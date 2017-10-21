Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 1st Test, Bulawayo

West Indian cricketers during a Test match (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Even session of Test cricket! Zimbabwe would be fairly happy with what they have achieved up to this point. Their seamers were right on the money upfront. Jarvis, their experienced campaigner gave them an early breakthrough. He bowled immaculate lines and length. The debutant, Mire, also looked disciplined and earned a victim early in his Test career. The visiting batsmen need to apply themselves well as there aren't great demons on the pitch. Powell is looking confident and he would look to make use of the start that he has got. He will want to stitch a stand with the in-form Hope. Let's see how they fare. Do join us for an interesting second session in a while.

25.6 G Cremer to Powell, Floats a very full delivery around middle and leg, Powell drives it towards deep mid on and crosses over. That's LUNCH, DAY 1! 65/2

25.5 G Cremer to Powell, Loopy ball around off, Powell lunges forward to block. 64/2

25.4 G Cremer to Powell, This is served on the pads, flicked towards backward square leg. 64/2

25.3 G Cremer to Hope, Floated around off, pushed towards covers for a run. 64/2

25.2 G Cremer to Hope, This ball is defended off the back foot. 63/2

25.1 G Cremer to Hope, Tossed up in line of the stumps, Hope lunges forward to block that. 63/2

24.6 S Raza to Hope, Shai flicks this ball off his pads towards square leg for a run. 63/2

24.5 S Raza to Hope, Raza is extracting good turn here. Loops it up around middle, the ball spins down leg past the bat of Hope who looks to flick. The keeper couldn't collect and concedes two byes. 62/2

24.4 S Raza to Powell, Edged but safe! Loopy ball around off, Powell goes back to defend. Gets a thick edge past slip for a run. He should have been forward to that actually. 60/2

24.3 S Raza to Powell, Floated around off, pushed towards covers. 59/2

24.2 S Raza to Hope, Tossed up around off and turning in, Shai plays it with the turn towards mid on for a run. 59/2

24.1 S Raza to Powell, Flatter around off, Powell punches it through covers for a single. 58/2

23.6 G Cremer to Hope, Floated outside off, driven nicely towards covers. A dive there prevents any run. 57/2

23.5 G Cremer to Powell, This ball is tapped towards covers for a quick run. 57/2

23.4 G Cremer to Powell, Huge appeal but turned down! Cremer tosses this up around off, Powell gets down to sweep but misses. Gets rapped on the front pad which makes the Zimbabwe players go up in appeal. The umpire stays put. Hawk Eye shows that the impact would have been umpire's call even though the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. 56/2

23.3 G Cremer to Powell, Served in line of the stumps, Kieran blocks by getting right behind the line of the ball. 56/2

A leg slip in place.

23.2 G Cremer to Hope, Cremer floats it fuller around off and middle, Shai drives it towards mid off and takes a run. 56/2

23.1 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, driven towards covers. 55/2

22.6 S Raza to Powell, Powell looks to cut this one but gets it off the outer edge towards backward point. 55/2

22.5 S Raza to Powell, Flatter outside off, Powell plays it off the back foot towards covers. That stayed a tad low. 55/2

22.4 S Raza to Hope, Hope flicks this one off his pads and collects a single as the ball rolls away through square leg. 55/2

22.3 S Raza to Hope, This is looped up in line of the stumps, Hope defends it from the crease. 54/2

22.2 S Raza to Hope, Flatter down the leg side, Hope looks to pull it away but misses. 54/2

22.1 S Raza to S Hope, FOUR! Raza is welcomed with a boundary. He tosses it up outside off, Hope strides forward and drives it through covers. The ball races away to the fence. 54/2

Sikandar Raza to roll his arm over.

21.6 G Cremer to Hope, Floated around off, Hope looks to block but gets an outer edge towards third man for a run. 50/2

21.5 G Cremer to Powell, This is bowled on the pads, Powell works it through backward square leg for a run. 49/2

21.4 G Cremer to Powell, Served in line of the stumps, Powell hits it back towards the bowler. 48/2

21.3 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter around off, Shai pushes it towards covers and rotates strike. 48/2

21.2 G Cremer to Powell, Floated around middle, Powell goes back and turns it towards mid on for a run. 47/2

21.1 G Cremer to Powell, Turn and bounce! Cremer begins with a lovely tossed up delivery that starts from around middle and leg. Powell goes back to flick but the spin on the ball means that he ends up missing it. Good take by the keeper. 46/2

Time for spin! Graeme Cremer introduces himself into the attack.

20.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Similar delivery in line of the stumps, Shai stays back and defends it from the crease. 46/2

20.5 K Jarvis to Hope, On a length around off, Hope keeps it out off his back foot. 46/2

20.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Similar delivery outside off, Shai shows no interest in fiddling with that. 46/2

20.3 K Jarvis to Hope, Speared outside off, Hope covers his stumps and shoulders arms to that. 46/2

20.2 K Jarvis to Hope, This ball is played off the back foot and onto the ground. 46/2

The wicket of Brathwaite that Jarvis got was a reward of persistence. In the deliveries leading upto that dismissal, the bowler was bowling it wider of the stumps. As he got closer to the stumps, Kraigg had to play at those. And cleverly, Jarvis slipped one just away from the stumps, which the opener ended poking at and that proved fatal.

20.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowls it on a length around middle and leg, Powell taps it towards square leg and collects a run. 46/2

19.6 S Mire to Powell, Hurled around middle and leg, Kieran gets a run off the inner half of the blade as the ball rolls towards fine leg. 45/2

19.5 S Mire to K Powell, Fuller around off, driven to mid off. 44/2

19.4 S Mire to Powell, Bowled outside off, Powell covers his stumps and shoulders arms to that. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 44/2

19.3 S Mire to Powell, Mire lands it around leg, Kieran drives it towards mid on. 44/2

19.2 S Mire to K Powell, Bowled around middle and leg, turned towards mid on. 44/2

19.1 S Mire to K Powell, Full delivery around off, Powell strides forward to drive it to covers. 44/2

18.6 K Jarvis to Hope, This ball is driven nicely to the fielder at mid off. 44/2

18.5 K Jarvis to S Hope, FOUR! Lucky boundary. Mire bowls it on a shorter length around off and middle, Hope camps back and turns it to the leg side. Gets it off the inner half and the ball races away through square leg. Ervine gives it a chase from mid-wicket but comes second best. 44/2

18.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller around off, Hope gets it off the outer half towards cover-point. 40/2

18.3 K Jarvis to Hope, Hurled around off, Hope stays back to play it to point. 40/2

18.2 K Jarvis to Powell, Length delivery on the pads, Powell tucks it to fine leg for a run. 40/2

18.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Jarvis steams in from over the wicket and spears it full around off. Kieran strides forward and defends. 39/2

Kyle Jarvis is back for another spell.

17.6 S Mire to Hope, Full length ball around off and middle, Hope stays in the crease and bunts it. 39/2

17.5 S Mire to Hope, Hurled outside off, Hope shoulders arms to that. 39/2

17.4 S Mire to Hope, A touch fuller around off, Hope hangs back and defends it with an angled bat. 39/2

17.3 S Mire to Hope, Good shot. Length delivery outside off, Hope punches it on the up through covers for a brace. 39/2

17.2 S Mire to Hope, This ball is outside off, Hope leaves it alone. 37/2

17.1 S Mire to Hope, Mire lands it outside off, Hope strides forward and blocks it off the front foot. 37/2

16.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Short ball outside off, cut straight to the point fielder. 37/2

16.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Similar delivery around off, blocked off the front foot. 37/2

16.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Now Chris runs in from round the wicket and spears it around off. Kieran defends it off his front foot. 37/2

16.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Hurled around off and middle, blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 37/2

16.2 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length around middle, pushed back towards the bowler from the crease. 37/2

16.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu comes over the wicket to Powell and bowls it in line of the stumps. Powell gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 37/2

15.6 S Mire to Hope, Fuller outside off, driven towards covers, where the fielder drives to prevent runs for the side. 37/2

15.5 S Mire to Hope, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it off the back foot. 37/2

15.4 S Mire to Hope, Bowled on the pads, Hope clips it off his pads for a brace. The ball goes through backward square leg. 37/2

Shai Hope replaces his brother Kyle at the crease. He looked very good and was among the runs on the England tour. Will he be able to carry that form here?

15.3 S Mire to Hope, OUT! What a review! Taylor is the man who convinced his skipper to opt for the review. It is a peach of a delivery on a length outside off. Hope hangs his bat at it and the ball goes to the keeper. The players put in a muted appeal but the umpire stays put. The bowler doesn't seem too keen but the players decide to take it upstairs, which is a tad surprising as there didn't seem to be anything to the naked eye. And here's where the technology comes to the rescue of the home side. Snicko shows a spike that brings joy to the Zimbabweans. Solomon Mire gets his first Test wicket as he ends Hope's misery at the crease. The hosts are on a roll here. 35/2

There is a muted appeal for a caught behind from Zimbabwe against Hope. The umpire stays unmoved but the hosts opt to go for the review.

15.2 S Mire to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope stays back and cuts it straight to the fielder at point. 35/1

15.1 S Mire to Hope, A yorker outside off, Hope stays in the crease and digs it out towards gully. 35/1

14.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Full outside off, Powell covers the stumps and lets it go. 35/1

14.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Length ball around off, Kieran stays in the crease and defends. 35/1

14.4 C Mpofu to Powell, FOUR! Shot! A bit of Darren Bravo in it, exclaims my colleague. It is a full ball outside off, Powell gets forward and drives it on the up over cover-point for a boundary. After being at the crease for some time, he seems to be sure about the deliveries he needs to attack. 35/1

14.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Kieran stands tall and plays this from the crease. 31/1

14.2 C Mpofu to K Powell, Speared around off, Powell drives it to the cover fielder. 31/1

14.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu hurls it on a fuller length in line of the stumps, Powell pushes it down the ground. The mid on fielder intercepts that after running to his right. 31/1

13.6 S Mire to Hope, This delivery is pushed towards covers. 31/1

13.5 S Mire to K Hope, Very full ball around off, Hope gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 31/1

13.4 S Mire to Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope camps back and blocks it. 31/1

13.3 S Mire to Hope, Hurled outside off, Hope strides forward to keep it out. 31/1

13.2 S Mire to Hope, Mire bowls it fuller in line of the stumps. Hope covers the line of the ball and defends it off the front foot. 31/1

13.1 S Mire to K Hope, FOUR! What are the slip and the keeper doing? That's a certain opportunity that has gone abegging. Mire runs in and bowls it on a length around off. Kyle Hope pushes at it without much feet movement. He gets a thick outside edge that flies between the two and races away to the fence. On second look, it seems that it was more Chakabva's catch. 31/1

Drinks have been taken. This has been a good hour of Test cricket. The hosts have maintained the pressure on the tourists by picking up a wicket. What's more, the scoring rate shows that there haven't been many opportunities for West Indies to score. The visitors would look to consolidate further without losing a wicket while Zimbabwe would strive for the exact opposite.

12.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Another ball outside off, Powell lets it go unharmed. 27/1

12.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Bowled full outside off, the southpaw covers his stumps and lets it go. 27/1

12.4 C Mpofu to Powell, This ball is closer to the batsman who has to play it. Powell pushes it towards the fielder at backward point. 27/1

12.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Another delivery outside off, Powell points his bat skywards to let that go. 27/1

12.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Hurled outside off, Powell shoulders arms to let that go. 27/1

12.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu runs in from round the wicket to Powell and bowls it around off. Kieran strides forward and blocks. 27/1

Chris Mpofu gets a change of ends. Will that bring change of fortunes for him?

11.6 S Mire to Hope, FOUR! Mire is overdoing this short-ball stuff and pays the price this time. Bowled in line of the stumps, Hope stands tall and pulls it away through square leg for a boundary. 27/1

11.5 S Mire to Hope, Hurled on the pads, Hope flicks it away towards square leg. 23/1

11.4 S Mire to K Powell, Short ball again, pulled away to fine leg for a run. 23/1

11.3 S Mire to Hope, In the air but safe! Fuller ball around off, Hope hits it aerially towards wide mid on. Jarvis runs to his right, dives and keeps the batsmen down to one. Powell was ambling to his end and seeing the effort, he rushes to make it in. 22/1

11.2 S Mire to Hope, Mire bangs it short in line of the stumps, Hope taps it towards short leg and wants a run. Decides against it after his partner denies it. 21/1

11.1 S Mire to Hope, Begins with a fuller length delivery in line of the stumps, Kyle pushes it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 21/1

Solomon Mire is brought in to bowl. Remember, he is on Test debut and an early strike would boost his confidence to no limits.

