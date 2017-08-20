Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: Axar Sends Back Mendis

WICKET! Kusal Mendis is gone here for 36 as Axar strikes. Through the gap between bat and pad as Mendis fails to get to the line of the ball after stepping down. One more wicket here and things will get very difficult for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/3. Reaping the reward of bowling a good line here is Axar.
This is Niroshan Dickwella’s 4th 50+ score in his last 7 ODI innings. He managed just 3 in his entire ODI career before that. With this, he has now managed a 50+ score against every ODI opponent against whom he has played. He is now the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs of 2017- 634 Runs.
6 runs from the Chahal over here as Dickwella cuts one to the boundary and picks a much-needed boundary before the drinks break. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/1 after 16 overs. Dickwella batting on 37 and it is vital that the batsman carries on and scores a big one here. A flat deck and the task will be cut out for the host bowlers in the second essay
Quality over here from Bumrah as he gives away just 1 run and even cut through Kusal Mendis with one that move in sharply after pitching. No nick there so Dhoni fumbling it behind the stumps doesn't cost the Indians. Sri Lanka's score reads 75/1 after 15 overs with Dickwella on 32 and Mendis yet to open his account.
9 runs from the Bumrah over. Not the best of starts from him and the Lankans surely look like they have a plan in their mind and do not want India's best bowler in the limited-overs format to settle down here. The Indians need to pick a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 64/0 after 11 overs
3 runs from the Pandya over including a wide as the Lankan batsmen are looking confident and have a clear target on their mind. They want to keep it as tight as they possibly can till they reach a stage where they can go all out against the Indian bowlers. They need a good foundation on this wicket to restrict the Indian batsmen in the second innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 55/0 after 10 overs
Another good over for the Lankans as Bhuvneshwar now gives away 10 runs in the over with two hits to the boundary. One each for Dickwella and Gunathilaka. The Dickwella shot was a typical chip shot that teams have seen him play time and again over the last year. Sri Lanka's score reads 19/0 after 3 overs
A quality first over here from Bhuvneshwar as he gives away just 1 run from the over. In fact, the first ball itself saw Dickwella edge it to slips, but the ball did not carry. Sri Lanka would wish to start well in the ODI series and not let the poor run in the Test matches play on their mind. Dickwella and Gunathilaka at the crease.
Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka skipper: "I don't think I have any pressure. We want to win. We lost to Zimbabwe, but we have a great opportunity to beat India given that we defeated them during the Champions Trophy. We are a confident lot. The unfortunate thing is that we lost the series against Zimbabwe. We should try to play with confidence and the fact that we had beaten India in the Champions Trophy gives us a lot of confidence. We can perform well."
Interestingly, this is the 200th ODI for Lasith Malinga. He becomes the 13th Sri Lankan to play 200 or more ODIs. The Lankans will definitely be looking at him to provide the spark when India come in to bat under lights. He is the vital cog in this side which is undergoing transition. Conditions very humid.
TEAMS: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga
TOSS NEWS: India wins the toss and they will bowl first. Virat Kohli: We are going to chase. It has been a while that we played on this track. The track does not have as much grass cover as it used to have. Should be a wicket to enjoy batting on. We love chasing. You have a bit of advantage winning the toss. But you have to execute your skills. I was sitting on the same chair I was sitting 9 years ago. Have some happy memories. The idea is to improve even after we have won games. As I said, you have to start well, be boring at times.
Tharanga: We were going to bat first here. Looks like a good wicket. In the last series as well, the team batting first scored some good runs. I told boys to forget the Test series. People like Lasith coming is a positive. Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera come in.
Virat Kohli on the venue: "It is quiet special for me. When we arrived here yesterday, lot of memories came back. It was coincidentally the same chair that I sat in nine years ago when I played for India for the first time. So very happy memories from this place. First time I ever opened in professional cricket was for India and it was something that I had never done before. It was quiet adventurous first couple of games for me. But good to remember you know, nine years down the line same date and same month and same stadium. So, it couldn't have been more special for me so that's why I thought the picture had to be put out there."
Here's how the pitch looks for the 1st ODI at Dambulla #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/AfQ2KiBXjQ— BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2017
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking