Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Covers Are Off, India to Chase 231 in 47 Overs

The entire ground is now covered #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/sokO88rwaz— BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2017
4 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Sri Lanka finish on 236/8 in their 50 overs. That was a good performance from the Indian bowlers and will definitely give the Indians hope that they can take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. Things could have been worse for the Lankans if not for the partnership between Siriwardana and Kapugedera. The Indian openers will come out all guns blazing.
WICKET! That is how you bowl the yorkers Bumrah must be showing the world as he bowls a cracker of a yorker that cleans up Kapugedera. There was no way that Kapugedera was going to defend that even though he was batting on 40. Good over as Sri Lanka manage just 3 runs from the over as Sri Lanka's score reads 221/7 after 47 overs
6 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as the Indians are looking to finish well here. Sri Lanka's score reads 218/6 after 46 overs with Kapugedera still there, batting on 39. He has Dananjaya for company as both teams are looking to go for the kill. Kohli will not be too please with the way the bowlers have loosened the grip on the Lankan batsmen after dismissing the top 5 batsmen.
WICKET! Bumrah has done the job and sent back the dangerous Siriwardana. This was a much-needed wicket here as the partnership was slowly taking the game away from the Indians. While it is no big a score, but the Indians would still want a comfortable chase here. Siriwardana goes for 58 as Sri Lanka's score reads 212/6
7 runs from the Kedar over as the Lankans are looking to finish on a high. The Indians need wicket to stem the flow of runs. This is Milinda Siriwardana’s 1st 50 in ODIs since Dec 2015. Both his 50s in Sri Lanka in ODIs have come at a SR of 100+. 50 off 25 balls vs Pakistan in 2015 and 50 off 49 balls, Today*. Kohli turns to Bumrah now with 6 overs left in the innings
10 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankan batsmen are scoring quick runs now. The Indians want to make it count and not lose the upper-hand here. 7 overs to go in the game as Sri Lanka's score reads 200/5 after 43 overs. Kohli does not look too pleased here as the Lankans get a boundary off the last ball off Chahal's over
3 runs from the 41st over as Sri Lanka's score reads 182/5 as Axar has done a good job here. Gives away just 30 runs from 10 overs with a wicket. Kohli will now look at someone else to bowl those 2 gap overs and keep things tight. Siriwardana batting on 44 and Kapugedera is batting on 23.
4 runs from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 170/5 after 38 overs with Kapugedera on 18 and Siriwardana on 39. 12 overs to go after this and if the Lankans can ensure that they don't lose a wicket, the score will definitely go in the range of 250 and that will provide the Lankans with something to bowl at.
5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, the first after the drinks break. The duo of Siriwardana and Kapugedera have looked like they have a plan in mind and are slowly working towards building the platform for a good finish. India would want a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 154/5 after 35 overs
8 runs now from the Kedar over. Runs being leaked by the Indian bowlers here. Looks like they have lost the plot here somewhat and the upcoming drinks break should help skipper Virat Kohli have a word with his players and bring them right back in the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 149/5 after 34 overs
WICKET! Axar has struck and this time it is the wicket of the dangerous Angelo Mathews. The former Lanka skipper had settled down and the team was looking at him to score the runs. But sadly a disappointing end to the innings as the score now reads a dismal 121/5 in the 29th over as Lanka have lost the big wickets.
WICKET! Chahal has done it again. Gets the much-needed breakthrough as Mendis is back in the hut for 19. Sri Lanka's score reads 99/4. Mendis goes back for a review immediately, but that does not help the scenario as the third umpire also goes in the favour of the on-field umpire. This was Kusal Mendis’ lowest ODI innings where he has scored more than 5 runs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking