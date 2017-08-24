Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Virat Kohli & Boys Hold Edge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2017, 1:43 PM IST

13:12(IST)

Sri Lanka need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the teams dismal performances recently.  It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis. They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent-enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.

13:09(IST)

Sri Lanka need to win two ODIs in this series to make sure that West Indies do not overhaul them in the ODI ranking and gain automatic qualification for the 2019 ODI World Cup before the September 30 deadline.

12:54(IST)

If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.

12:52(IST)

On the other hand, there has been questions raised about Sri Lanka's team selection policies. Test skipper, and one of Sri Lanka's most attacking batsmen Dinesh Chandimal was left out of the playing XI as ODI captain Upul Tharanga generally an opener came out to bat at No 4, where Chandimal bats. This has set tongues wagging that all is not well in the Sri Lankan dressing room and that the coach and captain are being over-ridden by others. Pothas openly questioned the decision of leaving out Chandimal in the post-match conference.

12:39(IST)

Also, in the pre-match press conference, Kohli said that he doesn't feel the need to tinker with the squad in the second ODI. "The wicket in Pallekele is similar to Dambulla. I don’t see any reason to change team just after one game but everything and any combination is possible," said the Indian skipper.

12:38(IST)

After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition.  Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

12:37(IST)

At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination. Additionally, the ODI wickets in Sri Lanka do not afford the luxury of playing three spinners. Thus, unless the Pallekele wicket is exceptionally dry, Kuldeep Yadav can expect to be left out once again, along with Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

12:37(IST)

As such, it is tough to foresee any changes to the Indian playing XI. Only one out of five games has been played yet, and even in West Indies, Kohli resisted the urge to chop and change too much.

12:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele Stadium. The Men in Blue are 1-0 up in the five match series courtesy of a scintillating 9-wicket win in the first ODI at Dambulla.

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Virat Kohli & Boys Hold Edge

India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates the fall of a wicket. (AP image)

Latest Update: After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops will look to further strengthen their position in the series by winning the second match.

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, on Thursday. After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
Teams: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
