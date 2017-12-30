Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha: Saini Sends Back Satish

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2017, 2:53 PM IST

15:04(IST)

Delhi have certainly coming out with a plan after the tea session, Vidarbha 140/3 but the Delhi pacers are certainly steaming in.

14:51(IST)

WICKET! Saini strikes right after tea, gets one to jag back in and hits Satish right in front of the wicket. Umpire raises his finger but refers it to the third umpire for no ball. Some part of his foot is indeed behind the crease. Satish departs for 12. Vidarbha 133/3

14:22(IST)

So,that's the end of the post lunch session. Last ball almost getting a wicket for Delhi, a huge lbw appeal but the umpire turns it around. Delhi have fought back with two wickets from Sudan but Vidarbha still in command in this session. Important final session coming up for both the teams. Vidarbha 129/2 at Tea on Day 2

14:13(IST)

Saini comes back into the attack and Sudan goes out, Mishra still continuing from the other end. Vidarbha 120/2 

14:06(IST)

Mishra continuing to bowl from the other end, Jaffer meanwhile looks impenetrable at the moment. Vidarbha 119/2 at the moment

13:59(IST)

Vikas Mishra bowls yet another solid over, Vidarbha are 114/2 after 37 overs, both batsmen playing for tea here

13:56(IST)

Sudan certainly impressive here but Delhi still going with Vikas Mishra from the other end. A short spell from Saini before Tea won't do any harm considering both the batsmen are new and are looking to settle in 

13:47(IST)

WICKET! Sudan strikes again, this time its the dangerous Fazal. He departs for 67. Outswinger outside the off stump and Sudan manages to get Fazal to drive. He only manages to get an outside edge and Pant completes a simple catch. Important wicket for Delhi. Vidarbha 107/2

13:41(IST)

100 up for Vidarbha in style, Fazal hits one off Mishra straight down the ground. He moves onto 67. Vidarbha 102/1

13:37(IST)

Wasim Jaffer is the new batsman in for Vidarbha, he is the player Delhi need to get early on here. He is known to play long innings and Delhi would like to see his back as soon as possible. Vidarbha 97/1

13:30(IST)

WICKET! Dinally Delhi get a breakthrough and its Sudan who gets the wicket, beautiful in swinger and Sanjay gets an inside edge before it clatters onto the stumps. Vidarbha 96/1.

13:21(IST)

Vikas Mishra starts with a maiden after the break, Delhi should for now just focus on dot balls and try to create some pressure. That might lead to a mistake from Vidarbha, they are 92/0 at the moment

13:14(IST)

Its drinks here in the 2nd session and Delhi really need a Plan B or maybe a Plan C here, they are not being able to trouble the Vidarbha batsmen at all. Vidarbha 89/0

13:06(IST)

Vikas Mishra flighting the ball up at the moment, but not much in this pitch for the spinners. Spinners are not troubling the batsman at all here, Vidarbha 85/0

12:56(IST)

50! Captain's knock from Vidarbha skipper here, Fazal has been absolutely terrific as he completes his 32nd half-century. He will be looking to convert this into a big one as Delhi hunt for wickets. Vidarbha 76/0

12:54(IST)

Fazal, Sanjay continuing to grind it out for Vidarbha. Still no respite for Delhi, who continue to hunt for wickets. Vidarbha are 72/0

12:44(IST)

Khejorliya bowls a maiden over but nothing menacing in it as of now. Vidarbha 66/0

12:38(IST)

Fazal with a couple of boundaries in that over, he has certainly shifted up the gears post lunch session. He is reaching 41, Vidarbha 66/0

12:32(IST)

Khejroliya with a loud leg before appeal, but its turned down. It was more out of hope rather than conviction. Vidarbha 58/0

12:28(IST)

Saini continuing to work hard but Fazal and Sanjay look really settled at the moment. Still no wickets for Delhi. Vidarbha 57/0

12:22(IST)

