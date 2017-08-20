Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: No Stopping Shikhar Dhawan Here

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2017, 7:04 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri 20 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Highlights

19:02(IST)

Virat Kohli joins Shikhar Dhawan at the crease and the captain will look to take the team home as he loves the idea of chases. 7 runs from the Vishwa Fernando over as Dhawan picks another boundary. The opener looks in tremendous form here. India's score reads 30/1 after 6 overs

18:58(IST)

RUN OUT! That is utter bad luck as Rohit loses his bat just short of the crease and the throw from Kapugedara hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Tough luck but Rohit has to walk back here as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 23/1 after 5 overs. Rohit Sharma now averages just 14.25 in ODIs in Sri Lanka, his worst in any host country (Min 10 innings in any country).

18:50(IST)

3 runs from the Vishwa Fernando over as he has bowled a tight line here and Dhawan and Rohit are happy to give the debutant the respect he deserves. Sri Lanka need wickets and not just good overs because India need to chase a target of just 217. The Lankans anyway have their task cut-out

18:45(IST)

Brilliant batting here from Dhawan as he looks in fine flow. Malinga can't do much about this type of batting. First the extra cover drive and then the normal drive and the ball just races to the boundary both times. Dhawan is in the form of his life here and looking to make the most of it. India's score reads 18/0 after 3 overs

18:40(IST)

Vishwa Fernando has started well here and even though he gave away a boundary off the first ball, it was a risky shot as the ball just about evaded the covers fielder. After that just one more run in the over and that too off a wide as Sri Lanka look to stay aggressive and India's score reads 9/0 after 2 overs.

18:35(IST)

4 runs from the first over off Malinga. Dhawan picks a double and Rohit also looking very comfortable as the lights take centrestage. India will be looking to take it easy and smooth. Not too many runs to chase down and all they need is a good partnership at the top of the innings. 

18:28(IST)

Interestingly, this is the 1st time that Axar Patel has picked up 3 wickets in ODI away from home. 3/34- These are Axar Patel’s best figures in ODI cricket. Previous best: 3/39 vs South Africa, Indore 2015.

17:44(IST)

7 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Mathews edges the last ball, but this one is wide of Dhoni. Four runs for Mathews as Sri Lanka's score reads 216/9 after 43 overs. Mathews and Fernando in the crease and the duo will wish to bat out the last 7 overs and score as many runs as they can.

17:38(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done it and this time it is Malinga who has to walk back. Dhoni had asked Chahal to bowl it wide and the experience shows as Malinga jumps down to hit the loopy delivery and ends up missing it completely as Dhoni completes an easy stumping. Sri Lanka's score reads 209/9

17:30(IST)

SIX! Malinga now joins in the fun. Dances down the track and hits Axar into the stands to make that score go past the 200-run mark. That was a beautiful shot there like a proper batsman. Mathews enjoyed that one as the crowd goes berserk. Sri Lanka's score reads 203/8 in the 41st over

17:27(IST)

SIX! Mathews goes for a big one and that lands into the stands. That was tossed up by Chahal and since there was ni turn from the surface, Mathews connected at the sweet spot. Sri Lanka's score reads 193/8, 14 overs since the previous boundary.

17:25(IST)

WICKET! Sandakan now. Just as he was looking like he was in there to support Mathews, he gets beaten and the umpire raises his finger. That looked plumb as Sri Lanka's score reads 187/8 after 39 overs. Looks like Sri Lanka are looking at another loss against India

17:22(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over as Sandakan and Mathews are looking to build a partnership here. Sandakan has looked to play more maturely than some of the other batsmen before. If Sri Lanka can get somewhere close to 240 that could be a fighting total here. Sri Lanka's score reads 183/7 after 38 overs

17:13(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah brought in as Perera walks out and the pacer has done the trick as he sends back Perera even before he can settle down and look to support Mathews in the middle. Sri Lanka's score reads 178/7

17:06(IST)

WICKET! Kedar runs back to pick a brillant catch off Axar's bowling as Hasaranga goes for 2 to leave the hosts in a mess. Mathews still there, but he does not seem to have too many partners left now. Sri Lanka's score reads 176/6

17:03(IST)

Kapugedara has not had the best of times and a look at his record says:
Chamara Kapugedara in ODIs since 2015:
Innings: 5 
Runs: 31
Average: 6.2
 

17:01(IST)

RUN OUT! Brilliant work from Virat Kohli here as Kapugedara goes for 1 as he responded to the call from Mathews, but Kohli hits direct and the batsman is short of his crease here. Sri Lanka's score reads 169/5 and the Indians are right back in the game here.

