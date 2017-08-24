Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Virat Kohli & Boys Hold Edge

13:12(IST)

Sri Lanka need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the teams dismal performances recently. It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis. They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent-enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.