Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Kolkata: Virat Kohli & Rahane Looking to Up the Ante

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 21, 2017, 2:41 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 21 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:48(IST)

5 runs from the Agar over here as both Rahane and Kohli are looking to rotate the strike. Not looking to push too hard, the batsmen are happy to rotate the strike and keep wickets in hand for a late flourish. India's score reads 77/1 after 16 overs.

14:42(IST)

2 runs from the Richardson over as the umpires call for drinks at the end of the 15th over. The Australian players wear a pleased look as the drinks come onto the field. India's score reads 72/1 after 15 with Rahane batting on 34 and Kohli batting on 28

14:38(IST)

6 runs from the Ashton Agar over here as Kohli picks a double before the batsmen rotate the strike well to ensure that they do not have to take any undue risks here. India's score reads 70/1 after 14 overs. This is the 12th fifty-plus stand between Kohli & Rahane in ODIs. The previous time Rahane & Kohli has put on a century stand was against Australia at Melbourne in 2016.

 

14:34(IST)

8 runs from the Richardson over here as Kohli hits another beautiful extra cover drive. Rahane and Kohli have played some top-quality drives here today. They have taken it on the up and gone through the line. India's score reads 64/1 after 13 overs as the Australian players are feeling the heat at the Eden Gardens

14:28(IST)

6 runs from the Stoinis over here as both Rahane and Kohli are looking to ease into the innings. A two-paced wicket is not easy to score off, but the Indian batsmen have looked patient and have done the required grinding to stay put in the middle. India's score reads 56/1 after 12 overs

14:24(IST)

6 runs from the Richardson over here as Kohli gets a boundary off the pull. A sedate innings so far in the 2nd ODI and the Kohli factor will play a pivotal role for India in this game. India needs him to stay in the middle and score runs even if he plays slowly in the beginning. India's score reads 50/1 after 11 overs

14:20(IST)

1 runs from the 10th over as Stoinis will be happy restricting the Indian batsmen. Kohli has clearly struggled to get the ball rolling and the Australians have made full use of the situation. Even though Rahane has looked to play a few shots, both the batsmen want to stay put at the crease for longer. India's score reads 44/1 after 10 overs. 10 over comparison for India this series: In Chennai: 34/3 (3 boundaries), in Kolkata: 44/1 (8 boundaries)

 

14:14(IST)

Rahane and Kohli welcome Kane Richardson with a boundary each. Richardson has looked to pitch the ball up and both Kohli and Rahane were waiting for the bad balls. While Kohli hit it past the covers fielder, Rahane decided to cut him past the backward point fielder. India's score reads 43/1 after 9 overs. When Ajinkya was on 27*: 96.30% of Rahane’s runs this innings (26/27) have come on the off side. He only has one run on the leg side.

14:10(IST)

BACK to BACK boundaries again and this time it is Coulter-Nile who faces Ajinkya Rahane's wrath. Those were two beautiful drives almost replicas. While Kohli has found the going tough, Rahane has gone on to play some really good shots in the innings so far. India's score reads 34/1 after 8 overs

14:05(IST)

MAIDEN over here. Pat Cummins is bowling a good line and looks like the double-paced wicket is not helping Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane here as they seem to be slightly confused on how to go about it. India's score reads 26/1 after 7 overs

14:02(IST)

7 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as Ajinkya Rahane ends it with a beautiful drive. Rahane has looked in good spirit here and has played well on a wicket that has looked two-paced and not easy for the batsmen. India's score reads 26/1 after 6 overs.

13:59(IST)

WICKET! Rohit is gone for 7 as Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes and gets the first wicket. Rohit loops that back to the bowler who takes it on the rebound. That was the easiest return catch possible. Rohit's dream run at the Mecca of Indian Cricket not to be today. India's score reads 19/1. In his last 9 innings at home (including today), Rohit Sharma has passed thirty only once (70 v NZ, Vizag, 2016).

13:54(IST)

Good bowling from Cummins here as he gets the ball to rear up from just short of the good-length area. Just 1 run from the over as the Indians are looking to stay cautious here and not give any inch away to the Australians on a perfect wicket for balling. India's score reads 19/0 after 5 overs

13:49(IST)

BACK to BACK boundaries for Rahane here as he looks to ease into the cover drive here. The vintage Rahane shots are out and he is looking pretty confident out here. The Australians will look to make this count as the wicket is going smooth and the outfield is like super-fast here. India's score reads 18/0 after 4 overs

13:45(IST)

FIRST boundary of the innings as Rohit Sharma hits a beautiful cover drive here as Cummins pitches one up. Eden erupts as it is a vintage Rohit shot. India will look to slowly get the scorecard moving here. India's score reads 9/0 after 3 overs

13:40(IST)

Nathan Coulter-Nile starts from where Pat Cummins left in the first over and gives away just 2 runs from the over. The bounce is nice and both the Australian bowlers have been using it to their advantage. India's score reads 5/0 after the second over at the Eden Gardens

13:35(IST)

Quality first over from Cummins as he gives away just 3 runs. Pitched the ball in the right areas and the wicket is offering good bounce to the bowlers. Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma are happy to start cautiously and not play any undue chances. India's score reads 3/0 after the first over.

13:28(IST)

Nathan Coulter-Nile: “There were definitely periods where I wondered if I was ever going to play for Australia again. I was always confident I could play for WA (Western Australia) and get through a domestic season. That’s a lot easier than the rigours and travel of playing for Australia. But it’s yet to be seen if I can get through an Aussie tour yet. I thought long and hard about [giving up first-class cricket] and I ended up trying to give it another crack. After talking to JL (Justin Langer) and a few blokes, I think it’d just be mad to give up the dream at 29. I think it’s the dream of every kid playing in Australia. It’s not about earning money in the IPL, it’s about playing Test cricket and representing your country on the big stage. I’m up near with them, but I’m not up with them. But it’s the nature of cricket that those blokes aren’t fit all the time … which is why I’ve got the chance here. I’ve just got to be fit at the right time to get a break, I guess. My goals this year are to purely play well for WA (Western Austalia). I’m confident I can get through for WA and just get my body into some sort of shape to play for Australia consistently.”

13:06(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile

 

13:05(IST)

At the toss, Virat Kohli: “We're going to bat. Looks a nice and hard wicket, doesn't have a lot of moisture in it. Tends to do a lot more in the night than the day and we have two wrist-spinners too. Was a lot of talk in last few months about the top order but middle and lower order have done the job for us in the last few games. Last game gave us confidence as a side and lifted us.”
Steve Smith: “Taken me 7 years to get there, excited to play my 100th at Eden. Would have batted first too. Hopefully we can bowl well early and put the pressure on. Two changes; Richardson in for Faulkner, and Agar in for Zampa.”

13:04(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will have a bat first. Kohli says that the wicket tends to do a bit more under lights at the Eden Gardens and with two wrist spinners in the team, he wants to have a total on the board. No changes for the Indian team and Steve Smith says two changes for the Australian team. Zampa goes out and Agar comes in while Richardson comes in for Faulkner.

12:55(IST)

PITCH REPORT: "It looks like a very good pitch. Last season, the pitch had a two-pace quality to it. This one may not have that. Last few games over here have produced more than 300 runs. With the rains around, teams might want to field. Absolute beautiful pitch here at Eden Gardens,” says Sunil Gavaskar and Brett Lee.

12:44(IST)

Sourav Ganguly: “When players play for so long, MS has played over 300 ODIs for India, they know how to get runs. More than 9000 runs for Dhoni in one-day cricket and he’ll get a few more by the time he finishes. It’s the captain’s confidence and Virat should get a lot of credit for it because he’s put a lot of faith in Dhoni and that allowed MS to play the way he wanted. Players are made and players are broken by the faith you show in them. I think Virat Kohli is responsible for what we are seeing of MS Dhoni today. Hardik Pandya getting better and that’s the best part of it. You can see the confidence, because of the performance with the bat, in his bowling. If you do well in one aspect of the game you automatically get better in the other aspect. He’s got to think big because the job of an all-rounder is not easy. He’s fit, he works hard and for him, the role model should be Jacques Kallis. I’m not comparing him with the Kallis but he should start looking at putting in performances over a period of 10 years in all formats because he’s got the ability. He’s very important to this squad’s progress in the next couple of years provided he keeps his head on his shoulders and keep the confidence going. The next 15 months, when he goes to South Africa, England and Australia, once he goes past that circle he’ll either become a very good player or he’ll probably start fading away.”

12:40(IST)

Adam Zampa: "I pride myself on bowling well under pressure but the other day I did not execute how I would have liked to in the over against Hardik. It would have been important to get him off the strike. Probably I bowled three balls too full. As soon as you miss against a player like Hardik, it's going to go the distance. Hardik is a very good player. In Australia you can mess up your length a little bit and you will probably get away with it purely because of the size (of the ground). Here the length is very important. You never liked to be hit for three sixes in a row. But I guess it does happen, probably happened to Shane Warne. As long as you don't put yourself under too much pressure and learn from those situations, it's good. Hopefully I will get him out earlier next time. MS has obviously done it for a long time and probably played a lot of innings under pressure like that. The way he has timed his innings in his whole career is probably something. To have him as a guide for a young player like Hardik and others in the Indian team is very helpful."

12:23(IST)

Steve Smith on playing his 100th ODI: "I think I have evolved a lot as a white ball player. When I first started playing one-day cricket, my first 30-odd games, I played more as a bowler. I had to change a bit there. I've been batting at No 3 now for a while now. I had to find the right tempo for the game, whether it's hitting boundaries or finding the right time to hit a right boundary. You learn as you play. It's pretty exciting to play my 100th game tomorrow. I would probably say my most memorable innings is the century I scored against India at the SCG in the semifinals (of the 2015 World Cup). It was a pretty big game and it was good to get a big score there. I think we lost a wicket pretty early. I was able to form a partnership with (Aaron) Finch. I will say that's probably one of better one-day hundreds in a big occasion. I think you're always learning. You are trying to evolve and just keep trying to get better. You can never be satisfied. You want to be the best you can. Yes, I have learnt a lot along the way but there's always so much more to learn and get better at as well."

12:22(IST)

Steve Smith: "It is a massive rivalry and has been for so long. As a captain you would love to win a Test series here in India. It is one of the toughest places to come and play. The wicket is so different and there is always great cricket. This one-day and T20 series is no different. Baggy Green is my most-prized possession. It has been worn by 450-odd players now. It is really special to represent your country. There is no better thing to do. Some of the other teams are getting a lot better. Bangladesh beat us in the first Test, there is Afghanistan now and they are also producing very good players. You have seen how Rashid Khan has done magnificently in IPL. Cricket is in a pretty good space and continues to grow. I love playing every format but Test cricket is ultimate... The real challenge is to bat long... I love every format of the game."

12:19(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav: "I guess he (Warner) takes a lot of pressure while batting against me and that makes me feel that I can get him out anytime. It's good that there's no pressure on me and I enjoy bowling to him. I always feel to get him out and set my plans accordingly. I will try to get him out more. Kisi player pe agar aap haavi ho to jaldi out karne ki koshish karoge (whenever you have an upperhand over a particular player, you would try to get him out as quickly as possible). In Tests, I have seen he (Smith) reads you well. He has idea how to sneak single. He prefers to play in leg-stump region and play shots at ease. Conventional spinners have only one or two variations but wrist spinners have the quality to deceive the batsmen. It becomes good experience to have two wrist spinners in the team, both are of attacking types and chances of taking wickets are more. It's a rare instance. In junior cricket too, I never bowled with another wrist spinner operating from the other end. It was always the conventional left-arm spinner. In Ranji Trophy, I was in the UP Ranji team that also had senior leg- spinner Piyush Chawla. Since he was the senior bowler, I rarely got my chances (in Ranji Trophy). When I came to Kolkata Knight Riders, there were quality spinners in the team like Sunil Narine, Shakib-al-Hasan, Piyush bhai and then Brad Hogg also joined. It was a great learning experience for me. I have played with Piyush bhai since my Ranji Trophy days. It's always good if your seniors support you. I have discussed many things with him (Chawla). In these three-four years, it's been a great experience. When you graduate from u-19 days, you need support to guide you how to handle situation. Likewise Piyush bhai has supported me."

12:11(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the second ODI between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens. Their tails up after overcoming initial jolts to pull off an emphatic victory in the series opener against Australia, India would look to retain the momentum in the second One-Day International on Thursday despite the leaden eyed skies threatening to play spoilsport here at the Eden Gardens. India were down in the dumps at 87/5 in Chennai, before young all-rounder Hardik Pandya (83) and seasoned campaigner MS Dhoni (79) upturned the script with an 118-run six wicket stand that helped the hosts post a challenging total, which the Kangaroos could not match up to in a rain-truncated chase. The tourists, according to their former skipper Michael Clarke, have to win the second rubber in order to have any chance of taking the series. In order to do that, Smith's wards will need to improve on their death bowling which looked rather flat in Chennai conceding 83 runs in the last 10 overs. But at this moment, all eyes are focussed heavenwards, with the Met office predicting thundershowers on the morrow. Another shortened cricketing contest is also within the realms of possibility, as the city has been lashed by spells of heavy showers over the past few days.

(Getty Images)

Latest Updates: Nathan Coulter-Nile has dismissed Rohit Sharma and it is now on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to build a partnership. Virat Kohli won the toss and are batting first. Kohli says that the wicket tends to do a bit more under lights at the Eden Gardens and with two wrist spinners in the team, he wants to have a total on the board. No changes for the Indian team and Steve Smith says two changes for the Australian team. Zampa goes out and Agar comes in while Richardson comes in for Faulkner.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second One-Dayer, here on Thursday. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses. Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who have have also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers. While Kerala's KK Jiyas helped them before the Chennai ODI, two local club bowlers -- Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha -- provided some practice to the Aussie batsmen, here. Chasing a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain- interrupted first ODI, Aussies were 35 for four before Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting raised hopes of an unlikely win. But Chahal and Yadav went about their task meticulously to seal a 26-run win by the D/L method.
The live broadcast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI at Kolkata will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch.
