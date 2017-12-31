Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha in Indore: Wadkar Completes 50

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 31, 2017, 12:57 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

13:26(IST)

Vikas Mishra continues from the other end. And once again, there is nothing to worry about for the Vidarbha. They are 381/6. 

13:21(IST)

Sudan comes back into the attack finally. The bowler had been underused since morning. But he bowls short to Wadkar, and pays penalty for it. The batsman goes back into the crease and punches the ball to the boundary. It's 378/6. 

13:17(IST)

A little lapse in concentration from Sarwate. Mishra bowls it on his legs, and th batsman gets an inside edge. The ball does go in the air briefly, but falls short of the bowler. Mishra appeals for an lbw against Wadkar, but the ball pitches outside leg, and hence given not out. Vidarbha are 373/6. 

13:13(IST)

Nitish Rana starts with a short-pitch ball that is going to Wadkar's leg. The ball is rightly sent to the boundary. On the final ball of the over, there was some confusion over a run, but in the end both batsmen were safe. Vidarbha are 372/6 after 112 overs. 

13:08(IST)

Vikar Mishra coming again. Delhi are one bowler short at the moment as Manan Sharma is not on the field. Mishra isn't producing anything special. Three runs coming from the over. Lead extends to 73, as Vidarbha are 368/6.

13:05(IST)

Nitish Rana comes as a surprise bowler. He starts with his off-spinners. Vidarbha batsmen deal with him quite comfortably. Three runs coming from the over. That tales the lead to 70, as Vidarbha are 365/6. 

13:02(IST)

Yet another maiden from Mishra. These kind of overs are not helping Delhi's case. Vidarbha remain at 362/6.

12:58(IST)

Nitin Saini continues. It looks like another big spell for the fast bowler. Nothing happening off the pitch for him or the other bowlers at the moment. Vidarbha are 362/6.

12:56(IST)

FIFTY: That's a fifty for Akshay Wadkar. Reaches his third first-class half-century. And it's come at a crucial time for the Vidarbha team. Now the batsmen look very settled, and good for more runs.  

 

12:52(IST)

Vikas Mishra bowls yet another toothless over, although a maiden but still not much of a threat to the batsmen. Vidarbha 360/6 and are leading by 65 runs.

12:46(IST)

Saini comes back to bowl for Delhi, his team really needs him at the moment. He is the only one who has looked like taking wickets. Vidarbha 358/6

12:36(IST)

Rishabh Pant seems to have done some damage to his knee, while collecting Khejroliya's ball. He is getting some medical attention, Vidarbha 357/6

12:28(IST)

100 partnership is up between Wadkar and Sarwate, off just 147 deliveries. It has been a match changing partnership between the two. The lead also crosses 50, Vidarbha 349/6

12:15(IST)

Delhi start with spinners after lunch, Vikas Mishra bowls the first over and concedes just 1 run. Vidarbha 337/6.

11:34(IST)

So, that's the end of the first session. Vidarbha are certainly way ahead at the moment. Delhi had early breakthroughs and it looked they would stage a comeback. But Wadkar and Sarwate have played exceptionally well. Delhi players come into a huddle and discuss the session. Vidarbha 336/6 at lunch

11:29(IST)

Vidarbha 335/6 at the moment and lead by 40 runs. Pant trying to egg on the team but things aren't looking good for Delhi at the moment.

11:24(IST)

DROPPED! Gautam Gambhir drops a sitter at slip, Sarwate also completes his half-century. It was a geniuine edge and Gambhir wasn't aware of it. Vidarbha 333/6

11:20(IST)

Both Wadkar and Sarwate are edging closer to crucial half-centuries, Delhi are also looking flat at the moment. Vidarbha 329/6

11:12(IST)

It seems like Vidarbha batters are playing for lunch now, which is a good strategy. They already have a good 22 runs lead at the moment with 4 wickets remaining. Vidarbha 317/6

11:03(IST)

Khejorliya concedes 2 runs, a quite over finally as far as Delhi are concerned. Vidarbha 315/6

10:58(IST)

Vikas Mishra comes into bowl and Vidarbha batsmen are playing some beautiful shots now, Wadkar punches off the backfoot for a boundary. The lead extends to 18. Vidarbha 313/6

10:52(IST)

Vidarbha are only dealing in boundaries at the moment, the run rate is close to 5 in this over. Vidarbha 308/6

10:49(IST)

Vidarbha have taken the crucial first innings lead here, the partnership between Wadkar and Sarwate also crosses 50. Delhi will still try to get them as cheaply as possible so that they have some chance to force the issue. Vidarbha meanwhile will be looking to bat for as long as possible and build the lead. They are 300/6 at the moment.

10:41(IST)

Vidarbha edging closer to that crucial first innings lead, they now just trail by 6 runs at the moment. Vidarbha 289/6 and just trail by 6 runs.

10:35(IST)

Saini seems to have done something to his hamstring, he is limping off after bowling 5 balls in that over. That's some pretty ordinary captaincy from Pant, although Saini was bowling well but he had reached that saturation point and needed some rest. Vidarbha 287/6

10:30(IST)

Sudan concedes 7 runs from the first over, also some ordinary fielding from Delhi. Vidarbha 281/6

10:24(IST)

So, right after drinks Delhi have decided to take the new ball. Akash Sudan will be steaming in with the new ball.

