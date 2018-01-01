Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, at Indore: Shorey Departs, Pant Joins Rana

WICKET! Nitish Rana departs for 64, it was the last over of the 2nd session. 115 runs and 2 wickets in that one, the wicket of Rana is a big one for Vidarbha. Rishabh Pant remains the last flickering hope for Delhi. Delhi 189/4
14:37(IST)
Some lose cricket from Vidarbha helps Delhi steal a single and Wakhare concedes 1 run. Delhi 186/3
14:29(IST)
SIX! Rishabh Pant with a terrific hit and it has gone outside the stadium! Brilliant, they should give him 8 runs for that. Delhi 176/3
14:27(IST)
Next wicket Vidarbha will be eyeing will be that of Rana, he has certainly looked good and if he can fire with Pant, then Delhi will certainly be back in the game. Delhi 170/3
14:19(IST)
WICKET! Finally some reward for Vidarbha, Sarwate changes the angle and Shorey looks to cut him but gets an outside edge straight to the keeper. Good catch taken by Wadkar. Delhi 164/3
14:14(IST)
50! Nitish Rana also completes a well deserved half-century. What a splendid innings it has been from him, His 6th first class 50. He will now be looking to build on this
14:00(IST)
Delhi have slowed down a bit as we edge closer towards the close of the 2nd session. Delhi 158/2, trail by 94 runs
13:52(IST)
DROPPED! Jaffer drops yet another catch, again Shorey is the batsman. Thakare getting the ball to move and comeback into the batsman who is looking to cut. Only manages to get a nick and Jaffer drops what was a tough catch.
13:41(IST)
Beautiful drive from Shroey and the trail comes below 100 for Delhi, they also cross 150. If these two guys can bat till tea, we might still get a game on here. The 100- partnership is also up between Shorey and Rana. Splendid effort. Delhi 154/2
13:27(IST)
50! Dhruv Shorey continues to show his impressive form, after a ton in the first innings, he completes a half-century. He will now be looking to press on the accelerator, Delhi 145/2 at drinks.
13:19(IST)
Great over for Delhi, four boundaries in that one, with 17 runs coming off it. Delhi needs more of these kind of overs. Delhi 140/2
13:16(IST)
This partnership continues to blossom for Delhi, a streaky edge goes for a boundary and Rana moves to 42. Delhi 127/2
13:06(IST)
Nitish Rana outpacing Shorey at the moment and he is edging closer to a half-century here. Delhi 113/2
12:52(IST)
50 partnership is up between Rana and Shorey, Delhi also cross 100, and the trail is reduced to just 149 runs. Delhi 103/2
12:48(IST)
Shorey plays away from the body and gets an outside edge, Jaffer dives to his left but misses it. It was a tough chance but was a chance nonetheless.
12:40(IST)
Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana are both not being able to take the attack to the Vidarbha bowling, thanks to some tight bowling. Delhi 86/2
12:30(IST)
Vidarbha have certainly tightened the screws after the break, they are bowling a lot more dot balls and piling on the pressure which might lead to wickets. Delhi 83/2
12:20(IST)
Vidarbha starting with spinners and a defensive field. They have placed their fielders on the boundary line and are bowling tight line and length. Delhi 77/2
11:33(IST)
So that's the end of the morning session, Delhi did manage to dismiss Vidarbha early but they still have a strong lead. Delhi walk into lunch at 74/2 and still trail by 178 runs.
11:29(IST)
Rana is certainly not holding back, he will go down fighting if he has to go. Strikes Gurbani for another boundary through the covers and it races away. Delhi 70/2
11:19(IST)
Nitish Rana has come into the middle and he is not wasting any time to settle in, two boundaries in four balls. Delhi 58/2
11:13(IST)
WICKET! Gurbani strikes but that looks like a poor decision, Gambhir again looking to flick off the pads and he misses the ball. Loud appeal and umpire raises his finger. Though it did look as if it was going down the leg side. Delhi 50/2
11:10(IST)
Delhi reach 50 in glorious style, Gurbani slips into Gautam Gambhir's pads and the left hander just times it to the leg side boundary. Delhi 50/1
11:04(IST)
Delhi certainly batting well at the moment but they still remain 207 runs behind Vidarbha. Delhi 45/1
10:52(IST)
Beautiful cover drive, Dhruv Shorey carries his weight forward and times the ball perfectly right from the middle off the bat. Ball races away to the boundary. Delhi 39/1
10:45(IST)
The wicket straight away effects the momentum for Delhi, Shorey will now have to look to settle in before going for his shots
10:37(IST)
WICKET! Chandela departs, disastrous shot from him. Trying to up the ante, ends up slicing it and mid off completes a simple catch. He departs for 9. Delhi 32/1
10:33(IST)
Wakhare who had Gambhir's number in the first innings at receiving end of two back-to-back boundaries from the Southpaw. Delhi 31/0
10:25(IST)
Gautam Gambhir has started well here in the second innings, scoring at a quicker rate. Chandela meanwhile seems to be playing the waiting game. Delhi 22/0
10:16(IST)
Chandela and Gambhir have started well in the second innings, Delhi have a huge deficit to cover up and a good start is a must. Delhi 19/0, trail by 233 runs
Day 3 Review: Vidarbha inched closer to a maiden Ranji Trophy title by grabbing a commanding 233-run lead against a Delhi side that looked defeated for better part of the day, as little-known Akshay Wadkar chose first-class cricket's biggest stage to compile his maiden century.
Playing in his fifth match of first season, wicketkeeper Wadkar rose to the occasion and remained unbeaten on 133 in a team total of 528 for seven at stumps on the third day here.
In the final session, Siddhesh Neral entertained the crowd with 56 off 92 deliveries, while hitting four boundaries and as many sixes.
Delhi were bowled out for 295 in their first innings. Aditya Sarwate, with whom Wadkar stitched a decisive 169 -run partnership for the seventh wicket, contributed a handsome 79 off 154 balls at the Holkar Stadium that witnessed a decent turnout.
Vidarbha, who resumed their innings at overnight 206 for four, showed the intent from the beginning and capitalised on Delhi's lack of discretion and enthusiasm. The seven-time winners looked shoddy on the field, dropped catches, including a crucial one off the blade of seasoned Wasim Jaffer (78) at the start of day.
Rishabh Pant lacked ideas as the skipper of the side and his outing behind the stumps left a lot to be desired.
He was also guilty of missing a stumping chance. But Delhi may have paid dearly for the miss by Kunal Chandela in second slip in fourth ball of the day's first over. Running in hard and hitting the deck harder, a charged up Navdeep Saini had induced an edge from Jaffer but Chandela, who dived to his left ahead of first slip fielder Dhruv Shorey, spilled the offer.
Jaffer may have added only 17 runs after the reprieve, but by the time he got out after an hour and a half stay in the middle, Saini was tiring following an extended first spell that saw him bowl 10.5 overs for two wickets.
The young pacer, who often hit the early 140s, was thus deprived of a chance to run through the Vidarbha lower-order. Eventually, it was Saini who sent back Jaffer, the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winners with Mumbai, when he caught him plumb in front of the wicket with a ball that came in slightly.
While Delhi lacked zest, Vidarbha gradually sought to take control of the game, and the dismissal of Jaffer for 78 did not affect them.
That was primarily due to the duo of Wadkar and Sarwate, who played smarty to wear down the bowlers and fielders and take the match away from their opponents. The 23-year-old Wadkar laced his innings with 16 boundaries and a six straight over left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra's head.
The lack of quality spin options hurt Delhi as the bulk of the load was shared by the pace duo of Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya on an unresponsive pitch. Akash Sudan was far from impressive and posed no threat to the Vidarbha batsmen.
Delhi's cause was not helped by the fact that Manan Sharma was off the field for a long time, curtailing further the team's spin options.
Veteran Gautam Gambhir was conspicuous by his absence after lunch and that also did not help either, as the young Pant looked bereft of ideas. The out-of-favour India opener also dropped a catch off Vikas Mishra at first slip, the beneficiary being Sarwate. It was later learnt that Gambhir has sustained a finger injury while fielding.
Meanwhile, Wadkar got to the three-figure mark with a confident smack over the mid-on fielder, as his family members in the stands rose to applaud. Riding on his good fortune, Neral clobbered the Delhi bowlers even as no balls saved him twice off the bowling of Khejroliya.
While they racked up 130 runs in the first session for two wickets, Vidarbha strengthened their grip further with Wadkar and Sarwate first and then Neral joining the party.