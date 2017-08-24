Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele: Virat Kohli & Boys Hold Edge

Sri Lanka need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the teams dismal performances recently. It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis. They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent-enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.
If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
On the other hand, there has been questions raised about Sri Lanka's team selection policies. Test skipper, and one of Sri Lanka's most attacking batsmen Dinesh Chandimal was left out of the playing XI as ODI captain Upul Tharanga generally an opener came out to bat at No 4, where Chandimal bats. This has set tongues wagging that all is not well in the Sri Lankan dressing room and that the coach and captain are being over-ridden by others. Pothas openly questioned the decision of leaving out Chandimal in the post-match conference.
Also, in the pre-match press conference, Kohli said that he doesn't feel the need to tinker with the squad in the second ODI. "The wicket in Pallekele is similar to Dambulla. I don’t see any reason to change team just after one game but everything and any combination is possible," said the Indian skipper.
After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.
At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination. Additionally, the ODI wickets in Sri Lanka do not afford the luxury of playing three spinners. Thus, unless the Pallekele wicket is exceptionally dry, Kuldeep Yadav can expect to be left out once again, along with Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking