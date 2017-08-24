Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Indian Bowlers Dominating Show

5 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over, the first after the drinks break. The duo of Siriwardana and Kapugedera have looked like they have a plan in mind and are slowly working towards building the platform for a good finish. India would want a wicket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 154/5 after 35 overs
8 runs now from the Kedar over. Runs being leaked by the Indian bowlers here. Looks like they have lost the plot here somewhat and the upcoming drinks break should help skipper Virat Kohli have a word with his players and bring them right back in the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 149/5 after 34 overs
WICKET! Axar has struck and this time it is the wicket of the dangerous Angelo Mathews. The former Lanka skipper had settled down and the team was looking at him to score the runs. But sadly a disappointing end to the innings as the score now reads a dismal 121/5 in the 29th over as Lanka have lost the big wickets.
WICKET! Chahal has done it again. Gets the much-needed breakthrough as Mendis is back in the hut for 19. Sri Lanka's score reads 99/4. Mendis goes back for a review immediately, but that does not help the scenario as the third umpire also goes in the favour of the on-field umpire. This was Kusal Mendis’ lowest ODI innings where he has scored more than 5 runs.
5 runs from the Hardik over here as Mathews finally gets a boundary and releases some of the pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 90/3 after 20 overs with Mathews on 7 and Mendis on 14. The Lankans need to keep the scoring rate moving here if they wish to post a challenging total on this flat track
WICKET! Upul Tharanga has been sent back here by Hardik Pandya. That was in the channel from the medium-pacer and Kohli completes an easy catch in the slip cordon. Having spoken about batting responsibly prior to this game, that is a bad show from the skipper as he goes for 9. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/3 after 16 overs
WICKET! Chahal has struck and this time it is the wicket of Gunathilaka for 19. A slight fumble here from MS Dhoni behind the stumps, but he was still quick enough to not let Gunathilaka make a return to the crease. That is his 99th stumping and MSD would love to enter the magic number of 100 in this game itself. This is the 1st time that Danushka Gunathilaka has been out Stumped in ODIs.
Now it is Pandya into the attack and that is 3 runs from the over. Kohli looking to mix things up a bit, hoping to make some inroads on a flat deck. The pitch has nothing for the bowlers as the score reads 59/1 after 12 overs. Gunathilaka and Mendis definitely need to look some boundaries here.
11 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here with Gunathilaka completing a successful over with a flick to the long leg boundary. Bhuvi needs to get his act right and pick a couple of wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 52/1 after 9 overs with Gunathilaka on 14. Danushka Gunathilaka became the 4th Sri Lankan batsman to complete 500 ODI runs in 2017 when he scored 10.
4 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Dickwella punched the first one for a boundary through covers. But post that, Bhuvneshwar has done well to keep things under check. 5 dot balls not a bad show at a time when the Lankan openers are looking to make it count. The score reads 40/0 after 7 overs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking