of point and calls his partner through. He responds quickly and so, the run is completed with ease. Good running. 8/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Length delivery just outside off, seaming off the deck as Aslam opens the face. Dabs it to point but it's straight to the fielder. 7/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Too straight in line and this allows Sami Aslam to work it away on the leg side. He gets it through backward square leg and picks up a couple of runs as the man in the deep cuts it off. 7/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Pradeep goes full again with his length, outside off, Masood plays the drive but finds the short cover fielder. A decent first over by Nuwan. 5/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Again it's served around off on a fuller length, Shan draws forward and pushes it back from the inside half of the bat. 5/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Full and on off, Masood gets forward and defends it to the off side towards mid off. 5/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length ball on off, Aslam taps it down to covers and steals a single. 5/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Four byes! Another delivery in the channel outside off, Sami leaves it alone and the keeper fumbles to allow four bonus runs. 4/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Aslam allows it through. 0/0

Nuwan Pradeep will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Straighter in line, Masood stays put and defends it on the leg side. End of a testing first over by Suranga. 0/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Oohh...that came back in a lot more. Just outside off, Masood gets forward and then leaves it. It swings in the air and then moves off the deck as well. Not too far away from the stumps. 0/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Better from Masood this time. It's on a full length outside off, Shan plants his front foot forward to cover the line and then shoulders arms. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Nearly edged it! Once again it swings the other way, from a length outside off, Shan has no clue about it. His stance indicates that he was expecting an inswinger. Ends up missing it terribly. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Beaten! Good line by Lakmal. Puts it on a length around off, shaping away a shade, Masood without any footwork feels for it and gets beaten. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Starts with a length ball around off, Masood gets behind the line and defends it back watchfully. 0/0

First Published: October 8, 2017, 3:15 PM IST