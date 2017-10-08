Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Dubai

Pakistan's Sami Aslam plays a shot. (AP Image)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

60.2 D Perera to Ali, 1 run. 148/4

60.1 D Perera to Ali, Serves a fuller ball around off, Ali gets a big stride forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 147/4

Time for drinks! Pakistan have done well to see off a period of play without losing a wicket. Perhaps both batsmen have looked steady without overly attacking has worked for them so far. Sri Lanka though, don't seem to be bothered as they believe a wicket is round the corner. The bowlers haven't looked lackluster which is good. A refreshing, timely break, indeed, for the players!

59.6 S Lakmal to H Sohail, Sweet! Pushed fuller outside off, Sohail times the cover drive perfectly. Samarawickrama and Chandimal chase the ball but the latter hunts it down and restricts the batsmen to a brace. 147/4

59.5 S Lakmal to Sohail, Fuller ball around off makes the batsman play! Driven to the fielder at mid off. 145/4

59.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Lakmal changes side again! Comes around and lands it outside off, Sohail covers the stump and points his bat up to let the ball pass. 145/4

59.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, This one is served across the batsman, HS shoulders arms to let that go. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 145/4

59.2 S Lakmal to Sohail, Now he comes over the wicket and angles it around off and middle.The batsman defends off the front foot. 145/4

59.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Suranga steams in from round the wicket and hurls it outside off. Left alone by Sohail. 145/4

58.6 D Perera to Sohail, Haris flicks it off his pads in front of square on the leg side for a run. 145/4

58.5 D Perera to Sohail, Landed around off and middle, Sohail gets low down to defend that. 144/4

58.4 D Perera to Sohail, This ball is driven to covers. 144/4

58.3 D Perera to Ali, Tossed up ball around off, Ali charges down to whip it to the right of mid on. The fielder gets there but fumbles to allow them the quick run easily. 144/4

58.2 D Perera to Sohail, Loopy ball outside off, tapped towards point for a run. 143/4

58.1 D Perera to Sohail, Flatter around off, defended off the front foot. 142/4

57.6 Lakmal to Ali, A big appeal! A touch fuller outside off, Ali strides forward to defend but ends up offering the pad. The ball strikes it which draws an appeal from the fielding side. The umpire stays put though. Hawk Eye confirms that the ball and the stumps had the universe between! 142/4

57.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Lakmal shifts to over the wicket and hurls it around the off stick. Ali gets his bat in the way to block it. 142/4

57.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Good length ball outside off, slapped towards cover-point for a quickly run single. 142/4

57.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, On a length outside off, dabbed towards cover-point. 141/4

57.2 S Lakmal to Sohail, This ball is outside off, played with an angled bat towards backward point. 141/4

57.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Lakmal continues round the wicket and bowls it fuller around off. Haris drives it back to the bowler. Suranga collects it and throws it back to the keeper. 141/4

56.6 D Perera to Ali, This one is landed well outside off, Ali blocks it with hard hands. 141/4

56.5 D Perera to Sohail, Flatter on the pads, turned away through mid-wicket for one run. 141/4

56.4 D Perera to A Ali, Azhar gets a run. He plays it with the spin towards long on. 140/4

56.3 D Perera to Ali, Now Ali walks down the track to bunt it with the spin to the on side. 139/4

56.2 D Perera to Ali, This one's tossed up around off, Ali gets to the pitch and pushes it towards the bowler. 139/4

56.1 D Perera to Ali, Pushed quicker around off and middle, Ali gets back and punches it towards mid on. A slight misfield there, but nothing conceded. 139/4

Dilruwan Perera is summoned in to bowl now. Two reasons for this - one, Herath did bowl for a while now and two, he was picked quite easily by both the batsmen. The previous over could have been the final nail for a while.

55.6 S Lakmal to H Sohail, A tad fuller around off, Sohail looks to defend but gets it off the outer half towards point. 139/4

55.5 S Lakmal to Sohail, Length ball around off, punched towards covers. 139/4

55.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Served on a length outside off, Haris doesn't bother fiddling with that. 139/4

55.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, Fuller ball around off, Sohail offers a solid front foot defense. 139/4

55.2 S Lakmal to Sohail, This ball is too wide of the stumps to make him play. 139/4

55.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Beaten! Length ball outside off, Sohail pokes at it and misses. The ball wasn't too far from the edge of the bat. Needs to be careful as his side cannot afford to lose another wicket at this stage. 139/4

54.6 R Herath to Ali, Ali presents a solid front foot defense to this delivery which is bowled in line of the stumps. 139/4

54.5 R Herath to H Sohail, Now he collects a single after knocking it through mid on. 139/4

54.4 R Herath to Sohail, SIX! Sohail hit a six off his second ball and now post that in his 45th ball that he has faced. Herath loops it up outside off, Haris charges down and smashes it over long off for a biggie. 138/4

54.3 R Herath to Ali, Served outside off, Ali drives it towards covers and collects a quick run. 132/4

54.2 R Herath to Ali, FOUR! Wow! Azhar Ali has a wonderful style of dealing with Rangana Herath's slow left arm bowling. Looks good when it comes off. Tossed up full outside off, Ali gets to the pitch of the ball and square drives it through point for a boundary. 131/4

54.1 R Herath to A Ali, Floated around off, driven to the fielder at covers. 127/4

53.6 S Lakmal to Sohail, Another ball outside off, not fiddled with. 127/4

The on-air commentators are talking about the delivery strides. Waqar Younis says that since he had a slingy action, his body rhythm took him more towards the danger area and so he had to put in some extra effort to drag himself off that area. In comparison, Lakmal's action naturally takes him to his left, which is safely away from the forbidden area on the pitch.

53.5 S Lakmal to Sohail, This is bowled well outside off, Haris lets it be. 127/4

53.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Lakmal comes round the wicket and serves it just outside off. Sohail feels for it but finds the ball whiz past the edge of the bat and through to the keeper. 127/4

53.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, Hurled outside off, Sohail covers the stumps and lets the ball pass through. 127/4

53.2 S Lakmal to Sohail, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 127/4

53.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Runs in and hurls it on a fuller length around off, Sohail takes a stride forward and defends. 127/4

Suranga Lakmal is back on for another spell.

52.6 R Herath to H Sohail, Tossed up ball outside off, Sohail strides forward to defend but gets it off the outer half towards backward point for a quick run. The slip fielder went there to retrieve it. 127/4

52.5 R Herath to Sohail, Floated around off, blocked after lunging forward. 126/4

52.4 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is bunted onto the ground. 126/4

52.3 R Herath to Sohail, Loopy ball around off and middle, Haris blocks it off the front foot. 126/4

52.2 R Herath to Ali, Served in the line of the stumps, Azhar collects a single after sweeping it through backward square leg. 126/4

52.1 R Herath to Ali, Herath drops it short around off, Ali cuts it towards backward point. 125/4

51.6 L Gamage to Sohail, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 125/4

51.5 L Gamage to Sohail, This ball outside off is guided towards point. 125/4

51.5 L Gamage to Sohail, Another ball outside off is left alone. Another no ball as Gamage has overstepped yet again. 125/4

51.4 L Gamage to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/4

51.4 L Gamage to Sohail, Hurled well outside off, left alone. It's called a no ball as Lahiru overstepped. 124/4

51.3 L Gamage to Ali, Not Out! Sohail is well in, indeed! It was a length ball outside off, Ali taps it towards point and sets off for a run. Lakmal gets there and hurls a direct hit at the striker's end. Just to be sure, Llong refers it to the third umpire. Replays confirm the same. One run added to the score. Haris ran a bit wide and so this doubt was created. Had he run in straight lines, he could have been even more in. 123/4

There is a direct hit at the striker's end and like all such ones, the umpire chooses to refer it to the third umpire. The batsman looks to be in.

51.2 L Gamage to Ali, Hurled around off, Ali drives it to the cover fielder. 122/4

Various bowlers have their own ways of starting their run-ups. The newcomer Gamage has his own. He throws the ball up with his right hand, catches it and kisses it, before running into bowl. Interestingly though, he does this all with a straight seam!

51.1 L Gamage to Ali, Lands it full around off, Ali defends it off the front foot onto the ground. 122/4

50.6 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is flicked past short leg. 122/4

50.5 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is defended by getting right behind the line of the ball. 122/4

50.4 R Herath to Sohail, Floated around off and middle, knocked towards mid-wicket. 122/4

50.3 R Herath to Sohail, Served in line of the stumps, turned towards mid-wicket. 122/4

50.2 R Herath to Ali, Ali sweeps it through backward square leg for one run. 122/4

50.1 R Herath to Ali, Ouch! That is hit at Mendis at silly point! The ball lobs up and goes towards cover-point. No runs conceded though. It was a tossed up delivery outside off which Ali drove after getting to the pitch of the ball. 121/4

49.6 L Gamage to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 121/4

49.5 L Gamage to Sohail, Beaten! Gamage lands it a bit fuller and closer to the stumps. Sohail feels for it and gets beaten. 121/4

49.4 L Gamage to Sohail, The no-play game continues as Haris points his bats skywards and lets the keeper do the rest. 121/4

49.3 L Gamage to Sohail, Similar delivery that is outside off, Sohail covers his stumps and lets it through. 121/4

49.3 L Gamage to Sohail, Another ball outside off is left alone. Gamage overstepped and hence it is a no ball. 121/4

There's some rough outside the left hander's off stump. This means that these are going to be tough times for the batsmen, with two potent spinners in the ranks of the opposition.

49.2 L Gamage to Sohail, Hurls it well outside off, Haris lets that one go to the keeper. 120/4

49.1 L Gamage to Sohail, Gamage comes round the wicket to the lefty and lands it around off. The batsman blocks it off the front foot. 120/4

48.6 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is played with soft hands towards covers. The batsman take a quick run before the fielder gets there. 120/4

48.5 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter in line of the stumps, Haris watchfully keeps it out. 119/4

48.4 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 119/4

48.3 R Herath to Sohail, This one turns in a bit more. Sohail gets it off the inside half of the bat past short leg. 119/4

48.2 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker around middle and leg, kept out off the front foot. 119/4

48.1 R Herath to Sohail, Tossed up ball outside off, Sohail allows it to turn and defends it off the front foot. 119/4

47.6 L Gamage to Ali, Pitched further up to the batsman, the batter drives it nicely, but finds the man at covers. 119/4

47.5 L Gamage to Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali stays on the back foot and punches it towards covers. 119/4

47.4 L Gamage to Ali, Back of a length around middle and leg, Azhar crouches low to duck under that and lets it go. 119/4

47.3 L Gamage to Ali, Fuller ball outside off, driven to the cover fielder. 119/4

47.2 L Gamage to Sohail, Angling on the pads, Haris works it behind square on the leg side for one run. 119/4

47.1 L Gamage to Sohail, Starts round the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Sohail stays in the crease and defends it to the off side. 118/4

Lahiru Gamage to bowl from the other end. 10-2-24-1 read his figures.

46.6 R Herath to Sohail, Floated in line of the stumps, turned through mid-wicket for one run. 118/4

46.5 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter in line of the stumps, played from within the crease. 117/4

46.4 R Herath to Ali, Drops it outside off, Ali goes back and slaps it through covers for one. 117/4

46.3 R Herath to Sohail, This ball is flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 116/4

46.2 R Herath to Sohail, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 115/4

46.1 R Herath to Sohail, Starts off with a tossed up ball around off and middle. Haris stays in the crease and flicks it to mid-wicket. 115/4

The men who matter make their way out to the middle. Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail will resume with the bat. Rangana Herath will begin the proceedings with the ball. A slip and a short leg in place.

DAY 3, SESSION TWO...

Pakistan would want and they need a grafting and hard-working innings from the batsmen left. Azhar Ali is still out there and he should look to use his experience to bail his side out from the mess they find themselves in. The hosts' strategy is to attack the bowlers, and when that is backfiring big time, do they have another plan to stay relevant and get to parity? They need 168 more to avoid the follow-on, will they? Join us in a while to know more!

Sri Lanka continue to boss around! Only one thing would have been in their mind - wickets - and they have picked four already. On a slightly helpful track, the touring bowlers have continued to hit the right spots and boy, have they reaped rewards! The openers of Pakistan departed in quick succession and post that, it was just a procession.

45.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Full ball around off, Ali drives it down the ground. Herath gets there from mid on to field it. That's TEA, DAY 3! 115/4

45.5 N Pradeep to A Ali, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 115/4

45.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Ali is solid as he punches this off the back foot towards covers. 115/4

45.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Fuller delivery angling down the leg side, Azhar looks to flick but misses. 115/4

45.2 N Pradeep to A Ali, This is in line of the stumps, pushed to mid on. 115/4

45.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Pradeep runs in and hurls a length delivery outside off, Ali shoulders arm to that. 115/4

44.6 R Herath to Sohail, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 115/4

44.5 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter and sliding down the leg side, Sohail doesn't bother playing that. 115/4

44.4 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter around off, met with a solid front foot defense. 115/4

44.3 R Herath to Sohail, SIX! Off the mark in style! Herath gives some more air to that one, Sohail charges down, gets to the pitch of the ball and belts it over long on for a maximum. The first biggie of the innings! 115/4

44.2 R Herath to Sohail, Floated around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 109/4

Haris Sohail is the next batsman at the crease.

44.1 R Herath to Azam, OUT! Is it a catching practice session or what? Among Herath's 400-plus wickets, this might be the easiest one he would have got. He bowls a loopy ball around middle and leg, a tad shortish, the ball bounces a bit more. Azam goes back to hit it over mid-wicket but picks out the man stationed there, Samarawickrama, perfectly. So Azam's horrid run continues as the veteran adds one more to his kitty. The hosts slip further. 109/4

43.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Returns to over the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Ali shoulders arms and lets it go. 109/3

43.5 N Pradeep to Azam, Comes round the wicket and lands it on a length around off, Azam taps it towards point and rushes across for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 109/3

43.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Short outside off, Ali stays back and cuts it in front of point. They get three runs even before the fielder chases it down and retrieves the ball. 108/3

43.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Back over the wicket, Nuwan lands it around off, Ali stays in the crease and defends it. 105/3

43.2 N Pradeep to Azam, Served on the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 105/3

43.1 N Pradeep to Azam, Pradeep runs in from round the wicket and hurls it on a good length around middle and off. The ball stays a tad low, even as Azam manages to get his bat there in time. 104/3

42.6 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up outside off again, Ali charges down and drives it through covers. A spirited dive by the fielder there prevents a run. 104/3

42.5 R Herath to Ali, Loopy ball is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 104/3

42.4 R Herath to Ali, Ali defends this one by getting right behind the line of the ball. 104/3

42.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 104/3

42.2 R Herath to Ali, FOUR! Inside out over extra covers! Herath tosses it up outside off, Ali charges down to make room and plays it over the off side for a boundary. 104/3

42.1 R Herath to Ali, A tad shortish in line of the stumps, Ali goes back and punches it straight. 100/3

41.6 N Pradeep to Azam, Landed outside off, pushed towards mid off. 100/3

41.5 N Pradeep to B Azam, Azam drives this ball to the mid on fielder. 100/3

41.4 N Pradeep to Azam, On a length outside off, Azam takes his stride out and defends it of the front foot. 100/3

41.3 N Pradeep to Azam, Similar sequence of actions to this delivery, like the previous one. 100/3

41.2 N Pradeep to Azam, Landed in line of the stumps, bunted off the front foot. 100/3

41.1 N Pradeep to Azam, Bowls it around off, Azam defends it off his front foot onto the ground. 100/3

Nuwan Pradeep to roll his arm over.

40.6 R Herath to Ali, This is bowled down the leg side, Ali looks to flick but he misses. The ball lobs up off the keeper's gloves and lands between the keeper and the short leg fielder. Both of them didn't know where the ball was and were searching for the same. The keeper was nearer to it though. Snicko shows some murmurs as the ball passes the bat. 100/3

40.5 R Herath to B Azam, Herath bowls it with a side-arm action, the ball goes straight on without spinning. Azam looks to defend but gets an inside edge past short leg for a run. 100/3

40.4 R Herath to Azam, Dropped in line of the stumps, Babar blocks it off the front foot. 99/3

40.3 R Herath to Azam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 99/3

40.2 R Herath to Azam, A tad flatter outside off, punched towards covers. There's a slight misfield there but doesn't result into a run. 99/3

40.1 R Herath to Ali, Rangana tosses it up around off, Ali charges down and pushes it towards mid off. He runs with the shot which makes it easy for him to complete the run, in spite of a throw from the fielder which missed the stumps. 99/3

39.6 S Lakmal to Azam, Bowls it around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 98/3

39.5 S Lakmal to Azam, FOUR! Smart bowling by Lakmal but the result doesn't show that! The leg gully is still in place and hence the bowler hurls it a tad fuller on the pads. Azam, as a batsman's habit is, clips it off his pads. But he gets very little bat on that which means the ball flies well away from the fielder in place and rushes away to the fence. 98/3

39.4 S Lakmal to Azam, On a length outside off, Ali stays in the crease and taps it to the cover-point fielder. 94/3

39.3 S Lakmal to Azam, With a leg gully and square leg in place, Lakmal hurls it on the pads. Ali knocks it to the latter on the leg side. 94/3

39.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Similar ball in line of the stumps, Ali knocks it though mid-wicket for one run. 94/3

39.1 S Lakmal to Azam, Speared on a length around middle and leg, Azam whips it away through mid-wicket for a run that gets him off the mark. 93/3

38.6 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/3

38.5 R Herath to Ali, Herath drops it in line of the stumps, Azhar blocks it. 92/3

38.4 R Herath to Ali, A front foot defense showing the full face of the bat is displayed to that ball by Ali. 92/3

38.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 92/3

38.2 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up ball around off, driven to covers. 92/3

38.1 R Herath to Ali, Ali pushes it to the fielder at covers. 92/3

37.6 S Lakmal to Azam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/3

37.5 S Lakmal to Azam, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Babar ducks under it. 92/3

37.4 S Lakmal to Azam, This ball is defended from within the crease. 92/3

37.3 S Lakmal to Azam, Lakmal bowls it fuller around off, Azam keeps it out with a forward defense. 92/3

Babar Azam comes in to bat next. He is going through a very lean patch of late and what better time to rectify that. Conversely, he is having a good run in white ball cricket.

37.2 S Lakmal to A Shafiq, OUT! Mendis looked to be in some trouble a while back but no issues in taking this good low catch! Lakmal gets a wicket to his name. He serves it on a length around off, the ball straightens after pitching. Shafiq looks to push at it but the movement means that the ball flies off the edge of the bat to the widish slip, where Mendis gets low to his right first and then grabs it inches off the ground to his left. The umpire asks the leg umpire if it was a clean catch indeed. The latter confirms the same. Although it was a peach of a delivery, Asad could have avoided playing that. He walks back and Pakistan are in real trouble here. 92/3

37.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Asad plays this one from within the crease. 92/2

The phsyio of Sri Lanka was out there between the overs. Kusal Mendis was in some trouble, inform the on-air commentators.

36.6 R Herath to Ali, Floated in line of the stumps, Azhar gets down and just bunts it. 92/2

36.5 R Herath to Ali, Now Ali charges down the track to block that. 92/2

36.4 R Herath to Ali, Another loopy ball is pushed back towards the bowler. 92/2

36.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 92/2

36.2 R Herath to Ali, This ball is driven back towards the bowler. 92/2

36.1 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up ball around off and middle, pushed towards covers. 92/2

35.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Another delivery that is pitched up around off, Shafiq strides forward to defend. 92/2

35.5 S Lakmal to Ali, On the pads, Ali gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls through backward square leg for one run. The leg umpire signaled that there was bat indeed on that, to help his mate at the other end. 92/2

35.4 S Lakmal to A Ali, Fuller ball around off and middle, it moves in appreciably. Ali pushes it towards mid on. 91/2

35.3 S Lakmal to Ali, Another fuller ball around off, driven towards covers. 91/2

These two batsmen feature in the list of Pakistanis scoring most runs against Sri Lanka in Tests. Their team would love these two to assert the fact by playing vital knocks here. That, among other things, would help them maintain their clean slate at UAE.

35.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Lakmal drops it on a length around off, Azhar keeps it out of the front foot. 91/2

35.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Landed around off, driven off the front foot towards mid off. 91/2

34.6 R Herath to Shafiq, This ball is punched back towards the bowler. 91/2

34.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Served outside off, pushed to the cover fielder. 91/2

34.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Flatter around the off stick, Shafiq negotiates that from the crease. 91/2

34.3 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 91/2

34.2 R Herath to Ali, This delivery is paddled away aerially, agonizingly closely past short leg for a run. Mendis was the man there. He did react to the direction of the ball but couldn't do much. 91/2

34.1 R Herath to Ali, FOUR! Awesome Azhar! Herath serves a full flighted ball outside off, Ali lunges forward and drives it powerfully through covers. The ball speeds away to the fence. He is too good a player to miss out on such scoring opportunities. 90/2

33.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Landed around off, pushed towards covers. 86/2

33.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fuller ball in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot. 86/2

33.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Another ball outside off, shouldered arms to by Shafiq. 86/2

33.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, This ball is too wide to make Asad play that. Interestingly, it goes on the bounce to Dickwella. 86/2

33.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Lakmal bowls it on a length on the pads, Azhar Ali tucks it to deep backward square leg for a run. 86/2

33.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, An inswinging length ball around off and middle, Shafiq clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 85/2

Drinks are on the field now! Sri Lanka have done well to send the openers back to the hut in the first hour. Ali and Shafiq have largely looked untroubled but the former is looking a touch fidgety. Needs to calm his nerves.

32.6 R Herath to Ali, Similar sequence of actions to this ball as well. A dot ball to end the over. 84/2

32.5 R Herath to Ali, Floated around off and middle, Ali charges down and defends. 84/2

32.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Shafiq drives it towards long off for a run. 84/2

32.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Looped up ball in line of the stumps, defended by getting right behind the line of the ball. 83/2

32.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 83/2

32.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Lands it fuller around off, driven to covers. 83/2

Rangana Herath is here. Finally. Good for him that two righties are batting.

31.6 S Lakmal to Ali, Aah beauty! Lakmal hurls it full outside off, the ball moved away from the batsman just a touch. Ali looks to go for the drive but ends up only hitting the thin air. Thankfully, he didn't nick that! Ali is really looking fidgety out there! 83/2

31.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Suranga spears it outside off, defended by the batsman showing the full bat face. 83/2

31.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Bowled in line of the stumps, Ali gets his bat there in the nick of time to push it towards mid on. 83/2

31.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, In the air... but safe! Lakmal bowls it full outside off, Shafiq drives it uppishly towards mid off. The ball was just wide of the fielder there. And there is a bit of confusion in the running as well! Ali wanted a second even as Asad was ambling across for a run. All's safe in the end, though. 83/2

31.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, On a length around off and middle, Asad stands tall and defends from the crease. 82/2

31.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Lakmal runs in and hurls it fuller around off and middle, Shafiq pushes it to mid on. 82/2

30.6 D Perera to Ali, FOUR! That's nicely swept! Perera pushes it quicker through the air outside off, Azhar Ali gets down and sweeps it neatly through backward square leg for a boundary to end the over. 82/2

30.5 D Perera to Ali, Azhar leans ahead and pushes it into the cover region. 78/2

30.4 D Perera to Ali, Flighted full ball outside off, Ali comes down the track and mistimes his drive towards mid off. 78/2

30.3 D Perera to Ali, Goes back and clips this flatter ball towards mid-wicket. 78/2

30.2 D Perera to Ali, Loops it up outside off, Ali wrists it towards mid on. 78/2

30.1 D Perera to Ali, Floats it up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 78/2

Even with two right handers at the crease, Perera continues to bowl. Rangana Herath? Where is he?

29.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Lakmal drops it on a length around off, the batsman stays in the deep and blocks it with a dead bat. 78/2

29.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Serves it outside off, Asad covers his sticks and shoulders arms to that. The ball moves in a tad after passing the batsman. 78/2

29.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Pitched further up around middle, knocked towards mid-wicket for a run. 78/2

29.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Suranga hurls a length delivery that moves away just a little bit. Shafiq stays back and pushes it towards point. 78/2

29.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fuller ball on off, defended off the front foot towards the bowler. 78/2

29.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, FOUR! Lakmal's welcomed with a boundary! He begins with a delivery that is short and wide of off, Shafiq has plenty of time to go back and cut it over backward point for a boundary. 78/2

Suranga Lakmal will have a bowl now.

28.6 D Perera to Ali, Now he blocks it off the front foot. 74/2

28.5 D Perera to Ali, A bit more flight given by Dilruwan, Azhar dances down and blocks. 74/2

28.4 D Perera to Ali, Now Ali gets to the pitch of the delivery and bunts it onto the ground. 74/2

One short mid-wicket is pushed back. He's gone back from a catching position to a run-saving position.

28.3 D Perera to Ali, Floats it around off, Ali blocks it lunging forward. 74/2

28.2 D Perera to Ali, Loopy ball outside off, Ali sweeps it through square leg for a brace. 74/2

28.1 D Perera to Ali, Perera serves it flatter around off, Ali goes back to defend but edges it towards the slip. 72/2

Two short mid-wickets in place. There is a short leg and a slip, too.

27.6 L Gamage to Shafiq, Gamage bowls a fuller ball around off, Shafiq plays it from the crease. 72/2

27.5 L Gamage to Shafiq, On a length outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to let that go. 72/2

27.4 L Gamage to Ali, Good running. Ali taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a quick run. Lahiru runs to field that, but seeing the mid-wicket fielder rush there, he aborts the effort. 72/2

27.3 L Gamage to Ali, Fuller around off, driven back towards the bowler. Gamage gets some hand onto that and makes a half stop, even as the ball rolls past the stumps at the other end. 71/2

27.2 L Gamage to Ali, This is landed around off and middle, AA stays in the crease to defend that off the front foot. 71/2

27.1 L Gamage to Ali, Lahiru runs in and bowls it outside off, Azhar lets it be. 71/2

26.6 D Perera to Ali, Azhar takes a run after playing it towards mid-wicket. 71/2

26.5 D Perera to Ali, Flatter around off, pushed to mid on. 70/2

26.4 D Perera to Ali, Similar delivery outside off, Ali moves across and drives it to the bowler. 70/2

26.3 D Perera to Ali, The Pakistan batsmen's mindset is so clear with this shot of Ali. Perera tosses this well outside off, but the ball goes straight on. Ali looks to fetch the sweep but misses the ball completely. 70/2

26.2 D Perera to Ali, Floats it gently around off and middle, Ali knocks it towards mid-wicket. 70/2

26.1 D Perera to Ali, Looped up around off, turned towards mid-wicket. 70/2

25.6 L Gamage to Shafiq, Well bowled, Gamage! He spears a yorker around off, Shafiq does well to dig it out. 70/2

25.5 L Gamage to Shafiq, Lahiru bowls it around off, Shafiq plays it from within the crease. 70/2

25.4 L Gamage to Shafiq, FOUR! A glorious extravagant cover drive! It was full around off, Shafiq takes a stride forward and plays it through the off side that earns him a deserving boundary. 70/2

25.3 L Gamage to Shafiq, Dropped on a length in line of the stumps, Asad bunts it off the front foot. 66/2

25.2 L Gamage to Shafiq, Similar delivery around off, Asad shows the full face of the bat as he defends it off the front foot. 66/2

25.1 L Gamage to Shafiq, Landed around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 66/2

24.6 D Perera to Ali, Tossed up delivery around off, turned to mid-wicket. 66/2

24.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Knocked through mid on for a run to get off the mark. 66/2

24.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq pushes it towards covers. Ali from the other end, wants a run but is sent back by Asad. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It could have been interesting had he hit. 65/2

24.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Served around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 65/2

Asad Shafiq strides out to the center. In the previous day-night Test, he played an almost match-winning century. Needs to play a big innings here.

24.2 D Perera to Aslam, OUT! Sri Lanka get their second in quick succession! To play back to a spinner, more often than not, is a cardinal sin in cricket. Aslam does just that and it proves fatal. Perera slides it around off, the ball skids off the surface. Sami goes back to flick but misses and is caught in front of the stumps. On appealing, the umpire agrees. The batsman decides to review it. Hawk Eye confirms that it is out indeed. Pakistan lose a wicket as well as a review. Good captaincy by Chandimal to begin with an off spinner with left-handed batsmen at the crease. The hosts are in a spot of bother. 65/2

Aslam is ruled out LBW, as he is caught adjacent of the stumps. He decides to review the decision. Looks plumb.

24.1 D Perera to Aslam, Perera serves it in line of the stumps, Sami goes back and defends. 65/1

23.6 L Gamage to Ali, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark. Full ball outside off, Azhar Ali drives it gloriously through covers for a boundary. Brilliantly played. 65/1

23.5 L Gamage to Ali, Lahiru serves it outside off, Ali shoulders arms to that. 61/1

23.4 L Gamage to Ali, This ball is driven back towards the bowler. 61/1

Azhar Ali walks into the middle now. He has scored a triple century with the pink ball when he played against the West Indies.

23.3 Gamage to S Masood, OUT! Knocked him over! Gamage does the damage! He serves it on a length outside off, Masood looks to drive that away from the body. The ball nips in a tad and Shan ends up getting an inside edge that crashes onto the stumps. This ball was a touch fuller than the previous one and that made the difference. Masood looked a bit uncharacteristic with that shot of his. End of the 61-run opening stand. 61/1

23.2 Gamage to Masood, An appeal but turned down! Gamage lands a length delivery outside off, it nipped back in. Masood moves across and looks to flick. Ends up wearing on the pads. The umpire stays put, as the impact could be well outside off. 61/0

23.1 L Gamage to Masood, Lahiru continues round the wicket and lands it fuller around off. Shan stays in the crease and defends. 61/0

22.6 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Up and over! Perera is gracious in tossing up the cherry outside off, Aslam charges down, makes room and hits it over mid off for a boundary. The plan seems to unsettle the spinner early on. 61/0

22.5 D Perera to Aslam, Peach! Aslam gets beaten on the outside as he lunges forward to defend that. The ball spins and hence he missed it. 57/0

22.4 D Perera to Masood, Floated around middle, Masood dances down, pushes it towards mid on and scurries through for a quick run. 57/0

22.3 D Perera to Masood, This delivery is played from within the crease. 56/0

22.2 D Perera to Masood, Looped up ball around off and middle, Masood steps down only to block it. 56/0

22.1 D Perera to S Masood, Tossed up ball around off, Masood lunges forward but gets an outside edge towards point. 56/0

21.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Aslam drives this fuller ball back towards the bowler. 56/0

21.5 L Gamage to S Aslam, Edged but safe! This is bowled on a length outside off, Sami pokes his bat at that. The ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 56/0

21.4 L Gamage to Aslam, This ball around off is blocked from within the crease. 56/0

21.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Gamage comes round the wicket and bowls it around off and middle. It is flicked towards mid-wicket. 56/0

A wide slip and two gullies in place.

21.2 L Gamage to Aslam, FOUR! Shot! First boundary for the day! Gamage pushes it on a length across the left hander, Aslam stays deep in the crease, watches the ball till the end and guides it through backward point. The ball races away to the fence. 56/0

21.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Length delivery around middle, Aslam strides forward and defends with his bat close to his pad. 52/0

20.6 D Perera to Aslam, Serves it around off, Aslam gets a thickish edge that rolls past the diving gully fielder for a run. The first run for the day. 52/0

20.5 D Perera to S Aslam, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 51/0

20.4 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 51/0

20.3 D Perera to Aslam, Landed in line of the stumps, flicked towards mid-wicket. 51/0

20.2 D Perera to Aslam, Aslam charges down the track, only to block it. 51/0

20.1 D Perera to Aslam, Loopy ball around middle and off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 51/0

19.6 L Gamage to Masood, A tad fuller around off, defended off the front foot. Back to back maidens to start the day! 51/0

Now Kettleborough has a friendly chat with Gamage. Should be about stepping on the forbidden area.

19.5 L Gamage to Masood, Again lands it outside off, Masood points his bat skywards and lets that go. 51/0

19.4 L Gamage to Masood, Similar ball well away from the off stick, Masood leaves it alone. 51/0

There are signs already of Gamage treading on the danger area on the pitch. This is not good for the youngster, though he'd do well to not let it affect his bowling rhythm.

19.3 L Gamage to Masood, On a length outside off, Masood covers the stumps and lets that go. 51/0

19.2 L Gamage to Masood, Pitched further up around off, Masood times the drive perfectly only to be intercepted by the mid off fielder. 51/0

19.1 L Gamage to Masood, Gamage runs in from over the wicket and spears it in around middle and leg. Masood clips it towards mid-wicket. 51/0

Lahiru Gamage will begin the day from the other end. The newcomer looked impressive yesterday in his short burst and he would love to add value to his wickets column soon.

18.6 D Perera to Aslam, Flatter around off, played from the crease to the off side. 51/0

18.5 D Perera to Aslam, Served around off, Sami blocks it with a stride forward. 51/0

18.4 D Perera to Aslam, Pushed flatter in line of the stumps, Aslam blocks it off the inner half of his bat. 51/0

18.3 D Perera to Aslam, Perera lands it outside off, Sami pushes it towards covers and wants a run, but is sent back by his partner. 51/0

18.2 D Perera to Aslam, Looped up around off, defended off the front foot showing full face of the bat. 51/0

18.1 D Perera to Aslam, Comes round the wicket and bowls it fuller outside off, Aslam drives it straight to the cover fielder. 51/0

Everybody has taken their spots on the field. This should be a good time to bat. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood will resume their vigil with the bat. They will have to tackle the foot marks that have developed on the pitch. For the Lankans, it will be Dilruwan Perera, who will begin with the ball first. One slip and a gully to start with. Here we go...

Hello folks! It's Sunday and the pink ball Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has entered Day 3! Enough reasons for you to sit back, relax and enjoy the match. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood survived some nervy moments before close of play yesterday. They would look to pile up more runs in order to give their side a good start. Sri Lanka would be delighted with the assistance that their bowlers extracted last night. They would look to make use of the conditions and push the opposition further on the back foot. Today should be the day that could well end up deciding the course of the game. Stay with us for another intriguing day's play.

DAY 3, SESSION ONE...

Pakistan would feel relatively happy after surviving the tricky phase of play. The Lankan new ball bowlers didn't leak too many runs and were disciplined, but it couldn't be translated into wickets. Perera almost had one, when he beat Masood's bat to rap him on the pads. But the tourists didn't review that and hence the wickets column stays blank. They would be buoyed by the purchase their bowlers are extracting from the track and that would be encouraging enough for them, come Day 3! That's it from us today. Join us tomorrow, for what could be a moving day in this Test match. Till then, adios!

17.6 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up on middle and off, Masood comes forward and defends it out. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 51/0

17.5 R Herath to Masood, Pushed through quicker, Masood picks it off his pads and flicks it past the short leg fielder. 51/0

17.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter again, quicker in pace, kept out safely. 51/0

17.3 R Herath to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/0

17.2 R Herath to Masood, Sliding in on middle and leg, turned on the leg side. 51/0

17.1 R Herath to Aslam, Flatter around off, knocked into the off side for a single. 51/0

16.6 Perera to Masood, Appeal for an lbw! No response from the umpire, that was a close one. Had Sri Lanka not lost a review, they might have considered taking one on this. Slider on middle and leg, raps Masood on the pads as he looks to defend by walking down the track. Maybe it was going down leg, maybe. Hard to tell in real time. But hold up! Replays show that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Sri Lanka miss out on a wicket. Should have taken the review. 50/0

16.5 D Perera to Masood, Defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/0

16.4 D Perera to Masood, Fullish ball with no spin on this occasion, Shan Masood presents a tight defensive shot. 50/0

16.3 D Perera to Masood, Patiently waits for the ball to come to him, lets it turn and then defends it down on the off side. 50/0

16.2 D Perera to Masood, Quicker in pace and around off, fuller in length, Masood leans across to push it on the off side. 50/0

16.1 D Perera to Masood, Makes use of the feet, dances out and meets the ball with the full face of the bat. 50/0

15.6 R Herath to Aslam, Comes down the track once again, gets close to the pitch and defends. 50/0

15.5 R Herath to Aslam, Straighter one around the off stick, negotiated well. 50/0

15.4 R Herath to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

15.3 R Herath to Aslam, Bit quicker through the air, Aslam dances down the wicket to block. 50/0

15.2 R Herath to Aslam, Floats it up on off, not much turn on this, blocked out back down the track. 50/0

15.1 R Herath to Aslam, Some decent air provided on this, Aslam moves deep inside his crease before working it away to the mid-wicket area. 50/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

14.6 D Perera to Masood, Nicely done. Uses the crease well, gets behind the line perfectly and dead-bats it. 50/0

14.5 D Perera to Masood, Full on middle and off, it's buried into the track. 50/0

14.4 D Perera to Masood, Better line. On middle and leg, slight turn, Shan Masood with a reliable defense keeps it out. 50/0

14.3 D Perera to Masood, Drifting down leg, comfortably nudged towards mid-wicket. 50/0

14.2 D Perera to Aslam, Hint of turn for Perera. Aslam doesn't move at all, waits for the ball to do its thing and then dabs it past second slip for a quick single. 50/0

14.1 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Good start to the over for Pakistan. Too full on the stumps, Aslam gets into the position to play the sweep shot. Brooms it behind square leg and picks up a boundary for doing so. 49/0

13.6 L Gamage to Masood, Stifled shout, but even Gamage knew that wouldn't be given out. Pulled out of the appeal almost immediately. Came from around the wicket and angled it in from around off, caught Masood on the front pad but the impact was well outside the line. 45/0

13.5 L Gamage to Masood, Speared full once more, wide outside off, Shan drives it to mid off again. 45/0

13.4 L Gamage to Masood, Darts it full outside off, Shan with a drive to the mid off fielder. 45/0

13.3 L Gamage to Masood, Too wide outside off, no trouble for the batsman to leave it alone. 45/0

13.2 L Gamage to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone. 45/0

13.1 Gamage to Aslam, Appeal for a run out! Safely home though. Comfortably in. It's hit down to mid off and the single is on. There is a direct hit at the non-striker's end and so the umpire wants to just make sure. Replays confirm Aslam is fine. 45/0

12.6 D Perera to Masood, Shan Masood has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/0

12.5 D Perera to Masood, Stays right behind the line of this one and negotiates with the spin safely. 44/0

12.4 D Perera to Masood, Sharp turn for Perera! Looped up and it's spinning away, beats the outside edge of Shan Masood's bat before thudding into the keeper's gloves. He didn't collect it cleanly, but no runs conceded. No harm done. 44/0

12.3 D Perera to Masood, Floated around the off stump, kept out well off the front foot. 44/0

12.2 D Perera to Masood, This is smart bowling by Dilruwan. Just drags his length back by a fraction, invites Masood to come forward again to drive. The ball spoons off the leading edge and goes safely towards covers. 44/0

12.1 D Perera to Masood, FOUR! Nicely flicked away by Shan Masood! Full and drifting in on middle, he gets close to the pitch of the ball and wrists it through the left of Rangana Herath at mid on, who can't stop it with a dive. Good shot, didn't try to hit it too hard. Was all about the timing, that. 44/0

11.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Back of a length delivery which is kept out on the off side with soft hands. 40/0

11.5 L Gamage to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/0

11.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Swinging away, from a good length, left alone for the keeper to collect. 40/0

11.3 L Gamage to Aslam, FOUR! This is good, attacking intent from Aslam! Full and wide outside off, he leans into the shot and crisply drives it through the covers for a boundary. 40/0

11.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Length delivery close to off, Aslam while attempting to defend gets an inside edge onto his front pad. 36/0

11.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Bowls it outside off, and makes it travel away from Sami Aslam. The batsman is happy to leave it alone. 36/0

10.6 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/0

10.5 D Perera to Aslam, Turning away again, on a full length, once again the ball takes the edge and goes through the vacant slip position for a run. 36/0

10.4 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Shot! Seeing the added flight, Aslam positions himself early for the slog sweep. Opens his body up and clobbers it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 35/0

10.3 D Perera to S Masood, Edged but it's safe! Some sharp turn for Dilruwan as he drops it outside off, Masood is forward to defend but the ball takes the edge and goes past the keeper. Single taken. 31/0

10.2 D Perera to Masood, Looped up just outside the line of off stump, blocked solidly off the front foot. 30/0

10.1 D Perera to S Masood, Spinning away from around off, Masood looks to defend. He opens the face a bit and plays it off the outer half towards short third man. 30/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl now.

9.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Waits for the ball to come to him, plays it late and dabs it to gully. 30/0

9.5 L Gamage to Aslam, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 30/0

9.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Length ball outside off, played to point. 30/0

9.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Not out! The on-field decision stays! That's a good call by the umpire. Fuller length delivery on off, it's shaping across as Aslam prods forward to defend. He's caught on the front pad and there's a shout for a leg before. The umpire turns it down so Sri Lanka review as they think Sami is gone. It's taken upstairs and replays show that the ball is clearly missing the off stump. Poor review in hindsight, Sri Lanka lose one of their two. 30/0

Review time! Sri Lanka have reviewed a leg before decision against Sami Aslam. He looks to be safe. Let's see what happens here...

9.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 30/0

9.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Angles it across, just outside off, the batsman doesn't flirt with it. 30/0

8.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Well outside off, it's dropped on a length, Masood reaches across to play at it but the ball brushes his thigh pads and goes behind. There's a muted shout for a caught behind, but it won't be given. Two leg byes are taken as the keeper fails to collect it cleanly. 30/0

8.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal fires this one right up there, Masood drives it to the covers. 28/0

8.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Holding its line on the fifth stump line, left alone. 28/0

8.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery outside off, dabbed to point with an open face. 28/0

8.2 S Lakmal to S Aslam, Confusion in the middle and Pakistan could have lost their first wicket! Shan Masood taps it in front of cover and sets off. His partner is off as well but then Shan decides to abort the run. Lakmal gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at his end. Aslam is struggling to get back and had that hit, he would have been gone. Masood immediately raises his hand to apologize, not sure that'd have counted for much if his partner would have been out. 28/0

8.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Around the wicket, length ball outside off, no shot offered. 28/0

7.6 L Gamage to Aslam, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 28/0

7.5 L Gamage to Aslam, Aslam has been quite disciplined till now. Gamage wants him to poke at that, it's in the corridor of uncertainty but the opener has resisted. 28/0

7.4 L Gamage to Aslam, Just ahead of a length in the off stump channel, kept out well on the off side. 28/0

7.3 L Gamage to Aslam, Outward movement again for Gamage, Aslam glides it with a slightly opened face behind point. Two runs are taken. 28/0

7.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Lands it on a length, it hits the deck and seams away. Aslam lets it be. 26/0

7.1 L Gamage to Masood, Well done. Masood tucks this in the big gap in the mid-wicket area and will get good runs for this. Three to be precise, big boundary out there. 26/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Brings it in closer, makes the batsman play this time. Aslam meets it with a straight blade. 23/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, 'Round the wicket to Sami Aslam, it's in the zone of apprehension. Left alone without taking any risks. 23/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Short ball into the body, with a little swivel Shan Masood pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. 23/0

6.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Shaping away from the batsman on a back of a length, Masood withdraws his bat and watches as the ball goes past him. 22/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Harmless length delivery outside off, easy leave for the batsman to make. 22/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lands it around leg, easy enough for Aslam to nudge it to deep backward square leg for a run. 22/0

5.6 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller length delivery, driven off the inner half back down towards mid on. Good start by Gamage, encouraging signs. 21/0

5.5 L Gamage to Masood, Accurate again. Keeps it around off, on a length, Masood can only prod forward and defend. 21/0

5.4 L Gamage to Masood, Drives this on the up. Connects it right off the meat but hits it straight to extra cover. 21/0

5.3 L Gamage to Masood, Short of a good length quite close to the off stick, Masood stands tall and guards it out from the back foot. 21/0

5.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Tap and run stuff from Aslam. Nicely done. Drops it in front of cover-point and scurries across to complete the run. 21/0

5.1 L Gamage to Aslam, Down the leg side on a length, Sami looks to nudge it away but misses. 20/0

Lahiru Gamage to bowl his first over in Test cricket. Will be interesting to see how he fares. There's movement on offer, best possible conditions for him to put in a good spell. Three slips and a gully in place for him.

4.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Switches to around the wicket for the last ball of the over, angles it in on a fuller length. Aslam leans across and flicks it behind square leg to retain strike. 20/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fourth leave in a row. well outside off, no need to fiddle with it. So he doesn't bother. 19/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angling across on a length once again, Sami Aslam with another leave. 19/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Watches the ball closely again, sees there's no threat to him so he raises his bat and lets it go. 19/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Back of a length delivery on the hips, tucked through backward square leg for three good runs. 19/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Fuller ball fired outside off, Sami drives it on the up and pierces the gap through the covers. Chandimal gives it the chase and pulls it inside the rope. Two runs taken. 16/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Taps this just wide of Chandimal at short cover and both batsmen set off. Bit risky as the Lankan skipper is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Good thing that Masood was just in, otherwise that'd have been bad news for the home side. 14/0

3.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, Pradeep swings it away from Shan Masood, the batsman plays it away from his body and ends up getting an edge square on the off side. 13/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good shot, the timing's superb. Sami Aslam leans into the shot nicely as he punch-drives it through mid off. Extra cover chases it down but by this time, the batsmen have already run three. 13/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Closer to the off stump this time but it's still well away, enough for the batsman to leave it alone. 10/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Length delivery well outside off, moving away further, Aslam has nothing to do with it. 10/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Served on a length again, on the fourth stump line, Masood leans ahead and pushes it back down towards mid off. It's just wide of the fielder and the batsmen take two. 10/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Outside off on a good length again, another one left alone. 8/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Well read by Masood. Seeing the ball angling across, he covers the line by planting his front foot across and shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Moving about outside off, this is good stuff from this opening pair. Aslam taps it down in front of point and calls his partner through. He responds quickly and so, the run is completed with ease. Good running. 8/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Length delivery just outside off, seaming off the deck as Aslam opens the face. Dabs it to point but it's straight to the fielder. 7/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Too straight in line and this allows Sami Aslam to work it away on the leg side. He gets it through backward square leg and picks up a couple of runs as the man in the deep cuts it off. 7/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Pradeep goes full again with his length, outside off, Masood plays the drive but finds the short cover fielder. A decent first over by Nuwan. 5/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Again it's served around off on a fuller length, Shan draws forward and pushes it back from the inside half of the bat. 5/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Full and on off, Masood gets forward and defends it to the off side towards mid off. 5/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length ball on off, Aslam taps it down to covers and steals a single. 5/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Four byes! Another delivery in the channel outside off, Sami leaves it alone and the keeper fumbles to allow four bonus runs. 4/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Aslam allows it through. 0/0

Nuwan Pradeep will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Straighter in line, Masood stays put and defends it on the leg side. End of a testing first over by Suranga. 0/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Oohh...that came back in a lot more. Just outside off, Masood gets forward and then leaves it. It swings in the air and then moves off the deck as well. Not too far away from the stumps. 0/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Better from Masood this time. It's on a full length outside off, Shan plants his front foot forward to cover the line and then shoulders arms. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Nearly edged it! Once again it swings the other way, from a length outside off, Shan has no clue about it. His stance indicates that he was expecting an inswinger. Ends up missing it terribly. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Beaten! Good line by Lakmal. Puts it on a length around off, shaping away a shade, Masood without any footwork feels for it and gets beaten. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Starts with a length ball around off, Masood gets behind the line and defends it back watchfully. 0/0

