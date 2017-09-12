Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I, Lahore - World XI Elect to Field First

"It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home," Du Plessis said at a press conference.
The World XI squad reached Lahore in the wee hours of Monday from Dubai and were received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi and other high ranking officials.
The players and officials had a heavy security cover via the mall road to their hotel where all of their activities are planned for the duration of their stay in Lahore when they play three T20 internationals on September 12th, 13th and 15.
Teams:
World XI (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine(w), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Pakistan (Playing XI): Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
Commentary (Pakistan innings)
