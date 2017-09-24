Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 3nd ODI at Indore: Warner & Finch Start Cautiously

3 runs from the first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Warner and Finch out in the middle and Bhuvi starts well as he is bowling it in the right areas. The Aussies would want to start cautiously and then build the platform for a late-innings surge. Australia's score reads 3/0 after the first over
Virender Sehwag: "It is a nice thing that we do not feel the pinch of not having two experienced spinners on our side, because our newcomers are performing very well. He (Kuldeep) must bowl according to his field placing, because in the second ODI, he gave away too many runs during his spell. Chahal has the advantage of bowling on wickets like Bengaluru during the IPL matches. Chahal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is captained by Virat Kohli. So whenever there is a crisis, Kohli hands over the ball to Chahal. The middle-order did not perform well in the first two ODIs, and captain Kohli needs to change the batting order. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav should take advantage of the chances given to them, otherwise both have been flops till now. Team India presently seems to be as strong as Steve Waugh's or Ricky Ponting's Australian teams. The present Australian team lacks strength. I am confident Team India will win the series 5-0. The Australian team does not have good bowlers except Nathan Coulter-Nile. In the batting order, we would have to remove Steve Smith, Warner and Maxwell at the earliest. Smith, in particular, because he always makes runs against India. Hothon Par Hansi, Dil Me Gam Hai, Australiawale Kohli se Tang Hain (With smiles on their faces, but sad at heart, the Aussies find Kohli intimidating). Kohli as captain does not speak much, but his bat speaks for him. Kohli knows how to bring a game under his control, and that is why, India is on its winning streak. Dhoni, too, knew how to bring the game under his control."
At the toss, Steve Smith: "We are going to bat. I don't read wickets too well, hopefully we can post a good total. The next three games are must-win for us. Finch and Handscomb are playing in place of Cartwright and Wade. We are trying to strengthen the middle-order a little bit, hopefully we can step up today."
Virat Kohli: "We would have batted first as well. The pitch could play better for the batsmen under lights, maybe it will be a little slow during the day when it is dry. Under lights is beautiful to bat on, I have played here before. The wrist spinners are going to turn the ball on any surface anyway, but hopefully we will get some turn during the day. We are playing the same team."
Bishan Bedi: "This team hasn't been challenged yet, the team knows that the real test will come when they tour abroad next year and they are preparing for it. I would like to see him (Kuldeep) bowl 35-40 overs in a day. He is bubbling with energy and looks confident but he will have to face the bad days when things will go against him, at that time you guys (media) will also go after him. The selectors haven't totally ruled him (Ashwin) out. There are still many spots up for grabs in team, I won't say which as that is something you will have to ask the selectors. You're giving me three players, I can give you a list of 35 who have failed to perform at the international level.”
Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson
TOSS NEWS: Australia have won the toss and Steve Smith says the team will bat first. Kohli says he too would have batted first, but then the wicket might play better under lights. Two changes for Australia as Finch and Handscomb come in. For Virat Kohli, it is the same team that won the last two games. A series win beckons and the Indians would want to come out all guns blazing
The Indore pitch has historically been a batting paradise, and we can expect more of the same today. The curator has already said that you can expect a high scoring match."We have used black cotton soil, brought from different parts of Madhya Pradesh. In this weather, it won't crumble and it won't be very dry. It has capacity to hold water but it will be good for the wrist spinners," Chauhan said. "We had used this pitch for a two-day match between the players of our Ranji players. Ninety overs were bowled on both days on September 7 & 8 and good runs were scored. It should be a high scoring game,"
Ajinkya Rahane praised the performance of Indian spinners, saying that they have been hard to pick for the Aussies, speaking at the pre match conference, he said. "It's a good sign that they (Australians) are not able to pick them. They both are quality spinners, did well in domestic circuit. They are actually improving day by day. In ODI cricket, if you are taking wickets in middle overs and not giving runs at the same time, it's good to have them. They are not taking things for granted and that's a good sign."
David Warner has said tha the Australian team will have to start well if it is to tackle the Indian spinners, speaking at the pre-match conference, he said. "I find that the players can read them. One or two of the players probably can't see the seam. Players react of the wicket. One needs to have a game plan against spin. When you lose wickets in clumps, one gets tentative," Warner said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the third one-dayer. "One has to apply pressure. If you get off to a good start and the spinners come on, it is a different ball game. The tempo is different." Asked if it was a technical flaw or a mental block that was getting in the way of performing well, Warner said it's an issue they face due to growing in a completely different scenario but seniors have no reasons to make excuses. "When it comes to technique...you grow up on wickets that are fast and bouncy, when you come to the subcontinent, it is your first series and it is hard to adapt. When you keep coming back, there are no excuses. You should know the conditions," he said.
Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes.Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! The action moves to Indore for the third odi. Having won the first two odis, India will be looking to seal the series with a victory here today while Australia will be fighting to stay alive. The tourists will certainly be hoping for some massive improvement in the batting department if they are to pose any threat to this strong Indian team today.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
