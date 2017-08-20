Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: No Stopping Shikhar Dhawan Here

RUN OUT! That is utter bad luck as Rohit loses his bat just short of the crease and the throw from Kapugedara hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Tough luck but Rohit has to walk back here as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 23/1 after 5 overs. Rohit Sharma now averages just 14.25 in ODIs in Sri Lanka, his worst in any host country (Min 10 innings in any country).
Brilliant batting here from Dhawan as he looks in fine flow. Malinga can't do much about this type of batting. First the extra cover drive and then the normal drive and the ball just races to the boundary both times. Dhawan is in the form of his life here and looking to make the most of it. India's score reads 18/0 after 3 overs
Vishwa Fernando has started well here and even though he gave away a boundary off the first ball, it was a risky shot as the ball just about evaded the covers fielder. After that just one more run in the over and that too off a wide as Sri Lanka look to stay aggressive and India's score reads 9/0 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Chahal has done it and this time it is Malinga who has to walk back. Dhoni had asked Chahal to bowl it wide and the experience shows as Malinga jumps down to hit the loopy delivery and ends up missing it completely as Dhoni completes an easy stumping. Sri Lanka's score reads 209/9
4 runs from the Chahal over as Sandakan and Mathews are looking to build a partnership here. Sandakan has looked to play more maturely than some of the other batsmen before. If Sri Lanka can get somewhere close to 240 that could be a fighting total here. Sri Lanka's score reads 183/7 after 38 overs
4 runs from the Chahal over here as the Lankan batsmen are looking to consolidate and build the platform so that the rest of the batsmen can come in later in the innings and start slogging from the word go. But for that, the duo of Mathews and Tharanga need to build a partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/3
Axar is in the middle of a quality spell here and he is looking like he will create the pressure scenario where the batsman will commit a mistake. 2 runs from his over as Sri Lanka's score reads 158/3 after 30 overs. The Indians have done to pick the timely wickets and get back in the game.
WICKET! Kusal Mendis is gone here for 36 as Axar strikes. Through the gap between bat and pad as Mendis fails to get to the line of the ball after stepping down. One more wicket here and things will get very difficult for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/3. Reaping the reward of bowling a good line here is Axar.
This is Niroshan Dickwella’s 4th 50+ score in his last 7 ODI innings. He managed just 3 in his entire ODI career before that. With this, he has now managed a 50+ score against every ODI opponent against whom he has played. He is now the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs of 2017- 634 Runs.
6 runs from the Chahal over here as Dickwella cuts one to the boundary and picks a much-needed boundary before the drinks break. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/1 after 16 overs. Dickwella batting on 37 and it is vital that the batsman carries on and scores a big one here. A flat deck and the task will be cut out for the host bowlers in the second essay
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking