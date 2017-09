Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: Visitors Go Past 300

Monimul Haque. (AFP Image)

South Africa would hope to come out and wrap up the innings as quick as possible. Bangladesh on the other hand would hope to add whatever runs they get on the board to cut down the deficit. Join us for the third and final session of the day in a while.

A flurry of wickets towards the end sees this session belonging to South Africa. The only positive for Bangladesh is that they have avoided the follow-on though they still trail by another 188 runs. Their session started off in a torrid fashion as they lost their set batsman Mominul Haque to Maharaj quickly. Mahmudullah and Sabbir did manage to steady the ship courtesy a 65-run partnership. But after the wicket of the latter, they lost two quick wickets and are now staring down the barrel.

85.6 M Morkel to Islam, Sprayed one down the leg side, Islam goes for the flick shot but misses. A good take from de Kock. TEA ON DAY 3! 308/8

85.5 M Morkel to Islam, Shortish again on off, played with an angled bat towards point. 308/8

85.4 M Morkel to Islam, Goes around the wicket and bangs in a short ball on middle and leg, defended with a straight bat. 308/8

85.3 M Morkel to Hasan, Great work from Olivier! Short ball on the hips, tucked down to fine leg. It was destined to go to the fence but Duanne in the deep puts in a dive to stop a run. He seems to have done damage to his shoulder here. 308/8

85.2 M Morkel to Hasan, Touch fuller on off, driven off the front foot but straight to mid off. 305/8

85.1 M Morkel to Hasan, Sprayed down the leg side, Mehedi misses his flick shot. 305/8

84.6 K Rabada to Islam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 305/8

84.5 K Rabada to Islam, Good length delivery, angling in, Shafiul looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the pads towards short leg. 305/8

84.4 K Rabada to Islam, Islam walks across to this length ball but misses and is hit on the pads. Was going down leg so no real appeal made. 305/8

84.3 K Rabada to Islam, Hops to this short ball and fends it towards gully. 305/8

84.2 K Rabada to Islam, Short ball on middle, defended from within the crease. 305/8

84.1 K Rabada to Ahmed, OUT! Run out! Temba Bavuma, outstanding work! So quick this bloke is. Good length delivery on off, Taskin Ahmed with an open face bat places it towards backward point before taking off. Bavuma there comes quickly to his left and makes a great one-handed diving stop. Hasan seeing this sends his partner back but it is too late. Temba gets up, throws the ball at the striker's end where Markram runs forward from short leg and takes the bails off. Taskin not even in the frame. Two quick wickets for South Africa here. Bangladesh imploding! 305/8

Shafiul Islam is the new man in!

Double change as Kagiso Rabada to called into the attack. Watchout for this lad, gotta a feeling he will make the new ball count.

83.6 M Morkel to Hasan, Confusion in the middle! Fuller ball on off, Mehedi Hasan drives it towards cover and calls for the single. There is a bit of hesitation in the middle and in the meanwhile Bavuma fumbles which allows the batsman to get back in safely. 305/7

83.5 M Morkel to Ahmed, Nicely played! Length delivery on middle, curling back in, Ahmed tucks it with the angle past short leg to get off the mark. 305/7

Taskin Ahmed is the new man in.

83.4 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, OUT! Another one chops it on! The new cherry has done the trick. Morne Morkel has his right hand aloft. Why would you play at it in the first place Mahmudullah? Morne from over the wicket, drops it on a back of a length outside off, Mahmudullah could have easily let it go but for some reason feels for it which proves to be his undoing. An inside edge is taken which goes on the bounce to hit the woodwork behind. South Africa rejoice! A hard fought knock comes to end. 304/7

South Africa decide to take the new cherry in between now. Morkel still has three balls to go. Two slips in place...

83.3 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length on off, driven off the full face of the bat towards Phehlukwayo at mid off. Wants the single but won't get it. 304/6

83.2 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Fuller and angling in on middle, blocked with bat close to the pad back to the tall lad. 304/6

83.1 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Back of a length delivery wide outside off, Mahmudullah crouches a bit and goes after it with an angled bat. Straight towards the point fielder. 304/6

Morne Morkel replacing Maharaj now...

82.6 D Olivier to Hasan, Length delivery, angling in, poked off the front foot. 304/6

82.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Short and on the leg stump, easily dealt with by Mahmudullah as he lifts his front leg and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. 304/6

82.4 D Olivier to M Hasan, Good shot! Marginally overpitched on off, Hasan drives it towards the right of Elgar at mid off. The Protea opener dives but ends up parrying it down towards long off. He gets up and then chases the ball but they run three. Good running! 303/6

82.3 D Olivier to Hasan, Fuller in length and outside off, driven on the up back to Duanne who in his followthrough bends low to make a stop. 300/6

82.2 D Olivier to Hasan, Lands it on a length outside off, Hasan watchfully lets it through. 300/6

82.1 D Olivier to Hasan, Shorter in length on leg stump. Hasan flicks it to the man at leg gully. 300/6

81.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 300/6

81.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, A round-arm action delivery, also quicker on off, gets it to turn away and bounce. Mahmudullah tries to defend it but is beaten. 300/6

81.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, An arm ball on middle, does not turn. Mahmudullah works it to mid-wicket. 300/6

81.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter on middle, Mahmudullah defends it solidly. 300/6

81.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floats it up on off, the batsman drives it to mid off. 300/6

81.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, SIX! Welcome Maharaj! What a shot! Keshav tosses it up on middle, Mahmudullah sees it is in his arc, he goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. They have now avoided the follow-on. That was a risky shot by the batsman but it paid off. 300/6

Now, Keshav Maharaj is brought back into the attack.

80.6 D Olivier to Hasan, A better line! A back of a length ball outside off. Hasan gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend it. 294/6

80.5 D Olivier to Hasan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 294/6

80.4 D Olivier to Hasan, Wayward bowling! He bowls one way down the leg side, Hasan opts not to play at it. 294/6

80.3 D Olivier to Hasan, This time he connects with the shot to a similar length ball down the leg side. Hasan works it fine down the leg side for a run. 294/6

80.2 D Olivier to Hasan, Shorter in length down the leg side. Hasan misses the flick and the keeper collects it. 292/6

Mehedi Hasan is the new man in!

80.1 D Olivier to Rahman, OUT! Drags it on! Against the run of play, South Africa have a wicket! It's Duanne Olivier who has his first and boy, isn't he charged up! Comes running in, bends his back to hit the deck hard, gets a good amount of bounce from around off as Sabbir is caught off guard. He looks to keep it out by hopping a bit but it takes the inside edge before disturbing the furniture behind. Once again the partnership that was building is broken at the right time by the Proteas. Bangladesh still need 5 runs to avoid the follow-on. 292/6

Second new ball is available now but not taken...

79.6 A Markram to Rahman, So he doesn't want Markram to settle. Steps out and drills the ball towards extra cover where it is parried by the fielder to mid off. Rahman will retain strike. 292/5

79.5 A Markram to Rahman, Flattish ball outside off, dealt with a back foot defense. 291/5

79.4 A Markram to Rahman, Dances down the track but the ball spins back in, beats the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 291/5

79.3 A Markram to Rahman, Loopy ball around off, turning in a bit, defended solidly with bat close to the pad. 291/5

79.2 A Markram to Rahman, FOUR! Delightful! Tossed up outside off, Rahman gets nicely forward and drives it a bit square of the wicket on the off side. No one backing in the deep and it's another boundary for Sabbir. 291/5

79.1 A Markram to Rahman, Rahman gets down and across to paddle it over the keeper's head. Won't ge a boundary but will get two. 287/5

78.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Agonizingly close! Shorter in length around off, Mahmudullah tries to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge which goes just past the off stump and towards fine leg for a couple. 285/5

78.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Lands it on a length around off, Mahmudullah guides it to point. 283/5

78.4 D Olivier to Rahman, Shorter in length, aimed at the rib cage of the batsman. Sabbir works it towards square leg for a run. 283/5

78.3 D Olivier to Rahman, Length ball on off, Sabbir on the up, drives it to mid off. 282/5

78.2 D Olivier to Rahman, Good length outside off, Sabbir mistimes his drive to covers. He was not happy with himself there, he felt he should have put that away. 282/5

78.1 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Drifts it on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 282/5

Duanne Olivier is back into the attack. He was wayward in his first spell. South Africa would hope for him to get his lines right now.

77.6 A Markram to Rahman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 281/5

77.5 A Markram to Mahmudullah, Shorter one on off, cut late off the back foot behind point for a single. 281/5

77.4 A Markram to S Rahman, Darted on middle, driven down to long on for a single. 280/5

77.3 A Markram to Rahman, Lunges forward and stonewalls it. 279/5

77.2 A Markram to Rahman, FOUR! That's a good shot! Rahman is known to play such unorthodox shots! Anticipates the debutant will bowl outside off, gets into the position early and nails the reverse sweep past the vacant slip region for a boundary. What's more? Another 50-run stand is up. Bangladesh are getting the partnerships to build but we haven't seen any of it being swelled. 279/5

77.1 A Markram to Rahman, Starts off from over the wicket, bowls a tossed up ball well outside off, Left alone without much fuss. 275/5

Okay then, Aiden Markram is brought to roll his arm over. He had a good outing with the bat, can he deliver with the ball too?

76.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Length ball outside off, pushed off the back foot towards backward point. 275/5

76.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Rabada offers some width this time, Mahmudullah is on the leg side, he goes fishing after it. Slices the drive through backward point and fetches himself another boundary. 275/5

76.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, FOUR! 14th Test fifty for Mahmudullah! That's someway to announce your comeback in the side. Was out of the side and see what he has done now. Fuller delivery, sprayed on the pads, worked fine down the leg side for a boundary. 271/5

76.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, A loud shout for an LBW! Fuller and curling back and pings Mahmudullah on the pads who nearly falls over. They appeal but it was probably going down leg. 267/5

76.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery on off, stabbed towards cover. 267/5

76.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Short ball, angling down leg, Mahmudullah is a touch late to get on with the attempted pull shot. Misses and de Kock behind the stumps collects it by moving to his left. 267/5

75.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Good stop, Andile! Loopy ball outside off, Mahmudullah drills it through covers. Phehlukwayo in the deep, comes sprinting to his left and dives full length to stop a run for his side. 267/5

75.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Maharaj almost does him in the flight! Mahmudullah dances down the track, tries to give it a thwack. Gets it off the inner half over mid-wicket for a boundary. 264/5

75.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah defends it from within the crease. 260/5

75.3 K Maharaj to Rahman, Good sensible batting! Got a big one on the previous ball, doesn't get carried away. Steps out and drives it towards long off for a single. 260/5

75.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, SIX! Down the track and deposits it over the fence! Maharaj floats it up on the stumps, Rahman skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it much-like Virat Kohli to send it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 259/5

75.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, Flatter through the air outside off, Rahman goes back to punch it towards cover. 253/5

Drinks are on the field now!

74.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Drops it on a back of a length outside off, Mahmudullah gets on the top of the bounce and steers it behind point to add two more to his tally. 253/5

74.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, On middle and off, bunted down to mid on for nothing. 251/5

74.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery on off, pushed off the back foot towards the off side. 251/5

74.3 K Rabada to S Rahman, Keeps the batsman guessing! Follows the full ball with a short stuff at 144.3 kph, angling in on the body. Sabbir swivels and pulls it along the ground through backward square leg to get off the strike. 251/5

74.2 K Rabada to Rahman, Beaten! Good ball from KG Rabada! He is putting in a lot of effort. This is speared in at 139.7 kph, just around off, Rahman falls in the trap as he looks to drive it away. Some movement off the seam, nearly takes the outside edge. 250/5

74.1 K Rabada to Rahman, FOUR LEG BYES! Rabada targets the stumps but is a bit too straight on this occasion. Rahman tries helping it on its away but it brushes the pads and speeds towards the fine leg fence. Phehlukwayo in the deep stood no chance. 250/5

73.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floated delivery outside off, driven towards the extra cover fielder. 246/5

73.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 246/5

73.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Gets the desired result this time does Mahmudullah! Maharaj with a nice loop, lands it full outside off, Mahmudullah shimmies down a touch, takes it on the full and eases it off the middle of the bat through covers. 246/5

73.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Once again steps out, this time it's outside off, the batsman drives it. The silly point fielder takes evasive action as he hops and it goes straight towards the extra cover fielder. 242/5

73.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Looks to step out to this one but Maharaj smartly fires this one on the stumps. Mahmudullah somehow manages to jam this one out back to the bowler. 242/5

73.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tossed up ball on off, blocked gently. 242/5

72.6 K Rabada to Rahman, Keeps it out with a solid front foot defense to end the over. 242/5

72.5 Rabada to Rahman, Angles it in this time, Rahman gets into a tangle as he is neither completely ahead nor back to counter this. Gets an inside edge on the pads. 242/5

72.4 K Rabada to Rahman, Stands back and offers a straight blade. 242/5

72.3 K Rabada to S Rahman, FOUR! There comes the edge! But it's gone down to the fence! Rabada persists with his length, in the channel on off, Sabbir Rahman just hangs his bat out in defense. The ball zips through the surface with some bounce, induces an edge which evades a diving fielder at third slip for a boundary. Streaky one! 242/5

72.2 K Rabada to Rahman, Once again delivered in the same channel, Rahman ignores. 238/5

72.1 K Rabada to Rahman, Harmless delivery, served outside off, it's left alone without much fuss. 238/5

71.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Quicker through the air, drops it short on off, it allows the batsman time to go back and cut it towards backward point. A good maiden over from Keshav! 238/5

71.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter this time around off, defended off the back foot. 238/5

71.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Chance! Just falls short! He's a good fielder, Markram! Maharaj gives it a nice flight and it bounces a bit more as Mahmudullah lunges forward to block it. But because of the extra bounce, the ball takes the shoulder of the bat and lobs up towards silly point. Markram there dives forward to take it with his right hand but it lands just short of him. 238/5

71.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Presses forward and drills it towards the fielder at cover. 238/5

71.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Gives it a nice loop and lands it outside off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 238/5

Faf and Maharaj have a chart regarding the field placement. Mid on drops back now...

71.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floats it up around off, Mahmudullah leans forward in defense. 238/5

70.6 K Rabada to Rahman, Just behind a length on off, Sabbir confidently defends it down onto the ground. 238/5

70.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length outside off, Mahmudullah guides it towards point and then calls for wait but eventually takes a run. 238/5

70.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Back of a length on off, Mahmudullah defends it off the back foot. 237/5

70.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length on off, the batsman guides it to point. 237/5

70.2 K Rabada to Rahman, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 237/5

70.1 K Rabada to Rahman, Great way to start off! He lands it on a length around off, bounces a touch more as it might be an effort delivery. Sabbir plays a loose shot, away from his body and gets beaten. That could have easily taken an edge. 236/5

Kagiso Rabada into the attack.

69.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, goes on with the arm also keeps low. Mahmudullah does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out. 236/5

69.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it towards Bavuma at covers who makes a good diving stop to his left and prevents a run. 236/5

69.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flighted ball on off, Mahmudullah defends it solidly. 236/5

69.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 236/5

69.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Maharaj drags his length back outside off, the batsman cuts it to point. 236/5

69.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Gives it air on off, Mahmudullah moves his front foot out of the way and tonks it over mid on for a boundary. 236/5

68.6 M Morkel to Rahman, Length ball outside off, not quite there for the drive but Rahman still goes through with it. He gets a bottom edge back to the bowler, who collects it and has another shy at the striker's end, this time better than the last one. Sabbir does not like it and gives Morkel a stare. 232/5

68.5 M Morkel to Rahman, Just ahead of a length on off, Rahman blocks it well. 232/5

68.4 M Morkel to Rahman, Aggression by the big man, maybe he did not like the ball being driven back to him. Fullish length on middle, Sabbir drives it crisply back to the bowler who does well to collect it but makes a wayward throw at the striker's end. 232/5

68.3 M Morkel to Rahman, Good length outside off, Sabbir opts not to play at it. 232/5

68.2 M Morkel to Rahman, FOUR! Wrong line to Sabbir, he is too strong in that area. Fuller in length by Morkel on the pads. Rahman plants his front foot across and flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 232/5

68.1 M Morkel to Rahman, Lands it on a length on off, Rahman defends it off the front foot. 228/5

67.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 228/5

67.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Bowls an arm ball on middle, Mahmudullah prods forward and blocks it. 228/5

67.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floats it outside off, the batsman drives it to covers. 228/5

67.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 228/5

67.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The release shot but does not come off. Mahmudullah is tempted by the flight on the ball. He comes down the track and tries to go over covers but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 228/5

67.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, Comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. He drives it down to long off for a run. 228/5

66.6 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 227/5

66.5 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Back of a length on off, Mahmudullah defends it off the back foot. 227/5

66.4 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length on off, Mahmudullah does well to evade it. 227/5

66.3 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 227/5

66.2 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Quality fast bowling here. An exhibition by Morkel. He goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a length around off, gets it to nip away after pitching. Mahmudullah tries to defend but gets beaten. 227/5

66.1 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 227/5

65.6 K Maharaj to Rahman, Slower through the air, trying to tempt Rahman to go after him. He resists and defends it stoutly. 227/5

65.5 K Maharaj to Rahman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 227/5

65.4 K Maharaj to Rahman, Floats it full outside off, Sabbir drives it to the man at covers. 227/5

65.3 K Maharaj to Rahman, Slower through the air, Rahman defends it off the front foot. 227/5

65.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, Tosses it up on off, Rahman defends it solidly. 227/5

65.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 227/5

64.6 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Brilliant! Morkel lands it on a length around off and gets it to straighten. The batsman tries to defend but gets beaten. A very good and eventful over by Morkel. 227/5

64.5 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 227/5

64.4 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, SNORTER! Bowls a bouncer on middle, gets big on the batsman and also skids off the surface. Mahmudullah tries to pull it but is beaten for pace as the ball hits him on the elbow. 227/5

64.3 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, NOT OUT! The ball is clipping the top of the stumps, so it remains umpire's call and hence South Africa don't lose a review. A poor review by them actually, it always looked high. Morkel comes running in and lands it on a length around off, gets inward movement after the ball pitches. Mahmudullah is beaten by the movement as he tries to defend and is struck on the pads. Morkel makes a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. He was literally pleading there and so he wants it to be reviewed and Faf does so. Replays show that Mahmudullah was jumping as he played that shot and hence it was just clipping the top of the stumps. The on-field call stays but a good ball by the big man. 227/5

A review for LBW has been taken against Mahmudullah. Looks high.

64.2 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Good length on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 227/5

64.1 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Almost chops it on! Good length on off, jags back in sharply. Mahmudullah first thinks of leaving it but then tries to guide it down to third man. He gets a bottom edge which goes past the off stump and to the keeper. 227/5

63.6 K Maharaj to Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 227/5

63.5 K Maharaj to Rahman, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 227/5

63.4 K Maharaj to Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 227/5

63.3 K Maharaj to M Haque, OUT! Another smart, sharp catch by South Africa. It is Markram this time who takes it at short leg. Keshav floats it on middle, gets it to turn in and bounce sharply. Mominul goes on the back foot and tries to work it on the leg side but fails to keep it down. Markram at short leg, moves to his left, bends down low and takes a very good catch. A wicket after the break, just what South Africa needed. They are all delighted. Haque departs after playing a very good knock for his team. He is disappointed as he walks back. Half the side is back in the hut for Bangladesh now. 227/5

Sabbir Rahman is the next man in.

63.2 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 227/4

63.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Tosses it up on off, turning back in. Haque defends it off the front foot. 227/4

62.6 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Length ball on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 227/4

62.5 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, EDGY FOUR! Mahmudullah won't mind. Morkel bowls a lovely length ball on middle, gets it to shape away after pitching. Mahmudullah tries to flick it through the leg side but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 227/4

62.4 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, A touch fuller outside off, wanting Mahmudullah to drive as there are two slips waiting for the edge. The batsman opts not to and points his bat skywards to let it through to the keeper. 223/4

62.3 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Lands it on a length on off, Mahmudullah defends it solidly. 223/4

62.2 M Morkel to M Haque, Morkel changes his length and gets it a touch fuller on off, Mominul using the pace just times it off the middle through the gap between extra cover and mid off. Rabada does really well as he hares after the ball, slides and manages to stop it before the fence. He saves a run for his side. 223/4

62.1 M Morkel to Haque, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Mominul watchfully lets it through. 220/4

61.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter outside off, Mahmudullah lets it be. 220/4

61.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Flighted ball on off, Mominul is nimble on his feet and he drives it down to long on for a run. 220/4

61.4 K Maharaj to Haque, Comes down the track and almost yorks himself. He jams it back to the bowler. 219/4

61.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Floats it on off, turning back in. Mominul flicks it on the leg side. 219/4

61.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Slower through the air on middle, Haque lets the ball do its bit and then turn it to the man at short leg. 219/4

61.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Works it to mid-wicket with the spin. 219/4

Keshav Maharaj will continue for South Africa.

60.6 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, An absolute peach to end the over. He comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off, angles it into the batsman and then gets it to nip away. Mahmudullah is beaten as he tries to defend. 219/4

60.5 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Tries to bowl another short one but this time errs in line and drifts it down the leg side. Mahmudullah lets it through. De Kock does well to dive to his left and stop the ball. 219/4

60.4 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Goes back bowling on a length outside off. Mahmudullah lets it be. 219/4

60.3 M Morkel to Mahmudullah, Comes over the wicket to the right-hander. He bangs in a short ball which surprises Mahmudullah, who ducks under it at the last moment. He almost got himself into a tangle there. 219/4

60.2 M Morkel to M Haque, Dishes out a very full ball outside off, Haque leans into it and mistimes his drive through covers for a run. 219/4

60.1 M Morkel to Haque, Starts off with a ball in the channel outside off. Mominul who has been solid till now, need not play at those. 218/4

We're ready to resume after the break. The men concerned are out in the middle. Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah will continue their innings. Morne Morkel will start the session, he has two slips in place.

...Day 3, Session 2...

South Africa won't be too pleased with their efforts. Only Kagiso Rabada looked threatening but apart from him, rest weren't able to cause much trouble. Still the visitors have a long way to go and it should be a matter of a wicket or two for the Proteas. Will they be able to do so? Will Bangladesh avoid the follow-on? All this shall be answered when we return for the afternoon session. Join us back shortly, folks!

Session highlights - 26 Overs, 91 Runs and 1 Wicket! After being down and out for the past two days, Bangladesh have put up a good show here. All thanks to one man, Mominul Haque who has not only weathered the storm but is on the verge of registering a feat that no other batsman from his country has achieved in this part of the world. Earlier this morning, Tamim Iqbal played well for his 39 but was then caught down the leg side. Since then, Mahmudullah has stepped in, lived dangerously at the start but will be happy about the fact that he managed to see off the session safely and is amidst a valuable unbeaten stand of 60 runs with Haque.

59.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Gives it air on off, goes on with the arm. Mahmudullah lunges forward in defense. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 218/4

59.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 218/4

59.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tosses it up on off, Mahmudullah defends it solidly. 218/4

59.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air on off, turns away sharply. Mahmudullah tries to drive it through the off side but it goes off the edge, uppishly towards Rabada at backward point. There were shouts of catch it, but it falls quite short of the fielder. It was beautifully bowled, he almost beat the batsman in flight there. 218/4

59.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 218/4

59.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 218/4

It's less than a minute to go before lunch and umpire Bruce Oxenford says they can get one more over in...

58.6 K Rabada to Haque, Goes for a yorker but ends up serving a full toss. Haque flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 218/4

58.5 K Rabada to Haque, Lands it on a length on off, Haque tries to defend it but gets beaten. 218/4

58.4 K Rabada to Haque, Works it to mid-wicket with the angle. 218/4

58.3 K Rabada to Haque, Back of a length on off, Haque defends it off the back foot. 218/4

58.2 K Rabada to Haque, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Haque guides it down to the vacant third man area for a boundary. 218/4

58.1 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman manages only a bottom edge on that one. 214/4

57.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air outside off. Mahmudullah drives it to covers. 214/4

57.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, DROPPED! A tough chance for de Kock. Maharaj bowls it shorter and quicker outside off, gets some extra bounce. Mahmudullah tries to play it late through the off side but gets an edge. De Kock gets a glove to it but fails to hang on as it was too quick off the edge. The ball after taking the gloves lobs to the right of him. Amla is a touch late to react from first slip as he was not expecting it and as a result does not get there. Mahmudullah's luck continues. 214/4

57.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tosses it up outside off, Mahmudullah drives it to the man at covers. 214/4

57.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 214/4

57.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tosses it up on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 214/4

57.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, Mahmudullah guides it to point. 214/4

56.6 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 214/4

56.5 K Rabada to M Haque, FOUR! Rabada has been unlucky today. He bowls a shorter length delivery outside off, gets big on the batsman. Mominul tries to force it through the off side. The ball takes the edge and flies over du Plessis at first slip, who jumps and stretches his right hand out but cannot get to it. The ball races to the fence. 214/4

56.4 K Rabada to Haque, Bowls a fuller length delivery on middle, Haque flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 210/4

56.3 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 210/4

56.2 K Rabada to Haque, Elegant! Shorter in length by Rabada, bowled at a good pace. Haque times it beautifully through the covers off the back foot for a couple. That shot just shows how true this wicket is. 210/4

56.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, 50-run stand between Mahmudullah and Mominul. Another good partnership for Bangladesh but these two have to make it big. Mahmudullah works it around the corner with the angle for a run. 208/4

55.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flights it full outside off, Mahmudullah drives it down to long off for a run. 207/4

55.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, FOUR! This is how he is going to play! Keshav gives it air on off, Mahmudullah's eyes lit up as he sees the flight. He goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 206/4

55.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter delivery on off, Mahmudullah rocks back and pushes it to covers. 202/4

55.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 202/4

55.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it but straight to the man at point. 202/4

55.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tosses it up on off, the batsman defends it solidly. 202/4

54.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length this time, more of a surprise delivery. Mahmudullah is up for it as he pulls it through square leg for a run. 202/4

54.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length outside off, Mahmudullah defends it towards point. 201/4

54.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, BEATEN! Lovely, lovely bowling. Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a length around off, angles it into the batsman and gets it to straighten after pitching. Mahmudullah feels for it and gets beaten. 201/4

54.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 201/4

54.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Just ahead of a length outside off, Mahmudullah flashes at it, a loose shot to be honest. He plays it wide of his body and gets beaten. 201/4

54.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Almost! A brilliant ball first up. Lands it on a length on off, keeps a touch low. Mahmudullah tries to defend but it goes off the inner half to the man at mid-wicket. 201/4

Kagiso Rabada is into the attack for another burst.

53.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length on off, Mahmudullah drives it down to long off for a run. 201/4

53.5 K Maharaj to Haque, 200 up for Bangladesh! Gives it air on middle, Mominul with the turn flicks it through square leg for a run. 200/4

53.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flighted ball on off, Mahmudullah drives it towards cover-point for a run. 199/4

53.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy ball on middle, Haque waits for it to turn and then tucks it towards short fine leg for a quick single. 198/4

53.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Slower through the air on off, Mominul goes on the back foot and defends it. 197/4

53.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket. 197/4

52.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length outside off, Mahmudullah tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and on the bounce to the keeper. 197/4

52.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, This is a good battle between the two. Phehlukwayo bowls a fuller length ball, almost a yorker, also gets it to tail back in. Mahmudullah does really well to jam it out to mid-wicket. 197/4

52.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Lovely bowling, not easy for Phehlukwayo to bowl with this field and he is doing it well. He lands it on a length on the stumps. Mahmudullah defends it with a straight bat. 197/4

52.3 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Good length on off, Mahmudullah this time calmly defends it. 197/4

52.2 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Great intent by Mahmudullah, he is living by the sword here. He comes down to the length ball and smashes it through mid off for a boundary. Top shot, he fancies Phehlukwayo. 197/4

52.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Picks his spot perfectly! Phehlukwayo bowls a length delivery outside off. Mahmudullah guides it down to the vacant third man area for a boundary. 193/4

51.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Maharaj floats it up outside off, goes on with the arm. Haque plays for the turn but there is not any. He gets it off the outer half through short third man for a couple. 189/4

51.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Nails the sweep shot but straight to the man at square leg. 187/4

51.4 K Maharaj to Haque, Haque dances down the track a touch early. Maharaj sees him and drags his length back. Mominul adjusts and defends it. 187/4

51.3 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 187/4

51.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Drifts it down the leg side, spinning further. Mominul fails to flick and de Kock collects it. 187/4

51.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Slower through the air on off, Mominul defends it solidly. 187/4

50.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Just ahead of a length on off, Mahmudullah drives it hard to the man at covers. Elgar there does well to half stop it. 187/4

Interesting field from Faf. Two short covers, a silly mid off and a short mid-wicket in place...

50.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Fullish length again, wanting Mahmudullah to drive. He obliges and hits it to covers. 187/4

50.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length on off, Mahmudullah drives it straight to the man at short cover. There are two men there for that shot, waiting for him to hit it uppishly. He did play some in the last over and hence the field change. 187/4

50.3 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Driven towards the mid off region. 187/4

50.2 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Length ball again on off, Mahmudullah lunges forward and blocks it. 187/4

50.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Lands it on a length on off, the batsman defends it solidly. 187/4

Change of ends for Andile Phehlukwayo.

49.6 K Maharaj to Haque, OUCH! It is not easy being a short leg fielder! Maharaj drags his length back on middle, Haque pulls it hard with the turn but it hits the man at short leg. He did save some runs for his team though. 187/4

49.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Fires it on the leg stump. Mominul misses the flick and is struck on the pads. 187/4

49.4 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 187/4

49.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Similar length ball outside off, Haque drives it through cover-point. This time Morkel in the deep does the mopping up job and keeps it down to two. 187/4

49.2 K Maharaj to Haque, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Maharaj tosses it up outside off, very full due to which the spin is out of question. Haque square drives it through point for another boundary. Back-to-back boundaries. 185/4

49.1 K Maharaj to Haque, FOUR! Fifty for Mominul, his 12th in this format. A very good innings, survived the storm yesterday and has played very well today. He takes on the spinner immediately. Keshav floats it up on off, Mominul seeing the flight steps down the track and hits it uppishly over mid on for a boundary. 181/4

Time for spin! Keshav Maharaj is into the attack.

48.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Fullish length again on off, the batsman drives it to the man at covers. 177/4

48.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, FOUR! In the air... but safe and into the boundary! Mahmudullah is living dangerously here. Olivier bowls a fuller delivery outside off, the batsman plays a check drive uppishly but in the gap through covers and into the fence. He would have had his heart in his mouth for a second. 177/4

48.4 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Better bowling! Bowls the perfect Test match length on off. Mahmudullah defends it off the front foot. 173/4

48.3 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 173/4

48.2 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Just ahead of a length on off, Mahmudullah drives it on the up to the man at covers. 173/4

48.1 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap. Full outside. Mahmudullah drives it through cover-point for a boundary. 173/4

47.6 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 169/4

47.5 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Plays it with the angle to mid-wicket. 169/4

47.4 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, FOUR! This was hit with a lot of conviction! Fuller in length on middle by Phehlukwayo. Haque flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary. 169/4

47.3 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Fuller in length on middle, Haque pushes it back past the bowler but not with a lot of conviction. He thinks of a run but seeing the mid on fielder get to the ball quickly refuses. 165/4

47.2 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 165/4

47.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Close shave! Lands it on a length around middle, Mahmudullah plays it uppishly towards mid on but it falls safe. He sets off for a run, but Mominul, the non-striker, is late to take off. The fielder at mid on is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Haque has made it. 165/4

46.6 D Olivier to Haque, Comes over the wicket now and bowls a better delivery, on a length around off. Haque defends it towards point. 164/4

46.5 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Poor ball and dispatched! Shorter in length without a lot of fizz. Mominul takes on the challenge of pulling it. He does well and the ball crosses the square leg fence. 164/4

46.4 D Olivier to Haque, Good length on off, Haque defends it solidly. 160/4

46.3 D Olivier to Haque, He is struggling to adapt to the left-hand, right-hand combination. He angles it down the leg side. Haque does not connect the flick shot and it goes to the keeper. 160/4

46.2 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, A bad delivery there. Full and down the leg side by Olivier. Mahmudullah fails to flick. This time de Kock fails to collect it and concedes a bye. 160/4

46.1 D Olivier to Haque, Errs in line, angles it into the pads. Mominul plays a wristy shot down to fine leg for a run. 159/4

45.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Good length ball around off, shapes away a touch. Mahmudullah defends it towards covers. 158/4

45.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Lands it on a length, stays a touch but outside off. The batsman defends it off the front foot. 158/4

45.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Starts off with a length outside off, Mahmudullah lets it be. 158/4

Mahmudullah is the new man in!

Time for Drinks! Bangladesh nearly survived the first hour of play today but the wicket of Tamim just at the stroke of drinks break must have lifted the hosts. Rabada was impressive this morning, hasn't got any wickets to show but kudos to him to keep the batsmen on their toes. Has this opened the floodgate? Let's wait and find out...

45.3 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, OUT! Phehlukwayo gets his first Test wicket! A huge, huge one. Tamim is the man who has to depart. A lot of credit has to be given to de Kock as he pulls out a brilliant catch. The bowling change has done the job. Not the best delivery bowled by Andile, but he won't mind. He angles it down the leg side, Iqbal flicks it but too close to the keeper who dives full stretch to his right and takes it with one hand. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. The South Africans are ecstatic. Tamim walks back dejected as he knows he should have put that away. A good partnership comes to an end. 158/4

45.2 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, A low full toss outside off, Haque fails to put it away. He drives it towards the man at covers for a run. 158/3

45.1 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, He starts off from around the wicket and bowls it outside off. Haque lets it through. 157/3

Andile Phehlukwayo is brought into the attack. Can he provide the breakthrough?

44.6 D Olivier to Iqbal, Olivier is not learning here. He sprays on the pads but this time, Tamim fails to flick as the ball brushes his pads. De Kock does well to dive to his right and make a half stop. The batsmen run two leg byes. 157/3

44.5 D Olivier to Iqbal, FOUR! Boundary to bring the 50-run stand up. Olivier bowls it down the leg side. Tamim is too good a batsman to miss out on that, he flicks it fine down the leg side, into the fence. 155/3

44.4 D Olivier to Iqbal, Sharp bouncer! Tamim watches it early and ducks under it. 151/3

44.3 D Olivier to Iqbal, Back of a length on off, gets extra bounce due to his height. Iqbal defends it off the back foot. 151/3

44.2 D Olivier to Iqbal, Works it to mid-wicket with the angle. 151/3

44.1 D Olivier to Iqbal, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Tamim fails to flick and goes to the keeper. 151/3

Duanne Olivier is into the attack.

43.6 K Rabada to Haque, FOUR! Signs of Rabada tiring maybe! He errs in line and bowls it on the pads. Too easy for Haque, he flicks it fine down the leg side for another boundary. A good over for Bangladesh, 17 runs from it. 151/3

43.5 K Rabada to Haque, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Fuller in length outside off by Rabada. Haque leans into it and drives it square on the off side for a boundary. 147/3

43.4 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 143/3

43.3 K Rabada to M Haque, Fuller in length on off, Haque just strokes it in the gap between extra cover and mid off. Such was the timing that it almost reached the boundary but Morkel at mid off gives it a chase and pushes it back in the field before it crosses the ropes. Two taken by the batsmen. 143/3

43.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, Length on off, Tamim taps it towards Maharaj at covers and sets off for a run. Keshav is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but Tamim has made his ground. The ball deflects off the stumps and beats the fielders backing up and they take two overthrows. 141/3

43.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, FOUR! Classy! Left-handers are a treat to watch when they play the cover drive. Rabada bowls it fuller in length outside off, wanting Iqbal to drive. He obliges, bends his back knee and strokes it through covers for a boundary. 138/3

42.6 M Morkel to M Haque, Fuller in length this time, but no real swing. Haque mistimes his drive to mid on. 134/3

42.5 M Morkel to Iqbal, Sprays it on the pads of Iqbal who flicks it down to fine leg for a run. He would feel he missed out there on a boundary scoring opportunity. 134/3

42.4 M Morkel to Iqbal, Length ball around off, gets it to bounce more. The ball hits high on Tamim's bat as he tries to defend it. 133/3

42.3 M Morkel to Iqbal, Angles it into the batsman on a length on middle. Tamim prods forward in defense. 133/3

42.2 M Morkel to Iqbal, In the corridor of uncertainty. Tamim lets it be. 133/3

42.1 M Morkel to Iqbal, Good length outside off, jags back in after pitching but not enough to make Tamim play at it. 133/3

41.6 K Rabada to M Haque, Change in angle, comes over the wicket and dishes a full delivery on off. Haque plants his front foot across and flicks it to mid on. 133/3

41.5 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 133/3

41.5 K Rabada to Haque, NO BALL! Lands it on a length on off, Haque defends it onto the ground. Rabada has overstepped and the umpire calls it a no ball. 133/3

41.4 K Rabada to Haque, A surprise bouncer and a well-directed one. Mominul does well to evade it. Good bowling from Rabada. 132/3

41.3 K Rabada to Haque, Back of a length on off, Haque this time covers the line and defends it solidly. 132/3

41.2 K Rabada to Haque, Persists with the length delivery on off, Haque defends it off the front foot. 132/3

41.1 K Rabada to Haque, Length ball outside off, Haque need not play at those. 132/3

40.6 M Morkel to Iqbal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 132/3

40.5 M Morkel to Iqbal, Fuller in length outside off, Iqbal lets it be. 132/3

40.4 M Morkel to Iqbal, Angling into the pads again! Iqbal this time tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. 132/3

40.3 M Morkel to Iqbal, Sprays it down the leg side, Tamim misses the flick and the keeper does well to collect it. 132/3

40.2 M Morkel to Iqbal, Length ball outside off, Tamim shoulders his arms to it. 132/3

40.1 M Morkel to Iqbal, Back of a length on off, Iqbal defends it off the back foot. 132/3

39.6 K Rabada to Haque, Good length on off, Haque tries to defend but get an inside edge onto his pads. Eventful over. Rabada kept the batsmen guessing. 132/3

39.5 K Rabada to Haque, Good length on off, angling into the batsman and then straightens. Haque pokes at it and gets beaten. 132/3

39.4 K Rabada to Haque, Another appeal! Length ball on middle, Haque tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head again. They don't review this time. Replays show, had they reviewed it, Mominul was out. Missed the opportunity there, Faf! 132/3

39.3 K Rabada to Haque, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 132/3

39.2 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 132/3

39.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, NOT OUT! Yes, it is missing leg. It did hit the boot first but missing the stumps. This time South Africa lose a review as it is completely missing the sticks. Rabada bowls a very full delivery, almost a yorker, tailing back in sharply on middle. Tamim tries to dig it out but it goes off something to the man at mid on. The South Africans appeal but the umpire remains put. Faf opts to review again. The replays show that it is boot first but the ball strangely is missing the leg stump. The on-field call stays. Nobody in the South African camp can believe that it is not hitting the stumps. They did cross and hence it is given as a leg bye. 132/3

Another review against Tamim for an LBW! They know how important his wicket is. Not sure if it has hit his boot first or bat, also it maybe missing leg again.

38.6 M Morkel to Haque, Works it to mid-wicket with the angle. Tight bowling from the South Africans here, they are not giving a lot away. 131/3

38.5 M Morkel to Haque, Just short of a length on off, Haque this time defends it with authority. 131/3

38.4 M Morkel to M Haque, Fuller in length on off, Mominul is unsure whether to play back or forward. He hangs his bat out and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 131/3

38.3 M Morkel to Haque, Back of a length angling into the batsman. Mominul goes on the back foot and defends it towards mid-wicket. 131/3

38.2 M Morkel to Haque, Good length outside off, Haque lets it be. 131/3

38.1 M Morkel to Haque, Back of a length on off, Haque defends it back to the bowler. 131/3

37.6 K Rabada to Iqbal, Good length on off, Iqbal guides it to the fielder at point. 131/3

37.5 K Rabada to Iqbal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 131/3

37.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Length ball outside off, Iqbal pushes it to covers. 131/3

37.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 131/3

37.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, NOT OUT! It is just clipping the leg stump and it is umpire's call, so South Africa don't lose a review according to the new rules. Rabada comes running in and bowls it on a fuller length on off, swings into the batsman. Tamim fails to flick it and is struck on the pads. The South African players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Du Plessis, after a chat with his teammates, opts to review. Replays show it is clipping leg stump. The on-field call stays. Tamim survives. 131/3

Review time! South Africa have taken a review for an LBW against Tamim. It looks like it's going down with the angle.

37.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, Just ahead of a length around off, stays a touch low. Tamim drives it off the toe end to the man at mid off. 131/3

36.6 M Morkel to Haque, Back of a length on middle, bounces a touch more, Mominul defends it onto the ground. 131/3

36.5 M Morkel to Haque, Bowls it outside off, the batsman is not interested to play at it. 131/3

36.4 M Morkel to Haque, Length ball on middle, angling into the batsman also sticks in the wicket. Mominul is early into the shot as he tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge to covers. 131/3

36.3 M Morkel to M Haque, Fuller in length on off, inviting the batsman to drive. Haque obliges and drives it to the cover fielder. 131/3

36.2 M Morkel to Haque, Back of a length around off, Haque camps back and defends it. 131/3

36.1 M Morkel to Haque, Lands it on a length outside off, Haque lets it be. 131/3

35.6 K Rabada to Iqbal, Good length on off, Iqbal defends it solidly. 131/3

35.5 K Rabada to Iqbal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 131/3

35.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Full outside off, this time he gets no swing. Iqbal mistimes his drive to the cover fielder. 131/3

35.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, Fuller in length around off, tailing back into the batsman. Tamim tries to defend but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 131/3

35.2 K Rabada to T Iqbal, FOUR! SHOT! That was not a bad delivery by Rabada. He bowls it just ahead of a length outside off. Tamim on the up drives it through cover-point for a boundary. Such is the confidence of this guy. First runs of the day. 131/3

35.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, Starts off with a delivery in the channel outside off, angling into the batsman but not enough to make Tamim play at it. 127/3

Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end. He too has two slips in place.

34.6 M Morkel to Haque, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. A maiden to start off from Morkel, not a threatening one though. 127/3

34.5 M Morkel to Haque, Bowls it outside off, wanting the batsman to play away from his body. Mominul resists the temptation and lets it through. 127/3

34.4 M Morkel to Haque, Shorter in length, the length he normally bowls around off. The southpaw defends it from within the crease. 127/3

34.3 M Morkel to Haque, Fuller in length this time, looking for some swing but there ain't any. Haque plants his front foot forward and blocks it. 127/3

Another one added to the slips now...

34.2 M Morkel to Haque, Morkel comes running in and lands it on a length on off, Haque camps back and defends it. 127/3

34.1 M Morkel to Haque, Starts off from around the wicket to the left-hander, bowls it full outside off, not a lot of seam movement. Haque, need not play at those, so he watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 127/3

We're all set to get underway. The men who matter are out in the middle. Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque will resume their innings. Morne Morkel will start the preceedings for South Africa, he has two slips and a short leg in place.

South Africa, on the other hand, would look to get a few early wickets and add more pressure on the away side. But, with the ball softening and with not a lot of assistance from the wicket, it won't be easy for them. We are in for an exciting day of cricket. Hello and welcome to the coverage.

We enter into day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, with the visitors still having a long way to go. Their first task will be to avoid the follow-on, for which they still have to score another 170 runs. A lot will depend on their best batsman, Tamim Iqbal, and Bangladesh will hope the rest can offer him good support if they are to get close to hosts mammoth total.

...Day 3, Session 1...

So, the deficit is still a massive one for Bangladesh and they will have to bat extremely well to stand any chance. We shall see how the things pan out when we meet again at 1000 local (0800 GMT) tomorrow. Do join us for all the action from day 3. Until then, goodbye and cheers!

South Africa end the day on a high! After declaring four short of 500, they have scalped three wickets to put the visitors further on the back foot. If it wasn't for the partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, they would have faced even more embarrassment. Rabada and Morkel made the ball talk at the start and then it was Maharaj who kept things tight. Bangladesh, though have scored at a good rate, 127 runs in 34 overs to be precise, they have lost three wickets as well. Tamim Iqbal is out there and has looked positive. A lot of Bangladeshi hopes will be pinned on him if they wish to wipe off the deficit.

33.6 K Maharaj to Iqbal, SIX! Boom! Sends the ball to the hotel room. Slow loopy full ball around middle, it doesn't matter to Tamim that it's the last delivery of the day, he dances down the track and launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. Stumps on day 2! 127/3

33.5 K Maharaj to Iqbal, A touch flatter and shorter on middle, Iqbal gets back and hits it to short leg. 121/3

33.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Gets well forward to a full ball and defends it solidly. 121/3

33.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Loopy full ball on off, it's defended off the front foot by Tamim. 121/3

33.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Too full and around off, hit across the line but straight to short mid-wicket. 121/3

33.1 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, FOUR! Full floated ball outside off, Tamim tries to drive it through covers but it takes the outside half of the bat and races away to the point fence. 121/3

32.6 K Rabada to Haque, A wayward bouncer, down the leg side, an easy leave for Mominul. 117/3

32.5 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer around off, Mominul picks the line early and sways away from the line. 117/3

32.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Fuller in length and drifting down the leg side, Tamim eases it through backward square leg for one. 117/3

32.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, Length ball on off, Tamim gets behind the line and blocks it safely. 116/3

32.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, Rabada bends his back and bowls a short delivery outside off, Tamim watches it go to the keeper. 116/3

32.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, Angles in a length ball on off, from around the wicket, Tamim defends it off his front foot to the off side. 116/3

31.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Slower through the air, landing full outside off and spinning in, Mominul stays back and defends it down. 116/3

31.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full on off, once again it's defended off the front foot to the leg side. 116/3

31.4 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full on off, Mominul gets down the track a bit and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 116/3

31.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Nicely tossed up ball on off, defended back off the front foot. 116/3

31.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Full flighted on off, Haque gets forward and flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket. 116/3

31.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter ball on off, from around the wicket, it's defended off the back foot to Mominul. 116/3

30.6 K Rabada to Iqbal, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Tamim does well to defend it back. 116/3

30.5 K Rabada to Iqbal, Full and outside off, Tamim pushes it with an angled bat to point. 116/3

30.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, FOUR! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Tamim clips it off his pads and sweetly times it to the fence at deep mid-wicket. 116/3

30.3 K Rabada to Haque, Tries to bowl a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle, Mominul flicks it through mid-wicket 112/3

30.2 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer again, this time around middle, Haque allows it through safely. 111/3

30.1 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer around the rib cage, Mominul stands back and allows it through to the keeper. 111/3

29.6 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Tossed up ball on off, Tamim defends it from the inner half of the bat to short leg. 111/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Spinning back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Iqbal defends it watchfully. 111/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Once again Tamim lunges and defends it to the off side. 111/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Lunges to a full ball and blocks it safely under his watchful eyes. 111/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Flatter and shorter on middle and off, Tamim helps it to mid-wicket from the back foot. 111/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Fuller and around off, Tamim gets well forward in defense. 111/3

28.6 K Rabada to Haque, Fuller and on off, defended off the front foot. 111/3

28.5 K Rabada to Haque, Lands it on a length around off, Mominul stays back and turns it in front of square leg. The fielder makes a diving stop and the batsmen decide not to risk a run. 111/3

28.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Fuller in length and outside off, Tamim drives it off his front foot to wide mid off for a single. 111/3

28.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 110/3

28.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, Full and angling into the batsman, Tamim defends it from the crease. 110/3

Chatter behind the wickets and Tamim Iqbal stops the bowler. Rabada has to pull out at the last moment.

28.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, On a length and outside off, from around the wicket, Tamim plays inside the line and allows it through. 110/3

Kagiso Rabada comes back!

27.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Walks down the track and helps it with the spin to mid-wicket. 110/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Mominul Haque has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 110/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Brings out a little paddle sweep, it goes off the top half but lands safely towards short fine leg. A single taken. 110/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Tries to play the sweep shot but fails to get the connection right. 109/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Appeal for an lbw! Sharp spin back into the batsman from around off, Tamim fails to defend it off his front foot and is hit on the pads. The appeal is not upheld, maybe the impact was a bit outside off and also it was spinning too much, could have missed the stumps. 109/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Jumps out of the crease to a flighted delivery, takes it on the full and hits it through mid off for a single. 109/3

26.6 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Gets closer to the off stump line this time, on a fuller length, Tamim leans forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 108/3

26.5 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Good length ball just outside off, Tamim presses forward and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 108/3

26.4 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Slants in a full ball on off, Tamim is right behind the line in defense. 108/3

26.3 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Similar delivery, landing outside off on a length, Tamim keeps his bat close to the body and allows it through. 108/3

26.2 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Beaten! On a length landing outside off, curving back in a bit, Tamim gets forward, plays inside the line and is beaten. 108/3

26.1 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, FOUR! A length delivery angling down the leg side, Tamim nudges it off his pads and it races away to the fine leg fence. 108/3

25.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full outside off, Mominul lunges and defends it watchfully. 104/3

25.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter delivery, spinning back in from outside off, Haque gets back and defends it to short leg. 104/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 104/3

25.3 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, Full and around off, spinning in, Tamim gets forward to defend but misses and is hit high on the pads. It rolls behind towards short third man and they cross. Given as a run, so maybe there was some inside edge. 104/3

25.2 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, Fullish on middle, pushed to mid on. 103/3

Tamim Iqbal walks in next.

25.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, OUT! Finally, Maharaj can afford to smile. He has a wicket to his name after a couple of chances going down off his bowling. Rahim runs out of luck this time. A flighted ball on middle, Rahim takes a stride forward to defend but it skids through to catch the inside edge. Markram at short leg shows good reflexes to grab the ball. They appeal and the finger goes up. The stand is broken and Bangladesh lose their skipper. Big blow. 103/3

24.6 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Full and around off, Mominul gets across the stumps and defends it back with a vertical bat. 103/2

24.5 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Play and a miss! Bowls it full and outside off, Haque throws his bat at it and gets beaten. Really poor attempt by the southpaw. That one stayed low too. 103/2

24.4 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Fuller in length around off, Haque gets on the front foot and pushes it down to mid on. 103/2

24.3 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Good length ball on off, shaping back in, Mominul keeps his light weight on the back foot and punches it to the off side. 103/2

24.2 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Angles in a fuller length ball on middle, Haque flicks it on the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 103/2

24.1 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Back of a length delivery wide outside off, from around the wicket, Mominul plays away from the body and taps it down to point. 103/2

Debutant Andile Phehlukwayo is introduced into the attack. A slip and gully in place.

23.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter and fuller on leg, Rahim keeps it out off his pads to mid-wicket. 103/2

23.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air again, full and drifting in around off, Rahim drives it off his front foot to mid off. 103/2

23.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, A bit short and around off, Rahim goes back and defends it with an angled bat to point. 103/2

23.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to the off side. 103/2

23.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Rahim lunges and defends it back. 103/2

23.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Too full in length on middle and leg, driven down the ground to mid on. 103/2

22.6 D Olivier to Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul blocks it off his back foot. 103/2

22.5 D Olivier to Haque, Bowls it just around off, shaping away, Haque shoulders arms. That's more like it. But Olivier has not been consistent enough with his line and length. 103/2

22.4 D Olivier to Haque, Gets behind the line and offers a straight bat in defense. 103/2

22.3 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Catch it was the shout, it was aerial for some time but it went through. A length ball on middle, scrambled seam, Mominul fails to keep his flick shot down and it speeds past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 100 up for Bangladesh! 103/2

22.2 D Olivier to Haque, Length delivery angling away from the batsman outside off, Mominul allows it through to the keeper. 99/2

22.1 D Olivier to M Haque, FOUR! Rollicking on at this moment, Bangladesh. Fuller length ball around off, Mominul gets on the front foot and flicks it wide of mid on for a cracking boundary. Olivier has looked below ordinary so far. 99/2

21.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, SIX! That has gone the distance! Once again it's Rahim to the rescue for Bangladesh! Maharaj gives it a decent amount of flight, Rahim sits down on one knee and nails to slog sweep to perfection. Gets enough meat to send it across the square leg fence for a biggie. 95/2

News coming in is that Tamim Iqbal was off the field for a few minutes during South Africa's innings, so he was not allowed to bat earlier. Now, if a wicket falls, he can bat.

21.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it up around middle, it turns towards off, Rahim goes back to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 89/2

21.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter and quicker through the air outside off, stabbed with an open face bat towards point. 89/2

21.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 89/2

21.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Comes forward to this tossed up ball and buries it into the ground. 89/2

21.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up delivery around off, worked towards short leg. 89/2

20.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Floated delivery outside off, Rahim leans ahead and drives it through covers. Won't get a boundary but will collect three. 89/2

20.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 86/2

20.4 D Olivier to M Rahim, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 86/2

20.3 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Brings up the 50-run stand! Stands put, uses the pace on the ball and steers it behind point to collect another boundary. 86/2

20.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller and nipping back in, clipped towards the mid-wicket fielder. 82/2

20.1 D Olivier to M Rahim, FOUR! Shotttt! Olivier keeps it on the shorter length but it sits up at a nice height. Rahim swivels a touch and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 82/2

19.6 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/2

What happened there? Umpire Chris Gaffaney wasn't sure whether Maharaj completed his over and hence calls him back to bowl. However, his partner from square leg suggests him he has bowled 6 legal deliveries and avoids the confusion that Gaffaney was having...

19.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flattish outside off, Rahim sits back and opens the bat face to guide it down towards third man. Three runs taken. 78/2

19.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Close! Maharaj bowls a slider, Rahim goes back and leaves it alone. 75/2

19.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Lunges forward to a loopy delivery and keeps it out gently. 75/2

19.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter on middle, Rahim dead bats it. 75/2

19.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it up around middle and off, defended into the ground off the front foot. 75/2

18.6 D Olivier to Haque, MH has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/2

18.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Drops it on a length around middle, rises up a touch and goes off Rahim's pads towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 75/2

18.4 D Olivier to Rahim, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 74/2

18.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Outside off, Mushfiqur shoulders his arms. 74/2

18.2 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Easy pickings! Drifts it on the pads does Olivier, Rahim just helps it on its was down to the fine leg fence. 74/2

18.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller on off, Rahim looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 70/2

17.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Mominul gets into the position early and reverse sweeps it through point to add a couple more to his tally. 70/2

17.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Floated on off, driven towards the mid off fielder. 68/2

17.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Goes back to defend this flatter ball but gets an inside edge behind square on the leg side for one. 68/2

17.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Very full on the stumps, blocked into the ground. 67/2

17.2 K Maharaj to M Rahim, FOUR! Edged but safe again! Dean Elgar gifts another life to Rahim. Maharaj is fuming and understandably so. He keeps it full and it turns away just enough to take the outside edge of Rahim's bat. Elgar at first slip reacts late and by the time he does, the ball goes through for a boundary. 67/2

17.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Tosses it up outside off, Haque lunges a bit and drives it along the ground through covers. Gets three runs for doing so. 63/2

16.6 D Olivier to Rahim, On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 60/2

16.5 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Cracked! Short and wide outside off and Rahim pounces on the bait. Slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 60/2

16.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller in length on middle and off, blocked. 56/2

16.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Once again stays behind the line and offers a straight bat. 56/2

16.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 56/2

16.1 D Olivier to Rahim, On a length and outside off, Rahim makes an easy leave. 56/2

15.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Around middle and off, Rahim goes back to defend but gets an inside edge through square leg for a single. 56/2

15.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up ball on the stumps, defended watchfully. 55/2

15.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Easily done! Overpitched delivery outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans into it and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 55/2

15.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Gets behind the line and defends it down gently. 51/2

15.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Drops it flat and short outside off, Rahim looks to cut but finds the point fielder. 51/2

15.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Dropped! That should have been taken! Dean Elgar is the culprit! Maharaj pitches it around leg, it turns away towards off as Rahim lunges forward to defend. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards Dean at first slip who spills an easy take. He tries to grab it in the second attempt too but fails to cling onto that one. Rahim survives! 51/2

Drinks time.

14.6 D Olivier to Haque, Back of a length ball on off, Haque stands back and turns it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 51/2

14.5 D Olivier to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, it's closer to the off stump line but not close enough to bother the batsman. 51/2

14.4 D Olivier to Haque, Once again it's very wide outside off, no need to play at those. Mominul sees it through to the keeper. 51/2

14.3 D Olivier to Haque, Wayward delivery, too wide outside off, Mominul leaves it alone. Olivier is lucky that it's not wided by the umpire. 51/2

14.2 D Olivier to Haque, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 51/2

14.1 D Olivier to Haque, Fuller length ball on middle, Haque flicks it on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 51/2

Duanne Olivier comes into the attack as well.

13.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Quicker one, full and on off, Rahim leans forward to defend and does so from the outside half of the bat. 51/2

13.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Loopy and full on middle, defended back to the bowler. 51/2

13.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, outside off and turning away, Rahim gets back and taps it down off the bottom edge to first slip. 51/2

13.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, clipped in front of square leg for a single. 51/2

13.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter this time, spinning in from around off, Mominul gets back and works it to square leg. 50/2

13.1 K Maharaj to M Haque, Nicely tossed up delivery to begin with. Full and flighted on off, Haque flicks it with the angle to short mid-wicket. 50/2

Keshav Maharaj is introduced into the attack.

12.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely to end the over. 50/2

12.5 M Morkel to Rahim, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 50/2

12.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length delivery just outside off, angling in a bit, Rahim leaves it alone for the keeper. 50/2

12.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Back of a length delivery on off, Rahim defends it off his back foot. 50/2

12.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Bowls it on a length and outside off, Rahim shoulders arms. 50/2

12.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 50/2

11.6 K Rabada to M Haque, FOUR! The little man packs a punch! He fetches a short ball from outside off, uses every bit of his height to get on top of the short delivery and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. It's a delight to watch a short batsman bossing the rising deliveries. 50/2

11.5 K Rabada to Haque, Full in length around off, Haque defends it from the crease to the off side. 46/2

11.4 K Rabada to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, wide outside off, an easy leave for Mominul. 46/2

11.3 K Rabada to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Mominul stands tall inside the line and defends it watchfully. 46/2

11.2 K Rabada to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 46/2

11.1 K Rabada to Haque, FOUR! Poor delivery, just a shade short in length and going down the leg side, Mominul lifts his front leg to ride the bounce and help-pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. Effortlessly done. 46/2

10.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Rahim covers the line and shoulders arms. 42/2

10.5 M Morkel to Rahim, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Rahim won't let the scoring opportunity go wasted. He latches onto it, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point for a boundary. 42/2

10.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim stays back to play inside the line. Does so with soft hands and as a result the outside edge doesn't carry to the slip cordon. 38/2

10.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Good thinking from the bowler. As a batsman you will be getting yourself for a bouncer first up but Morkel slips in a fuller length ball on middle. Rahim adjusts well and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 38/2

Two little batsmen in the middle now as skipper Mushfiqur Rahim joins Mominul.

10.2 M Morkel to L Das, OUT! Edged and gone! Morne Morkel gets his first now. He keeps on probing in the channel just outside off, holding its line maybe after landing, Das has an unnecessary push inside the line and gets a big fat outside edge to first slip. Hashim Amla accepts the catch with ease and Bangladesh lose their second wicket. 36/2

10.1 M Morkel to Das, Full and angling in around off, Das is on the front foot as he defends it back to the bowler. 36/1

Dean Elgar is going off the field...

9.6 K Rabada to Haque, Play and a miss! Short in length around off, shaping away from the batsman, Mominul tries to pull it across the line but misses. 36/1

9.5 K Rabada to M Haque, Returns to over the wicket and bowls it on a fuller length around middle and off, Haque pushes it back to the bowler. 36/1

9.4 K Rabada to Haque, On a length and outside off, Mominul presses forward and defends it to the off side. 36/1

9.3 K Rabada to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/1

9.2 K Rabada to Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul blocks it from the back foot. 36/1

9.1 K Rabada to Haque, Full and angling into the batsman, Haque gets on the front foot and drives it back. 36/1

8.6 M Morkel to Das, On a length around off, Das blocks from the crease. 36/1

8.5 M Morkel to L Das, FOUR! And again! Liton is taking on Morkel here. He is fighting fire with fire. Another short delivery targeted at the batsman is met with a crisp pull shot. Nice connection and it races through square leg for a boundary. 36/1

8.4 M Morkel to L Das, FOUR! Top shot! A short delivery by Morkel again, around middle, Das is on top of the bounce immediately and pulls it nicely through backward square leg for a boundary. 32/1

8.3 M Morkel to Haque, Width on offer outside off, short in length, Mominul slaps it square of the wicket on the off side and collects three runs. 28/1

8.2 M Morkel to L Das, Fine shot! A full ball is angled into the batsman, Liton takes a stride forward and pushes it down the track. It goes past mid on and they take three runs. 25/1

8.1 M Morkel to Das, Angles in a length ball on off, it's defended off the back foot by Das. 22/1

7.6 K Rabada to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 22/1

7.5 K Rabada to Haque, Serves it fuller and outside off, Mominul inside edges his attempted drive onto the pads. 22/1

7.4 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 22/1

7.3 K Rabada to L Das, Risky single. This one is on a length outside off, Das taps it down in front of cover-point and decides to take a single. Bavuma is lightning quick onto the ball from point and fires in a throw at the non-striker's end. Misses the target and probably that allowed Liton time to get in safely. Need to be careful. 22/1

7.2 K Rabada to Das, Full in length and outside off, Das plays a good looking drive but he finds the cover fielder. 21/1

7.1 K Rabada to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, on a fuller length, Mominul defends it from the crease. It rolls in the gap at covers for a single. 21/1

6.6 M Morkel to Das, Bouncer by Morkel Das evades it to end the over. 20/1

6.5 M Morkel to Das, Good length ball on off, defended from the back foot. 20/1

6.4 M Morkel to Das, FOUR! Wrong line by Morkel and he is punished for that. Full and angling down the leg side, Liton picks it off his pads and flicks it beautifully past short leg for a boundary. The outfield is very fast. 20/1

6.3 M Morkel to Das, Drops it on a length around off, angling in, Liton takes a half stride forward and blocks it to the off side. 16/1

6.2 M Morkel to Das, Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, extra bounce due to Morkel's height, Das leans back and allows it through. 16/1

6.1 M Morkel to Das, Angles in a length ball around off, Liton defends it near his front pad. 16/1

5.6 K Rabada to Haque, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, Mominul is quite watchful as he guards his stumps by covering the line and then shoulders arms. 16/1

5.5 K Rabada to Haque, Spears in a fuller length ball on middle, Mominul keeps it out safely to mid-wicket. 16/1

In walks the new batsman, Mominul Haque.

5.4 K Rabada to Kayes, OUT! Imrul Kayes is bounced out! It's quick, it's aggressive, it's a well-directed short delivery - that's the skill of Kagiso Rabada. Completely hurries up the batsman, Kayes tries to fend it off but fails to control his shot. Edges it behind to gully where Aiden Markram takes a good safe catch. Kagiso Rabada can generate this kind of bounce on any pitch. What a bowler! Dealing with short pitched deliveries has been a perennial issue for the batsmen from the subcontinent. Early blow to Bangladesh. 16/1

5.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Puts it on a fuller length around off, Kayes defends it by getting forward. 16/0

5.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Full in length, around off, Imrul Kayes knocks it down through mid on and picks up a couple of runs. 16/0

5.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 14/0

4.6 M Morkel to Das, Turns a straighter delivery on the leg side, finds mid-wicket. End of a testing over. 14/0

4.5 M Morkel to Das, Shortish again, around off, Liton defends it from the back foot. 14/0

4.4 M Morkel to Das, Bouncer angling in around middle, Das drops his wrists and sways away from the line. 14/0

4.3 M Morkel to L Das, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Das plays a mistimed pull shot towards mid-wicket. 14/0

4.2 M Morkel to Das, Sensible this time. Doesn't flirt with a length ball in the channel outside off, allows it through safely. 14/0

4.1 M Morkel to L Das, EDGY FOUR! Morkel lands it on a good length outside off, Liton Das has a tentative push inside the line and gets an outside edge through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 14/0

3.6 K Rabada to Kayes, On middle and leg, pushed with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region. 10/0

3.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

3.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Length delivery on middle and leg, Kayes moves inside the line and looks to shoulder his arms. However, the ball kisses the pads and rolls towards the on side. 10/0

3.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Ahead of a length on off, defended by coming forward. 10/0

3.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller but the angle is down leg, Kayes misses his attempted flick shot as the ball brushes the pads before settling into de Kock's gloves. 10/0

3.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Kagiso pitches it right up there, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 10/0

2.6 M Morkel to Kayes, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 10/0

2.5 M Morkel to Kayes, South Africa seem to be delighted but it isn't meant to be! Hits the deck hard as Kayes goes back to defend. The ball goes off the thigh pad and lobs up towards short leg where Markram takes it diving forward. They put in an appeal to which the umpire pays no interest. 9/0

2.4 M Morkel to Kayes, A bit too full and sprayed wider on off, nothing doing says Imrul. 9/0

2.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Outside off, Imrul leaves it alone. 9/0

2.2 M Morkel to Das, Fuller and angling in on the pads, Das gets across and clips it past short leg. The fielder gives it a chase to save a run for his side. 9/0

2.1 M Morkel to Das, On a length and kept in the channel outside off, Liton shoulders his arms to that one. 6/0

1.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 6/0

1.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller and bowled once again down the leg side, this time Imrul leaves it alone. 6/0

1.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Once again sprays on the leg side, clipped down to fine leg for a couple. 6/0

1.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Sprays it down the leg side, Kayes tries clipping it away but fails to do so. 4/0

1.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length delivery, moving away, Kayes leaves it alone. 4/0

1.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Rabada begins the spell with a fuller ball, swinging back in on the pads. Flicked through mid-wicket by Kayes for a single to get off the mark. 4/0

Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball.

0.6 M Morkel to Das, Another one jumps off the surface which is defended gently. A good first over from Morne! 2/0

0.5 M Morkel to Das, Goes around the wicket and bangs in a short ball, it kicks off a touch but Das manages to defend it. 2/0

0.4 M Morkel to Das, Once more on a similar length, kept outside off, Das leaves it alone. 2/0

0.3 M Morkel to Das, Shortish on off, Liton drops his wrists to let it be. 2/0

0.2 M Morkel to Das, A huge shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Good length delivery and it zips through the surface to put Das into a tangle. He has his bat in front of the pad to defend but it goes off something to de Kock who takes and starts to appeal. Now the other players join in too but the umpire stays put. There was some noise and hence du Plessis has a long chat with Morkel. They decide not to review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Good call! 2/0

0.1 M Morkel to Das, Bangladesh are away! Morkel from over the wicket, hurls it on a length and it curls back in a bit. Das flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 2/0

