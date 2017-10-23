Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Sharjah: Usman Picks Five, Lanka Seven Down

14:54(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Medium pacer Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets to celebrate his rise to the top of the one-day rankings as Pakistan downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth day-night international in Sharjah on Friday. Now, Sri Lanka will be fighting for glory in the 5th and final ODI, as they hope to avoid yet another whitewash. Hasan took 3-37 while spinners Shadab Khan (2-29) and Imad Wasim (2-13) also chipped in with useful wickets as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 173 in 43.4 overs. Only Lahiru Thirimanne resisted with a 94-ball 62 on a flat pitch at Sharjah stadium on which Babar Azam scored a stroke filled 69 not out and Shoaib Malik matched him, also with an unbeaten 69, to help Pakistan overhaul the low target in 39 overs.