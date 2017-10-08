Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Proteas Need 6 Wickets

Getty Images

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

The morning has gone as most expected it to. Bangladesh were going to lose wickets, but that wicket of Rahim right at the stroke of the break was a big body blow. A serious lack of application from the Bangladesh batsmen has seen them lose 4 wickets in the first session itself. As things are panning out, it's only a matter of time before they're cleaned up. Unless, of course, a pair decide to stick in and grind the day out somehow. Remains to be seen if that comes to be. Join us for the second session in a little while.

23.4 W Parnell to Rahim, OUT! Parnell gets the big fish! Good bowling from him, kept probing in that off stump channel and has reaped the dividends. Length delivery on middle and off, straightens a bit after pitching. Rahim leaves it alone expecting it to angle away like earlier, but it just straightens slightly. He is pinged on the front pad and up go the Proteas in unison. Bruce Oxenford decides to rule it out. The skipper walks across to Mahmudullah and decides to challenge the decision. Time for the replays. Impact is in line, pitching in line and it is going on to clip the off stump. Since it is clipping, the umpire's call stays. Mushfiqur has to go back but Bangladesh don't lose a review. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 92/4

Rahim has been adjudged LBW but after a chat with his partner, opts for the review. Seems out to the naked eye.

23.3 W Parnell to Rahim, This one is a bit wider, third leave in a row by the skipper. 92/3

23.2 W Parnell to Rahim, Another one in the off stump channel, Rahim points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 92/3

23.1 W Parnell to Rahim, On a length on off, seaming away after hitting the deck. Rahim knows where his off stump is and allows it to go past him. 92/3

22.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, SIX! Gutsy batting from Mahmudullah! Floated outside off, the tall right-hander dances down the track and lofts it over wide long off for a biggie. That was all about timing and grace. 92/3

22.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Outside off, eased to extra cover. 86/3

22.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Good judgement! Rahim makes room and drives it crisply to mid off. Calls for a run and completes it with ease. 86/3

22.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim strides ahead to smother the spin. 85/3

22.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Coming in with the arm, Mushfiqur camps back and defends it stoutly. 85/3

22.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fullish outside off, stroked to mid off for another quick single. 85/3

21.6 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Fullish delivery on off, Mahmudullah drives it to wide mid off and takes on Maharaj. The throw is at the striker's end but Rahim beats it with ease. 84/3

21.5 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery, angling away. Mahmudullah doesn't fiddle with it. 83/3

21.4 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, In the zone outside off, left alone. 83/3

21.3 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Similar length delivery on off, punched crisply off the back foot towards long off. Two runs taken. 83/3

21.2 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Timing at its best! Back of a length delivery well outside off, Mahmudullah stays back and punches it gracefully through cover-point for a boundary. 81/3

21.1 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Slanting across on a good length, Mahmuduallah plays it with an angled blade to Bavuma at gully. 77/3

Wayne Parnell to bowl for the first time this morning.

20.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Once again he is right to the pitch of the delivery and eases it to short cover. 77/3

20.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Strides forward to the tossed up delivery to defend it confidently. 77/3

20.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flighted delivery, Rahim drives it with the spin towards Faf at short cover who dives to his right to make a good stop. 77/3

20.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up on off, driven sweetly to mid off. 77/3

20.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fullish on off, Mushfiqur puts his head down and defends it calmly. 77/3

20.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Drifting towards the pads, Rahim looks to clip it but gets it off the inner half past short fine leg. A brace taken. 77/3

19.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Tentative! Short of a length on off, Mahmudullah is caught in a tangle, keeps it out by taking his bottom hand off. 75/3

19.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Climbing on Mahmudullah again. He hops and rides the bounce nicely this time. 75/3

19.4 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Stays back to the short of a length delivery and defends it off the bottom half of the bat. 75/3

19.3 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Shortish delivery on off, rising on Mahmudullah. He is caught in two minds whether to play at it or leave it. Ends up fending it off awkwardly. Kepler Wessels on-air mentions that this has been the problem for Bangladesh. They have been indecisive with their shot-making decisions. 75/3

19.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Similar length delivery outside off, Rahim makes good use of the depth of the crease and punches it through cover-point. Bavuma from gully hares after it and keeps the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 75/3

19.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length delivery around off, Rahim hops and keeps it out. 72/3

10th over on the trot for Olivier. He is going well.

18.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Full delivery on the boots, Mahmudullah makes room and drives it back to the bowler again. 72/3

18.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Drifting towards the pads, pushed back to the bowler. 72/3

18.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fullish on middle and leg, defended towards short leg. 72/3

18.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Slow through the air outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 72/3

18.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fraction short this time, tapped to point. 72/3

Mid off and mid on go deeper.

18.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah comes forward to smother the turn. 72/3

17.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Good length delivery, angling in and climbing on Rahim. He hops and manages to fend it off. End of another testing over, Olivier has been right on the money this morning. 72/3

17.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Banged in hard, Mushfiqur ducks under it to let it sail over him. 72/3

17.4 D Olivier to M Rahim, Another nervy moment! Similar length delivery, Rahim again does the mistake of chasing it. Gets it off the outer half towards Elgar at third slip who dives to his right but it seems it didn't carry. The replays confirm that it dropped short. 72/3

17.3 D Olivier to Rahim, In the air... but safe! Back of a length well outside off, Rahim plays away from the body and gets an outside edge that flies towards gully. Parnell dives in front but the ball falls short of him. 72/3

17.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Another bouncer, Rahim sits under it nicely. 72/3

17.1 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Leg bye! Banged in short on middle, this time it doesn't rise as much. Mahmudullah looks to duck but doesn't keep his eyes on the ball. He is hit flush on the helmet. The ball lobs over the slip cordon. A leg bye taken. 72/3

16.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Another really good shot! Short outside off, Rahim hangs back and punches it through cover-point to find the fence. 71/3

16.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floated delivery, Rahim lunges forward in defense. 67/3

16.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and room on offer, Rahim rocks back and cuts it through point. Olivier from the same region sprints after it, slides near the fence but only comes second best. 67/3

16.3 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Slow through the air outside off, Mushfiqur goes at it with soft hands and gets a safe outside edge to Amla at first slip. 63/3

16.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fullish on middle, Rahim defends it solidly. 63/3

16.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 63/3

15.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Another poor shot, has been the order of the day really. Shortish delivery well outside off, Mahmudullah goes for a pull across the line but misses it completely. 63/3

15.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Another bouncer but down the leg side this time, Mahmudullah evades it easily. 63/3

15.4 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Well-directed short delivery to welcome Mahmudullah. He ducks under it in time to evade it. 63/3

Mahmudullah comes out to bat.

15.3 D Olivier to Kayes, OUT! Strangled down the leg side! Tame dismissal really. Back of a length delivery around leg stump, Kayes moves inside the line and looks to tuck it across. However, he only manages to get a faint nick behind. De Kock moves to his right and takes a regulation catch. Bangladesh are falling down like a pack of cards. They still trail by 363 runs with only 7 wickets in hand. 63/3

15.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Dug in short around off, Imrul sways away from the line of the delivery. 63/2

15.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Straying on the hips, tucked to fine leg for a run. 63/2

14.6 K Maharaj to Kayes, Stays back to the shorter delivery and blocks it. 62/2

14.5 K Maharaj to Kayes, Spinning in from the rough sharply. Kayes lunges to defend but gets it off the inner half to square leg. 62/2

14.4 K Maharaj to Kayes, FOUR! Improvisation! Maharaj aims for the rough outside off, Kayes brings out the reverse sweep. Executes it well to hit it to the third man fence. 62/2

14.3 K Maharaj to Kayes, Spinning into Kayes. He prods forward in defense. 58/2

14.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, Floated around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 58/2

14.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, SIX! Well played! Good positive cricket from Kayes. Tossed up outside off, Imrul uses his feet and lifts it over long off for a maximum. The umpires check whether it is a boundary or a biggie. The replays confirm that it has hit the boundary ropes on the full. 58/2

13.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Short of a length on middle and leg, clipped to short leg. 52/2

Two slips and two gully in place now.

13.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Similar length delivery, played with an angled blade to gully. 52/2

13.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length around off, tapped off the back foot to point. 52/2

13.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Olivier decides to bang in another bouncer on leg stump. This time Rahim ducks under it nicely. 52/2

Mushfiqur Rahim was on the receiving end of a nasty ball. Got hit on the helmet and is quickly down on the floor. The South African players are the first ones to get to him and see if he's okay. The Protea team doctor is out to treat him. This doesn't look good, he fell holding his head indicating he's in pain. He had once received a similar blow on his helmet in New Zealand but he continued to bat. The umpires are near him. The substitute brings in a new helmet for him. Good to see him alright now. The skipper is a tough character. The crowd applauds for him.

13.2 Olivier to Rahim, That's a serious blow! Bouncer on middle and leg, Rahim looks to duck under it but doesn't judge it well. He is hit flush on the side of the helmet. Straightaway he goes down on the ground. The South African players come to him. Let's hope he is alright. 52/2

13.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length delivery on off, tapped to point with an open face of the bat. 52/2

12.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Shorter in length around off, punched to covers from the crease. 51/2

Drinks break!

12.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, NOT OUT! Good decision by the umpire! Flatter on middle and leg by Maharaj, Rahim looks to clip it off his back foot but is hit on his pads. The players are more than confident and hence du Plessis goes for the review. Rahim was pointing to the umpire that he could see two stumps so it should be missing the stumps. My colleague spots that the ball hit Rahim on the front pad first so the batsman will be saved. The replays confirm the same. The ball is clipping the stumps, the review is not lost but Rahim survives. Good call by my colleague, there. He would make a good umpire. 51/2

Review! An lbw decision against Mushfiqur Rahim has asked to be referred upstairs by Faf du Plessis. The Bangladesh captain doesn't seem to be in trouble to the naked eye. Let's see what the replays show...

12.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it around off, Rahim comes forward and defends it. 51/2

12.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fuller outside off, pushed towards covers by Rahim. 51/2

12.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Darts it on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 51/2

12.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Fuller on middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 49/2

Time for spin! Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over.

11.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, Kayes comes forward and punches it towards covers. 49/2

11.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Short ball around middle and leg, Kayes gets out of the way in time. 49/2

11.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Bouncer! Shorter in length around middle, Imrul ducks under it. 49/2

11.3 D Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! In the gap! Shorter in length around middle, Imrul Kayes pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 49/2

11.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, Kayes punches it to covers. 45/2

11.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length around leg, tucked towards mid-wicket. 45/2

10.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Fuller outside off, Rahim shapes to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 45/2

10.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length around middle, Rahim ducks under it in time. 45/2

10.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Back of a length around off, Rahim defends it off his crease. 45/2

10.3 K Rabada to Rahim, FOUR! Edged! Good length outside off, Rahim pokes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball goes past Elgar at third slip and runs into the third man fence. 45/2

10.2 K Rabada to Rahim, Angles it around off, pushed back to the bowler by Rahim. 41/2

10.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around off, Kayes pulls it over square leg for a single. 41/2

9.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Bang! Olivier bangs it short around middle, Imrul looks to tuck but gets it off the gloves towards fine leg for a single. 40/2

Rabada on song! He has taken four of the last five wickets to fall for Bangladesh. He dismissed Liton Das and Rubel Hossain in the first innings. Now, he has sent Sarkar and Haque back to the hut.

9.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Ouch! Shorter in length around middle, Kayes lets it hit him. The ball brushes his body and runs into the fine leg fence for a boundary. Signaled a dead ball as the batsman was not offering a shot. 39/2

9.4 D Olivier to Kayes, BEATEN! Angles a good length around off, Imrul looks to defend with no footwork but is beaten. Bangladesh are going nowhere with this batting. 39/2

9.3 Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! BOOM! Shorter in length around middle and leg, Kayes goes for the pull shot but gets it off the edge to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 39/2

9.2 D Olivier to M Rahim, Since runs have not been easy to come by, South Africa gift five! Shorter in length around off and middle, Rahim tucks it towards mid-wicket. Kayes calls him through for a quick single. There is a wild throw at the bowler's end by Markram who went after it from forward short leg. Rahim would have been out had he hit, Parnell backing up at cover cannot stop it and hence Rahim gets five extra runs. 35/2

9.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Short ball around leg, tucked wide of the forward short leg fielder for a single. The umpire signals it a leg bye. 30/2

8.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Bowls a very full ball around middle, Rahim is up to it and keeps it out watchfully. 29/2

Mushfiqur Rahim comes out to bat with his side under a lot of pressure.

8.5 K Rabada to Haque, OUT! GONE! Wicket number 2 for South Africa in quick succession. Bangladesh already starting to fall apart here. Losing wickets to poor shots too, not good at all. Rabada brings out the short one again and Mominul Haque takes the pull shot on. Connects well too, but finds Maharaj at deep mid-wicket. He was positioned there specifically for this, the batsman saw he was there too. No idea why he played that shot. Mominul departs, South Africa on the charge here. 29/2

Interesting to see Bangladesh take on the short stuff. It was shown yesterday that the South African bowlers were relatively lot quicker off the pitch compared to the Bangladesh pacers. The trajectory of the short ball means that the Bangladesh batsmen are picking them very late which is why they have not been able to control the shot. Olivier and Rabada both have a quick-arm action and hence, their short balls are deceptive.

8.4 K Rabada to Haque, Good length outside off, squares up Haque who pokes at it. Gets a couple of runs towards point. 29/1

8.3 Rabada to Haque, Four Leg Byes! BANG! Watch the ball, mate! Rabada bowls a short ball around middle, Haque is late to complete his duck. The ball deflects off the helmet and runs into the fence. That is signaled as four leg byes. 27/1

8.2 K Rabada to Haque, Here comes the short one outside off, Haque plays inside the line of the ball and lets it go. 23/1

8.1 K Rabada to Haque, Double bluff first ball! Pitches it full and around off, Haque has his weight behind but gets decently forward to pat it back to the bowler. 23/1

Faf du Plessis is having a chat with Rabada. Expect more short balls with the field. There is a leg gully and deep mid-wicket in place.

7.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length outside off, Imrul rides the bounce and taps it towards covers. 23/1

7.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle and leg, Kayes stands tall and defends it. 23/1

7.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, punched towards covers. 23/1

7.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Banged in short around off, Kayes wants to pull it to Bangladesh but cannot connect. You do not need to play at those. The Tigers need to be careful and pick the right balls to attack. 23/1

7.2 D Olivier to M Haque, Short again, Mominul pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single. They are taking on the short balls here. 23/1

7.1 D Olivier to Haque, Shorter in length around off, Haque pulls it but finds the forward short leg fielder. Markram has been really good. This time his right leg did the job. 22/1

6.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle, Kayes ducks under it. 22/1

6.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around off, punched towards mid off by the batsman. 22/1

6.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around middle, turned towards mid-wicket by Imrul. 22/1

6.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Length ball outside off, left alone. 22/1

Rabada loses control of the ball in his delivery stride and follows it up quickly to grab it and gets back.

6.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around off, tapped towards covers by Kayes from his crease. 22/1

6.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length outside off, left alone by the batsman. 22/1

5.6 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Well timed! Shorter in length around middle, Haque gets on top of it and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Good shot, that. 22/1

5.5 D Olivier to Haque, A length ball around middle, Haque looks to pull it but is late by a year on it. Gets hit on the box. That ball was nowhere around to be pulled. 18/1

5.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, slapped through square leg for a single. 18/1

5.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Snorter! Olivier hurls it short around middle and leg, Kayes has to get out of the way in time to let it go. Had he been even a touch late, he would have not been alive. That was seriously fast! 17/1

5.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Is that out? Nope! Olivier bangs it short around leg, Kayes shapes to clip it but seems to have missed it. The keeper takes the catch and appeals. The umpire stays put. Faf thinks about the review but de Kock is not sure. Replays show that it brushed the shirt of Imrul on the way. 17/1

5.1 D Olivier to I Kayes, Fuller in length around leg, clipped straight to Maharaj at mid-wicket. 17/1

4.6 K Rabada to Haque, Slants it on the pads, turned through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 17/1

4.5 K Rabada to Haque, Banged in short on middle, Haque defends it watchfully with a nice little hop. 15/1

4.4 K Rabada to Haque, Shorter in length outside off, Haque gets out of the way in time. 15/1

4.3 K Rabada to Haque, Fuller in length around middle, clipped through square leg for a couple of runs by Mominul. 15/1

Mominul Haque comes out to bat.

4.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, OUT! Poor shot! Length ball outside off, Sarkar should not be playing at those but he hangs his bat out for it. The ball takes the outside edge and carries nicely to Faf du Plessis at second slip. The skipper dives to his right and takes the catch easily. Poor run of form continues for Soumya and that is also the 50th Test wicket for Rabada in 2017! 13/1

4.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, Back of a length around off, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 13/0

3.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter again at 143.2 clicks, Kayes does well to control his tuck shot. The ball falls well short of Markram at forward short leg. 13/0

3.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 13/0

3.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Bangs in a short one around middle, Imrul sways out of the way in time to let it go. 13/0

3.3 D Olivier to Sarkar, This time Sarkar tucks it behind square leg for a single. 13/0

3.2 D Olivier to Sarkar, Has he taken it? Nope! Shorter in length around middle and leg, Sarkar looks to clip but hits it straight to forward short leg. Markram stationed there goes to his left, takes it but the ball pops out as he lands. Good on him to not claim it. He has been really good at that position. 12/0

3.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, Good length around leg, Sarkar aims to clip but misses. 12/0

2.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle, Kayes sits and lets it go over him. 12/0

2.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Goes round the wicket and angles it around off, holds its line, Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 12/0

2.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Fullish on the pads, Kayes shapes to clip but fails to connect and is hit on his pads. Stifled appeal turned down. 12/0

2.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length outside off, Kayes gets out of the way in time. 12/0

2.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for a single by Sarkar. 12/0

2.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, Good length outside off, goes away, left alone by Sarkar. 11/0

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end. Similar field for him.

1.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Fullish around middle, turned through mid-wicket from the crease. 11/0

1.5 D Olivier to Kayes, FOUR! Pristine! Full and outside off, Kayes comes forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. Superb start to the day for Bangladesh. 11/0

1.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, pushed towards covers from the crease. 7/0

1.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Fuller in length around middle, Kayes drives it back down the wicket to the bowler. 7/0

Time for play! Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes stride out to bat. Duanne Olivier to complete his over, he has three slips and a backward point in place. 98 overs to be played. Bright sunshine at the ground but not in the minds of the tourists. Here we go....

The Tigers have been below par in this series and the trend continued yesterday too. Nobody cared to apply themselves on this batting beauty apart from Liton Das. Mushfiqur Rahim will hope that his teammates have learnt a lesson and don't repeat their mistakes today. Can they bat themselves out of this position? Looks unlikely. Let's see how well they fight it out, if at all.....

Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of what could be the final day of this Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. The hosts need just 10 wickets to win the Test and the series 2-0 after two clinical days of cricket. Everyone has stepped up for them and having asked the visitors to follow-on, the pressure will be on the away side to make a match out of this.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

The Protea bowling attack stepped up as well and dismissed Bangladesh for a meager 147. Kagiso Rabada was the star taking his 6th five-wicket haul, becoming the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017. The visitors have a steep task ahead of them as they still trail the hosts by 419 runs. Day 3 might prove to be the final day itself unless the tourists put in an inspirational performance. Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0800 GMT) to catch all the action. Goodbye and cheers!

Another terrific day for South Africa at office! Bangladesh have managed to survive the 1.2 overs but they are in dire straits at the moment. It was a dismal batting performance from them once again as most of the batsmen gifted their wickets away. Only Liton Das looked at ease, scoring a sublime half century, registering his highest Test score as well. Earlier, there was a rain delay in the morning. After that, the hosts pressed the accelerator, declaring at 573/4. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored magnificent tons.

1.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Ouch! Shorter in length around leg, comes in, Kayes looks to leave but then the ball follows him and hits him on the body. Kayes calls for the physio to attend him and it puts off the umpire Bruce Oxenford. He comes over and expecting further delay, he signals for stumps. Markram is not pleased and lets it known to Imrul. That's STUMPS, DAY 2! 7/0

1.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, Fuller in length but on the pads, Sarkar clips it towards fine leg for a single to get off the mark. 7/0

Duanne Olivier to bowl from the other end. After the last ball of the first over, Kayes told Bruce Oxenford that he is having difficulty sighting the ball. However, the umpire feels that the light is good enough to continue.

0.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Another bumper by Rabada, Imrul ducks under it in time. 6/0

0.5 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! Crashed! Full and outside off, Kayes stands tall and crashes it wide of mid off for a boundary. That actually went through the hands of Parnell at mid off. 6/0

0.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Bouncer! Bumper by Rabada, left alone by Kayes. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Edged! Fuller outside off, Kayes comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man. Sarkar wanted the third but not Kayes. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to Kayes, A touch short around off, Kayes gets in line of it and defends it down the wicket. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length outside off, Kayes leaves it all alone. 0/0

