Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: Axar Sends Back Mendis

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2017, 4:32 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri 20 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:34(IST)

WICKET! Kusal Mendis is gone here for 36 as Axar strikes. Through the gap between bat and pad as Mendis fails to get to the line of the ball after stepping down. One more wicket here and things will get very difficult for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/3. Reaping the reward of bowling a good line here is Axar.

16:29(IST)

5 runs from the Axar over as the first innings has reached the half-way stage. Sri Lanka's score reads 146/2 after 26 overs with Mendis batting on 35 and skipper Tharanga on 2. India need a couple more wickets to get back in the game.

16:23(IST)

WICKET! Kedar has done it again. Dickwella is gone. That was low and hitting on the stumps. No way that was missing the stumps. Virat Kohli is ecstatic and so is the rest of the boys. Sri Lanka's score reads 139/2 with Dickwella going for 64. Amazing work here from the part-time spinner.

16:13(IST)

This is Niroshan Dickwella’s 4th 50+ score in his last 7 ODI innings. He managed just 3 in his entire ODI career before that. With this, he has now managed a 50+ score against every ODI opponent against whom he has played. He is now the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs of 2017- 634 Runs.

16:11(IST)

4 run from the Axar over. It took skipper Kohli till the 22nd over to get the left-arm spinner into the attack, but he has bowled well and the Lankan batsmen have looked to keep it cautious against the spinner. Sri Lanka's score reads 122/1 after 22 overs

 

16:08(IST)

Kohli turns to Kedar Jadhav and one run from the over. Kedar is the go-to-man for Kohli and the skipper will be hoping that the part-time spinner can give him one wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/1 after 21 overs with Dickwella on 48 and Mendis on 26

16:05(IST)

14 runs from the Chahal over here as Sri Lanka's score reads 117/1 after 20 overs with Dickwella on 47 and Mendis batting on 26. Virat Kohli is in dire need of wickets here. India will have their back against the wall if they dont manage to pick a wicket quickly here. 

16:02(IST)

6 runs from the Pandya over here. Sri Lanka are mixing caution and aggression well and have been picking the timely boundaries to keep the pressure on the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 103/1 after 19 overs with Dickwella now moving to 46

15:53(IST)

10 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankan batsmen are finally looking to shift gears in the middle overs here. The platform has been set well and the Indian bowlers must pick wickets early here if they wish to curb the flow of runs. Sri Lanka's score reads 97/1 after 18 overs

15:51(IST)

6 runs from the Bumrah over as Mendis picks a 3 off the first ball of the over. The Indians have managed to keep things decently tight, but Virat Kohli needs wickets here to build on the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 87/1 after 17 overs. Mendis starting to open up here.

15:46(IST)

6 runs from the Chahal over here as Dickwella cuts one to the boundary and picks a much-needed boundary before the drinks break. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/1 after 16 overs. Dickwella batting on 37 and it is vital that the batsman carries on and scores a big one here. A flat deck and the task will be cut out for the host bowlers in the second essay

15:39(IST)

Quality over here from Bumrah as he gives away just 1 run and even cut through Kusal Mendis with one that move in sharply after pitching. No nick there so Dhoni fumbling it behind the stumps doesn't cost the Indians. Sri Lanka's score reads 75/1 after 15 overs with Dickwella on 32 and Mendis yet to open his account.

15:37(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has struck here. Gets rid of Gunathilaka for 35, caught by KL Rahul as he looked to play the reverse sweep. Straight to the cover fielder and Rahul would not miss that one for sure. Sri Lanka's score reads 74/1 as Kohli is elated. Much-needed break for the Indian bowlers.

15:30(IST)

5 runs from the Bumrah over here as the Lankan batsmen are happy to pick the singles and timely boundaries and are keeping a good mix and frustrate the bowlers as they have to keep altering plans. Sri Lanka's score reads 73/0 after 13 overs

15:30(IST)

Now Chahal into the attack and 4 runs coming off him. Sri Lanka clearly looking to wait for the right moment to go for the onslaught. This is a really good start from the Lankan openers here. Sri Lanka's score reads 68/0 after 12 overs with Dickwella on 29 and Gunathilaka on 32

15:23(IST)

9 runs from the Bumrah over. Not the best of starts from him and the Lankans surely look like they have a plan in their mind and do not want India's best bowler in the limited-overs format to settle down here. The Indians need to pick a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 64/0 after 11 overs

15:18(IST)

3 runs from the Pandya over including a wide as the Lankan batsmen are looking confident and have a clear target on their mind. They want to keep it as tight as they possibly can till they reach a stage where they can go all out against the Indian bowlers. They need a good foundation on this wicket to restrict the Indian batsmen in the second innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 55/0 after 10 overs

15:16(IST)

Dickwella and Gunathilaka have batted really smartly here and taken the hosts past the 50-run mark in the 9th over. A solid start from the duo here as the wicket looks a batting paradise. Sri Lanka's score reads 52/0 after 9 overs. Virat Kohli needs to pick a wicket and fast

15:10(IST)

11 runs from the Pandya over as Gunathilaka goes all out and picks two boundaries. The Lankans are surely playing it smart here and mixing the boundaries and the singles well. Sri Lanka's score reads 43/0 after 8 overs with Dickwella on 15 and Gunathilaka on 26.

15:01(IST)

6 runs from the Pandya over as Dickwella picks another boundary here. Pandya needs to be more careful with his line here and not give away room to these Lankan openers who can be really harsh on anything short and wide. Sri Lanka's score reads 27/0 after 6 overs

14:54(IST)

Another good over here from Bhuvneshwar this time as he gives away just a run. Dickwella and Gunathilaka now look like they are looking to take it slow and easy and build a platform for the later batsmen who will come in to finish off on a high. Sri Lanka's score reads 21/0 after 5 overs

14:50(IST)

1 run from the Hardik over as he seems to have understood the need to maintain a good line at the top. Sri Lanka's score reads 20/0 after 4 overs as both Dickwella and Gunathilaka have looked to wait for the bad balls and hit them well. An easy paced surface with not a lot of movement.

14:43(IST)

Another good over for the Lankans as Bhuvneshwar now gives away 10 runs in the over with two hits to the boundary. One each for Dickwella and Gunathilaka. The Dickwella shot was a typical chip shot that teams have seen him play time and again over the last year. Sri Lanka's score reads 19/0 after 3 overs

14:41(IST)

8 runs from the over as Hardik Pandya has given away a boundary and a couple. A wide as well as he is finding it difficult to control the swing. Interestingly, Kohli has held back Bumrah, clearly keeping the death overs in mind. Sri Lanka's score reads 9/0 after the second over.

14:34(IST)

A quality first over here from Bhuvneshwar as he gives away just 1 run from the over. In fact, the first ball itself saw Dickwella edge it to slips, but the ball did not carry. Sri Lanka would wish to start well in the ODI series and not let the poor run in the Test matches play on their mind. Dickwella and Gunathilaka at the crease.

14:20(IST)

Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka skipper: "I don't think I have any pressure. We want to win. We lost to Zimbabwe, but we have a great opportunity to beat India given that we defeated them during the Champions Trophy. We are a confident lot. The unfortunate thing is that we lost the series against Zimbabwe. We should try to play with confidence and the fact that we had beaten India in the Champions Trophy gives us a lot of confidence. We can perform well."

14:09(IST)

Interestingly, this is the 200th ODI for Lasith Malinga. He becomes the 13th Sri Lankan to play 200 or more ODIs. The Lankans will definitely be looking at him to provide the spark when India come in to bat under lights. He is the vital cog in this side which is undergoing transition. Conditions very humid.

14:08(IST)

TEAMS: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14:05(IST)

TOSS NEWS: India wins the toss and they will bowl first. Virat Kohli: We are going to chase. It has been a while that we played on this track. The track does not have as much grass cover as it used to have. Should be a wicket to enjoy batting on. We love chasing. You have a bit of advantage winning the toss. But you have to execute your skills. I was sitting on the same chair I was sitting 9 years ago. Have some happy memories. The idea is to improve even after we have won games. As I said, you have to start well, be boring at times.
Tharanga: We were going to bat first here. Looks like a good wicket. In the last series as well, the team batting first scored some good runs. I told boys to forget the Test series. People like Lasith coming is a positive. Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera come in.

13:59(IST)

Virat Kohli on the venue: "It is quiet special for me. When we arrived here yesterday, lot of memories came back. It was coincidentally the same chair that I sat in nine years ago when I played for India for the first time. So very happy memories from this place. First time I ever opened in professional cricket was for India and it was something that I had never done before. It was quiet adventurous first couple of games for me. But good to remember you know, nine years down the line same date and same month and same stadium. So, it couldn't have been more special for me so that's why I thought the picture had to be put out there."

13:45(IST)
LATEST UPDATES: Axar has struck now and the dangerous looking Mendis is also gone now. Virat Kohli has carried on from where he left in the Test series and has won the toss. India bowl first and there are 4 changes in the Indian team. Sri Lanka's Malinga plays his 200th game.

PREVIEW IND VS SL: Fresh from a 3-0 Test cricket series whitewash over Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue with their ruthless approach as the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series begins at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli's men routed the Islanders in the three Tests, posting easy wins through all-round performances. In the first Test at Galle, India registered a 304-run triumph, while in the second Test at Colombo, they won by an innings and 53 runs. The third Test saw the visitors claim a victory by an innings and 171 runs in a dominating display. India are high on confidence following these triumphs and they need to be in the right frame of mind as they switch to the 50-over white-ball format from the five-day affairs. Sri Lanka, with their pride and quality being questioned following the recent losses, will be desperate for redemption. Test cricket is the hardest format that exposes the gulf in quality of the teams to the limit but the limited overs matches are expected to be balanced, even though the visitors should be overwhelming favourites. Currently eighth in the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka will be eyeing the chance to seal direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. And out of these five matches, the 1996 World champions will have to win at least two matches to secure a place in the pinnacle 50-over competition by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.

SQUADS: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