50 partnership is up between Faiz Fazal and R. Sanjay, what a great innings this has been from them. Really impressive the way they have tackled the new ball. Vidharbha 50/0

12:16(IST)

Navdeep Saini resumes proceedings for Delhi, he has certainly looked the most threatening bowler so far. Continues to bowl tight line and lengths but no major returns so far. Vidarbha 45/0

11:34(IST)

Overthrow on the last ball of the session, a rather ordinary session as far as Delhi is concerned, first they were dismissed early in the morning, but they also failed to get any breakthroughs with the new ball. They would be rather disappointed with that. Delhi are in a huddle at the moment, but Gautam Gambhir is in no mood. He walks back to the dressing room. Vidarbha 45/0 at lunch.

11:28(IST)

Delhi somehow continuing with Nitish Rana, really strange tactics these from the team. Vidarbha won't mind this though, they move to 36/0

11:24(IST)

Khejroliya does come into the attack, starts with a maiden over. Vidarbha 35/0.

11:20(IST)

A rather surprising change as Nitish Rana comes into bowl for Delhi, this means still no Khejroliya. Vidarbha 34/0

11:14(IST)

10 overs gone here and still no breakthrough for Delhi. They need some inspiration it seems at the moment, lot of chatter around but the team looks a tad flat. Vidarbha 32/0

11:06(IST)

Rishabh Pant not really willing to bring in any new bowlers at the moment, Vidarbha 31/0 after 8 overs here

10:58(IST)

Runs continuing to flow for Vidarbha at the moment, Delhi not getting the early breakthrough they were looking for so far. Vidarbha 27/0

10:48(IST)

Saini certainly bowling from the wrong end as far as Delhi are concerned, all 10 wickets have so far fallen from the other end. Vidarbha 17/0

10:44(IST)

Vidarbha certainly have had a good start here, no early loss of wickets. Vidarbha 16/0

Navdeep Saini. (Instagram/Navdeep Saini)

Catch all the live updates from the second day of the Ranji Trophy Final between Delhi and Vidarbha in Indore on Cricketnext.com

Day 1 Round-up: Dhruv Shorey scored an unbeaten 123 as Delhi fought back after Vidarbha struck early on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final in Indore on Friday. Winning the toss and electing to field, Vidarbha made full use of the conditions that assisted seam bowlers as debutant Aditya Thakare dismissed in-form Kunal Chandela in the first over. Gambhir was the next one to depart, after being hurried on by Akshay Wakhare, the ball zipped off the track and hit Gambhir on the pad before clattering onto the stumps. Nitish Rana looked to be in good touch, but then played across the wrong line and missed the ball completely. He was dismissed for 21. In came captain Rishabh Pant and he went for his shots on the tough pitch as Delhi walked into lunch at 89/3. Vidarbha missed a golden opportunity straight after lunch, as confusion between the two batsmen led to both being on the same end but some ordinary fielding saved Delhi. However, Vidarbha didn't have to wait long and it was the hero from the semi-final, Rajneesh Gurbani who dismissed Pant. It was a poor shot from the 20-year-old as he poked at one outside the off stump and could only manage an outside edge. Shorey, meanwhile, continued to wage a lone battle from the other end as he hit some classy boundaries and showed patience. Himmat Singh joined him in the middle and survived a few close calls but wasn't afraid to go for his shots. They were also helped by some rather ordinary bowling from the Vidarbha side. The two quickly stitched together a 100-run partnership to help Delhi cross 200, after being reduced to 99/4. However, just when it seemed they would take the game away from Vidarbha, Gurbani came back to remove Himmat after a well made 66. Soon though, Gurbani was seen limping off the ground clutching his hamstring. Manan Sharma couldn't contribute much but he aided Shorey in completing a memorable fighting ton. This was Shorey's first century of the season and something that he will remember for a long time to come. Delhi finally ended the day at 271/6, with Vikas Mishra giving company to Shorey.

