Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Indian Bowlers Dominating Show

15:37(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has struck and this time it is the wicket of Gunathilaka for 19. A slight fumble here from MS Dhoni behind the stumps, but he was still quick enough to not let Gunathilaka make a return to the crease. That is his 99th stumping and MSD would love to enter the magic number of 100 in this game itself. This is the 1st time that Danushka Gunathilaka has been out Stumped in ODIs.