16:53(IST)

WICKET! Kedar has done it again. And this time it is skipper Tharanga for 13 off 23 balls. Hits a full toss straight to Shikhar Dhawan at the long-on boundary. That was the worst possible shot at this stage of the innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 166/4

16:45(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over here as the Lankan batsmen are looking to consolidate and build the platform so that the rest of the batsmen can come in later in the innings and start slogging from the word go. But for that, the duo of Mathews and Tharanga need to build a partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/3

16:41(IST)

Axar is in the middle of a quality spell here and he is looking like he will create the pressure scenario where the batsman will commit a mistake. 2 runs from his over as Sri Lanka's score reads 158/3 after 30 overs. The Indians have done to pick the timely wickets and get back in the game.

16:34(IST)

WICKET! Kusal Mendis is gone here for 36 as Axar strikes. Through the gap between bat and pad as Mendis fails to get to the line of the ball after stepping down. One more wicket here and things will get very difficult for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/3. Reaping the reward of bowling a good line here is Axar.

16:29(IST)

5 runs from the Axar over as the first innings has reached the half-way stage. Sri Lanka's score reads 146/2 after 26 overs with Mendis batting on 35 and skipper Tharanga on 2. India need a couple more wickets to get back in the game.

16:23(IST)

WICKET! Kedar has done it again. Dickwella is gone. That was low and hitting on the stumps. No way that was missing the stumps. Virat Kohli is ecstatic and so is the rest of the boys. Sri Lanka's score reads 139/2 with Dickwella going for 64. Amazing work here from the part-time spinner.

16:13(IST)

This is Niroshan Dickwella’s 4th 50+ score in his last 7 ODI innings. He managed just 3 in his entire ODI career before that. With this, he has now managed a 50+ score against every ODI opponent against whom he has played. He is now the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs of 2017- 634 Runs.

16:11(IST)

4 run from the Axar over. It took skipper Kohli till the 22nd over to get the left-arm spinner into the attack, but he has bowled well and the Lankan batsmen have looked to keep it cautious against the spinner. Sri Lanka's score reads 122/1 after 22 overs

 

16:08(IST)

Kohli turns to Kedar Jadhav and one run from the over. Kedar is the go-to-man for Kohli and the skipper will be hoping that the part-time spinner can give him one wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/1 after 21 overs with Dickwella on 48 and Mendis on 26

16:05(IST)

14 runs from the Chahal over here as Sri Lanka's score reads 117/1 after 20 overs with Dickwella on 47 and Mendis batting on 26. Virat Kohli is in dire need of wickets here. India will have their back against the wall if they dont manage to pick a wicket quickly here. 

16:02(IST)

6 runs from the Pandya over here. Sri Lanka are mixing caution and aggression well and have been picking the timely boundaries to keep the pressure on the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 103/1 after 19 overs with Dickwella now moving to 46

15:53(IST)

10 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankan batsmen are finally looking to shift gears in the middle overs here. The platform has been set well and the Indian bowlers must pick wickets early here if they wish to curb the flow of runs. Sri Lanka's score reads 97/1 after 18 overs

15:51(IST)

6 runs from the Bumrah over as Mendis picks a 3 off the first ball of the over. The Indians have managed to keep things decently tight, but Virat Kohli needs wickets here to build on the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 87/1 after 17 overs. Mendis starting to open up here.

15:46(IST)

6 runs from the Chahal over here as Dickwella cuts one to the boundary and picks a much-needed boundary before the drinks break. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/1 after 16 overs. Dickwella batting on 37 and it is vital that the batsman carries on and scores a big one here. A flat deck and the task will be cut out for the host bowlers in the second essay

LATEST UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan on a roll here even as bad luck for Rohit as his bat drops just short of the wicket. India have lost their first wicket. Sri Lanka's Malinga plays his 200th game.

PREVIEW IND VS SL: Fresh from a 3-0 Test cricket series whitewash over Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue with their ruthless approach as the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series begins at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli's men routed the Islanders in the three Tests, posting easy wins through all-round performances. In the first Test at Galle, India registered a 304-run triumph, while in the second Test at Colombo, they won by an innings and 53 runs. The third Test saw the visitors claim a victory by an innings and 171 runs in a dominating display. India are high on confidence following these triumphs and they need to be in the right frame of mind as they switch to the 50-over white-ball format from the five-day affairs. Sri Lanka, with their pride and quality being questioned following the recent losses, will be desperate for redemption. Test cricket is the hardest format that exposes the gulf in quality of the teams to the limit but the limited overs matches are expected to be balanced, even though the visitors should be overwhelming favourites. Currently eighth in the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka will be eyeing the chance to seal direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. And out of these five matches, the 1996 World champions will have to win at least two matches to secure a place in the pinnacle 50-over competition by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.

SQUADS: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
