Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Hosts Declare for 496/3

Dean Elgar. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

5.2 K Rabada to Kayes, 2 runs. 16/0

5.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 14/0

4.6 M Morkel to Das, Turns a straighter delivery on the leg side, finds mid-wicket. End of a testing over. 14/0

4.5 M Morkel to Das, Shortish again, around off, Liton defends it from the back foot. 14/0

4.4 M Morkel to Das, Bouncer angling in around middle, Das drops his wrists and sways away from the line. 14/0

4.3 M Morkel to L Das, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Das plays a mistimed pull shot towards mid-wicket. 14/0

4.2 M Morkel to Das, Sensible this time. Doesn't flirt with a length ball in the channel outside off, allows it through safely. 14/0

4.1 M Morkel to L Das, EDGY FOUR! Morkel lands it on a good length outside off, Liton Das has a tentative push inside the line and gets an outside edge through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 14/0

3.6 K Rabada to Kayes, On middle and leg, pushed with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region. 10/0

3.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

3.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Length delivery on middle and leg, Kayes moves inside the line and looks to shoulder his arms. However, the ball kisses the pads and rolls towards the on side. 10/0

3.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Ahead of a length on off, defended by coming forward. 10/0

3.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller but the angle is down leg, Kayes misses his attempted flick shot as the ball brushes the pads before settling into de Kock's gloves. 10/0

3.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Kagiso pitches it right up there, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 10/0

2.6 M Morkel to Kayes, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 10/0

2.5 M Morkel to Kayes, South Africa seem to be delighted but it isn't meant to be! Hits the deck hard as Kayes goes back to defend. The ball goes off the thigh pad and lobs up towards short leg where Markram takes it diving forward. They put in an appeal to which the umpire pays no interest. 9/0

2.4 M Morkel to Kayes, A bit too full and sprayed wider on off, nothing doing says Imrul. 9/0

2.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Outside off, Imrul leaves it alone. 9/0

2.2 M Morkel to Das, Fuller and angling in on the pads, Das gets across and clips it past short leg. The fielder gives it a chase to save a run for his side. 9/0

2.1 M Morkel to Das, On a length and kept in the channel outside off, Liton shoulders his arms to that one. 6/0

1.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 6/0

1.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller and bowled once again down the leg side, this time Imrul leaves it alone. 6/0

1.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Once again sprays on the leg side, clipped down to fine leg for a couple. 6/0

1.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Sprays it down the leg side, Kayes tries clipping it away but fails to do so. 4/0

1.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length delivery, moving away, Kayes leaves it alone. 4/0

1.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Rabada begins the spell with a fuller ball, swinging back in on the pads. Flicked through mid-wicket by Kayes for a single to get off the mark. 4/0

Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball.

0.6 M Morkel to Das, Another one jumps off the surface which is defended gently. A good first over from Morne! 2/0

0.5 M Morkel to Das, Goes around the wicket and bangs in a short ball, it kicks off a touch but Das manages to defend it. 2/0

0.4 M Morkel to Das, Once more on a similar length, kept outside off, Das leaves it alone. 2/0

0.3 M Morkel to Das, Shortish on off, Liton drops his wrists to let it be. 2/0

0.2 M Morkel to Das, A huge shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Good length delivery and it zips through the surface to put Das into a tangle. He has his bat in front of the pad to defend but it goes off something to de Kock who takes and starts to appeal. Now the other players join in too but the umpire stays put. There was some noise and hence du Plessis has a long chat with Morkel. They decide not to review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Good call! 2/0

0.1 M Morkel to Das, Bangladesh are away! Morkel from over the wicket, hurls it on a length and it curls back in a bit. Das flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 2/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 1:30 PM IST