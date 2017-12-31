Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha in Indore: Wadkar Completes 50

A little lapse in concentration from Sarwate. Mishra bowls it on his legs, and th batsman gets an inside edge. The ball does go in the air briefly, but falls short of the bowler. Mishra appeals for an lbw against Wadkar, but the ball pitches outside leg, and hence given not out. Vidarbha are 373/6.
So, that's the end of the first session. Vidarbha are certainly way ahead at the moment. Delhi had early breakthroughs and it looked they would stage a comeback. But Wadkar and Sarwate have played exceptionally well. Delhi players come into a huddle and discuss the session. Vidarbha 336/6 at lunch
Vidarbha have taken the crucial first innings lead here, the partnership between Wadkar and Sarwate also crosses 50. Delhi will still try to get them as cheaply as possible so that they have some chance to force the issue. Vidarbha meanwhile will be looking to bat for as long as possible and build the lead. They are 300/6 at the moment.
10 runs off the Saini over here as he bowls a bouncer that goes over the head of keeper Pant. The skipper applauds the bowler for his lion-hearted effort as he has bowled non-stop from the morning. The score reads 262/6 with the team still needing 33 runs and four wickets are in the bag. Will Saini keep going?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
