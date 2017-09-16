Live, England vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, Only T20I

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

17.4 C Jordan to R Powell, 1 run. 157/7

17.3 C Jordan to R Powell, SIX! He's picked the bones out of that one! Slower delivery, Povman reads it and does so early. Waits on the back foot and absolutely murders it over the cow corner for half a dozen. 156/7

17.2 C Jordan to R Powell, Good ball! Almost a yorker, wide outside off, Rovman looks to dig it out. The ball goes through to Buttler. 150/7

A slight drizzle in the air.

17.2 C Jordan to R Powell, Wide! Slower ball but it's miles down the leg side. Powell looks to swing at it but fails to get any wood on it. 150 up for the Windies! 150/7

17.1 C Jordan to A Nurse, A bit ahead of a length outside off, swatted off the inner half to deep square leg for a single. 149/7

17.1 C Jordan to A Nurse, Wide! Short and angling down leg, Nurse moves inside the line and makes an easy leave. 148/7

16.6 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Short delivery, sits up nicely for Nurse, who pulls it hard. Unfortunately, finds the man at deep square leg for a single. 147/7

16.5 Tom Curran to R Powell, Driven through mid on for a single. 146/7

16.4 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Easy knock down the ground for a single. 145/7

16.3 Tom Curran to A Nurse, OUCH! Curran surprises Nurse with a sharp bumper. Nurse goes for the pull but gets an outside edge onto the helmet. This will shake him up. 144/7

16.3 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Wide! Angling down leg, Nurse looks to flick it away but misses. A wide is signalled. 144/7

16.2 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Back of a length delivery outside off, Nurse feels for it but gets beaten. 143/7

16.1 Tom Curran to R Powell, Length delivery, angling in, worked on the leg side for a single. 143/7

Change in bowling too. Tom Curran is back into the attack.

Ashley Nurse walks in next!

15.6 A Rashid to S Narine, OUT! Adil Rashid too picks up a 3-fer! Tossed up on middle, Narine like his skipper, kneels down to sweep. He however doesn't get across but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Rashid appeals and up goes the finger straightaway. The leggie is delighted as he ends up with the figures of 4-0-25-3! 142/7

15.5 A Rashid to R Powell, Full outside off, pushed in the cover region. Morgan there half stops and concedes a single. 142/6

15.4 A Rashid to S Narine, Served around off, spinning away, Narine prods ahead and looks to clip it away but the ball takes outer half and rolls on the off side. Another single is taken. 141/6

15.3 A Rashid to R Powell, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot to long on. One run added to the total. 140/6

15.2 A Rashid to S Narine, Leading edge! Tossed up around leg, spinning away, Narine looks to turn it away but gets a leading edge. The ball lobs towards mid off for a single. 139/6

Sunil Narine strides out to bat next!

15.1 A Rashid to C Brathwaite, OUT! Timber! Around the legs! Tossed up on middle, spinning away. Brathwaite kneels down a long way across to sweep but misses. The ball goes on to hit the middle pole. This is a dismal period for the Men from the Caribbean and now their skipper is also back in the hut. Can they find a way back? 138/6

14.6 C Jordan to C Brathwaite, 10 from the 15th over! The batsman runs it down to third man towards Rashid to keep strike. 138/5

14.5 C Jordan to R Powell, Slower ball, served outside off, worked away through square leg for a single. 137/5

14.4 C Jordan to C Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off, Carlos stands tall and dabs it in front of point for one. 136/5

14.3 C Jordan to R Powell, Fuller and slower in pace, dipping in, clipped in front of square leg for a single. 135/5

14.2 C Jordan to R Powell, FOUR! Edged and away! Short of a length delivery outside off, Powell throws his hands at it. Once again gets an outside edge and it races down towards the third man fence for a boundary. 134/5

14.1 C Jordan to R Powell, Length ball outside off, Powell looks to drive it through the line but gets it off the outer part down to third man for a couple. 130/5

Chris Jordan is called back into the attack.

13.6 A Rashid to C Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/5

13.5 A Rashid to R Powell, Worked away down the leg side for a single. 128/5

Carlos Brathwaite, the skipper is the new man in.

13.4 A Rashid to C Walton, OUT! Now, Rashid strikes! West Indies are losing the plot here. Adil bowls a short delivery around off, spinning away, Walton hangs back and goes for the pull. The ball deserves to be hit but Chadwick doesn't get it off the meat. The ball skies towards deep mid-wicket, where Willey, runs to his right and takes a good sliding catch with his fingers pointing skywards. The visitors have lost half their side now. England have picked up 5 wickets for 50 runs, great stuff from the home side! 127/5

13.3 A Rashid to R Powell, Wrong one around middle and off, punched off the back foot to long on for a single. 127/4

13.2 A Rashid to R Powell, The batsman has played it to the point region. 126/4

13.1 A Rashid to C Walton, In the air... but safe! Short delivery from Walton, who tries to pull it away but gets it off the toe end. It fall safely in the deep mid-wicket region. A single is taken. 126/4

12.6 L Plunkett to C Walton, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. Plunkett finishes with figures of - 4-0-27-3! 125/4

12.5 L Plunkett to R Powell, Angling into the batsman, eased down to long on for a single. 124/4

12.4 L Plunkett to R Powell, A touch ahead of a length around off, tapped back to the bowler. 123/4

12.3 L Plunkett to R Powell, Fullish around off, pushed back to the bowler. 123/4

Rovman Powell is the new batsman in!

12.2 L Plunkett to K Pollard, OUT! 3-fer for Plunkett! Short delivery does the trick for him. He has been using this ball to choke the Windies for runs and now he gets the prized wicket of Pollard. Banged in short, angling into the batsman. It gets big on Kieron, who goes through with his pull shot. Catches the top edge and the ball flies towards fine leg. Curran the man there, positions himself perfectly and stays calm to complete the catch with a reverse cup. England are chipping away at the wickets and that will keep the visitors in check. 123/4

12.1 L Plunkett to C Walton, Slower delivery from Plunkett, worked behind square on the leg side for a single. 123/3

11.6 A Rashid to K Pollard, Tossed up outside off, Pollard pushes it on the off side. 122/3

11.5 A Rashid to K Pollard, Flatter delivery around off, Pollard chops it besides the track and it goes on the bounce to the keeper. 122/3

11.4 A Rashid to C Walton, A touch shortish around off, spinning in, Walton checks his shot and the ball runs down to long on. Another single is taken. 122/3

11.3 A Rashid to K Pollard, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 121/3

11.2 A Rashid to K Pollard, FOUR! A gentle tickle! Sliding down leg, Pollard gets across and just clips it round the corner. The ball runs away to the fine leg fence for another boundary. 120/3

11.1 A Rashid to K Pollard, Wrong 'un from Rashid. Pollard fails to read it and is rapped on the pads as he looks to defend off the front foot. 116/3

Adil Rashid is back on!

10.6 L Plunkett to K Pollard, Short and angling into Pollard. The West Indian looks to turn it on the leg side but is early to close his bat face. Gets a leading edge on the off side and a single is taken. 116/3

What happened there? Plunkett comes steaming in and all of a sudden Pollard pulls out at the last moment. Not sure what distracted him. He apologies as the poor bowler will have to run again to deliver.

Kieron Pollard is the new man in.

10.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, OUT! Samuels holes out! Clever stuff from Plunkett. He follows Samuels with a length delivery, who is backing away. Marlon gets cramped for room and just swings his bat across. Gets it off the splice and the ball lobs to Root at mid-wicket. Double strike from Plunkett and he has got the hosts back into the game. 115/3

10.4 L Plunkett to C Walton, Back of a length delivery outside off, run down to third man for a single. 115/2

10.3 L Plunkett to C Walton, SIX! Walton joins the party straightaway! Plunkett pitches it on a length around off, Walton clears his front leg and absolutely murders it, hitting it miles into the stands behind long on. 114/2

10.2 L Plunkett to C Walton, Plunkett welcomes Walton with a short ball, angling into him. Chadwick is ready and pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace. 108/2

Chadwick Walton is the next man in! A slip in place for him.

10.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, OUT! Lewis departs! Plunkett is the man who strikes for the hosts! He bowls it full around middle and off, Lewis makes room trying to smash it over mid off. Gets the power behind it but fails to get the elevation. It goes straight to Root in the circle and he doesn't drop it. The home side is delighted and why won't they be! It's a big, big wicket! The dangerous West Indian has to make the long walk back. Will this bring the run-rate in control? 106/2

9.6 Joe Root to E Lewis, Lewis goes back and punches it down the ground to long off for a single. 106/1

9.6 Joe Root to E Lewis, Wide! Darts it down the leg side, Lewis fails to flick it away. Second wide of the over. 105/1

9.5 Joe Root to M Samuels, Slower through the air on middle and off, spinning in, worked with soft hands on the leg side for a single. 104/1

9.4 Joe Root to E Lewis, 2nd T20I FIFTY FOR EVIN LEWIS! Sliding into the batsman, Lewis clips it in front of square on the leg side and runs across for a single. Gets to his half century in just 26 balls. What a knock it has been from him, thoroughly entertaining! 103/1

9.3 Joe Root to M Samuels, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 102/1

9.2 Joe Root to E Lewis, Another straighter one on middle and leg, eased down to long on for a single. 101/1

9.2 Joe Root to E Lewis, Wide! Once again Root darts it into the batsman, who shuffles and goes for a pull but misses. A wide is signalled. 100/1

9.1 Joe Root to E Lewis, Sliding into the pads, Lewis looks to work it away but misses and the ball brushes the pads. 99/1

Joe Root is back on.

8.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Fullish on the pads, clipped nicely towards deep square leg for a single. 99/1

8.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Angling in from a length around middle, tucked away towards mid-wicket for one. 98/1

8.4 L Plunkett to M Samuels, FOUR! Slapped away! Length delivery outside off, some width on offer as well. Samules makes room and thwacks it away through point to find the fence. 97/1

8.3 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Angles in a length delivery on middle, Samuels looks to pull but the ball bounces off the deck and he gets an inside edge on the pads. 93/1

8.2 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Back of a length outside off, tapped off the back foot towards point. 93/1

8.1 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Bangs in a short delivery, angling in, Marlon is quick to duck under it. 93/1

7.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, SIX! Lewis won't hold back! Tossed up around off, Lewis lofts it and does so cleanly to clear the long off fence for a maximum to end the over. 93/1

7.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 87/1

7.4 A Rashid to E Lewis, An appeal for LBW! Tossed up around leg, Evin gets down to sweep it away but gets it off the pads. Adil Rashid continues to appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It was clearly pitching outside leg. A leg bye taken. 86/1

7.3 A Rashid to E Lewis, FOUR! Up and over! Sees the loop, sees the flight and Lewis is ready to cash in. Takes his front foot out of the away and goes bang over extra cover for a one bounce boundary. 85/1

7.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Loopy delivery outside off, Marlon looks to drive it but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls away towards cover for a single. 81/1

7.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, Floats it up around off, Samuels drives it back to the leggie. 80/1

Adil Rashid comes into the attack now. Bumble on air says not great weather for leg spinners!

6.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Length ball on the pads, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single to keep strike. 80/1

6.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Wide! Strays this one down the leg side, Marlon looks to work it away but seems to have missed it. Buttler collects it to his left and appeals but it's signaled as a wide. 79/1

6.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Shorter in length outside off, Samuels shoulders his arms to that one. 78/1

6.4 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Fuller ball on middle and leg, whipped through mid-wicket for a single. 78/1

Marlon Samuels is the new man in.

6.3 L Plunkett to C Gayle, OUT! Run Out! England get the breakthrough! But to be honest, it was really a lazy effort from Gayle. Back of a length around off, Gayle with an angled bat dabs it towards Roy at backward point. He sets off rather slowly and is guilty of ball-watching. The English opener is quick to throw the ball at the bowler's end and Liam takes the bails off. They refer it upstairs and replays show Gayle is just short of his crease. The hosts needed to put an end to this partnership and they have done just that. 77/1

A run out appeal against Gayle is taken upstairs. Seems like the big man is struggling. He didn't even drag his bat in nor did he dive...

6.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Short of a length outside off, slapped towards sweeper cover for a single. 77/0

6.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, FOUR! Runs continue to come! Plunkett from over the wicket, hurls it down the leg side. It's all too easy for Lewis who just clips it fine off his pads and the ball races away towards the fence. 76/0

Liam Plunkett is brought into the attack now. Can he provide the breakthrough?

5.6 Tom Curran to C Gayle, A rare dot to end the over and the Powerplay! This time Curran surprises Gayle with a bouncer. Chris ducks under it and lets it through to the keeper. 72/0 at the end of Powerplay. England have been absolutely hammered all over the place in this phase. 72/0

5.5 Tom Curran to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery, angling across. Lewis stands tall and pulls it flat over mid-wicket. Bairstow in the deep, runs to his left, gets to the ball and pushes the ball back in. A single is taken! 72/0

5.4 Tom Curran to E Lewis, Good delivery, this! Curran surprises Lewis with a well-directed bouncer. Evin gets in an awkward positions and mistimes his pull towards short fine leg. 71/0

5.3 Tom Curran to E Lewis, SIX! It's raining sixes at Chester-le-Street! Again it's full around leg, Evin Lewis gets across and whips it over mid-wicket. Bairstow in the deep tries to get under it but the ball sails over him for a maximum. 71/0

5.2 Tom Curran to E Lewis, FOUR! Easy-peasy for Lewis! Fuller on the pads, Lewis shuffles a touch and flicks it cleanly over backward square leg. Finds the gap and the fence as well. A boundary is signalled! 65/0

5.1 Tom Curran to E Lewis, SIX! Carnage in the middle! A touch ahead of a length around off, Lewis clears his front leg and tonks it straight down the ground. Doesn't connect it off the middle but still manages to get the distance. Lewis into the act now! 61/0

4.6 C Jordan to C Gayle, SIX! Boom! No stopping, Gayle! Gets a length ball, makes some room and bashes it high and handsomely over extra cover for a biggie. 55/0

4.5 C Jordan to C Gayle, On the pads, Gayle looks to flick it away but fails to get any bat on it. 49/0

4.4 C Jordan to C Gayle, FOUR! Beautifully bowled! Length delivery on off, Gayle lofts it over mid off and a boundary results. 49/0

4.3 C Jordan to E Lewis, Shorter in length on middle, swatted away in front of square on the leg side for a single. 45/0

4.2 C Jordan to E Lewis, FOUR! Easily done! Full toss, wide outside off and slower in pace. Lewis throws his hand at it and gets it over extra cover for a boundary. 44/0

4.1 C Jordan to C Gayle, Fuller in length on middle and leg, it's drilled down to long on for just a single. 40/0

Another change in bowling as Chris Jordan comes on to bowl!

3.6 Tom Curran to E Lewis, FOUR! Lewis gets into the groove now! Tom bowls it short on middle, Lewis pulls it firmly through mid-wicket. Hales in the deep dives to stop it but fails to do so cleanly. 15 runs from Curran's first over! 39/0

3.5 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Fuller ball on the pads, worked away towards square leg for a single. 35/0

3.4 Tom Curran to C Gayle, FOUR! Good shot! Short of a length delivery, it keeps rising off the deck. Gayle stays leg side and initially decides to pull but then resists and slaps it over the point region. The outfield isn't that quick but still will get a boundary. He's looking in some mood tonight! 34/0

3.3 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Slower one on middle and off, Gayle goes back and defends it towards point. 30/0

Third man comes up!

3.2 Tom Curran to C Gayle, SIX! Curran gets the treatment! Pitches it on a length on middle, Chris Gayle backs away a bit and belts it straight back down the ground for a huge biggie. 30/0

3.1 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Length delivery, slanting away a touch, pushed into the off side. 24/0

Tom Curran replaces Root, who had a decent first over. He has a slip in place. Bowling to Gayle will surely be a stern test for the youngster!

2.6 D Willey to C Gayle, Full toss on the pads, whipped towards long on for a single. 13 off the over! 24/0

2.5 D Willey to C Gayle, Very full on the stumps, driven straight to mid off. 23/0

2.4 D Willey to C Gayle, SIX! Downtown! Willey don't even look back, that's gone the distance! Fuller in length, right in the slot and Gayle smashes it down the ground for back-to-back maximums. 23/0

2.3 D Willey to C Gayle, SIX! 100th T20I biggie for Christopher Henry Gayle! And he's nailed this one to achieve this milestone! It's a touch short, angling in, Gayle swivels a bit and pulls it off the meat of the bat to send it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. 17/0

2.2 D Willey to C Gayle, Back of a length, coming back in on middle, Chris punches it towards the leg side. 11/0

2.1 D Willey to C Gayle, On a length and around off, Gayle comes forward to defend. 11/0

1.6 Joe Root to E Lewis, Around off, it's defended gently off the front foot. 11/0

1.5 Joe Root to E Lewis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

1.4 Joe Root to E Lewis, FOUR! That's a good shot! Root slows it through the air around off, Evin smashes it over extra cover for a boundary. 11/0

1.3 Joe Root to E Lewis, Looks to defend it off the back foot but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. 7/0

1.2 Joe Root to E Lewis, Fuller and quicker through the air around off, jammed out towards the off side. 7/0

1.1 Joe Root to E Lewis, Starts off with a quicker one around middle, punched off the back foot towards cover. 7/0

That's strange! Joe Root to bowl from the other end. My colleague reminds me that he removed Gayle in the T20I World Cup finals so maybe, it must be the reason.

0.6 D Willey to C Gayle, Outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 7/0

0.5 D Willey to E Lewis, Angling in from around middle, tucked in front of square on the leg side for a single. 7/0

0.4 D Willey to E Lewis, Fuller and around off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 6/0

0.4 D Willey to E Lewis, Wide! Fuller and way down the leg side, Lewis leaves it alone. Buttler dives full length to his right to stop that one. 6/0

0.3 D Willey to C Gayle, Fuller and spearing in on the pads, Gayle flicks it through mid-wicket to get towards the other end. 5/0

0.2 D Willey to C Gayle, On a good length around middle and off, defended by prodding forward a touch. 4/0

Two slips in place now...

0.1 D Willey to C Gayle, FOUR! Edgyyyy! Willey from over the wicket, drops it on a length around middle and it shapes away a touch to square Gayle up. An outside edge is induced which evades the first slip and races away towards the third man fence for a boundary. The visitors are away! 4/0

First Published: September 16, 2017, 10:41 PM IST