Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: MS Dhoni & Bhuvi Look to Stitch Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2017, 10:19 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 24 August, 2017

22:41(IST)

1 run from the Chameera over but that does not matter much for India as Dhoni is still in the crease with Bhuvi. The two can definitely see India through if they bat till the end. India's score reads 163/7 after 31 overs. India need 68 runs from 96 balls. This chase is very much on.

22:41(IST)

1 run again and this time from the Siriwardana over as India's score reads 164/7 after 32 overs with Dhoni batting on 27 and Bhuvi batting on 9. India need 67 off 90 balls with the required rate still under 5. India are still very much in the game here.

22:35(IST)

6 runs from the Malinga over as the ball was all over the place. India's score now reads 162/7 after 30 overs with Dhoni batting on 25 and Bhuvi batting on 9. The Indians are still very much in the game till these two are at the crease. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these if they want to seal the game here.

22:27(IST)

3 runs from the Chameera over as the Indians are happy to buy time here and score the runs. Both Dhoni and Bhuvi look intent to fight this one out. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these two to get back on top. India's score reads 156/7 after 29 overs. The required rate has just gone over 4.17

22:23(IST)

6 runs from the Malinga over as Dhoni and Bhuvi are not ready to give up yet. Bhuvi can bat and Dhoni is the man who was once known as the best finisher in the game. India's score reads 153/7 after 28 overs and this chase is definitely on and the Indians would love to finish this with Dhoni at the crease.

22:15(IST)

3 runs from the Chameera over here as the Lankans are looking to mix things up here. Dhoni and Bhuvi have to balance this out here and cannot look to be overly aggressive as India still do have a sniff of a chance of winning this one if the duo can put together a partnership. India's score reads 150/7 after 27 overs.

22:08(IST)

7 runs from the Dananjaya over here as Dhoni and Bhuvi are looking to stitch a partnership. India need 84 runs now with 3 wickets in the bag. The required rate is 4 so that is no issue for the Indians, but the wickets are a worry. India's score reads 147/7 after 26 overs

22:05(IST)

First over in a while that a Dananjaya over has not produced a wicket. India lost 7 wickets for 22 runs(109/0 to 131/7). It is their least runs by 2nd to 7th wicket in ODIs. India's score reads 138/7 after 24 overs with the match clearly in Sri Lanka's bag. It looks like Bhuvi and Dhoni are only looking to delay the inevitable.

 

21:56(IST)

WICKET! Axar Patel is the next man dismissed as the Indians just cannot seem to read Dananjaya who got married last night. What a day in the office for the young spinner. Axar walks back for 6 as India's score reads 131/7 and they are looking down the barrel. Sri Lanka now need 3 wickets to win this one and level the series.

21:47(IST)

WICKET! FIVE wickets for Dananjaya here as Hardik Pandya plays a very irresponsible shot and is stumped by a mile as he fails to understand the wrong'un from the bowler. India's score reads 121/6 and the Indians are in deep trouble here. Looks like this game is now in the bag for the Lankans. Axar Patel now joins MSD.

21:40(IST)

WICKET! Dananjaya has been bowling an excellent line here and this time he sends back KL Rahul. This has been a beautiful spell of bowling from the spinner and the Lankans are right back in the game. India's score reads 119/5. India in deep trouble here. Dhoni and Pandya will have to resurrect the innings here.

21:34(IST)

WICKET! Now Dananjaya has cleaned up none other than skipper Virat Kohli. This is a master spell from the spinner as he has taken the game by the scruff of the neck and brought Sri Lanka back into the game. India's score reads 118/4. The Indians are definitely in trouble here. MS Dhoni will now join KL Rahul in the middle.

21:30(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav now misreads the googly from Dananjaya and the batsman has to walk back to the hut. India's score reads 114/3 as the Indians are starting to look a bit in trouble here. Kohli will come in to join KL Rahul in the middle. The Lankan crowd is up and awake.

21:27(IST)

WICKET! Now Siriwardana strikes as Angelo Mathews picks a blinder jumping in from short fine-leg. That was taken inches off the ground as Dhawan has to go for 49. Dhawan cannot believe his luck as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 113/2

21:24(IST)

WICKET! Good ball here from Dananjaya as Rohit has been caught plumb in front. The umpire says OUT, but the Indians decide to go for a review. Does not help as the DRS goes in favour of the Lankans. Rohit walks back for 54 as the 100-run partnership comes to an end. India's score reads 109/1 as KL Rahul walks in to join Dhawan in the middle. No Kohli here.

21:18(IST)

8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Rohit brings up his fastest 50 in ODIs. Rohit has looked in ominous touch this innings and he has made it count. This is Rohit Sharma’s 1st 50+ score in Sri Lanka in last 12 ODI innings. India's score reads 102/0 after 15 overs. Looks like the two are looking to make Lanka pay here.

21:13(IST)

5 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit moves closer to the 50-run mark. He is now one short of a well-deserved ODI fifty. India's score reads 94/0 after 14 overs and the Indians would want to finish this one off in style without losing any wickets. Dhawan is giving Rohit company on 40 off 41 balls.

21:05(IST)

8 runs from the Chameera over as India's score reads 89/0 after 13 overs. While Dhawan has started from where he left in the first ODI, Rohit has joined him beautifully in the party. The Lankan bowlers look almost at the mercy of the Indian batsmen here as they have no answer to the master class that is being laid out by the Indian openers. A drinks break comes up and the Lankans would want to re-group well.

21:00(IST)

Dananjaya introduced into the attack and 6 runs come in from the spinner's over as Dhawan plays one of the most beautiful on-drives of the match. Jumps down the track, takes the ball on the full and slams it past the mid-on fielder. India's score reads 81/0 after 12 overs with Dhawan on 31 and Rohit on 45

21:00(IST)

7 runs from the Chameera over as Dhawan hits a crunchy square drive to the boundary. That one was vintage Dhawan on the off-side. The Indians have started really well and the score reads 75/0 after 11 overs with Dhawan batting on 26 and Rohit on 44. Rohit definitely looks interested in a big one here.

20:51(IST)

4 runs from the Mathews over here as India's score reads 68/0 after 10 overs. The field restrictions are done with and the Indians have done really well here. Rohit and Dhawan have given the Indians the start that they were looking for chasing a rain-shortened game. They would wish to take India home here.

20:48(IST)

12 runs off this over from Chameera. There is no stopping Rohit here as he plays to blinders on the leg and off side off the last two balls of the over to completely spoil the over for Sri Lanka. The first was a lap shot over the head of the fine-leg fielder, the next was a cut into the third-man stand. India's score reads 64/0 after 9 overs with the Sri Lankan crowd going silent.

20:42(IST)

5 runs from the Mathews over as Rohit plays a classy drive with the weight on the backfoot. Leans into that one and nobody moves as Malinga goes back to the bowling crease. Rohit has looked the part tonight and it looks like he is in for a big one. 50-run partnership up for the duo. Rohit Sharma and Dhawan bring up their 20th 50+ stand for the opening wicket in ODIs, only Ganguly/Tendulkar(44) & Sehwag/Tendulkar(30) have managed more among the Indians. 

20:38(IST)

9 runs from the Malinga over here as it looks like Rohit is keen to join the party with Shikhar Dhawan tonight. Both are middling the ball really well and even though Malinga is trying really hard to make inroads, he is clearly looking past his prime. India's score reads 47/0 after 7 overs

20:33(IST)

Angelo Mathews introduced into the attack and he gives away 2 runs off his first over. That is smart batting from the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. They both realise that he is one of Sri Lanka's most experienced campaigner and so is happy to take time against him. India's score reads 38/0 after 6 overs

20:26(IST)

7 runs from the Malinga over as Dhawan creams the first one through backward point to start the over on top. Rohit and Dhawan are looking to be on the top of the Sri Lankan bowlers and does not wish to give anything away to them. India's score reads 36/0 after 5 overs

20:22(IST)

9 runs now from the Fernando over as Rohit is looking to make this one count. He has not had the best of times in the Island Nation, but Rohit is looking in smacking form here. India's score reads 29/0 after 4 overs. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has now scored 8001 international runs for India & in the process, became the 14th Indian to do so.  

20:19(IST)

10 runs from the Malinga over here as Rohit gets stuck into his Mumbai Indians teammate. A brilliant flick that lands into the stands and sets the tone as Malinga is clearly off the radar. India's score reads 20/0 after 3 overs.

20:13(IST)

4 runs from the second over as Vishwa Fernando starts well here. He has been a revelation in this series and also in the Test series before this. India's score reads 10/0 after the second over. Chasing is a master act in a rain-shortened game and the Indians will want to start a bit cautiously.

20:06(IST)

6 runs from the first over as Malinga starts proceedings. Boundary for Rohit as he is looking to break the jinx in Sri Lanka. India will look to grab the opportunity with both hands to take a 2-0 lead. India's score reads 6/0

19:38(IST)

GOOD NEWS as the covers are off. The overs reduced to 47 and India will chase 231 to win this one. The game starts at 8pm IST. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will look to start off well here and set the platform for a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: MS Dhoni & Bhuvi Look to Stitch Partnership

File image of MS Dhoni. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Latest Update: Dhoni and Bhuvi are looking to fight it out after Dananjaya has picked 6 wickets as India chase 231 in 47 overs. After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops are down in the dumps.

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, on Thursday. After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
Teams: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
