Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Indian Bowlers Dominating Show

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2017, 4:44 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 24 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:06(IST)

8 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over as Siriwardana finishes the over with a huge six over the mid-wicket ropes. Sri Lanka will now slowly start to plan the road in the death overs. A couple of wickets here and India will be right back on the top of the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/5

17:02(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, the first after the drinks break. The duo of Siriwardana and Kapugedera have looked like they have a plan in mind and are slowly working towards building the platform for a good finish. India would want a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 154/5 after 35 overs

16:58(IST)

8 runs now from the Kedar over. Runs being leaked by the Indian bowlers here. Looks like they have lost the plot here somewhat and the upcoming drinks break should help skipper Virat Kohli have a word with his players and bring them right back in the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 149/5 after 34 overs

16:53(IST)

8 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Siriwardana starts with a boundary. That is two boundaries from the two consecutive overs and that has helped the morale of the Lankans here. The score reads 141/5 after 33 overs

16:51(IST)

6 runs from the Bumrah over as Kapugedera gets a much-needed boundary. The crowd is elated and that will release a lot of the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 133/5 after 32 overs with 18 overs still left in the game.

16:42(IST)

2 runs from the Axar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 127/5 after 31 overs. He has continued from where he left on the last game. He has been at the top of his game here and given away just 22 runs from his seven overs and also picked a wicket.

16:41(IST)

Bumraj back in the attack and gives away just 2 runs here. Brilliant stuff here from the pacer as the Lankan batsmen are finding the going tough. Sri Lanka's score reads 125/5 after 30 overs with India in complete control of the second ODI.

16:32(IST)

WICKET! Axar has struck and this time it is the wicket of the dangerous Angelo Mathews. The former Lanka skipper had settled down and the team was looking at him to score the runs. But sadly a disappointing end to the innings as the score now reads a dismal 121/5 in the 29th over as Lanka have lost the big wickets.

16:31(IST)

6 runs from the 28th over with Hardik Pandya bowling the first two balls and then walking off with some discomfort in his leg. Kohli turns to Kedar Jadhav and the man with the golden arm gives awar just 2 runs from the remaining 4 balls as Sri Lanka's score reads 120/4 after 28 overs

16:25(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as both the spinners are bowling really well in tandem. Virat Kohli will be mighty pleased with their performance here. In fact, he is yet to even call on the services of his bowler with the golden arm Kedar Jadhav. Sri Lanka's score reads 114/4 after 27 overs

16:22(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 111/4 after 26 overs with the Indians tightening the screws on the Lankan batsmen. The Indians will look to end the Lankan innings at the earliest and go for the kill here.

16:21(IST)

Siriwardana picks a boundary as Axar has leaked 6 runs in the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 107/4 after 25 overs with Mathews batting at the other end on 12. The Indians will look to go for the kill now as 25 overs are left in the Sri Lanka innings.

16:13(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done it again. Gets the much-needed breakthrough as Mendis is back in the hut for 19. Sri Lanka's score reads 99/4. Mendis goes back for a review immediately, but that does not help the scenario as the third umpire also goes in the favour of the on-field umpire. This was Kusal Mendis’ lowest ODI innings where he has scored more than 5 runs.

16:09(IST)

3 runs from the Axar over as neither Mendis nor Mathews is looking to attack the Indian bowlers. They are happy to play the ball according to the merit and not at all keen to take any risk. Looks like the order of the day here as Sri Lanka's score reads 99/3

16:07(IST)

Chahal gives away 2 runs from his over as Sri Lanka's score reads 96/3 after 22 overs. Mendis and Mathews have their task cut-out here and they need to bat out of their skin to give the Lankans the advantage here.

16:03(IST)

Another good over here from Axar as he gives away just 4 runs. Virat Kohli and the boys are looking to tighten the screws on the Lankan batsmen here. Sri Lanka's score reads 94/3 after 21 overs with Mendis on 17 and Mathews on 8

15:59(IST)

5 runs from the Hardik over here as Mathews finally gets a boundary and releases some of the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 90/3 after 20 overs with Mathews on 7 and Mendis on 14. The Lankans need to keep the scoring rate moving here if they wish to post a challenging total on this flat track 

15:55(IST)

Good start here from Axar as Kohli finally turns to the hero of the last match. Just 1 run from the over as Sri Lanka's score reads 85/3 after 19 overs with Mendis batting on 14 and Mathews on 2. 

15:54(IST)

1 run from the Hardik Pandya over here as Mathews picks a single off the last over. Both Mathews and Mendis need to be very cautious in their approach here and try and not lose the plot like they did in the last game. Sri Lanka's score reads 84/3 after 18 overs

15:50(IST)

2 runs from the Chahal over as Mathews and Mendis are now looking to stitch a partnership here as the Lankans have once again fallen into troubled waters. The score reads 83/3 after 17 overs. Virat Kohli and boys are on the top at the moment and will look to drive the momentum home here.

15:46(IST)

WICKET! Upul Tharanga has been sent back here by Hardik Pandya. That was in the channel from the medium-pacer and Kohli completes an easy catch in the slip cordon. Having spoken about batting responsibly prior to this game, that is a bad show from the skipper as he goes for 9. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/3 after 16 overs

15:37(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has struck and this time it is the wicket of Gunathilaka for 19.  A slight fumble here from MS Dhoni behind the stumps, but he was still quick enough to not let Gunathilaka make a return to the crease. That is his 99th stumping and MSD would love to enter the magic number of 100 in this game itself. This is the 1st time that Danushka Gunathilaka has been out Stumped in ODIs.  

15:33(IST)

10 runs from the Pandya over here as Kusal picks up 2 boundaries in this over. The second one is a classy cut past the backward point fielder and gives the fan reasons to cheer here. Sri Lanka's score reads 70/1 after 14 overs

15:28(IST)

Just 1 run from the Chahal over here as the score reads 60/1 after 13 overs. Chahal is bowling a good attacking line here and is looking at the batsmen to make it count. Gunathilaka and Mendis though aren't too keen to take the attack to the bowlers as yet.

15:24(IST)

Now it is Pandya into the attack and that is 3 runs from the over. Kohli looking to mix things up a bit, hoping to make some inroads on a flat deck. The pitch has nothing for the bowlers as the score reads 59/1 after 12 overs. Gunathilaka and Mendis definitely need to look some boundaries here.

15:20(IST)

4 runs from Chahal's over here as the leg-spinner is the first change up Virat Kohli's sleeves. Mendis and Gunathilaka are looking to stitch a partnership here and provide the platform that the batsmen coming in later need. Sri Lanka's score reads 56/1 after 11 overs.

15:17(IST)

A maiden over here from Bumrah to complete the 10th. Good show by the Indian bowlers after the dismissal of Dickwella as Mendis and Gunathilaka are looking to stitch a partnership here. The Indians are slowly clawing back into the game here and would want a couple more wickets here.

15:14(IST)

11 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here with Gunathilaka completing a successful over with a flick to the long leg boundary. Bhuvi needs to get his act right and pick a couple of wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 52/1 after 9 overs with Gunathilaka on 14. Danushka Gunathilaka became the 4th Sri Lankan batsman to complete 500 ODI runs in 2017 when he scored 10.

15:07(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant ball here from Bumrah as the change of pace catches Dickwella off guard and he just lobs that one to Dhawan at short mid-wicket. Dickwella was looking dangerous on 31 and could have easily taken the game away from the Indians here. The score reads 41/1

15:01(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Dickwella punched the first one for a boundary through covers. But post that, Bhuvneshwar has done well to keep things under check. 5 dot balls not a bad show at a time when the Lankan openers are looking to make it count. The score reads 40/0 after 7 overs

14:57(IST)

8 runs from the Bumrah over here as Dickwella hits him for another six and this time it is a flick again on the leg side. Bumrah needs to keep it tight and not lose the plot here. The Indian bowlers need a wicket here as the score reads 36/0 after 6 overs

Axar Patel. (AP Image)

Latest Update: The Indian bowlers have looked to carry on from where they left in the opening ODI. Virat Kohli has once again won the toss and India will have a bowl first. Kohli says that will be the best of the batting conditions. After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops will look to further strengthen their position in the series by winning the second match.

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, on Thursday. After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
Teams: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
