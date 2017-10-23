Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Sharjah: Usman Picks Five, Lanka Seven Down

RUN OUT! This is the last thing that the Lankans needed here as both Prasanna and Perera were looking like they were getting a hang of things. A lazy running effort from Prasanna (16) combined with a brilliant direct hit from Shadab Khan sees the batsman walk back to the pavilion. Sri Lanka's score reads 63/7 in the 17th over.
WICKET! Usman picks another one here as Fakhar picks an easy catch at point. Siriwardana goes just when it looked like the Lankan batsmen are looking to make it count and steady the ship. Very poor shot here from the batsman considering the situation of the match. Sri Lanka's score reads 20/5
WICKET! No stopping Usman Khan here as he picks his fourth wicket now. This is carnage happening in Sharjah as Dickwella goes for a duck now. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/4 in the third over. Dickwella goes for a review, but the ball is kissing the leg-stump and that upholds the umpire's decision. Sri Lanka though retain the review.
WICKET! Now Usman sends back the skipper. Tharanga goes for 8 and the Lankans are in deep trouble here. Sri Lanka have their backs against the wall and will need some quality show from the remaining batsmen to put up a respectable total on the board. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/3 in the third over.
BACK to BACK WICKETs! What a start here for Pakistan in the final game of the series. Usman Khan sends back Sadeera for just 1 off the fifth ball in the first over. And now Dinesh Chandimal goes for a duck as the Pakistanis celebrate. The bowler has been all over the Lankan batsmen with his disciplined line and has the last laugh here as the score reads 1/2
TEAMS: Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milinda Siriwardana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando.
TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will bat first. Important for the Lankans to put up a good score on the board and then put pressure on the Pakistan batsmen. While Pakistan have already clinched the series, the Lankans will be playing for pride as they do not wish to hand Pakistan a whitewash.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Medium pacer Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets to celebrate his rise to the top of the one-day rankings as Pakistan downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth day-night international in Sharjah on Friday. Now, Sri Lanka will be fighting for glory in the 5th and final ODI, as they hope to avoid yet another whitewash. Hasan took 3-37 while spinners Shadab Khan (2-29) and Imad Wasim (2-13) also chipped in with useful wickets as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 173 in 43.4 overs. Only Lahiru Thirimanne resisted with a 94-ball 62 on a flat pitch at Sharjah stadium on which Babar Azam scored a stroke filled 69 not out and Shoaib Malik matched him, also with an unbeaten 69, to help Pakistan overhaul the low target in 39 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
