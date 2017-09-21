Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Kolkata: Bhuvi Departs, Spotlight on Pandya

17:14(IST)

CONFUSION: It's bowled full and that was quite high from Kane Richardson, Pandya was caught in the deep by Steve Smith. It's all confusion in the middle as it starts raining and the covers have come on, the replays clearly show that the delivery was above the waist and it has rightly been called a no ball.

Umpires having a long discussion with Steve Smith and the Australian team about whether it could be a run out because Pandya had walked off the ground.

We need some clarity on this, because even the TV commentators are not sure