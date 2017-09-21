Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Kolkata: Bhuvi Departs, Spotlight on Pandya

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 21, 2017, 5:31 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 21 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:31(IST)

WICKET: Bhuvneshwar Kumar survives a dropped catch but departs on the very next delivery. A handy knock of 20 in trying circumstances

17:30(IST)

Action begins and thankfully we haven't lost any overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking to up the ante

17:14(IST)

CONFUSION: It's bowled full and that was quite high from Kane Richardson, Pandya was caught in the deep by Steve Smith. It's all confusion in the middle as it starts raining and the covers have come on, the replays clearly show that the delivery was above the waist and it has rightly been called a no ball.

Umpires having a long discussion with Steve Smith and the Australian team about whether it could be a run out because Pandya had walked off the ground.

We need some clarity on this, because even the TV commentators are not sure

17:07(IST)

OUCH! Bhuvneshwar hits a full-blooded shot straight down the wicket and it hits Hardik Pandya on the face. He is down on the ground. The Indian team physio  is on the ground and he checks Pandya. Things seem fine now

17:05(IST)

BOUNDARY: Coulter-Nile bowls that shots and Bhuvneshwar gets an edge and it runs down to the boundary behind the wicket

17:01(IST)

Marcus Stoinis is also getting good purchase from the wicket, that ball climbs on Pandya and it hits the shoulder of the bat but goes in the gap. Lucky escape for Pandya

16:55(IST)

Another economical over, 44 gone and India 220/6. Pandya and Bhuvneshwar hanging on here and the target right now for India will be 250. It is not an easy wicket and we had said earlier that 275 could be a winning score bit that doesn't look to be a realistic possibility right now

16:49(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

The last time Dhoni was dismissed for a single digit score in an ODI? The Final of the Champions Trophy, 2017 (4 off 16 vs PAK)

16:48(IST)

Bowled short outside the off stump again and Pandya opens the face and runs it down to the third man fence and gets a double

16:47(IST)

Overs 38-42 today for India: 15/2

16:47(IST)

Sensible batting from India, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar rotating the strike well. Bhuvneshwar needs to ensure that Pandya is on strike for the majority of deliveries

16:46(IST)

BOUNDARY: Cummins bowls that short outside the off stump and Pandya cuts it hard through the covers. India needs more of these shots in the overs to come

16:45(IST)

Australia bowling some quality overs here, ensuring India don't get too many. Pandya I think is playing the waiting game. Eight more overs to go and he needs to be there till the end

16:39(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

This is the 6th time Virat Kohli has been dismissed in the 90s in ODIs.

Interestingly, he’s been dismissed in the 90s twice against three opponents: Australia, Bangladesh & West Indies.

16:39(IST)

Pat Cummins returns and bowls two wonderful short deliveries. He has been outstanding with his accuracy. Hasn't picked up the wickets like Coulter-Nile, but his economy rate is as good as it gets, lees than three runs per over given away and he is bowling his eighth over of the day.

16:37(IST)

Some sunshine on Eden Gardens finally, but the clouds are hovering over the Indian innings here. Pandya is the only hope left now and they need to maximise these final 10 overs

16:33(IST)

WICKET: Kane Richardson picks up his first wicket, Dhoni pushes that casually in the air on the off side and Steve Smith takes a sharp low catch. The former India captain is out for 5, India losing their way now and are 204/6 in 39.1 overs

16:31(IST)

Pat Cummins is back in the attack and he bowls that short, Dhoni pushes that away for a single

16:27(IST)

BOUNDARY: And that's a lucky boundary first up for Hardik Pandya, Coulter-Nile manages to get another inside edge but the ball runs down to the fine leg boundary

16:25(IST)

WICKET: Change of pace and Coulter-Nile has taken the big wicket. The Aussie paceman rolls his fingers over that one and Kohli gets an inside edge and drags the ball on to the stumps. Kohli departs for 92, India 197/5 in 37.5 overs. Coulter-Nile picks up his third wicket

16:23(IST)

Coulter-Nile bowls that on the pads and Kohli is on to it in a flash, gets that away for a double 

16:16(IST)

FOUR! Dhoni off the mark with a boudnary, short ball on the body, but he gets in perfect position, just guiding it for a four. Eden Garden erupts in joy. Big final 15 overs coming now for India.

16:13(IST)

WICKET! Jadhav departs now, Coulter-Nile gets the wicket. Jadhav trying to cut it but hits it straight to Maxwell at point, who takes a good catch considering it was hit hard. But the crowd seems to be cheering, as they see Dhoni coming out to bat. Jadhav goes for 24. India 186/4.

16:08(IST)

SIX! Jadhav cuts it away for a maximum, goes over third man, hitting the boundary board on the full. Stoinis giving little bit of room and paying the price there.

16:07(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Crunched over covers from Jadhav, inside out giving himself some room and absolutely hammering it., The fielder had no chance there, and he follows it up with a paddle sweep straight to the boundary, excellent over from India who have started pressing on the gas now, India 176/3 after 34 overs.

16:04(IST)

DEAD BALL! Kohli can't don anything but smile, as he late cuts one perfectly to the boundary, but Agar's towel had fallen off and the umpire signalled a dead ball straight away. Good decision from the umpire!

16:02(IST)

Marcus Stoinis comes back into the attack, the all-rounder has been impressive for Australia so far. But some excellent running there from Virat, he knows Wade is struggling with the heat so steals a single as ball goes to him  Australians are not too impressed by the tactic though, he dispatches the next ball to the boundary. 7 runs from the over, India 165/3

15:53(IST)

Again, a 6-run over from Richardson as Aussie support staff run onto the field with drinks and ice packs. Players making maximum use of whatever break they get in these muggy conditions. Kohli also saving his energy in running between the wickets.  31 overs gone and India are 154/3, meaning a grand stand finish could well be in sight for the home team.

15:47(IST)

Kohli and Jadhav doing the smart thing here, turning the strike over when they aren't getting the boundaries, a run on every ball of that over and also a double. 7 runs coming off that over form Agar and India move on to 148/3. Progressing at a steady pace here.

15:44(IST)

Good over that by Cummins, maintaining the pressure from his end, conceding just three runs off it. The heat is clearly showing on the Australians who can be seen struggling in the field.

15:41(IST)

BOUNDARY: That's a wonderful shot from the Indian captain, great use of wrists from Kohli who plays that through the mid-wicket region. The timing on the shot was enough to take it to the boundary.

Hardik Pandya (AP Image)

Latest Updates:It has been a struggle for India after a middle-order collapse. Hardik Pandya is out in the middle and is India's biggest hope for a total in excess of 250 runs

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second One-Dayer, here on Thursday. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses. Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who have have also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers. While Kerala's KK Jiyas helped them before the Chennai ODI, two local club bowlers -- Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha -- provided some practice to the Aussie batsmen, here. Chasing a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain- interrupted first ODI, Aussies were 35 for four before Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting raised hopes of an unlikely win. But Chahal and Yadav went about their task meticulously to seal a 26-run win by the D/L method.
The live broadcast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI at Kolkata will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch.
