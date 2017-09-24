Live, India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 3nd ODI at Indore: Warner & Finch Start Cautiously

13:20(IST)

Virender Sehwag: "It is a nice thing that we do not feel the pinch of not having two experienced spinners on our side, because our newcomers are performing very well. He (Kuldeep) must bowl according to his field placing, because in the second ODI, he gave away too many runs during his spell. Chahal has the advantage of bowling on wickets like Bengaluru during the IPL matches. Chahal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is captained by Virat Kohli. So whenever there is a crisis, Kohli hands over the ball to Chahal. The middle-order did not perform well in the first two ODIs, and captain Kohli needs to change the batting order. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav should take advantage of the chances given to them, otherwise both have been flops till now. Team India presently seems to be as strong as Steve Waugh's or Ricky Ponting's Australian teams. The present Australian team lacks strength. I am confident Team India will win the series 5-0. The Australian team does not have good bowlers except Nathan Coulter-Nile. In the batting order, we would have to remove Steve Smith, Warner and Maxwell at the earliest. Smith, in particular, because he always makes runs against India. Hothon Par Hansi, Dil Me Gam Hai, Australiawale Kohli se Tang Hain (With smiles on their faces, but sad at heart, the Aussies find Kohli intimidating). Kohli as captain does not speak much, but his bat speaks for him. Kohli knows how to bring a game under his control, and that is why, India is on its winning streak. Dhoni, too, knew how to bring the game under his control."