10:20(IST)

Saini meanwhile continues to bowl his heart out from the other end as we break for drinks. Concedes 4 runs in that one. Vidarbha 274/6.

10:14(IST)

Sudan continues to bowl from the other end, he concedes two boundaries in that over and Vidarbha edge closer to taking the 1st innings lead. They are 270/6 at the moment.

10:11(IST)

10 runs off the Saini over here as he bowls a bouncer that goes over the head of keeper Pant. The skipper applauds the bowler for his lion-hearted effort as he has bowled non-stop from the morning. The score reads 262/6 with the team still needing 33 runs and four wickets are in the bag. Will Saini keep going?

10:04(IST)

Akash Sudan back into the attack and gives away 6 valuable runs here as the last ball is dismal as it is on the legs of the batsman and Wadkar does not need a second invitation to send this one to the fine-leg boundary. The score reads 252/6

Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha in Indore: Wadkar Completes 50

Delhi ranji team. (Twitter/DDCA Cricket)

Day 2 round-up: Wasim Jaffer brought into play his years of experience as he guided Vidarbha to 206 for four with an unbeaten half-century after seamer Rajneesh Gurbani scythed through Delhi's lower-order for a rare hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final here on Saturday. At stumps on the second day, Jaffer was batting on 61 off 120 balls and Akshay Wakhare was yet to open his account, as Vidarbha trailed by 89 runs. The match hanging in a balance, how Delhi bowlers perform during the first hour of the third day, could well prove to be decisive in the final context of the match. Resuming on 271 for six, in-form seamer Gurbani rocked seven-time winners Delhi by removing three batsmen in as many balls in the second morning. The victims at the Holkar Stadium also included centurion Dhruv Shorey, making Gurbani only the second man to claim a hat-trick in the final of India's premier domestic competition. Tamil Nadus B Kalyanasundaram was the first, achieving the feat against Mumbai in 1972/73. On 123 overnight, Shorey laced his innings with 21 boundaries before his team was all out for 295. Delhi lost their last four wickets for only five runs. A day after a rather subdued outing, Gurbani found his mojo back as the 24-year-old ripped through the shaky defence of Vikas Mishra, Navdeep Saini and Shorey off successive deliveries before knocking over Kulwant Khejroliya, to cut short Delhi's innings. What made the feat even more commendable was that Gurbani, bowling the hat-trick ball, was up against a batsman who was nearing 150. Having found the fence on 21 occasions, including four times in the first session of day 2, Shorey was stunned when Gurbani got one to jag back from a shorter length and knock over the off-stump. Gurbani delivered three more scorchers on either side of Shorey's dismissal, all resulting in the stumps getting knocked over. Trouble awaited them as Gurbani got one to prodigiously cut back and remove an unmoved Mishra's off-stump with the fifth ball of the 101st over. Saini, who got stuck to the crease, quickly went back to the dressing room as his stump was also sent flying by another sharp in-cutter. Vidarbha began their innings in earnest and went to lunch without suffering any damage while scoring 45 runs. This season's most prolific opening duo of skipper Faiz Fazal (67) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (31) started the second session from where they had left, adding another 51 runs, before Akash Sudan sent Ramaswamy's two stumps flying for the team's first breakthrough. That brought Jaffer in the middle but, playing in only his second first-class game, Sudan dealt Vidarbha a body blow when the medium pacer had Fazal caught behind after the batsman prodded casually to a delivery that was moving away. He faced 101 balls scoring 10 boundaries. Prior to that, an unfazed Fazal continued playing his shots and brought up his fifty with a paddle-sweep boundary off left-arm spinner Mishra. Fazal, the first-time finalists' leading scorer in the season, drove with panache and employed the shots square off the wicket effectively. Two wickets in the bag, Rishabh Pant brought back his best bet, Saini, into the attack and it paid dividends. Veteran Ganesh Satish (12), coming off a crucial second- innings half-century in the semi-final against Karnataka, did not last long and was trapped in front of wicket by Saini, a reward for consistently running it hard and pitching it harder. Jaffer looked solid in the middle and hard as they tried, Delhi could dislodge the seasoned campaigner as an eventful day's play came to an end. Before that, he entertained the sparse weekend crowd with a few delightful shots - a superb drive past the mid-on, a punch through point and cover drive that had lazy elegance written all over it. Eight-time Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai, Jaffer used his wrists to flick Mishra and then glanced him to the third man fence for another boundary. Delhi kept pressing and were rewarded when tireless left-arm seamer Kulwant Kejroliya induced an edge from Apoorv Wankhade for Pant to complete a comfortable catch at the fag end.

Catch all the action from the third day of the Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha in Indore on Cricketnext.com
Akash SudanAkshay WakhareDelhi vs Vidarbha LiveDelhi vs Vidarbha Live ScoreDhruv ShoreyKulwant Kejroliyanavdeep sainiNitish RanaRajneesh GurbaniRanji Trophy finalRanji Trophy Final LiveRanji Trophy Final Live ScoreRishab pantwasim jaffer

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking