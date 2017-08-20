Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: Axar Sends Back Mendis

14:05(IST)

TOSS NEWS: India wins the toss and they will bowl first. Virat Kohli: We are going to chase. It has been a while that we played on this track. The track does not have as much grass cover as it used to have. Should be a wicket to enjoy batting on. We love chasing. You have a bit of advantage winning the toss. But you have to execute your skills. I was sitting on the same chair I was sitting 9 years ago. Have some happy memories. The idea is to improve even after we have won games. As I said, you have to start well, be boring at times.

Tharanga: We were going to bat first here. Looks like a good wicket. In the last series as well, the team batting first scored some good runs. I told boys to forget the Test series. People like Lasith coming is a positive. Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera come in.