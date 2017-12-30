Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final, Delhi vs Vidarbha: Saini Sends Back Satish

So,that's the end of the post lunch session. Last ball almost getting a wicket for Delhi, a huge lbw appeal but the umpire turns it around. Delhi have fought back with two wickets from Sudan but Vidarbha still in command in this session. Important final session coming up for both the teams. Vidarbha 129/2 at Tea on Day 2
Overthrow on the last ball of the session, a rather ordinary session as far as Delhi is concerned, first they were dismissed early in the morning, but they also failed to get any breakthroughs with the new ball. They would be rather disappointed with that. Delhi are in a huddle at the moment, but Gautam Gambhir is in no mood. He walks back to the dressing room. Vidarbha 45/0 at lunch.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking