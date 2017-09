16:40(IST)

12 runs from the Stoinis over. Hardik looks in fine flow here as Dhoni is now looking to just rotate the strike and give as many balls as he can to the young partner. India's score reads 198/5 after 40 overs. Hardik now has the highest score in his ODI career and looks set to reach the three-figure mark if he stays for a few more overs.