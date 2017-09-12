Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I, Lahore - Hosts Tighten Grip

Babar Azam. (ICC)

17.5 H Ali to D Sammy, No run. 150/6

17.4 H Ali to T Perera, Another slower ball and this time Perera drags it off the inner half to the leg side. Just a single. 150/6

17.3 H Ali to T Perera, And again! Clever from Ali, he knows that Perera loves the leg side and so spears this outside off with no pace on it. Play and a miss once more. 149/6

17.2 H Ali to T Perera, Beaten! Slower ball outside off stump, Perera looks to hoick across the line but is foxed by the lack of pace. 149/6

17.1 H Ali to D Sammy, Length ball on off stump, Sammy's bat swing comes down hard on the bat but ends up dragging it to deep mid-wicket. Just a single. 149/6

Hasan Ali is back on. 50 needed from 18. This over has to be a big one for the World XI to stay afloat in the game.

16.6 S Khan to D Sammy, Straighter in line and Sammy clips it on the leg side for a single. 148/6

16.5 S Khan to T Perera, Another full ball attacking the stumps, smeared down to long on for a run. 147/6

16.4 S Khan to D Sammy, Fuller outside off, drilled to long off for a single. 146/6

Darren Sammy walks out to bat.

16.3 S Khan to G Elliott, OUT! Soft dismissal! Fuller ball outside off, Elliott tries to go big over the infield but hits it straight to Wasim who pouches it at extra cover. Another slower ball that does the trick for the hosts. There have been far too many of those today from the Pakistan bowlers. Read the pitch well. 145/6

16.2 S Khan to G Elliott, Good effort by Hasan Ali! Saves a couple for his side. Fuller outside off and Elliott crunches it straight down the ground. Long off and long on converge on it before Hasan Ali stationed at the former region manages to stop it with a slide. They check it upstairs but it's a good effort. 145/5

They are going upstairs to check if the effort near the fence is clean.

16.1 S Khan to G Elliott, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Momentum into the innings now. Elliott tries to go big but gets a thick inside edge that beats short fine leg. Another boundary, four in a row now for the visitors. Pakistan need to hold their nerve here. 143/5

15.6 R Raees to T Perera, FOUR! 3 IN A ROW! Perera has come out with clear intent and Pakistan need to be wary of him. Low full toss and Perera whips it away through square leg to find the fence. Once again the placement is spot on and the ball races to the fence. Productive one for the World XI, 15 off it and 59 needed from 24 now. 139/5

15.5 R Raees to T Perera, FOUR! Better shot! Fuller ball around off, cannot bowl that length with mid off in the ring and Raees suffers. It's hammered back past him by Perera and the ball rockets to the fence. He can be lethal if he gets going. 135/5

15.4 R Raees to T Perera, FOUR! Finds the fence! Perera's favorite stroke, the slog fetches him a boundary. Didn't quite middle it that well but dragged it into the gap on the leg side. Bisects the fielders near the ropes to perfection. 131/5

15.4 R Raees to T Perera, Wide! The slower bouncer and Perera withdraws from the stroke. Wide given for height. 127/5

15.3 R Raees to G Elliott, On a shortish length around middle, tucked towards backward square leg. Just a single. Getting really hard for the World XI now. 126/5

15.2 R Raees to T Perera, Slower ball this time around middle, helped through mid-wicket for a single. 125/5

15.1 R Raees to T Perera, Play and a miss! Perera tries to slog across the line to the shorter length but misses. 124/5

Rumman Raees returns.

14.6 S Khan to T Perera, Fuller on middle and leg, works away to the leg side for a single. Shadab finishes with tidy figures of 4-0-33-2, brilliant considering the surface. 124/5

Thisara Perera is the new man in.

14.5 S Khan to D Miller, OUT! Shadab has his revenge! Sees Miller giving the charge and bowls a wrong 'un on a slightly shorter length. No way the southpaw is going to connect the big shot there and it's an easy stumping for Sarfraz who is pumped up. He knows it's a big wicket and the World XI suffer a body blow. 75 needed from 31. 123/5

14.4 S Khan to D Miller, SIX! MISHIT BUT CLEARS THE FENCE! That's the power this man has, Killer Miller! Uses his feet to the leg break but doesn't quite middle the lofted stroke as he would have liked. Still clears long on quite comfortably. The boundaries have been pulled up and that has helped the biggies tonight. 123/4

14.3 S Khan to G Elliott, Another full toss and it's been drilled down the ground to long off for a single. 117/4

14.2 S Khan to G Elliott, FOUR! Clever from Elliott! Brings out the reverse paddle and takes it on the full. Connects well to beat short third man and finds a boundary. Good start to the over for the World XI. 116/4

14.1 S Khan to G Elliott, Fuller and outside off, driven through the covers for a brace as the sweeper cover fielder mops up near the fence. 112/4

13.6 S Khan to D Miller, Play and a miss! Not the first time that Miller has been beaten on a back foot punch. It was a shorter length and slanted across him to beat the outside edge. 110/4

13.5 S Khan to G Elliott, Leg bye! On a length around middle, Elliott is struck high on the pads and the batsmen sneak through for a leg bye. 110/4

13.4 S Khan to D Miller, On middle and leg, Miller works it towards deep backward square leg for a single. 109/4

Grant Elliott walks out to bat.

13.3 S Khan to Tim Paine, OUT! PAINE HOLES OUT! His innings was a mixed bag as he wasn't quite able to force the pace at will. Tries to go big down the ground to the slower full ball but skews it down the throat of Raees at long off. He takes the catch calmly very close to the boundary rope. The umpires want to have a look and refer it upstairs but the third umpire feels it's fine. Not a wicket the World XI would mind as it will allow their power packed hitters to get into the act. 90 from 39 balls needed now. 108/4

Paine has been caught at long off. The umpires are checking if Raees' foot touched the rope.

13.2 S Khan to D Miller, Fuller ball around middle, nudged towards wide mid on as they scamper through for a single. 108/3

13.1 S Khan to D Miller, On a good length outside off, slanting across Miller who is beaten on the back foot punch. 107/3

Sohail Khan comes back on.

12.6 S Khan to Tim Paine, FOUR! Powered away! Paine goes for the conventional sweep and connects well to get it behind square on the leg side. Finds the fence and it keeps the World XI just about in the game. 107/3

12.6 S Khan to Tim Paine, Wide! Speared too wide outside off, Paine chases it but fails to connect. Wide ball! 103/3

12.5 S Khan to Tim Paine, Fired in around off, blocked firmly off the back foot to the off side. 102/3

12.4 S Khan to D Miller, Darted around middle, Miller works it away on the leg side for a single. 102/3

David Miller is the new man in.

12.3 S Khan to du Plessis, OUT! HUGE WICKET! Pakistan needed this badly as du Plessis was tearing the bowlers apart. He goes for the slog sweep but doesn't quite get the elevation on the stroke. Finds the substitute Amin at deep mid-wicket who takes the catch quite comfortably. Vital strike by Shadab! 101/3

12.2 S Khan to du Plessis, Pushed through quicker outside off, jammed off the back foot to the off side. 101/2

12.1 S Khan to Tim Paine, Flatter ball around middle, worked away on the leg side for a single. 101/2

11.6 H Ali to du Plessis, FOUR! Hasan Ali is taking a severe beating! Got to say it's brilliant batting though. Du Plessis premeditates the paddle sweep once more and gets it spot on. Finds the fine leg fence for another boundary. 22 off the over! The 50-run stand comes up as well. Game on, folks! 100/2

11.5 H Ali to du Plessis, FOUR! Another boundary! Du Plessis knows that the field is up and decides to pierce the gap at mid off. It's a good length ball and he shimmies down the track to force it wide of the man in the ring. More runs! 96/2

11.4 H Ali to du Plessis, SIX! LOVELY SHOT! Du Plessis has changed gears all of a sudden. Charges down the track and blasts this length ball straight over the bowler's head. Clean connection and it sails over the sightscreen. 92/2

11.3 H Ali to du Plessis, FOUR! This time Faf makes contact! He was trying this off the first ball but couldn't. Walks across the sticks to play the premeditated paddle to a length ball and deflects it neatly down to the fine leg fence. Just the kind of over World XI need to infuse life into the chase. 86/2

11.2 H Ali to du Plessis, Good length ball angled in around off, defended firmly from the crease. 82/2

11.1 H Ali to du Plessis, Four leg byes! Cheeky from du Plessis! Walks across the stumps and tries the premeditated paddle. Doesn't get connection off the blade but gets a deflection from his pads as the ball races down to the fine leg fence. 82/2

10.6 S Khan to du Plessis, The World XI captain decides to go aerial with an inside out drive over the covers. Doesn't quite get the placement right and so will have to settle with a single. 120 more runs needed from 54. Getting tougher and tougher for the World XI. 78/2

10.5 S Khan to Tim Paine, Sliding in from outside off, Paine hammers it towards deep cover-point for a run. 77/2

10.4 S Khan to Tim Paine, SIX! BANG! That's a biggie! Paine finally makes fine connection and gets maximum result. Backs away to make room and biffs this fuller ball down the ground. Clears long on easily. He needs to up the tempo or try to hit out as there is loads of firepower to follow. 76/2

