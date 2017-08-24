Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: MS Dhoni & Bhuvi Look to Stitch Partnership

6 runs from the Malinga over as the ball was all over the place. India's score now reads 162/7 after 30 overs with Dhoni batting on 25 and Bhuvi batting on 9. The Indians are still very much in the game till these two are at the crease. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these if they want to seal the game here.
3 runs from the Chameera over as the Indians are happy to buy time here and score the runs. Both Dhoni and Bhuvi look intent to fight this one out. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these two to get back on top. India's score reads 156/7 after 29 overs. The required rate has just gone over 4.17
6 runs from the Malinga over as Dhoni and Bhuvi are not ready to give up yet. Bhuvi can bat and Dhoni is the man who was once known as the best finisher in the game. India's score reads 153/7 after 28 overs and this chase is definitely on and the Indians would love to finish this with Dhoni at the crease.
3 runs from the Chameera over here as the Lankans are looking to mix things up here. Dhoni and Bhuvi have to balance this out here and cannot look to be overly aggressive as India still do have a sniff of a chance of winning this one if the duo can put together a partnership. India's score reads 150/7 after 27 overs.
First over in a while that a Dananjaya over has not produced a wicket. India lost 7 wickets for 22 runs(109/0 to 131/7). It is their least runs by 2nd to 7th wicket in ODIs. India's score reads 138/7 after 24 overs with the match clearly in Sri Lanka's bag. It looks like Bhuvi and Dhoni are only looking to delay the inevitable.
WICKET! Axar Patel is the next man dismissed as the Indians just cannot seem to read Dananjaya who got married last night. What a day in the office for the young spinner. Axar walks back for 6 as India's score reads 131/7 and they are looking down the barrel. Sri Lanka now need 3 wickets to win this one and level the series.
WICKET! FIVE wickets for Dananjaya here as Hardik Pandya plays a very irresponsible shot and is stumped by a mile as he fails to understand the wrong'un from the bowler. India's score reads 121/6 and the Indians are in deep trouble here. Looks like this game is now in the bag for the Lankans. Axar Patel now joins MSD.
WICKET! Dananjaya has been bowling an excellent line here and this time he sends back KL Rahul. This has been a beautiful spell of bowling from the spinner and the Lankans are right back in the game. India's score reads 119/5. India in deep trouble here. Dhoni and Pandya will have to resurrect the innings here.
WICKET! Now Dananjaya has cleaned up none other than skipper Virat Kohli. This is a master spell from the spinner as he has taken the game by the scruff of the neck and brought Sri Lanka back into the game. India's score reads 118/4. The Indians are definitely in trouble here. MS Dhoni will now join KL Rahul in the middle.
WICKET! Good ball here from Dananjaya as Rohit has been caught plumb in front. The umpire says OUT, but the Indians decide to go for a review. Does not help as the DRS goes in favour of the Lankans. Rohit walks back for 54 as the 100-run partnership comes to an end. India's score reads 109/1 as KL Rahul walks in to join Dhawan in the middle. No Kohli here.
8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Rohit brings up his fastest 50 in ODIs. Rohit has looked in ominous touch this innings and he has made it count. This is Rohit Sharma’s 1st 50+ score in Sri Lanka in last 12 ODI innings. India's score reads 102/0 after 15 overs. Looks like the two are looking to make Lanka pay here.
5 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit moves closer to the 50-run mark. He is now one short of a well-deserved ODI fifty. India's score reads 94/0 after 14 overs and the Indians would want to finish this one off in style without losing any wickets. Dhawan is giving Rohit company on 40 off 41 balls.
8 runs from the Chameera over as India's score reads 89/0 after 13 overs. While Dhawan has started from where he left in the first ODI, Rohit has joined him beautifully in the party. The Lankan bowlers look almost at the mercy of the Indian batsmen here as they have no answer to the master class that is being laid out by the Indian openers. A drinks break comes up and the Lankans would want to re-group well.
Dananjaya introduced into the attack and 6 runs come in from the spinner's over as Dhawan plays one of the most beautiful on-drives of the match. Jumps down the track, takes the ball on the full and slams it past the mid-on fielder. India's score reads 81/0 after 12 overs with Dhawan on 31 and Rohit on 45
7 runs from the Chameera over as Dhawan hits a crunchy square drive to the boundary. That one was vintage Dhawan on the off-side. The Indians have started really well and the score reads 75/0 after 11 overs with Dhawan batting on 26 and Rohit on 44. Rohit definitely looks interested in a big one here.
4 runs from the Mathews over here as India's score reads 68/0 after 10 overs. The field restrictions are done with and the Indians have done really well here. Rohit and Dhawan have given the Indians the start that they were looking for chasing a rain-shortened game. They would wish to take India home here.
12 runs off this over from Chameera. There is no stopping Rohit here as he plays to blinders on the leg and off side off the last two balls of the over to completely spoil the over for Sri Lanka. The first was a lap shot over the head of the fine-leg fielder, the next was a cut into the third-man stand. India's score reads 64/0 after 9 overs with the Sri Lankan crowd going silent.
5 runs from the Mathews over as Rohit plays a classy drive with the weight on the backfoot. Leans into that one and nobody moves as Malinga goes back to the bowling crease. Rohit has looked the part tonight and it looks like he is in for a big one. 50-run partnership up for the duo. Rohit Sharma and Dhawan bring up their 20th 50+ stand for the opening wicket in ODIs, only Ganguly/Tendulkar(44) & Sehwag/Tendulkar(30) have managed more among the Indians.
9 runs from the Malinga over here as it looks like Rohit is keen to join the party with Shikhar Dhawan tonight. Both are middling the ball really well and even though Malinga is trying really hard to make inroads, he is clearly looking past his prime. India's score reads 47/0 after 7 overs
Angelo Mathews introduced into the attack and he gives away 2 runs off his first over. That is smart batting from the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. They both realise that he is one of Sri Lanka's most experienced campaigner and so is happy to take time against him. India's score reads 38/0 after 6 overs
9 runs now from the Fernando over as Rohit is looking to make this one count. He has not had the best of times in the Island Nation, but Rohit is looking in smacking form here. India's score reads 29/0 after 4 overs. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has now scored 8001 international runs for India & in the process, became the 14th Indian to do so.
4 runs from the second over as Vishwa Fernando starts well here. He has been a revelation in this series and also in the Test series before this. India's score reads 10/0 after the second over. Chasing is a master act in a rain-shortened game and the Indians will want to start a bit cautiously.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking