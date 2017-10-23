Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Sharjah: Usman Picks Five, Lanka Seven Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2017, 4:54 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah 23 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:01(IST)

3 runs from the Shadab Khan over as Sri Lanka are back to crawling towards the 100-run mark. The Lankans need to score at least 100 for the bowlers to get something to fight for. Sri Lanka's score reads 66/7 after 18 overs with Pakistan clearly on top.

16:56(IST)

RUN OUT! This is the last thing that the Lankans needed here as both Prasanna and Perera were looking like they were getting a hang of things. A lazy running effort from Prasanna (16) combined with a brilliant direct hit from Shadab Khan sees the batsman walk back to the pavilion. Sri Lanka's score reads 63/7 in the 17th over.

16:52(IST)

7 runs from the Imad over as Prasanna finally takes the attack to the left-arm spinner and hits him for a six. This was much-needed as the Lankans have failed to claw into the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 58/6 after 16 overs with Thisara Perera and Prasanna at the crease.

16:42(IST)

WICKET! After a maiden over from Imad, Hasan now sends back Thirimanne for 19 as Sarfraz completes an easy catch. Hasan is jubliant as Thirimanne walks back slowly to the dressing room. The resistance is clearly over here as Sri Lanka's score reads 49/6 after 14 overs

16:37(IST)

6 runs from the Hasan Ali over as Imad fails to stop a simple ball at mid-on. Jumps over the ball as it races to the boundary. Hasan is definitely not too pleased as Sri Lanka's score reads 49/5 after 13 overs with Thirimanne on 19 and Prasanna on 7

16:33(IST)

3 runs from the Imad over as the Lankans are not looking to take any undue risk after the top-order failed to rise to the challenge posed by left-arm pacer Usman. Sri Lanka's score reads 43/5 after 12 overs

16:30(IST)

1 run from the Hasan Ali over as both Thirimanne and Prasanna look to buy time in the middle. No need to rush here for the Lankans and the Pakistan players will look to keep things as tight as possible. Sri Lanka's score reads 40/5 after 11 overs

16:27(IST)

2 runs from the Imad over as Sarfraz brings in the spinner. The Lankan batsmen need to just ensure they do not give them any wicket. A strong partnership is needed at the moment as there are plenty of overs to play for here. Sri Lanka's score reads 39/5 after 10 overs

16:22(IST)

6 runs from the Usman over here as the left-arm pacer seems to be tiring here. A few balls here and there and the Lankans look to capitalise as much as they can. Sri Lanka's score reads 37/5 after 9 overs.

16:21(IST)

21 – Balls taken by Usman Khan to take his 5-for today, the third quickest in the history of ODIs. Chaminda Vaas took his 5-for in 16 balls against Bangladesh during the 2003 CWC, whereas Timm van der Gugten took his in 20 balls vs Canada in 2013

16:17(IST)

5 runs from the Faheem over as the Pakistani bowlers are looking to go for the kill here. For Sri Lanka, it is all about trying and stitching a partnership as the top-order has failed to make it count. Sri Lanka's score reads 31/5 after 8 overs

16:08(IST)

WICKET! Usman picks another one here as Fakhar picks an easy catch at point. Siriwardana goes just when it looked like the Lankan batsmen are looking to make it count and steady the ship. Very poor shot here from the batsman considering the situation of the match. Sri Lanka's score reads 20/5

16:02(IST)

6 runs from the Usman over here as the Lankans are slowly trying to claw back into the game and looking to not let Pakistan run away with the game here. Sri Lanka's score reads 15/4 after five overs.

15:56(IST)

Just one run from the Faheem over here as the Lankans are looking to try and stitch a partnership here. Siriwardana and Thirimanne looking to make it count after the top-order failed to shine. Sri Lanka's score reads 9/4 after 4 overs.

15:50(IST)

WICKET! No stopping Usman Khan here as he picks his fourth wicket now. This is carnage happening in Sharjah as Dickwella goes for a duck now. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/4 in the third over. Dickwella goes for a review, but the ball is kissing the leg-stump and that upholds the umpire's decision. Sri Lanka though retain the review.

15:45(IST)

WICKET! Now Usman sends back the skipper. Tharanga goes for 8 and the Lankans are in deep trouble here. Sri Lanka have their backs against the wall and will need some quality show from the remaining batsmen to put up a respectable total on the board. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/3 in the third over.

15:43(IST)

Good over from Fahim Ashraf as he gives away just one run from the second over of the Lankan innings. Clearly both Tharanga and Thirimanne are looking at the safety first approach here. Sri Lanka's score reads 2/2 after the second over.

15:36(IST)

BACK to BACK WICKETs! What a start here for Pakistan in the final game of the series. Usman Khan sends back Sadeera for just 1 off the fifth ball in the first over. And now Dinesh Chandimal goes for a duck as the Pakistanis celebrate. The bowler has been all over the Lankan batsmen with his disciplined line and has the last laugh here as the score reads 1/2

15:31(IST)

TEAMS: Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milinda Siriwardana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando.

15:12(IST)

Three changes in the Lankan outfit as Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay come into the playing XI. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf comes into the team for Junaid Khan.

15:06(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will bat first. Important for the Lankans to put up a good score on the board and then put pressure on the Pakistan batsmen. While Pakistan have already clinched the series, the Lankans will be playing for pride as they do not wish to hand Pakistan a whitewash.

14:54(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Medium pacer Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets to celebrate his rise to the top of the one-day rankings as Pakistan downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth day-night international in Sharjah on Friday. Now, Sri Lanka will be fighting for glory in the 5th and final ODI, as they hope to avoid yet another whitewash. Hasan took 3-37 while spinners Shadab Khan (2-29) and Imad Wasim (2-13) also chipped in with useful wickets as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 173 in 43.4 overs. Only Lahiru Thirimanne resisted with a 94-ball 62 on a flat pitch at Sharjah stadium on which Babar Azam scored a stroke filled 69 not out and Shoaib Malik matched him, also with an unbeaten 69, to help Pakistan overhaul the low target in 39 overs.

Squads: Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Fahim Ashraf.