10.3 S Khan to Tim Paine, Frustration getting to Paine and he goes for a wild slog but is struck on the pads. 70/2

10.2 S Khan to du Plessis, Quicker ball around middle, slapped towards long on for a run. 70/2

10.1 S Khan to Tim Paine, Flatter and short around middle, gets back and pulls it away towards long on for a single. 69/2

9.6 I Wasim to du Plessis, FOUR! Much-needed boundary for World XI! Quicker ball around middle and leg, Faf steps back and slaps it down the ground to the long on fence. The fielder near the fence put in a good effort but couldn't prevent the boundary. The visitors need most of these. 68/2

9.5 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Wasim continues to squeeze the batsmen. A slider on off stump, smeared towards extra cover where it is well stopped. Another single. These won't hurt Pakistan. 64/2

9.4 I Wasim to du Plessis, Straighter in line and it's worked towards the leg side for a single. 63/2

9.3 I Wasim to du Plessis, Beaten! Du Plessis shapes for the sweep but the ball turns away to beat the edge. 62/2

9.2 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Paine is unable to get them away! Tries to hang back and unleash a swipe through mid-wicket but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket. Another single. The asking rate is mounting. 62/2

9.1 I Wasim to du Plessis, Fired in around middle, worked away through mid-wicket for a single. 61/2

8.6 S Khan to du Plessis, Fuller in line of the stumps, Faf sweeps it towards the mid-wicket region for a single. 60/2

8.5 S Khan to du Plessis, Sharp away turn from outside off, du Plessis gets beaten as he tries to defend. 59/2

8.4 S Khan to Tim Paine, Sprayed down the leg side, swept towards square leg for a single. 59/2

8.3 S Khan to Tim Paine, Floats it outside off, Paine drills it towards the fielder at extra cover. 58/2

8.2 S Khan to Tim Paine, Bowls a googly around off, Paine camps back and defends it towards the fielder at point. 58/2

8.1 S Khan to Tim Paine, Fuller outside off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 58/2

Shadab Khan is introduced into the attack.

7.6 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Flatter outside off, punched through covers for a single. 58/2

7.5 I Wasim to du Plessis, Fuller into the pads, du Plessis shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 57/2

7.4 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Sprayed into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 56/2

7.3 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Paine stays in his crease and punches it on the off side. 55/2

7.2 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Angling into the pads, Paine walks down the track and tries to clip it through. Misses it completely and gets hit on his back pad. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Maybe it was going down leg. 55/2

7.1 I Wasim to Tim Paine, Flatter outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 55/2

Imad Wasim is back into the attack.

6.6 F Ashraf to Tim Paine, Shorter outside off, du Plessis slaps it over the point region for a single. 55/2

6.5 F Ashraf to du Plessis, Fuller delivery outside off, driven off the bottom half through the backward point region for a single. 54/2

6.4 F Ashraf to Tim Paine, Angling into the hips, nudged towards square leg for a single. 53/2

6.3 F Ashraf to Tim Paine, Around off on a length, Paine stays in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler. 52/2

6.2 F Ashraf to Tim Paine, Short outside off, punched towards the fielder at mid off. 52/2

6.1 F Ashraf to Tim Paine, FOUR! Sprayed down the leg side, Paine shuffles a touch and glances it fine past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 52/2

Faf du Plessis walks out next. Meanwhile, the debutant Fahim Ashraf has been handed the ball, big moment for him.

5.6 R Raees to H Amla, OUT! Soft, soft dismissal! Slower delivery does Amla in completely. Bowls it outside off, Amla is beaten for lack of pace. He looks to go inside out but ends up chipping it straight towards the fielder at extra cover. Imad Wasim accepts it gleefully and Pakistan are pumped. Raees has bowled brilliantly and got both the openers in his first over. Talk about a bowling change working wonders! 48/2

5.5 R Raees to H Amla, Amla stays in his crease and defends it towards point. 48/1

5.4 R Raees to H Amla, FOUR! Bowls a delivery on a shorter length, Amla stays in the crease. Wrists it over the mid on region for a boundary. 48/1

5.3 R Raees to Tim Paine, Punched towards mid off for a single. 44/1

Tim Paine is the new man in.

5.2 R Raees to T Iqbal, OUT! Raees does the trick for Pakistan! Fuller delivery, angling into the stumps. Iqbal dances down the track, wanting to play his regular slog over the mid-wicket region. Misses it completely and finds the stumps rattled. He has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Pakistan have got the much-needed breakthrough. 43/1

5.1 R Raees to T Iqbal, FOUR! Freebies! Angling into the batsman, Iqbal stays in his crease and clips it past the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary. 43/0

Rumman Raees is called into the attack.

