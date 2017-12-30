Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha: Saini Sends Back Satish

11:34(IST)

Overthrow on the last ball of the session, a rather ordinary session as far as Delhi is concerned, first they were dismissed early in the morning, but they also failed to get any breakthroughs with the new ball. They would be rather disappointed with that. Delhi are in a huddle at the moment, but Gautam Gambhir is in no mood. He walks back to the dressing room. Vidarbha 45/0 at lunch.