10.6 K Jarvis to Hope, This ball is tucked off his pads towards fine leg for a run. 21/1

10.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Jarvis straightens his line and bowls it around middle and leg. Hope works it in front of square on the leg side and gets a couple. 20/1

10.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Length ball around off, Hope flicks it to the leg side. 18/1

10.3 K Jarvis to Hope, Hope pushes this towards mid-wicket. 18/1

Jarvis has generally been bowling a fuller length to the right-handed batsmen while he shortens his length to the southpaw. The fielder at gully moves to third slip in lieu of the lengths that he's bowling to the right hander.

10.2 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope covers his stumps and shoulders arms. This ball moved in a bit after pitching. 18/1

10.1 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller outside off, met with a solid forward defense from Hope. 18/1

9.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Powell shoulders arms to this ball outside off. A maiden for Mpofu. 18/1

9.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Hurled closer to the stumps, Powell pushes it towards point. 18/1

9.4 C Mpofu to Powell, This is too wide to make Powell play. 18/1

9.3 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length around off, Kieran stands tall and blocks it from the crease. 18/1

9.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Bowled outside off, Kieran lets it be. 18/1

9.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu continues round the wicket to the left hander and serves it around off, Powell shows the full face of the bat to defend that. 18/1

8.6 K Jarvis to Hope, FOUR! That should set the dangling nerves for Hope straight. He's off the mark with a good looking shot. On a length around off and middle, the batsman times his push down the ground past the diving mid on. Gets a boundary as the ball races away to the fence. 18/1

8.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Jarvis spears it outside off, Hope doesn't bother to put bat to ball there. 14/1

8.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Hope is welcomed with a bouncer. He ducks and lets that go to the keeper. 14/1

Kyle Hope walks in next for West Indies. Remember, he's not had a good start in Test cricket and yet he has the team management's backing. Will he come good today? A wicket in time for the hosts, they have often struggled to take wickets with the new ball.

8.3 K Jarvis to K Brathwaite, OUT! Jarvis' consistent lines have earned him a wicket. Beautiful spell of seam bowling this. He lands it on a length around off, Brathwaite looks to push at it away from the body. The ball nips away a touch to catch the outside edge of the bat and Chakabva behind the wicket gleefully accepts the offering. End of Brathwaite's stay at the crease, which was more about blocking rather than looking to score. Zimbabwe strike early. 14/1

8.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball around leg, Brathwaite looks to flick that but misses. 14/0

8.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, pushed towards covers off the front foot. 14/0

7.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Another ball outside off is left alone by the southpaw. 14/0

7.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Similar delivery outside off, Kieran shoulders arms to let that go. 14/0

7.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Length ball outside off, Powell doesn't fiddle with that. 14/0

7.3 C Mpofu to K Powell, Mpofu runs in from the other end, Powell turns it through wide mid on for a brace. 14/0

7.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it towards mid on and crosses over to the other end. 12/0

7.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Kraigg strides forward and blocks it towards mid on. 11/0

6.6 K Jarvis to Powell, This ball is outside off, left alone by Powell. 11/0

6.5 K Jarvis to Powell, FOUR! First boundary since ages! Glorious drive that. Pristine timing there. Jarvis bowls it a touch fuller around off, Powell times the straight drive perfectly as the ball races away to the fence. 11/0

Interesting from Ian Bishop on-air. He observes that Jarvis is holding the seam upright which is helping him swing the ball a touch more than Mpofu who is often holding it cross seam. County cricket experience helping him? Three slips in place for him.

6.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Kyle lands it outside off, Powell just lets it be. 7/0

6.3 K Jarvis to Powell, Fuller around leg, Powell looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. 7/0

6.2 K Jarvis to Powell, Another back of a length ball just outside off, Powell yet again shoulders arms to that. This passes closer to the off stump. 7/0

6.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Good judgement shown by Powell there. Back of a length delivery around off, it moved in a touch after pitching. The southpaw shouldered arms to that. The ball passed just over the stumps. He left it based on the length mainly. 7/0

5.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Length ball in line of the stumps, Kraigg pushes it towards mid-wicket. 7/0

5.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Another delivery bowled outside off, Brathwaite points his bat skywards to let that go. 7/0

5.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, this ball is played towards point. 7/0

5.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu bowls it on a length on the pads, Powell nudges it towards fine leg for a run. 7/0

5.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Chistopher bowls it outside off, Powell shoulders arms to let it go. 6/0

5.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery outside off, Powell covers the sticks and lets that go to the keeper. 6/0

4.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, This ball is played towards mid-wicket from the crease. 6/0

4.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full length delivery in line of the stumps, Brathwaite strides forward and blocks it off the front foot onto the ground. 6/0

4.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, the right-handed opener points his bat skywards to let that go. 6/0

4.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Similar ball, Brathwaite watches the ball go straight into the keeper's gloves. 6/0

4.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, On a length well outside off, Kraigg doesn't bother playing that and lets it go. 6/0

4.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Jarvis spears it fuller around off, Brathwaite plays it off the front foot towards mid on. 6/0

3.6 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length in line of the stumps, Powell gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it back towards the bowler. 6/0

3.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Lands it outside off, Powell has no intentions of playing that. 6/0

3.4 C Mpofu to Powell, A good shot and a good effort by the bowler. Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Powell drives it back. Mpofu gets low down to his left and makes a half-stop. No runs conceded there. 6/0

3.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Similar delivery outside off, Kieran just lets it be. 6/0

3.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery outside off, Powell moves away from the line and shoulders arms. 6/0

3.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Full ball outside off, Powell doesn't bother fiddling with that. 6/0

2.6 K Jarvis to K Brathwaite, Fuller length ball outside off, Brathwaite strides forward to defend but ends up getting an outside edge that goes on the bounce to gully. 6/0

2.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, A touch fuller around off, Brathwaite gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 6/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off and middle, defended off the back foot by Brathwaite. 6/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, This ball lands outside off, Brathwaite doesn't bother playing that and lets it go. 6/0

2.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Sprayed down the leg side, Kraigg looked to flick but missed. 6/0

2.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, On a length around off, Brathwaite stays in the crease and defends it. 6/0

1.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Powell stays in the crease and blocks it. A happening over this. 6/0

1.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu bowls it outside off, Powell covers his stumps and leaves it alone. 6/0

1.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Not Out! Zimbabweans in their excitement, lose a review early in the game. Mpofu bowls it full around off, Powell brings his front foot forward to let that go. But the ball comes in just a touch to rap his front pad and then goes to the keeper. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Sensing a wicket there, they opt for the review. Hawk Eye shows that the ball missed the stumps by a decent margin. The hosts would have been excited as the ball tailed in a bit. But this review could well have been avoided by them. 6/0

A huge appeal by Zimbabweans early in the game against Powell. The umpire stays unmoved. The hosts seem excited and they opt to go for the review. The impact could be an issue here.

1.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Landed outside off again, Kieran points his bat skywards and lets that go. 6/0

1.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Powell seems to be watchful to start with. He covers his stumps and watches the ball go to the keeper as he lets that go. 6/0

Ian Bishop on air opines that it is important for Zimbabwe to see whether any swing is available upfront by bowling full. If there's none, they'd do well to drag their lengths back.

1.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu begins with a full length delivery around middle and leg. Brathwaite clips it away off his pads and strolls to the other side. 6/0

Chris Mpofu to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Beaten! Served outside off, Powell goes for the drive and gets beaten. Relatively good start for both the sides. 5/0

0.5 K Jarvis to Powell, No shot offered to this delivery outside off. 5/0

0.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowled outside off, Powell points his bat skywards to let it go. 5/0

0.3 K Jarvis to K Powell, FOUR! Powell gets going with a boundary, the first of the game. Bowled full outside off, the batsman drives it off the front foot through covers for a boundary. Surprisingly, even after the rains that the outfield has had, the ball races away to the fence. 5/0

0.2 K Jarvis to Powell, Lands it fuller outside off, Powell shoulders arms to let it go. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Jarvis steams in and lands it in line of the stumps. Brathwaite gets going straightaway after playing it through where short leg would have been. Why wouldn't you have a close-in fielder there in the first over? 1/0

First Published: October 21, 2017, 12:56 PM IST