4.6 H Ali to H Amla, Short delivery outside off, Amla stays in his crease and cuts it towards the fielder at backward point. 39/0

4.5 H Ali to H Amla, FOUR! Easy pickings! Bowls a full toss down the leg side, Amla shuffles and flicks it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 39/0

4.4 H Ali to H Amla, FOUR! Fuller outside off, Amla stays in his crease, uses it well and just plays an uppish drive over the extra cover region for a boundary. 35/0

4.3 H Ali to T Iqbal, Fuller around off, clipped towards mid on for a single. 31/0

4.2 H Ali to H Amla, Sprayed this one down the leg side, nudged towards fine leg for a single. 30/0

4.1 H Ali to H Amla, Shorter around off, Amla shuffles and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 29/0

Hasan Ali is introduced into the attack.

3.6 S Khan to H Amla, Shorter outside off, Amla goes for the pull. Gets it off the inner half towards deep square leg for a single. 11 runs off the over! 29/0

3.5 S Khan to T Iqbal, Fuller outside off, Tamim defends it on the off side and rushes for a quick single. 28/0

3.5 S Khan to T Iqbal, Wide! Sprayed down the leg side, Iqbal still goes after it but fails to make contact. 27/0

3.4 S Khan to T Iqbal, Slower delivery outside off, Iqbal still tries to go hard at it. Gets a faint edge on it and the ball goes towards the keeper on a bounce. 26/0

3.3 S Khan to T Iqbal, FOUR! Even better shot this! Short delivery outside off, Iqbal camps back and pulls it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 26/0

3.2 S Khan to T Iqbal, FOUR! Good shot! Short outside off, Iqbal cashes on the width and smashes that through the cover region for a boundary. 22/0

3.1 S Khan to T Iqbal, Chance! Fuller outside off, dabbed towards third man by Iqbal. Amla comes running across and Iqbal sends him back. The fielder at short third man has a shy at the non-striker's end. Had he hit, Amla was gone by a mile. 18/0

2.6 I Wasim to H Amla, Around middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler. 18/0

2.5 I Wasim to H Amla, SIX! Fires it short and down the leg side, Amla stays in his crease and whips it over the mid-wicket region for a maximum. He played that with utter ease. It was just a well-timed loft and it went all the way for a maximum! 18/0

2.4 I Wasim to H Amla, Quicker outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 12/0

2.3 I Wasim to H Amla, Sprayed into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 12/0

2.2 I Wasim to H Amla, Shorter outside off, Amla punches it towards the fielder at extra cover. 12/0

2.1 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Eased towards long on for a single. 12/0

1.6 S Khan to T Iqbal, Shorter around off, Iqbal stays in his crease and tries to crash it through the point region. Cannot time it well but still manages a single towards covers. 11/0

1.5 S Khan to T Iqbal, Fuller outside off, mistimes his drive towards the fielder at covers. 10/0

1.4 S Khan to H Amla, Angling into the pads, Amla clips it through the square leg region for a single. 10/0

1.3 S Khan to H Amla, FOUR! Hasan Ali cannot win the race! Shorter around middle and off, Amla camps back and punches just past the fielder at mid on. Ali gives it a chase but he fails to stop it. First boundary for World XI! 9/0

1.2 S Khan to T Iqbal, Slants this one into the pads, Iqbal fails to clip it through. Gets hit on his pads and it goes towards fine leg. The batsmen run a leg bye. 5/0

1.1 S Khan to T Iqbal, Starts by bowling on a length around off, Iqbal dances down the track and tries to smash over the infield on the off side. Fails to make contact and the ball goes through to the keeper. 4/0

Sohail Khan to bowl from the other end with the new ball.

0.6 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Spilled into the pads again, Iqbal clips it through the backward square leg region for a single. 4/0

0.5 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Around off, stays a touch low. Iqbal stays deep in his crease and defends it on the leg side. 3/0

0.4 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Again a bit flatter around off, Iqbal prods forward and defends it neatly. 3/0

0.3 I Wasim to H Amla, Off the mark! Short around off, Amla camps back and punches it towards long on for a single. 3/0

0.2 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Flatter outside off, Iqbal tries to clip it on the leg side. Gets it off the leading edge towards extra cover for a single. 2/0

Sarfraz Ahmed has broken his pads and wants a new pair of them. Seems like he doesn't have one so they get it taped.

0.1 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Quicker and into the pads, Tamim gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 1/0

0.1 I Wasim to T Iqbal, Wide! Starts by spraying it down the leg side, Iqbal lets it through. The umpire signals it as a wide. 1/0

