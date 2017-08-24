Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Covers Are Off, India to Chase 231 in 47 Overs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2017, 7:35 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 24 August, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

19:38(IST)

GOOD NEWS as the covers are off. The overs reduced to 47 and India will chase 231 to win this one. The game starts at 8pm IST. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will look to start off well here and set the platform for a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

18:35(IST)

Some bad news for now as it seems rain will delay India's chase..

18:34(IST)
18:08(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Sri Lanka finish on 236/8 in their 50 overs. That was a good performance from the Indian bowlers and will definitely give the Indians hope that they can take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. Things could have been worse for the Lankans if not for the partnership between Siriwardana and Kapugedera. The Indian openers will come out all guns blazing.

18:00(IST)

WICKET! Dananjaya is gone here for 9 as Sri Lanka's score reads 230/8 in the 49th over. Bumrah has mixed his length up beautifully and now has 4 wickets in the kitty. Bumrah would love to finish with a five-for here as the Indians look set to clinch this one just like the first ODI.

17:55(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 226/7 after 48 overs. Two more overs left in this innings and the Indians would not mind picking a few more wickets as Dananjaya and Chameera look to wallop a few in the last two overs.

17:53(IST)

WICKET! That is how you bowl the yorkers Bumrah must be showing the world as he bowls a cracker of a yorker that cleans up Kapugedera. There was no way that Kapugedera was going to defend that even though he was batting on 40. Good over as Sri Lanka manage just 3 runs from the over as Sri Lanka's score reads 221/7 after 47 overs

17:48(IST)

6 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as the Indians are looking to finish well here. Sri Lanka's score reads 218/6 after 46 overs with Kapugedera still there, batting on 39. He has Dananjaya for company as both teams are looking to go for the kill. Kohli will not be too please with the way the bowlers have loosened the grip on the Lankan batsmen after dismissing the top 5 batsmen.

17:41(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah has done the job and sent back the dangerous Siriwardana. This was a much-needed wicket here as the partnership was slowly taking the game away from the Indians. While it is no big a score, but the Indians would still want a comfortable chase here. Siriwardana goes for 58 as Sri Lanka's score reads 212/6

17:35(IST)

7 runs from the Kedar over as the Lankans are looking to finish on a high. The Indians need wicket to stem the flow of runs. This is Milinda Siriwardana’s 1st 50 in ODIs since Dec 2015. Both his 50s in Sri Lanka in ODIs have come at a SR of 100+. 50 off 25 balls vs Pakistan in 2015 and 50 off 49 balls, Today*. Kohli turns to Bumrah now with 6 overs left in the innings

 

17:31(IST)

10 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankan batsmen are scoring quick runs now. The Indians want to make it count and not lose the upper-hand here. 7 overs to go in the game as Sri Lanka's score reads 200/5 after 43 overs. Kohli does not look too pleased here as the Lankans get a boundary off the last ball off Chahal's over

17:24(IST)

Siriwardana brings up his 3rd ODI fifty as 8 runs have come off the Kedar over. Kedar has been erratic through the innings and once again bowled short and wide in this over. Sri Lanka's score reads 190/5 after 42 overs and Siriwardana would look to go big now with 8 overs left.

17:20(IST)

3 runs from the 41st over as Sri Lanka's score reads 182/5 as Axar has done a good job here. Gives away just 30 runs from 10 overs with a wicket. Kohli will now look at someone else to bowl those 2 gap overs and keep things tight. Siriwardana batting on 44 and Kapugedera is batting on 23.

17:19(IST)

8 runs from the Chahal over here as the leg-spinner has looked a far cry from his usual accurate self. He has sprayed the ball around a bit and that has shown in his figures in this game. Sri Lanka's score reads 179/5 after 40 overs with 10 to go.

17:14(IST)

A brilliant over here from Axar here as he gives away just 1 run from the 39th over of the innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 171/5 as Siriwardana and Kapugedera have done a good job here. India need a quick wicket here if they wish to stem the flow of runs.

17:12(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 170/5 after 38 overs with Kapugedera on 18 and Siriwardana on 39. 12 overs to go after this and if the Lankans can ensure that they don't lose a wicket, the score will definitely go in the range of 250 and that will provide the Lankans with something to bowl at.

17:09(IST)

4 runs from the Axar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 166/5 after 37 overs. With 13 overs to go, the Sri Lankans will look to slowly start swinging while the Indians will look to make the most of the opportunity to restrict the hosts to a score below the 200-run mark.

17:06(IST)

8 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over as Siriwardana finishes the over with a huge six over the mid-wicket ropes. Sri Lanka will now slowly start to plan the road in the death overs. A couple of wickets here and India will be right back on the top of the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/5

17:02(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, the first after the drinks break. The duo of Siriwardana and Kapugedera have looked like they have a plan in mind and are slowly working towards building the platform for a good finish. India would want a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 154/5 after 35 overs

16:58(IST)

8 runs now from the Kedar over. Runs being leaked by the Indian bowlers here. Looks like they have lost the plot here somewhat and the upcoming drinks break should help skipper Virat Kohli have a word with his players and bring them right back in the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 149/5 after 34 overs

16:53(IST)

8 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Siriwardana starts with a boundary. That is two boundaries from the two consecutive overs and that has helped the morale of the Lankans here. The score reads 141/5 after 33 overs

16:51(IST)

6 runs from the Bumrah over as Kapugedera gets a much-needed boundary. The crowd is elated and that will release a lot of the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 133/5 after 32 overs with 18 overs still left in the game.

16:42(IST)

2 runs from the Axar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 127/5 after 31 overs. He has continued from where he left on the last game. He has been at the top of his game here and given away just 22 runs from his seven overs and also picked a wicket.

16:41(IST)

Bumraj back in the attack and gives away just 2 runs here. Brilliant stuff here from the pacer as the Lankan batsmen are finding the going tough. Sri Lanka's score reads 125/5 after 30 overs with India in complete control of the second ODI.

16:32(IST)

WICKET! Axar has struck and this time it is the wicket of the dangerous Angelo Mathews. The former Lanka skipper had settled down and the team was looking at him to score the runs. But sadly a disappointing end to the innings as the score now reads a dismal 121/5 in the 29th over as Lanka have lost the big wickets.

16:31(IST)

6 runs from the 28th over with Hardik Pandya bowling the first two balls and then walking off with some discomfort in his leg. Kohli turns to Kedar Jadhav and the man with the golden arm gives awar just 2 runs from the remaining 4 balls as Sri Lanka's score reads 120/4 after 28 overs

16:25(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as both the spinners are bowling really well in tandem. Virat Kohli will be mighty pleased with their performance here. In fact, he is yet to even call on the services of his bowler with the golden arm Kedar Jadhav. Sri Lanka's score reads 114/4 after 27 overs

16:22(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 111/4 after 26 overs with the Indians tightening the screws on the Lankan batsmen. The Indians will look to end the Lankan innings at the earliest and go for the kill here.

16:21(IST)

Siriwardana picks a boundary as Axar has leaked 6 runs in the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 107/4 after 25 overs with Mathews batting at the other end on 12. The Indians will look to go for the kill now as 25 overs are left in the Sri Lanka innings.

16:13(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done it again. Gets the much-needed breakthrough as Mendis is back in the hut for 19. Sri Lanka's score reads 99/4. Mendis goes back for a review immediately, but that does not help the scenario as the third umpire also goes in the favour of the on-field umpire. This was Kusal Mendis’ lowest ODI innings where he has scored more than 5 runs.

16:09(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as neither Mendis nor Mathews is looking to attack the Indian bowlers. They are happy to play the ball according to the merit and not at all keen to take any risk. Looks like the order of the day here as Sri Lanka's score reads 99/3

Latest Update: India to chase 231 in 47 overs as the covers are off. Game starts at 8pm IST. After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops will look to further strengthen their position in the series by winning the second match.

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, on Thursday. After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
Teams: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
