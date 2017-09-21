Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Kolkata: Chahal Foxes Maxwell, Game On

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 21, 2017, 7:56 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 21 September, 2017

20:00(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

Most  dismissals effected as wicketkeeper in international cricket: -

  1. Boucher – 999
  2. Gilchrist – 905
  3. Dhoni/Sangakkara – 748
19:57(IST)

Marcus Stoinis is beaten all ends up by Chahal on the very first delivery, India are well and truly back in this contest courtesy their leg spinner Yuzi Chahal

19:56(IST)

WICKET: And as we were mentioning it, Chahal manages to fox Maxwell, and he is stumped by the lightening quick Dhoni. Australia 106/2 after 22.5 overs, Maxwell out for 14

19:54(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling really well to Glenn Maxwell and this is going to be a good battle. 

19:50(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah is on for his second spell and he needs to make amends for a rather expensive first one. Needs to keep Glenn Maxwell quiet

19:48(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

It took just 19.3 overs for AUS to register their first six of the innings. By contrast, India took 34.2 overs.

19:48(IST)

After 21 overs Australia are 105/3. It's a gripping contest, not the easiest of pitch to bat on and India scoring one of those in between totals which looks easy to chase down but still takes quite a doing. The spinners are bowling well, but Australia has attacking batsmen on the wicket

19:43(IST)

BACK TO BACK SIXES: Glenn Maxwell announces his arrival with two massive sixes off Kuldeep Yadav, just the ease with which Maxi does it. Kuldeep was targetted in the last match as well.

He makes a good comeback, hits Maxwell on the pads as he attampts another sweep shot

19:39(IST)

This is great bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal, he is getting the ball to spin and the Australian captain Steven Smith has absolutely no idea of what is happening in the middle right now

19:37(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

This is the seventh time Head has been dismissed in the 30s in ODIs.

Yuzvendra has taken at least one wicket in 8 of his 9 ODIs in his career.

19:34(IST)

WICKET: Luck favours India now, Chahal bowls a full toss and Head hits it straight down the throat of the mid-wicket fielder, Manish Pandey, to depart for 39. Australia 85/3 after 17 overs

19:30(IST)

The partnership is building on and once again that drop catch of Head will be haunting Rohit Sharma and the Indian team

19:27(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack and he bowls the wrong one, hits Head on the pad and it's turned down again

19:23(IST)

CLOSE: Chahal bowls a good delivery, hits Head in front of the stumps but the umpire turns down the LBW appeal. Kohli and Dhoni ask the bowler if he thinks it's worth a review, but they decide otherwise

19:17(IST)

BOUNDARY: Pandya strays on the leg stump and Travis Head is on to it in a flash and gets that away to the mid-wicket boundary for a another four. Rohit Sharma's drop, when Head was on 15, is turning out to be a costly one

19:14(IST)

Finally a bowler, other than Bhuvi, has managed to bowl an over where the Aussies haven't managed to get more than 6 overs. Chahal completes a steady first over

19:12(IST)

STAT ATTACK:

Australia’s surge: -

First 5 overs: 10/2 (RR: 2.00), 1 boundary

Since then till the end of the 12th over: 51/0 (RR: 7.29), 8 boundaries

19:11(IST)

And just as I said, Kohli goes to his leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack and this will be a good battle to watch, Australian batsmen against Indian spinners

19:09(IST)

BOUNDARY: Luck favouring Australia there, Pandya bowls a great delivery and Smith misses it. The ball hits the Australian skipper on the thigh and runs down to the third man boundary for a four. The Aussies up to 61/2 after 12 overs

19:08(IST)

BOUNDARIES: Steve Smith caresses one through the covers off Pandya and then plays an exquisite straight drive to get two boundaries early in the over. ustrali have a made a good comeback, and India will need to look at its spinners soon

19:06(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes another impeccable over, just one run coming off it, Australia 49/1 after 11 overs

18:58(IST)

Head gets a leading edge and it gets past the in field. Rahane gives chase and cuts it down to three

18:56(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled short by Pandya and Head pulls that through deep mid-wicket for another boundary,he has raced to 20 off 18 deliveries

18:55(IST)

Hardik Pandya is into the attack and now needs to put a lid on the runs, something Bumrah couldn't despite bowling really well

18:54(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

2: Runs scored by Australia’s openers today: Their lowest match aggregate against India in an ODI. Previous lowest: 5 runs by Wood (4) & Kerr (1) in the Benson & Hedges 1985 World Championship of Cricket

18:54(IST)

End of another excellent over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has now given away just 7 runs in 5 overs. Bumrah's extra pace and a few wayward deliveries have ensured Australia are back in the match, but Bhuvneshwar has been majestic so far

18:49(IST)

BOUNDARY: Smith shuffles across and Bumrah darts that in and it hits the thigh guard and runs away to the fence for leg byes. Australia 39/2 after 8 overs

18:48(IST)

BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES: Bumrah is becoming too expensive, Steve Smith gets him away first through the mid-wicket and then plays a great shot through the covers to get back to back boundaries

18:47(IST)

DROPPED: Head gets an edge and Rohit Sharma makes a mess of it, grasses a simple catch and that should have been wicket number three for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

18:45(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled on the leg stump and Head uses his wrists to get that away to the boundary

18:41(IST)

Travis Head gets 11 runs off thatBumrah over and that has allowed Australia to cover some ground as they are now on 22/2 after 6 overs

Yuzvendra Chahal with skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Image)

Latest Updates:It has been a struggle for India after a middle-order collapse. Hardik Pandya is out in the middle and is India's biggest hope for a total in excess of 250 runs

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second One-Dayer, here on Thursday. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses. Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who have have also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers. While Kerala's KK Jiyas helped them before the Chennai ODI, two local club bowlers -- Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha -- provided some practice to the Aussie batsmen, here. Chasing a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain- interrupted first ODI, Aussies were 35 for four before Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting raised hopes of an unlikely win. But Chahal and Yadav went about their task meticulously to seal a 26-run win by the D/L method.
The live broadcast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI at Kolkata will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch.
