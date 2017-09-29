Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: SA Look to Continue Impressive Showing

Dean Elgar. (Getty Images)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

96.2 M Rahman to Elgar, 1 run. 324/1

96.1 M Rahman to Amla, Back of a length delivery outside off, crashed through point for a single. 323/1

95.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Drifting into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 322/1

95.5 M Hasan to Elgar, In line of the stumps, Elgar lunges forward and defends it. 322/1

95.4 M Hasan to Amla, Sprayed into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 322/1

95.3 M Hasan to Amla, FOUR! That's second of the over! Floats it outside off, Amla reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 321/1

95.2 M Hasan to Amla, Fuller into the pads, Amla clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 317/1

95.1 M Hasan to Amla, FOUR! Floats it outside off, spinning into the batsman. Amla camps a touch and smashes it through the cover region for a boundary. 317/1

94.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller delivery outside off, Elgar drives it straight back to the bowler. 313/1

94.5 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery around off, dabbed through point for a single. 313/1

94.4 M Rahman to H Amla, Again a fuller delivery outside off, Amla this time chooses to drive it through covers. The batsmen run a couple. 312/1

94.3 M Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Pierced! Bowls it fuller outside off, Amla plays it really late with an angled bat. Places it beautifully through the backward point region for a boundary. 310/1

94.2 M Rahman to Amla, Back of a length delivery, angling into the batsman. Amla pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 306/1

94.1 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 306/1

93.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar camps back and punches it on the leg side. 306/1

93.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Floated beautifully around off, spinning away. The ball stays low and takes Elgar by surprise. Dean still manages to defend it off the bottom half. 306/1

93.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 306/1

93.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and spinning away from around middle and off, Elgar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 306/1

93.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Outside off, Dean presses forward and pushes it towards covers. 306/1

93.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up fuller outside off, Elgar leans forward and drives it back to the bowler. 306/1

92.6 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller outside off, Amla shuffles across, leans forward and defends it neatly. 306/1

92.5 M Rahman to Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla stays in his crease and drives it towards the fielder at covers. 306/1

92.4 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery around off, Amla gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 306/1

92.3 Rahman to H Amla, FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla hops a bit in his crease and crashes it over the point region for a boundary. 306/1

92.2 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to it. 302/1

92.1 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards the fielder at point. 302/1

91.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Floated fuller outside off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 302/1

91.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Angling into the batsman, Dean stays in his crease and defends it. 302/1

91.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter around off, spinning away. Elgar chooses to leave it at the last moment. 302/1

91.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Drifting into the batsman, Elgar stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 302/1

91.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Fuller outside off, driven back to the bowler. 302/1

91.1 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! In the gap! Floats this one fuller outside off, Elgar prods forward and drives it through covers for the first boundary of the day. 302/1

Mehedi Hasan to bowl from the other end.

90.6 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller length outside off, Amla prods forward and skies his bat to make a leave. 298/1

90.5 M Rahman to Amla, Comes around the wicket, on a good length. Amla is not interested at it. 298/1

The commentator on air says that it is quite windy out there and there are predictions for thunderstorms later in the day.

90.4 M Rahman to Amla, Outside off on a good length, Amla shoulders his arms to it. 298/1

90.3 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards gully off the back foot. 298/1

90.2 M Rahman to Amla, Again fuller outside off, Amla goes after it and drives it towards the fielder at point. 298/1

90.1 M Rahman to Amla, Starts with a fuller delivery outside off, Amla shuffles across and lets it through to the keeper. 298/1

The players are making their way out in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman to bowl first up to Hashim Amla. A slip and a gully in place. Here we go...

Bangladesh on the other hand will need to turn around things as quickly as possible to stay relevant. The first hour of the game will be crucial with the new ball being still young. A lot will depend on how Mustafizur bowls. Stay tuned as the first ball of the day isn't far away.

Hello and a warm welcome to the second day of the 1st Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. The hosts are in cruise control of the ship, all thanks to a fantastic opening stand between Elgar and Markram. They will look to keep on piling runs to take the visitors completely out of the game.

... Day 2, Session 1 ...

Bangladesh had a torrid day on the field. Mushfiqur Rahim's decision to bowl first on this pitch raised a few eyebrows and the visitors now will be regretting that call. Their bowlers were flavorless and never were penetrating enough. A tough return catch that Amla offered to Sabbir was the only moment they got close to taking a wicket today. A big task ahead of them tomorrow and they will hope to bounce back after a forgetful day. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for all the action.

100 runs in the session and South Africa complete the day's play handsomely on top. Apart from losing the toss, they won everything today. Dean Elgar and debutant Aiden Markram provided a big partnership up front and a miscommunication between the two saw the latter getting run out on 97. Bangladesh would have hoped to do some more damage but Hashim Amla joined forces with Elgar to shut the doors completely on the Asian team.

89.6 M Hasan to Elgar, A touch flatter and around middle, Elgar keeps it out safely on the leg side. That will be stumps on day 1! 298/1

89.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy and full around middle, Elgar presses forward and defends it solidly. 298/1

89.4 M Hasan to D Elgar, Full and on middle, Elgar takes a big stride forward and defends it with his bat and pad together. 298/1

89.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Leans forward and defends a full ball to covers. 298/1

89.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up ball outside off, staying a bit low, Dean goes back and taps it down to the off side. 298/1

89.1 M Hasan to D Elgar, FOUR! Hundred stand comes up! Flighted full ball outside off, Elgar strides forward and drives it crisply through extra cover for a boundary. 298/1

Mehedi Hasan to bowl the last over of the day...

88.6 M Rahman to Amla, Switches to around the wicket and serves a length ball outside off, holding its line, Amla allows it through to the keeper. 294/1

88.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Angling in a length ball around off, Elgar helps it through mid-wicket for a single. 294/1

88.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 293/1

88.3 M Rahman to Amla, A little ahead of a fuller length, outside off, Hashim drives it through covers for a single. 293/1

88.2 M Rahman to Amla, Around off on a length, Amla punches from the back foot to covers. 292/1

88.1 M Rahman to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 292/1

Mustafizur Rahman is brought back into the attack.

87.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it short on off, punched off the back foot towards the cover fielder. 292/1

87.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Around middle and leg, skidding in a touch, Dean blocks it out well. 292/1

87.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one outside off, left alone without much fuss. 292/1

87.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter on the stumps, defended down into the ground. 292/1

87.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Oh that was close! The ball skids a bit off the surface as Elgar looks to defend but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls back on the stumps before Elgar stops it with his left boot. 292/1

87.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker through the air around off, defended off the front foot. 292/1

86.6 S Islam to Amla, On a good length and around off, Amla taps it away towards the off side. 292/1

86.5 S Islam to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Hashim hops back and punches it on the up but straight to the cover fielder. 292/1

86.4 S Islam to Amla, Touch fuller and angling in, Amla comes forward and defends it with his bat and pad together. 292/1

86.3 S Islam to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 292/1

86.2 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller and angling away, Dean Elgar slices the drive behind point for a single. 292/1

86.1 S Islam to Amla, Starts off with a short ball outside off, punched to deep point for a single. 291/1

Second new ball has been taken by Bangladesh! Shafiul Islam to have a go with it first. Two slips in place...

85.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and quicker through the air outside off, Dean comes forward before leaving it alone. 290/1

85.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air around off, Dean prods forward in defense. 290/1

85.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and a bi t wider outside off, Elgar ignores. 290/1

85.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Floats it up around off, Elgar takes a stride forward to keep it out. 290/1

85.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Gets behind the line and defends it down. 290/1

85.1 M Hasan to Amla, Flatter through the air around off, punched off the back foot towards cover for a single. 290/1

84.6 S Islam to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, Elgar stands tall and defends. 289/1

84.5 S Islam to Elgar, On a length and on middle, defended down with a straight bat. 289/1

84.4 S Islam to Elgar, Dean Elgar lets the ball go outside his off stump. 289/1

84.3 S Islam to Amla, A bit of width outside off, Amla cracks the cut square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 289/1

84.2 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller and angling in on the pads, flicked towards fine leg for one. 288/1

84.1 S Islam to Elgar, Good length delivery on middle, punched towards the man at mid on. 287/1

83.6 M Hasan to Amla, FOUR! Easily done! Floats it up around middle and leg, Hashim Amla gets across and paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 287/1

83.5 M Hasan to Amla, Amla works it towards square leg. He wants the single but is sent back by Elgar. 283/1

83.4 M Hasan to Amla, Flatter on off, punched towards extra cover. 283/1

83.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar hits it through point and gets a single. 283/1

83.2 M Hasan to Amla, Tosses up outside off, spinning back in, Amla clips it through square leg for a single. 282/1

83.1 M Hasan to Amla, Tossed up around off, punched off the back foot towards mid on. 281/1

82.6 S Islam to Elgar, Another back foot defense by Elgar to end the over. 281/1

82.5 S Islam to Elgar, Bowls a length ball around off from around the wicket, Elgar defends it close to his front pad. 281/1

82.4 S Islam to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla stands tall and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 281/1

82.3 S Islam to Amla, Played to the point region by the batsman. 280/1

82.2 S Islam to Amla, A firm front foot drive by Amla but he finds the cover fielder. 280/1

82.1 S Islam to Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla sticks back and decides to play it late. Does well to steer it through backward point and Taskin in the deep boots it out near the fence at the last moment. Saves two. 280/1

81.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Full and on middle, knocked down to long on for one. 278/1

81.5 M Hasan to Elgar, A hint of spin away from the left-hander, around off, Elgar pushes inside the line and misses. 278/1

81.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flicks a full ball off his front foot, finds mid-wicket this time. 278/1

81.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Angling away from the batsman, Elgar dabs it towards backward point and looks for a run. Not there. 278/1

81.2 M Hasan to Amla, Spinning down towards leg, Amla gets back and helps it through the gap at mid-wicket for one. 278/1

81.1 M Hasan to Amla, Fullish and on off, Amla uses his wrists to flick but finds the short mid-wicket fielder. 277/1

80.6 S Islam to Elgar, Angling into the batsman from wide of the crease, it's on a length around off and Elgar has to defend it. Does so solidly. 277/1

80.5 S Islam to Elgar, On a length and outside off, no real pace or movement, an easy leave for Dean. 277/1

80.4 S Islam to Elgar, Switches to around the wicket and angles in a length ball on off, Elgar defends it watchfully. 277/1

80.3 S Islam to Elgar, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 277/1

80.2 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Elgar is on the front foot in defense. 277/1

80.1 S Islam to Amla, Full and angling into the batsman, Amla helps it off his pads to backward square leg for a single. 277/1

Second new ball is available now but not taken by Bangladesh. However, there is a bowling change. Shafiul Islam returns. A strange call not to opt for the new cherry immediately, maybe Rahim wants his bowler to settle into some rhythm first. No close-in fielders for Amla as Islam speeds in...

79.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 276/1

79.5 M Hasan to Amla, Fuller in length on middle, calmly worked in the gap on the leg side for one. 276/1

79.4 Hasan to Amla, SIX! Reaches his 36th Test fifty in style! Mehedi tosses it up in the air and lands it around middle, Amla clears his front leg and lofts it nonchalantly over the bowler's head for a biggie. Has looked in sublime touch. 275/1

79.3 M Hasan to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 269/1

79.2 M Hasan to Amla, Walks down the track and wrists it towards short mid-wicket. 269/1

79.1 M Hasan to Amla, Flatter off spinner on off, Amla leans forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards mid-wicket. 269/1

78.6 S Rahman to Elgar, A low full toss on off, Elgar drives but fails to find the gap at covers. 269/1

78.5 S Rahman to Elgar, Full flighted ball on off, Dean strides forward and jams it down. 269/1

78.4 S Rahman to Amla, Gets forward to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for a run. 269/1

78.3 S Rahman to Amla, Loopy and around off, Amla tries to flick but it takes the leading half of the bat and rolls to mid off. 268/1

Mid on drops back.

78.2 S Rahman to Elgar, Lunges and works a full ball through mid-wicket for a single. 268/1

78.1 S Rahman to Elgar, Flatter and shorter on off, punched from the crease to covers. 267/1

77.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Sliding down the leg side, it's eased in front of square leg for a single. 267/1

77.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. No run. 266/1

77.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 266/1

77.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 266/1

77.2 M Hasan to H Amla, Full and on middle, quicker through the air, Amla knocks it down to long on for one. 266/1

77.1 M Hasan to Amla, Gets on the front foot and blocks it safely. 265/1

76.6 S Rahman to H Amla, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 265/1

76.5 S Rahman to Amla, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 264/1

76.4 S Rahman to Amla, DROPPED AND FOUR! Full floated ball on middle, Amla packs a punch, drills it straight back, it's uppish and hits Sabbir on his right hand. He fails to grab it and the ball ricochets down the ground for a boundary. 264/1

76.3 S Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Awful delivery, a full toss on off, Amla latches onto it and smashes it over mid-wicket. A poor attempt in the deep by the fielder facilitated the boundary. 260/1

76.2 S Rahman to D Elgar, A long hop on off, it's pulled past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a single. 256/1

76.1 S Rahman to Elgar, Flatter ball on off, punched from the back foot to mid off. 255/1

75.6 M Hasan to D Elgar, Full in length and outside off, a comfortable drive down the ground to long off for a single. 255/1

75.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Lunges and blocks it safely to the leg side. 254/1

75.4 M Hasan to D Elgar, Loopy and around off, Elgar presses forward and defends it back. 254/1

75.3 M Hasan to Amla, Strides forward and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 254/1

75.2 M Hasan to Amla, Miscommunication but no harm done this time. Tossed up ball on off, Amla plays it with the spin to square leg and Elgar comes running down the track in search of a run. He is sent back quickly and makes it home before the throw comes to the bowler. Nervy moment! 253/1

75.1 M Hasan to Amla, Flighted full ball outside off, 80.1 kph, Amla gets forward and across in defense. 253/1

74.6 S Rahman to Elgar, Too full and outside off, Elgar digs it out square of the wicket on the off side. Straight to point. 253/1

74.5 S Rahman to Amla, Short and outside off, cut through cover-point for one. 253/1

74.4 S Rahman to Amla, Fullish on off, pushed to covers. 252/1

74.3 S Rahman to Amla, Flighted and full on off, Amla drives off the front foot to covers. Sabbir has bowled superbly so far. 252/1

74.2 S Rahman to Amla, Loopy leg spinner landing on middle, Amla sticks back inside the crease in defense. 252/1

74.1 S Rahman to Elgar, Turning down the leg side, Elgar fails to flick and it goes off his pads to short fine leg. They cross and it's given as a leg bye. 252/1

73.6 M Hasan to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 251/1

73.5 M Hasan to Amla, Mistimed shot! Tossed up ball around off, Amla swings his bat firmly across the line, maybe attempting to go over mid-wicket but it turns to grab the inside half of the bat. It runs towards square leg where the fielder makes a fine stop. 251/1

73.4 M Hasan to Amla, A loopy off spinner on off, Amla defends it off his front foot. 251/1

73.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Fuller and flatter on the pads, it's flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 251/1

73.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted and full around middle, Elgar takes a stride forward and pushes it towards mid-wicket. 250/1

73.1 M Hasan to Amla, Shortish and outside off, hit from the back foot through backward point for a single. 250/1

Mehedi Hasan to bowl...

Drinks break. Easy going for Proteas! The Bangla bowlers haven't caused any trouble so far and are bowling without much intent. Another partnership is blossoming for the home team and they are looking set for a big first innings total.

72.6 S Rahman to Elgar, Slower one on middle and leg, Dean Elgar helps it towards mid-wicket for nothing. 249/1

72.5 S Rahman to Amla, Floats it up on off, jammed out past cover for another single. 249/1

72.4 S Rahman to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, clipped towards square leg for an easy single. 248/1

72.3 S Rahman to Elgar, Gets across a touch and works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 247/1

72.2 S Rahman to Elgar, Tossed up on off, defended by coming forward. 247/1

72.1 S Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a leg spinner around off, turning back in, Elgar punches it back to the bowler. 247/1

Sabbir Rahman is brought into the attack now.

71.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Short stuff from Ahmed, but no real pace behind it to trouble Amla. He sits under it. 247/1

71.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Fuller ball in the line of the stumps, driven towards mid on. 247/1

71.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 247/1

71.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, On a length and outside off, Elgar goes after it. Gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper. Taskin Ahmed is given a friendly warning by the umpire as he was seen landing near the danger area. 246/1

71.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Elgar gets out of the fiery line immediately. 246/1

71.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Fuller delivery, angling in on the pads, Amla flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single. Brings up the 50-run stand as well! Another good one for the hosts. 246/1

70.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Beaten! And it has happened after a really long time! Hasan pitches it around off, draws Elgar forward and then turns away to beat the outside edge. 245/1

70.5 M Hasan to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 245/1

70.4 M Hasan to D Elgar, Loopy ball outside off, eased down to long off for a single. 244/1

70.3 M Hasan to Amla, A dipping full toss on middle and leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 243/1

70.2 M Hasan to Amla, Goes back to this flatter ball and works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 242/1

70.1 M Hasan to Amla, Spinning a long way down the leg side, tucked towards square leg. 242/1

69.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, Length ball, sprayed on the pads, Elgar pats it into the leg side. 242/1

69.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 242/1

69.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Gets across to this back of a length ball and knocks it towards mid-wicket. 242/1

69.3 T Ahmed to Amla, Back of a length outside off, tapped towards point for a quick single. 242/1

69.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Good length ball on off, Hashim isn't playing at those. 241/1

69.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Short of a good length delivery, Amla adjusts for the low bounce and defends. 241/1

68.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air, outside off, Dean makes an easy leave. 241/1

68.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 241/1

68.4 M Hasan to Amla, Short and outside off, punched towards sweeper cover for a single. 241/1

68.3 M Hasan to Amla, This one is spinning down leg, Amla moves inside the line to leave it alone. 240/1

68.2 M Hasan to Amla, Goes back and stabs it down. 240/1

68.1 M Hasan to Amla, Turns it with the spin towards square leg. 240/1

67.6 T Ahmed to Amla, NOT OUT! Elgar is safely in. Amla works one down to fine leg and calls through for a single. A throw comes in from the deep and Liton Das takes the bails off. They all appeal and it's taken upstairs. Replays show Elgar grounded his bat in time. 240/1

A run out appeal against Elgar is taken upstairs...

67.5 T Ahmed to Amla, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 239/1

67.4 T Ahmed to Amla, A bit short and angling in, Hashim looks to tuck it away but it goes off the thigh pad down to fine leg. Two leg byes taken. 239/1

67.3 T Ahmed to Amla, FOUR! Easy pickings, that! Fuller in length and angling in, Amla flicks it through mid-wicket. He's timed it so well that he doesn't even bother running after that one. 237/1

67.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to that one. 233/1

67.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Leg bye! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Elgar misses his flick as the ball goes off the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 233/1

66.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Low full toss, Elgar flicks it it towards Tamim at mid-wicket who parries it towards mid on. A single taken. 232/1

66.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar goes back and works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 231/1

66.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it short on middle, punched towards the man at silly mid off. 231/1

66.3 M Hasan to Amla, Darted on leg, whipped through mid-wicket for a single. 231/1

66.2 M Hasan to Amla, In the air... safe! Hasan gives it a decent flight, it dips in, Amla comes dancing down the track. He takes it on the full and flicks it towards Mahmudullah at mid-wicket. Luckily for Amla, it falls short of him. 230/1

66.1 M Hasan to Amla, Floated on the stumps, worked towards mid-wicket. 230/1

65.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Taps it towards cover and crosses over to keep strike. 230/1

65.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Slower bumper on middle, takes eternity to come to Amla. The batsman gives it his all to pull only to get beaten due to the lack of pace. 229/1

65.4 T Ahmed to Amla, Short and bowled well outside off, Amla tries to cut it hard but gets it off the bottom half and it goes on the bounce to the gully fielder who makes a diving stop. 229/1

65.3 T Ahmed to Amla, Angles it in from around off, Amla presents a tight defense. 229/1

65.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Short of a length delivery outside off, Amla drops his wrists to leave it alone. 229/1

65.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Comes steaming in from over the wicket and drops it on a length, angling in. Amla leans forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 229/1

Taskin Ahmed is back into the attack.

64.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter one outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 229/1

64.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower one around middle, DE camps back and knocks it towards mid-wicket. 229/1

64.4 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Down the track and boom! Sees the flight, decides to advance down the track. He does so and gives it a whack over mid-wicket. The ball bounces before crossing the ropes. 229/1

64.3 M Hasan to Elgar, This one skids a bit off the deck, Elgar goes back and pats it towards mid-wicket. 225/1

64.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Drifting in on middle and off, Dean blocks. 225/1

64.1 M Hasan to Amla, Short, flat and served outside off, cracked towards sweeper cover for a single. 225/1

63.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, Dean rises a touch and defends it with a full face of the bat. 224/1

63.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Uppish! Fuller ball and it seemed to have gripped off the surface. Elgar looks to drive but ends up chipping it back to Rahman, who in his followthrough bends low but it falls short of him. The ball hits his left boot and parries further away on the off side. 224/1

63.4 M Rahman to Amla, Touch short on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 224/1

63.3 M Rahman to Amla, Length delivery outside off, Hashim doesn't bother going after it. 223/1

63.2 M Rahman to Amla, Once again tries to repeat the previous shot but this time the fielder from second slip dives to his left to stop that one. 223/1

63.1 M Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Deft is what you call it! Another off cutter from Mustafizur, angling away. What does Amla do? He leans forward just a touch, opens the bat face and gets it past second slip for a boundary. 223/1

62.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Makes a bit of room but pushes it straight to mid off. 219/1

62.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Floats it up outside off, driven towards the extra cover fielder. There is a slight fumble but they don't run. 219/1

62.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Slider, sneaking in but Elgar does well to keep it out. 219/1

62.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter one on the stumps, defended by covering the line. 219/1

62.2 M Hasan to Amla, Tossed up ball around off, Amla gets down and paddles it fine down the leg side. Gets three runs for doing so. 219/1

62.1 M Hasan to Amla, Spinning back in from outside off, Amla misses his attempted flick shot and wears it on the pads. 216/1

61.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Off cutter from the Fizz, Elgar lunges ahead and defends it down. 216/1

61.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Pitched right up there, driven on the up but finds the mid on fielder. 216/1

61.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Wide! Slower ball but way, way outside off, Dean watches it go through to the keeper. 216/1

61.4 M Rahman to Elgar, On a fuller length and outside off, shouldered arms to. 215/1

61.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Ahead of a length, outside off, defended off the front foot. 215/1

61.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Mustafizur sticks to fuller length, it's met with a straight bat. The ball rolls towards mid on. 215/1

61.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller on the stumps, driven towards the fielder at mid on. 215/1

60.6 M Hasan to Amla, Beaten! Quicker through the air, outside off, Amla goes back to cut but it stays really low to beat the outside edge of his bat. 215/1

60.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, driven towards long off for a single. 215/1

60.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Darted on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 214/1

60.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter on the stumps, defended gently. 214/1

60.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Coming in from around off, Elgar blocks. 214/1

60.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 214/1

59.6 M Rahman to Amla, A loud, loud shout for a caught behind, not given! It's the off cutter from Rahman this time, Amla is completely foxed by it. The ball goes off something to the keeper and they put in an appeal. The umpire, however, stays put. Rahim thinks about the review but then decides against it. Replays show it beat the outside edge and then brushed the back pad. No bat involved and the Hawk Eye shows, it is pitching outside leg. 214/1

59.5 M Rahman to Amla, Wider on off, Hashim shoulders his arms to that one. 214/1

59.4 M Rahman to Amla, Angling away on a fuller length, Amla doesn't go after it. 214/1

59.3 M Rahman to Amla, FOUR! This time he beats mid off! Rahman slants it away on a fuller length, it was pretty much in the zone for Amla who offers a straight blade to it. Races away to the fence for a boundary. Top class! 214/1

59.2 M Rahman to Amla, Gets across and once again finds the fielder at mid off. 210/1

59.1 M Rahman to H Amla, Starts off with a fuller ball from over the wicket, Amla plays a punchy drive to mid off. 210/1

Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack.

58.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Floated delivery outside off, Dean leans forward and defends it down. 210/1

58.5 M Hasan to Amla, Quicker one, sliding in, flicked through square leg for a single. 210/1

58.4 M Hasan to Amla, Shimmies down the track and works it towards mid on for nothing. 209/1

58.3 M Hasan to Amla, Gets behind the line is Amla and blocks it out. 209/1

58.2 M Hasan to Amla, Floats it up around off, Amla comes forward to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and rolls towards square leg. 209/1

58.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Slider around leg, worked away towards square leg for one. 209/1

57.6 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller and angling in on middle, flicked through mid-wicket by Elgar to retain strike. 208/1

57.5 S Islam to Amla, Good length ball on middle, wristed towards mid on for a single. 207/1

57.4 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller again, tailing back in a touch, Elgar drags it off the inner half to deep square leg for a single. 206/1

57.3 S Islam to Elgar, Once again keeps it in the corridor outside off, Dean Elgar makes an easy leave. It goes on the bounce to the keeper. 205/1

57.2 S Islam to Elgar, Pretty harmless delivery, fuller ball outside off, left alone. 205/1

57.1 S Islam to Elgar, Good length delivery, close to the off stump, Elgar blocks it down on the ground. 205/1

56.6 M Hasan to Amla, Flighted delivery outside off, defended off the front foot and into the ground. 205/1

56.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and angling in on middle and leg, Elgar stays back and flicks it through square leg for one. 205/1

56.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it a bit more air, lands it full on off, a solid front foot defense by Elgar. 204/1

56.3 M Hasan to Amla, Pitches it around off, it turns in as Amla goes back to clip it past short leg for a single. 204/1

56.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Slider around off, it stays a bit low as well. Dean adjusts well and punches it towards cover for a single. 203/1

56.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up ball outside off, driven towards the man at cover. 202/1

Mehedi Hasan will bowl from the other end.

55.6 S Islam to Amla, Angles in a full ball just outside off, Amla drives it off his front foot to mid off. 202/1

55.5 S Islam to Amla, Lands it on a length and outside off, staying a bit low, Amla moves across the stumps, keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it watchfully to covers. 202/1

55.4 S Islam to Amla, Pitches it full and outside off, Amla keeps his weight on the back leg and defends it to covers. 202/1

55.3 S Islam to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 202/1

55.2 S Islam to Amla, FOUR! Amla is away in style! A wide half-volley outside off, Hashim with his back and across movement does well to squeeze it out through point for a boundary. Lovely hands. 202/1

55.1 S Islam to Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla plays it down from the crease to the off side. 198/1

We're back for the final session of play. The players stroll out to the centre. Bangladesh will be hoping for a few more wickets before stumps today but for that they have to bowl a lot better. On the other hand, the aim for the current batting pair will be to see off this session without any casualty. Shafiul Islam to bowl first up...

...Day 1, third session...

Another session dominated by South Africa, however, Bangladesh will be relieved to have broken the opening partnership. Aiden Markram batted superbly all morning and afternoon but was unfortunate to get dismissed three short of his maiden Test hundred. Dean Elgar, who at this moment will be kicking himself for that miscommunication which cost the debutant his wicket, has notched up his century and is looking settled to get a daddy hundred here. The Asian side has looked clueless with the ball so far and would hope to up their performance post tea. Do join us in a short while for more action.

54.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted and on off, defended off the front foot. Tea on day 1! 198/1

54.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up ball outside off, tapped to point. 198/1

54.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Century number 9 for Dean Elgar in Tests! He uses his feet to come down the track and chips it over mid off for a couple of runs. This is his fourth ton this year. Wonderful innings by him, although the celebration is a quiet one. Still feeling bad for Markram, we all are. 198/1

54.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Gets on the front foot and drives it back. 196/1

Hashim Amla strides out next.

54.2 Hasan to A Markram, OUT! Dear me, Markram is run out on 97! He is dejected on his way back to the pavilion. Elgar too is disappointed and is down on his haunches. Aiden wanted his partner to get to the century and hence was backing up too much. Once Elgar played it towards point and took a head start, Markram came rushing down seeing that. But Dean stuttered after watching the point fielder attacking the ball. He tried sending him back but Markram was too much down the track. Had no hope of returning and meanwhile the ball was parried to the bowler who took the bails off. An unfortunate end to a promising knock by the debutant. Bangladesh finally have a breakthrough out of nowhere. 196/1

54.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Fetches a full ball from outside off and slogs it across the line. Finds Taskin (who's back on field) at mid-wicket. 196/0

53.6 Mahmudullah to D Elgar, Goes on the back foot and slaps it to sweeper cover for one. On 99 now! 196/0

53.5 Mahmudullah to D Elgar, Another forward push by Dean but the cover fielder makes a diving half stop. 195/0

53.4 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Full and flighted outside off, driven to covers. 195/0

53.3 Mahmudullah to Elgar, FOUR! Fancy footwork by Elgar. Dances down to the pitch of the delivery (which is on middle) and launches it over long on for a biggie. Moves to 98! 195/0

53.2 Mahmudullah to Elgar, A low full toss on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 189/0

53.1 Mahmudullah to Markram, Flatter and shorter outside off, Markram cuts it through point for one. 189/0

Mahmudullah is brought back into the attack.

52.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 188/0

52.5 T Ahmed to A Markram, A touch short and on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for one. 188/0

52.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Slips it down the leg side. Markram fails to flick. 187/0

52.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Rocks back to a short ball and smashes it through point for a couple. 187/0

52.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, It's on the pads of the batsman, worked with ease in the gap on the leg side for one. 185/0

52.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Straighter in line, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 184/0

51.6 M Haque to Elgar, Missing leg! Flighted ball landing on middle, turning in, Elgar kneels to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Bangladesh take the DRS. The reviews roll out and it shows that the impact is within line but it's spinning too much and would have missed the leg stump. Bangladesh lose a review. 183/0

DRS time! With nothing happening, Bangladesh have decided to review this decision against Dean Elgar.

51.5 M Haque to Markram, Shortish and outside off, cut through point for a single. 183/0

51.4 M Haque to Elgar, Skidding down the leg side, Elgar eases it to fine leg for three runs. 182/0

51.3 M Haque to Markram, Stays back and punches it to long off for a single. 179/0

51.2 M Haque to Markram, FOUR! Wow. Mominul drags his length short, around middle, Markram uses the depth of the crease, has a lot of time to play his shot and smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 178/0

51.1 M Haque to Elgar, Quicker one on middle, helped behind square leg for an easy single. 174/0

50.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Shortish and outside off, hit back to the bowler from the crease. Taskin takes his cap and immediately goes off the field. Taijul Islam is the substitute. 173/0

Taskin is holding the hamstring of his left leg. Hoping nothing serious.

50.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Fuller length ball angling into the batsman, on middle, Elgar closes the face of the bat and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 173/0

50.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Shortish in length and around off, Elgar tries to run it down to third man but Mehedi Hasan dives from gully to make an outstanding stop. 172/0

50.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Harmless delivery, short and wide outside off, Elgar allows it through to Liton Das. 172/0

50.2 T Ahmed to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram gets forward and drives it through covers for a single. 172/0

50.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Starts this spell with a back of a length ball outside off, Elgar goes back and punches it through cover-point for a single. 171/0

Taskin Ahmed has a task in hand to break this partnership as he returns in the attack.

49.6 M Haque to Elgar, Quietly nudges it through mid on for yet another single in the over. 170/0

49.5 M Haque to A Markram, Short and wide outside off, forced to sweeper cover for a single. 169/0

49.4 M Haque to Elgar, Tossed up ball on off, eased down to long on for a run. 168/0

49.3 M Haque to Elgar, Slower one, spinning in, Elgar works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a couple. 167/0

49.2 M Haque to D Elgar, Leans forward to a full ball and flicks it to mid-wicket again. 165/0

49.1 M Haque to Elgar, Flatter, shorter and spinning back in from outside off, Elgar goes back and punches it to mid-wicket. 165/0

Mominul Haque to have a go with the ball.

48.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Shortish and outside off, Elgar goes deep inside the crease and punches it through mid off for a single. 165/0

48.5 M Hasan to Markram, Sliding down the leg side, worked behind square leg for a single. 164/0

48.4 M Hasan to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 163/0

48.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted one on middle, flicked across the line but straight towards deep wide mid on. A single taken. 163/0

48.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower one, full and on middle, Elgar defends it off his front foot. 162/0

48.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter ball on middle, defended on the leg side. 162/0

47.6 M Rahman to A Markram, EDGY FOUR! Rahman switches to around the wicket and angles in a length ball around off, it straightens a touch after landing and squares up the batsman in defense. It catches the outside edge and speeds past the slip cordon for a boundary at third man. No luck for Bangladesh. 162/0

47.5 M Rahman to Markram, Good length delivery angling away from the batsman, 134 kph, Aiden stays back and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 158/0

47.4 M Rahman to A Markram, Fuller and outside off, driven to covers. 158/0

47.3 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Poor delivery, a full toss wide outside off, Markram throws his bat at it and bottom edges it past the diving keeper and first slip fielder for a boundary. 158/0

47.2 M Rahman to A Markram, Good shot for none. A front foot drive by Aiden, well-timed but straight to mid off. 154/0

47.1 M Rahman to A Markram, Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Markram pushes it off his pads to mid on. 154/0

46.6 M Hasan to Markram, Forces a full ball past the silly mid on fielder for a single. 154/0

46.5 M Hasan to Markram, Floated one on middle, worked towards square leg. 153/0

46.4 M Hasan to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 153/0

46.3 M Hasan to Markram, Slower full ball around leg, tickled towards the backward square leg fielder. 153/0

46.2 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted and on middle, turned to mid-wicket. 153/0

46.1 M Hasan to Markram, Helps it off his pads through the gap on the leg side for a couple of runs. 153/0

45.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 151/0

45.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Outside off on a length, left alone. 151/0

45.4 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! Beautiful! Outstanding shot, that. A juicy half-volley outside off, Elgar picks the length very early, leans into the drive and creams it through the gap between mid off and extra cover. 150 up for South Africa. Last time South Africa managed this kind of a start, Graeme Smith was still playing, way back in 2010 in Dubai. 151/0

45.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Angles in a full ball on off, Dean flicks it on the leg side but once again finds the same mid-wicket fielder. 147/0

45.2 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and outside off, Elgar tries driving through the line but it comes off the inner portion of the bat and rolls to mid-wicket. 147/0

45.1 M Rahman to D Elgar, Too full in length on off, Elgar digs it out towards mid on. 147/0

44.6 M Hasan to Markram, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it solidly. 147/0

44.5 M Hasan to Markram, Floated one on middle, pushed back towards the bowler off the front foot. 147/0

44.4 M Hasan to D Elgar, Flat again, outside off, it's punched down to long off for a run. 147/0

44.3 M Hasan to Elgar, A touch flatter and shorter around leg, Elgar fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal. 146/0

44.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy ball on off, Elgar gets forward in defense. 146/0

44.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted ball on middle, Elgar defends it off his back foot. 146/0

43.6 M Rahman to Markram, Too full in length and way wide outside off, an easy leave. 146/0

43.5 M Rahman to Markram, Bowls it on a driving length outside off, Aiden is not tempted by the prospect of playing a cover drive. 146/0

43.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Drops it on a length and outside off, Dean stays back and steers it through point for a single. 146/0

43.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Hits the yorker mark around off, Elgar keeps his eyes on the ball and digs it out to point. 145/0

43.2 M Rahman to Markram, On a length and around leg, calmly worked through the mid-wicket area for a single. 145/0

43.1 M Rahman to Markram, Angling away from the batsman outside off, it's allowed through to the keeper. 144/0

Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. A slip and gully in place...

Drinks time. There hasn't been much change in Bangladesh's fortune. They continue to work hard but without any success. Both the South African openers have settled in and are looking good for a big one. Ominous signs.

42.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted full ball outside off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 144/0

42.5 M Hasan to A Markram, Slider around off, skidding through, Markram tries defending with a lunge but it takes the outside edge and rolls towards point. A single taken. 144/0

42.4 M Hasan to Markram, Tossed up ball on middle, defended with the spin to mid-wicket. 143/0

42.3 M Hasan to Markram, Fuller and on middle, quicker through the air, pushed down towards mid on. 143/0

42.2 M Hasan to Markram, Floated off spinner on middle, Markram gets forward and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 143/0

42.1 M Hasan to D Elgar, Lovely flight, slows this one in the air and lands it full around off, 83 kph, Elgar drives it towards cover-point for a single. 143/0

41.6 S Islam to Markram, Fullish and angling in around off, it's pushed back with a straight bat. 142/0

41.5 S Islam to Elgar, Full and sliding down the leg side, Dean Elgar flicks it off his pads to deep mid-wicket for a run. 142/0

41.4 S Islam to Markram, Width on offer outside off, some visible extra bounce, Aiden cuts it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 141/0

41.3 S Islam to Elgar, Staying a bit low outside off, Dean pushes it in front of point and his partner calls him through for a quick single. 140/0

41.2 S Islam to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar drives it off his front foot to mid off. 139/0

41.1 S Islam to A Markram, Short and outside off, Aiden Markram camps back and smacks it through covers. It races through and Taskin Ahmed in the deep makes a tumbling stop near the fence. Saves a run for his side. 139/0

40.6 M Hasan to Elgar, SIX! Oh, that's gone all the way. Flighted full ball on middle, Elgar gets down on one knee and slogs it over mid-wicket. Never looked like he is trying to hit it too hard, a bit of top edge there as well but still it sails all the way into the stand at square leg. 136/0

40.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Too full in length and on off, Elgar drives it towards the cover fielder. 130/0

40.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air, a touch short around off, Elgar gets back and taps it down to silly point. 130/0

40.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted and on middle, from around the wicket, Elgar gets forward and defends it to the leg side. 130/0

40.2 M Hasan to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, Markram plays it late and guides it wide of backward point for a run. 130/0

40.1 M Hasan to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 129/0

39.6 S Islam to Elgar, Switches to around the wicket for the southpaw and bowls a length delivery wide outside off, 127.9 kph, Elgar leaves it. Shafiul is bowling at a really gentle pace, his seam position is also not landing upright and as a result, the ball ain't doing anything. 129/0

39.5 S Islam to Markram, Short and wide outside off, it's cracked off the back foot through cover-point for a run. 129/0

39.4 S Islam to Markram, Another leave outside the off stump by the debutant. 128/0

39.3 S Islam to Markram, Length delivery in the channel outside off, left alone. 128/0

39.2 S Islam to Markram, Nearly drags it on! Shafiul bowls it on a length and wide outside off, Markram chases it away from his body, tries to slap it square of the wicket on the off side but gets a bottom edge. It goes on one drop to the keeper who dives to his left to make a one-handed stop. 128/0

39.1 S Islam to Elgar, A touch short in length outside off, Dean punches it from the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 128/0

38.6 M Hasan to A Markram, Extra air on this delivery, full and around off, Markram clips it across the line and another excellent piece of fielding by Mahmudullah coming to his left from mid-wicket. 127/0

38.5 M Hasan to Markram, Gets forward to a full ball and pushes it to silly mid on. 127/0

38.4 M Hasan to Markram, Flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket where Mahmudullah makes a diving stop. 127/0

38.3 M Hasan to A Markram, Quicker one on middle, blocked towards short mid-wicket. 127/0

38.2 M Hasan to Markram, Slower through the air but on the shorter side outside off, Aiden cuts it off his back foot to point. 127/0

38.1 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted off spinner on off, defended off the front foot to short mid-wicket. 127/0

37.6 S Islam to Elgar, A gentle delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, 124.7 kph, not threatening enough, Elgar has another comfortable leave. 127/0

37.5 S Islam to Elgar, Good length ball just outside off, Elgar strokes it from the back foot to covers. 127/0

37.4 S Islam to Elgar, Lands it on a length outside off, holding its line, Elgar allows it through to the keeper. 127/0

37.3 S Islam to Elgar, Fullish and around off, Dean drives it back to the bowler. 127/0

37.2 S Islam to Elgar, Good length ball on off, punched off the back foot to covers. 127/0

37.1 S Islam to Elgar, Bowls a length delivery outside off, probably a hint of reverse swing there, Elgar watches it very closely before making the leave. 127/0

36.6 M Hasan to Markram, Full floated on off, Aiden is forward in defense this time. 127/0

36.5 M Hasan to Markram, Flatter and on middle, Markram defends it off his back foot. 127/0

36.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Sliding into the batsman from around off, Elgar works it in front of square leg for a single. 127/0

36.3 M Hasan to Markram, Fires in a fuller ball on middle, Aiden flicks it firmly through wide mid on for a single. 126/0

36.2 M Hasan to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, defended off the front foot. 125/0

36.1 M Hasan to Markram, Markram has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/0

35.6 S Islam to Elgar, Angles in a length ball on off, Elgar stays back and plays across the line. Finds the mid-wicket fielder. 125/0

35.5 S Islam to Elgar, In the channel outside off, not rising much off the deck, Elgar leaves it alone. 125/0

35.4 S Islam to Elgar, Fullish and outside off from around the wicket, Elgar plays a drive off his front foot but finds mid off. 125/0

35.3 S Islam to Elgar, A touch short on off, punched from the back foot to covers again. 125/0

35.2 S Islam to Elgar, Outside off on a length, Elgar plays a flowing cover drive but finds the fielder. 125/0

35.1 S Islam to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 125/0

Shafiul Islam is back into the attack. A slip and gully in place. Two men back on the leg side.

34.6 M Hasan to Markram, FOUR! Once again brilliant footwork shown by the debutant. He is down the track in a flash and whips it through mid-wicket. There is a fielder in the deep but he is a mere spectator. 125/0

34.5 M Hasan to Markram, As a result of the last shot, the bowler goes short. Markram anticipates it well, uses the depth of the crease and plays the square cut. Finds point. 121/0

34.4 Hasan to Markram, FOUR! Shot! Growing in confidence, Markram. Flighted full ball just around off, spinning in a touch, Aiden lines himself and powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 121/0

34.3 M Hasan to A Markram, Gets forward to a full ball again and defends it to the off side. 117/0

34.2 M Hasan to Markram, Walks down the track and pushes a full ball back towards the bowler. 117/0

34.1 M Hasan to Markram, A loopy off spinner outside off, Aiden defends it off his front foot. 117/0

33.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, A slower one this time by Taskin, Elgar reads it well and blocks. 117/0

33.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Full and angling in around middle, Dean defends it off the front foot to mid on. 117/0

33.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Change of angle from the bowler. Runs in from around the wicket and hurls a good length delivery outside off, Elgar allows it through. 117/0

33.3 T Ahmed to D Elgar, FOUR! A wayward bouncer and it's put away. Down the leg side, Elgar pulls it through backward square leg and beats the fine leg fielder to the fence. 117/0

33.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, The short pitched ball is followed with a fuller one outside off, Elgar lunges and defends it to mid off. 113/0

33.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short in length around middle and off, Elgar fails to time his attempted pull shot. Goes off the bottom half to the leg side. Lack of speed there resulted in an untimed shot. 113/0

32.6 M Hasan to Markram, Slightly slower this time, full and outside off, 86 kph, Aiden is on the front foot as he blocks it to the off side. 113/0

32.5 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted and on middle, 88 kph, pushed down towards mid on. 113/0

32.4 M Hasan to Markram, Stays back and plays it with the spin to short leg. 113/0

32.3 M Hasan to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 113/0

32.2 M Hasan to Markram, Slower through the air, full and turning in a bit, Aiden presses forward in defense. 113/0

32.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy and full outside off, driven wide of mid off for a quick single. 113/0

31.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

31.5 T Ahmed to Markram, Oohhhh...this one stays low again. Alarming signs already, more for Bangladesh who will have to bat last on this pitch. Outside off, Markram does well to keep it out albeit off the bottom edge of the bat. Rolls towards the slip cordon. 112/0

31.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Huge shout for a caught behind! Not given. Bangladesh have the option to take the DRS but they opt against it. Coming back to the delivery - It's on back of a length around middle and leg, staying low, Markram fails to middle his pull shot. It goes behind to the keeper who catches and appeals. The umpire remains unmoved and the replays show that it came of Aiden's thigh pad. Good call. 112/0

31.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Angling into the batsman, too straight in line, Aiden keeps it out towards mid on again. 112/0

31.2 T Ahmed to Markram, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 112/0

31.1 T Ahmed to A Markram, Full length delivery around off, Markram drives it off his front foot to mid on. 112/0

30.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

30.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up ball on off, once again Elgar finds the cover fielder with his front foot drive. 112/0

30.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker and fuller on off, defended with an angled bat to point. 112/0

30.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Strides forward and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 112/0

30.2 M Hasan to Elgar, This one skids back in from around off, Elgar stays back and punches it to the off side. 112/0

30.1 M Hasan to D Elgar, Flighted full ball on off, Elgar pushes it off his front foot to short cover. Not much turn off the pitch 112/0

29.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 112/0

29.5 T Ahmed to Markram, FOUR! Quite strong down the ground, Aiden. Another overpitched ball is met with a straight bat by Markram. Timing is brilliant and it speeds through mid on for a glorious boundary. 112/0

29.4 T Ahmed to Markram, In the zone outside off, Markram is not overawed by the moment, maintains his composure and lets it through to the keeper. 108/0

29.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Fifty on debut for Aiden Markram, ninth South African opener to achieve that on debut. A delightful square drive by him to a full ball. It's fielded in the deep by the third man fielder and Aiden takes a couple of runs in the meantime. Satisfying moment for him, has worked hard in the domestic cricket and is now shining on the international platform. 108/0

29.2 T Ahmed to A Markram, FOUR! Nice shot! An overpitched delivery on off, Markram gets on the front foot and drives it with nice timing past mid off for a boundary. He is enjoying a good debut, so far, one away from a fifty. 106/0

Short mid-wicket in place.

29.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Angling in a length ball on off, Markram solidly defends it back from the crease. 102/0

28.6 M Hasan to A Markram, Another sharp delivery, 91.7 kph, flatter and angling in, Aiden eases it down to mid on for a single. 102/0

28.5 M Hasan to Markram, Quicker one, around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 101/0

28.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and a touch shorter outside off, Elgar punches it wide of backward point and collects a quick single again. 101/0

28.3 M Hasan to Markram, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Markram quietly nudges it wide of backward square leg for a quick single. 100 up for South Africa! 100/0

28.2 M Hasan to Markram, Aiden has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 99/0

28.1 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted full ball around off, turning in, Markram presses forward and defends it off the inner half of the bat to square leg. 99/0

Mehedi Hasan to bowl from the other end. A slip and short leg in place.

27.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, This one is served around leg, staying a touch low, Elgar keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it to the off side. 99/0

27.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, This one is sprayed wide outside off, an easy leave for Elgar. 99/0

27.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, On a length and just outside off, Elgar punches from the back foot towards cover-point. 99/0

27.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Gets closer to the off stump this time, fuller in length, Elgar decides to keep it out from the back foot. Should have been forward there. 99/0

27.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Angling away from the southpaw, on a length and leaving the batsman, Elgar shoulders arms. 99/0

27.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Begins the session with a length ball just around off, Dean goes on the back foot and punches it towards mid on. 99/0

Out come the players back on the field. The sun continues to shine brightly in Potchefstroom and it's shining more on South Africa at the moment. Bangladesh are put under early pressure and will need wickets quickly to gain some confidence. Taskin Ahmed to start proceedings...

...Day 1, second session...

Bangladesh have been made to toil hard under the sun. Their bowlers lacked venom and have looked rather pedestrian. Rahim brought Mehedi Hasan early into the attack but even he hasn't got much of a purchase. The tourists need to come up with a certain plan after the break if they are to restrict the hosts. Join us in a short while for the post-lunch session...

A pretty much satisfactory session for South Africa! They have begun their home season in a classic manner, with 99 on the board without a loss of any wicket. On a dry pitch, sent in to bat, the Protea openers looked a bit tentative at the start but once they settled in, it was all too easy for them. Aiden Markram has made the most of the opportunity so far and would be looking to convert this start. Elgar on the other hand has looked at his usual best and he too would be eyeing a big one under his belt.

26.6 M Rahman to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, Aiden Markram covers the line and defends it down. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 99/0

26.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a short ball on middle and leg, Elgar tucks it besides the pitch and crosses over for a quick single. 99/0

26.4 M Rahman to A Markram, Shortish and it comes slowly off the deck, Aiden is early into the pull as he drags it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a single. 98/0

26.3 M Rahman to Markram, Slips one down the leg side, Aiden looks to help it away but fails to do so. 97/0

26.2 M Rahman to A Markram, FOUR! Uppish but he hits it in the gap! Rahman goes full, offers a bit of width and that's enough for Markram to unleash. He bends his back knee and drives it uppishly over covers for a boundary. Excellent shot! 97/0

26.1 M Rahman to Markram, From around the wicket, Rahman angles it in on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 93/0

25.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar presses forward and unfurls a drive which goes straight to the cover fielder. 93/0

25.5 M Hasan to A Markram, Goes around the wicket this time, keeps it on middle, driven through mid on for a single. 93/0

25.4 M Hasan to Markram, Hasan is happy to toss it up outside off, once again it's defended off the front foot. 92/0

25.3 M Hasan to Markram, Loops it up on off, Aiden lunges forward to keep it out. 92/0

25.2 M Hasan to Markram, On middle and off, blocked into the ground. 92/0

25.1 M Hasan to Markram, Floated delivery outside off, defended gently off the front foot. 92/0

24.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Short and outside off, Dean drops his wrists to let the sail over him to Das behind. 92/0

24.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched through cover-point and comes back for a couple. 92/0

24.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Elgar ducks under it. 90/0

24.3 M Rahman to Markram, Short of a length outside off, dabbed behind point for a single. 90/0

24.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Excellent fielding from Rahim! Slightly overpitched on middle, Elgar drives it down the ground. Seemed like a boundary but Rahim from mid on gives it a chase and dives to pull the ball back in play. Saves a run for his side. 89/0

24.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards the cover fielder. 86/0

23.6 M Hasan to Markram, Chance of a run out! A bit of confusion but no harm done. Flighted delivery on off, Markram drives it towards mid off. Waits for a bit and then sets off. Is nearly halfway down the track before Elgar sends him back. He turns around in time and makes it in, in time. He was running on the pitch and hence umpire Bruce Oxenford gives him a friendly warning. 86/0

23.5 M Hasan to Markram, Fuller on off, jammed out towards mid off. 86/0

23.4 M Hasan to Elgar, That's fifty for Dean Elgar, his 9th in Tests! A good solid knock from him. Loopy ball outside off, eased down to long off for a single. Gets a round of applause from his mates. He has been in outstanding form of late and is making most of it. 86/0

23.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Slider around middle, kept out off the back foot. 85/0

23.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up around off, defended towards the man at silly point. 85/0

23.1 M Hasan to Markram, Around middle and off, punched down to long on for a single. 85/0

22.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Once again Elgar taps it down off the front foot towards the off side. 84/0

22.5 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and on the off stump, Elgar stays put in the crease and defends it towards cover. 84/0

22.4 M Rahman to Markram, On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. 84/0

22.3 M Rahman to Markram, Back of a length delivery, slanting away, dabbed in front of point. 83/0

22.2 M Rahman to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, Markram keeps his bat in front of pads to keep it out. 83/0

22.1 M Rahman to Markram, Length delivery outside off, crunched through covers for a couple. 83/0

Mustafizur Rahman is brought back again.

21.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Round-arm action, darts it on middle and leg, worked towards mid on for nothing. 81/0

21.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler. 81/0

21.4 M Hasan to Markram, Stands tall to this flatter ball and punches it down to long on for a single. 81/0

21.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Slides it down the leg side, Elgar prods ahead and nudges it fine down the leg side. Runs three and is on 49 now. 80/0

21.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted ball on off, Dean makes room and drives it towards short extra cover. 77/0

21.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Comes from around the wicket and tosses it up outside off, Elgar defends it in front of silly point. 77/0

Spin from both ends as Mehedi Hasan is back on. A silly point and a slip given to him...

20.6 Mahmudullah to Markram, Drops it short, it's outside off, Markram goes back and punches it towards sweeper cover for a couple. 77/0

20.5 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Darts it full on middle, wristed behind square on the leg side for one. 75/0

20.4 Mahmudullah to Markram, Tossed up around off, turning in a bit, worked with the angle down to long on for a single. 74/0

20.3 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Drifting in on middle, clipped past the man at mid-wicket for a single. 73/0

20.2 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Loops it up on off, defended nicely by taking a stride forward. 72/0

20.1 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Slider around middle and off, Elgar pushes it away from the body and hence gets an inside edge on the pads. 72/0

Mahmudullah is brought into the attack. He is back into the side after a while. Can he draw first blood?

19.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Veering on the pads again, clipped down to deep square leg for a single. 72/0

19.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Gets forward to a full length delivery and pushes it with a straight bat to mid on. Looks for the single which is certainly not on. 71/0

19.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Pitches it really full outside off, bunted towards the mid off fielder. 71/0

19.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller on off again, Dean Elgar comes forward and defends it down gently. 71/0

19.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, Elgar takes his bottom hand off as he still manages to push it into the cover region. 71/0

19.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Elgar leans forward and drives it towards mid off. 71/0

Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack.

18.6 T Ahmed to Markram, A little bit of movement back into the right-hander from outside off, Markram blocks from the back foot to end the over. 71/0

18.5 T Ahmed to Markram, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 71/0

18.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on off, punched off the back foot to covers. 71/0

18.3 T Ahmed to A Markram, Pitches it full and outside off, Aiden drives it off his front foot to mid off. 71/0

18.2 T Ahmed to Markram, JUST SHORT! First real opportunity this morning for Bangladesh but it has not carried to the point fielder. Back of a length delivery outside off, Markram attempts to punch it off his back foot through covers but slices it off the outer half of the bat to point. Mustafizur Rahman (don't know why he is there) dives forward but it falls inches short of his outstretched hands. Taskin has a wry smile on his face. 71/0

18.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Fuller length ball on middle, it's flicked off the pads on the leg side but straight towards mid-wicket. 71/0

17.6 S Islam to Elgar, Walks across a touch and flicks it towards mid-wicket for nothing. 71/0

17.5 S Islam to Elgar, On a length around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler off the back foot. 71/0

17.4 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length outside off, punched to deep cover for a single. 71/0

17.3 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller delivery on off, driven towards the mid off fielder who misfields and concedes a single. 70/0

17.2 S Islam to Elgar, FOUR! Superbly done! Fuller and veering in on the pads, Elgar gets across and works it wide of mid on to pick up a boundary. 69/0

17.1 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller and angling in, Elgar looks to defend but inside edges it on the pads. Seems to be in some pain. 65/0

16.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on off, punched off the back foot. 65/0

16.5 T Ahmed to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Taskin Ahmed sprays this one on the pads, Markram leans forward, keeps his head still and nails the flick through mid-wicket. The timing was spot on too. This is also the highest opening wicket stand for the hosts this year. 65/0

16.4 T Ahmed to Markram, On a fuller length around off, Aiden comes across a bit and then lifts his bat to leave it alone in the end. 61/0

16.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Length delivery arrowing in on off, stabbed off the back foot towards cover. 61/0

16.2 T Ahmed to Markram, On the sixth stump line, Aiden doesn't have anything to offer. 61/0

16.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Length ball outside off, Markram lifts his bat to make an easy leave. 61/0

15.6 S Islam to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed away towards the gully fielder. 61/0

15.5 S Islam to Elgar, Too straight again from Islam, it's on the pads. Dean flicks it to deep square leg for a brace. 61/0

15.4 S Islam to Elgar, Hits the deck hard, it holds its line as Dean Elgar hangs his bat out in defense. It wasn't far away from taking the outside edge. 59/0

15.3 S Islam to Elgar, A touch too full on off, driven off the front foot towards mid on. 59/0

15.2 S Islam to Elgar, Good stop! Fuller and a bit too straight from Islam. Elgar lunges ahead and flicks it towards mid-wicket where Sabbir Rahman dives full length to his right to stop some runs. 59/0

15.1 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, slapped square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 59/0

Drinks are on the field. It's been a good first hour for South Africa. They have scored above 50 and it has taken them 16 innings to get a partnership going at the top. Debutant Markram was nervy at the start but has done well once he got his eye in. Elgar is looking in fine touch too. Bangladesh started off well but leaked too many runs as the game progressed. Tried spin early as well but to no avail. Need to up their game or else a long day on the field beckons...

14.6 T Ahmed to D Elgar, FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length and outside off, Dean Elgar leans across a bit, opens the bat face and glides it through second slip for a boundary. Second of the over! 58/0

14.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Slants it away on a length around off, patted towards mid off. 54/0

14.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, FOUR! After bowling three good balls, Taskin errs! He bangs in a short ball, on the leg stump. No harm done as Elgar tucks it down towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 54/0

14.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, A bit fuller on middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 50/0

14.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, A pacy length delivery, at 140 kph, Elgar doesn't feel for it. 50/0

14.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Shortish outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 50/0

13.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller ball on the stumps, driven with a straight bat to mid on. 50/0

13.5 S Islam to Markram, Good length outside off, covers the line to leave it alone. 50/0

13.4 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Inside edge and through! Brings up the 50-run partnership for the opening wicket for South Africa after 16 innings! They have been struggling to get going at the top, this should be a good sign for them. Cross-seam delivery on off, Markram goes hard at it. Gets a thick inside edge past the stumps to beat the dive of the keeper. It races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 50/0

13.3 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length on off, a punchy drive towards mid off. 46/0

13.2 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Scorching! A gentle half-volley, served on off, Aiden Markram's eyes lit up as he bashes it through extra cover for a boundary. 46/0

13.1 S Islam to Markram, Lands it on a length, nipping back in a bit, Aiden is solid in defense. 42/0

Shafiul Islam is back in for another spell here.

12.6 T Ahmed to Markram, A bit fuller on middle and leg, nudged wide of the man at mid-wicket to keep strike. 42/0

12.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short, wide and it's put away. Elgar rocks back and crunches it through covers and collects three for doing so. 41/0

12.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, worked towards mid on for a brisk single. 38/0

12.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked down to fine leg for a single. 37/0

12.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length delivery on middle, Elgar comes forward to push it and does so with his bottom hand coming off. Rolls back to the bowler. Taskin is a bit lazy to get a hand to it as it goes through mid on. Two taken. 36/0

12.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a length delivery outside off, Elgar stands tall to defend it down. 34/0

11.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Slows it a bit through the air, worked away past short leg for a single. 34/0

11.5 M Hasan to Markram, Markram stays back to this length ball and punches it down to long on to collect one. 33/0

11.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, Dean gets low to work it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 32/0

11.3 M Hasan to Markram, Gives it a bit more air, Markram takes it on the full and works it down to long on for a single. 31/0

11.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flat and bowled outside off, punched through cover for a single. 30/0

11.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it short and it turns away a bit, Elgar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge besides the pitch. 29/0

10.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, Ahmed goes full, goes straight and it's easily flicked through mid-wicket. A single picked up. 29/0

Taskin comes running in but just when he was about to deliver, he loses his mark. Goes back again near the run-up area...

10.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, it kicks off the deck, Dean Elgar ducks quickly under it. A good take by Liton Das as well. 28/0

10.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Taskin changes the angle, goes around the wicket, hurls it on a back of a length outside off. Pushed with a angled bat towards point. 28/0

10.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a good length delivery outside off, Elgar stays back and shows a straight bat. 28/0

10.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, wristed into the on side. 28/0

10.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Starts off with a fuller length delivery, from over the wicket, it's slanting away but doesn't tempt Elgar to go after it. 28/0

Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack now. Two slips and a gully...

9.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Goes back to his short ball and punches it towards long off for a single. 28/0

9.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air around off, Elgar blocks it out off the front foot. 27/0

9.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, nudged towards mid on. 27/0

9.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air, defended off the back foot gently. 27/0

9.2 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Eased down the ground! Lovely looking shot, that! Hasan tosses it up on middle, it's dipping in as Elgar advances down the track to belt it past mid on for a boundary. No need to run for those. 27/0

9.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Floats it up around middle and off, defended nicely by coming forward. 23/0

8.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller in length and outside off, Aiden shoulders his arms to that one. 23/0

8.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Sprays it on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a comfortable single. 23/0

8.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a bumper but not much pace behind it, Elgar sits under it to let that loop over his head to the keeper. 22/0

8.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length on middle and leg, stabbed off the back foot towards the off side. 22/0

8.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 22/0

8.1 M Rahman to Markram, Short and angling in on the body, fended by hopping in the crease. The ball rolls towards square leg for a single. 22/0

7.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 21/0

7.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Misfield! Tossed up outside off, Elgar makes a bit of room and drives it straight back to the bowler who parries it to mid off. Rahim stationed there slips and that allows them to pick another one. 21/0

7.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and drifting in on middle and leg, Elgar goes back quickly and defends it towards the on side. 19/0

7.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it on a length and it kicks a bit off the surface, Dean counters it off the back foot. 19/0

7.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air, landing it on off, defended by coming forward. 19/0

7.1 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Just a shimmy and it's gone to the fence! Elgar sees the flight, skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the delivery and eases it through mid off. Good timing as well. First one of the day for Elgar! 19/0

6.6 M Rahman to Markram, A solid back foot defense on this good length delivery to end the over. 15/0

6.5 M Rahman to Elgar, That is a good delivery! Bangs in a short ball, angling in on middle and leg. Elgar gets in a tangle as he takes his eyes off the ball. Fends it awkwardly towards square leg for one. 15/0

6.4 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit short and outside off, cut square of the wicket as the point fielder moves to his left to stop it. 14/0

6.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Mustafizur hits the deck hard, gets a good amount of bounce as well. Dean is quick to duck under it. 14/0

6.2 M Rahman to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 14/0

6.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller and this one comes back in just a touch, really close to the off stump. Elgar makes a brave leave. 14/0

5.6 M Hasan to Elgar, On middle and leg, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 14/0

5.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy delivery, lands it full on off, driven towards cover. 13/0

5.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up on off, dealt with a forward defensive push. 13/0

5.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it a nice flight and loops it up around off, it grips off the surface as Elgar with an angled bat plays it towards the point fielder. 13/0

5.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Loops it up around off, Dean presses forward in defense. 13/0

5.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Hasan from around the wicket bowls a flatter ball outside off, left alone by Elgar. 13/0

Rahim makes an early change here. He brings his spinner, Mehedi Hasan into the attack. A slip and a short leg in place.

4.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fullish delivery on off, bunted towards the cover fielder. 13/0

4.5 M Rahman to Markram, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by covering the line. 13/0

4.4 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Elegance personified! He'll remember this shot for a while, says Shaun Pollock on air. Rahman overpitches it by a margin, it's outside off. Markram leans ahead and caresses it off the meat of the bat. It blazes through covers for a boundary. 13/0

4.3 M Rahman to Markram, Length ball, moving away off the pitch, Markram points his bat upwards and lets it be. 9/0

4.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a good length outside off, defended nicely by coming forward. 9/0

4.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Rahman keeps it full on middle and leg, it's clipped towards Rahim at mid-wicket who is a bit sloppy as he allows the ball to burst through his fingers. It then rolls towards mid on which allows the batsmen to take a single. 9/0

3.6 S Islam to Markram, A bit short and angling in, Aiden winds up for a pull shot but misses and wears it on the chest. 8/0

3.5 S Islam to A Markram, FOUR! Flicks it beautifully! Islam goes full but angles it down the leg side, Markram leans across and flicks it neatly. Gets it past Rahman at mid-wicket and picks up the first boundary of the day. 8/0

3.4 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length outside off, it's defended off the back foot. 4/0

3.3 S Islam to Markram, Angles it in from around off, the batsman covers the sticks and offers a straight blade. 4/0

3.2 S Islam to Markram, Good length delivery, holding its line as well, Aiden leaves it for the keeper. 4/0

3.1 S Islam to Markram, Nicely bowled! Good stuff from Islam. He fires in a yorker at the base of off stump, Markram is quick to bring his bat down and dig it out. 4/0

2.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Length delivery on middle, Elgar prods forward to block. 4/0

2.5 M Rahman to Markram, The debutant is off the mark! That should calm his nerves! A bit fuller on off, he lunges forward and pushes it tentatively towards cover for a quick single. 4/0

2.4 M Rahman to Markram, Pitches it on a length on off, AM gets behind and then lifts his bat to let it be. 3/0

2.3 M Rahman to Markram, Lures the debutant with a full ball on off, he resists and makes a leave. 3/0

2.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a fuller length on off, Aiden lunges across and defends it down. 3/0

2.1 M Rahman to Elgar, South Africa are off the mark! Rahman keeps it full and angles it in but is a bit too straight on this occasion. Elgar gets across a bit and clips it wide of mid on. The fielder gives it a chase and stops it just inside the rope. Three runs picked up. 3/0

1.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and tailing back in a touch, Markram looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. Islam starts off with a maiden too. 0/0

1.5 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, the batsman covers the line to keep it out towards cover. 0/0

1.4 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and coming back in a touch, Markram lunges forward in defense. 0/0

1.3 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length, making Aiden play, he offers a straight bat. 0/0

1.2 S Islam to Markram, Length delivery on off, good tight line. Markram makes an easy leave. 0/0

1.1 S Islam to Markram, Comes running in from over the wicket, drops it on a good length on off, the debutant shoulders his arms. 0/0

Shafiul Islam to share the new ball.

0.6 M Rahman to Elgar, A maiden to start off with for Rahman! Fuller in length and pitched outside off, Dean has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Touch fuller in the zone outside off, moves away which allows Elgar to leave it alone. 0/0

0.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Easy leave again! Continues to keep it in the channel outside off. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Hurls it on a length outside off, Elgar leans ahead, watches it till the last moment before shouldering arms to that one. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and shaping away once again, Dean stays back and makes another easy leave. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit of movement for Rahman straightaway! He starts off from over the wicket and keeps it on a fuller length and it moves away off the deck, Elgar leaves it alone. 0/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 1:30 PM IST