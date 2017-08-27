Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Bhuvneshwar Runs Out Chameera

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 27, 2017, 6:09 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 27 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:07(IST)

WICKET! The rain break did not help the Lankans as Bumrah sends back Siriwardana to pick his 5th wicket. His first five-for and that was another bowled for Bumrah. You miss, I hit goes Bumrah. Sri Lanka's score reads 201/8. Siriwardana goes for 29 as the Lankans have had no answer for Bumrah

17:49(IST)

MAIDEN! Brilliant stuff here from Bhuvneshwar as he bowls a maiden over here in the 47th over of the innings. Sri Lanka have had no answer to the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 192/7 after 47 overs. And the rain is now coming down very hard and the innings is set to get interrupted. Need to see how the rain stands.

17:44(IST)

WICKET! Beautiful delivery here again from Bumrah as he picks another 4-for to derail the Lankan batting. Dananjaya (2) had been beaten a few times and then this one. The batsman had no clue what hit him as he missed the ball all ends up and was clean bowled. Sri Lanka's score reads 191/7 in the 46th over

17:40(IST)

9 runs here from the Chahal over as Siriwardana is looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. With just 5 overs left after this one, the Lankan batsmen do not really have a choice. Sri Lanka's score reads 190/6 after 45 overs with Siriwardana batting on 20 and Dananjaya on 2

17:35(IST)

WICKET! Kapugedera tries to go for the kill and ends up missing the ball completely and Axar breaks into a little jig. He has bowled really well and deserved at least one wicket to show for his performance and he ends with 1/35 in his 10 overs. Kapugedera goes for 14 and the hosts are now struggling again here.

17:32(IST)

Just 5 runs from the Chahal over as the Indians are looking to tighten the screws just as the Sri Lankan batsmen are looking to go for the kill. Chahal has done excellently well to ensure that he has given away just singles in this over. No boundaries at all in this one as the score reads 178/5 after 43 overs

17:31(IST)

8 runs from the Axar over as the Sri Lanka batsmen are looking to finish on a high here. Virat Kohli would not wish for that. He will look to try and put more pressure on the Sri Lanka batsmen as both Kapugedera and Siriwardana are looking to go for the kill. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/5 after 42 overs

17:25(IST)

6 from the Bhuvi over here as the death overs get underway. After 2 runs from the first 5 balls, the stand-in-skipper Kapugedera hits a beautiful cover drive that bullets to the boundary ropes. Sri Lanka's score reads 165/5 after 41 overs

17:20(IST)

WICKET! That is sad as Thirimanne chips that straight to Kedar Jadhav at mid-wicket. Bumrah is all smiles as skipper Virat Kohli joins him. This was an uncharacteristic shot from the batsman who till now looked confident and was batting on 80. Sri Lanka's score reads 159/5 as Siriwardana joining Kapugedera. 

17:14(IST)

Finally a boundary off Axar as he gives away 8 runs from this one. The break in spell seems to have broken the rhythm. Sri Lanka's score reads 158/4 after 39 overs with Thirimanne on 80 and Kapugedera is batting on 5.

17:13(IST)

Bumrah is back in the attack and looks like this is more of a 2-over spell before Bumrah comes back in the death overs. Just 1 run from the Bumrah over as he keeps it really tight. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/4 after 38 overs. Thirimanne will now need to look to up the ante.

17:09(IST)

7 runs from the Kedar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 149/4 after 37 overs. Just 13 overs left here and the Sri Lankan batsmen now need to start looking at starting to go for the kill. Thirimanne (73) and stand-in-skipper Kapugedera (3) will now look to get going here. 

17:08(IST)

Another excellent over here from Axar as he gives away just 2 runs. And now Axar has bowled 7 overs and given away just 16 runs. He has been terrific today and even though he has not picked a wicket, what Axar has done is that he has tightened things up from one end and forced the batsmen to make mistakes at the other end. Sri Lanka's score reads 142/4

17:01(IST)

WICKET! The man with the golden arm has struck and this time Kedar Jadhav sends back the dangerous Angelo Mathews for 11. Mathews was looking good today and could have proved to be a thorn in the flesh for the Indians if he stayed till the business end, but that was not to be. In fact, Mathews also ends up wasting a review when he looked plumb. Sri Lanka's score reads 138/4

16:58(IST)

9 runs from the Chahal over as Thirimanne hits a six to show some intent here. Interestingly, when batting on 9, Angelo Mathews became the 10th Sri Lankan batsman to score 1000 Runs against India in ODIs. India need a wicket here to break this partnership. They can prove to be dangerous in the business end. 

16:53(IST)

A single from Kedar Jadhav's first over as he bowls five on the off stump and one on the legs. Sri Lanka's score reads 126/3 after 33 overs as the boys go for a drinks break. Thirimanne and Mathews out in the middle and the Lankans will look to make it count as they strategise for the last 17 overs during the break.

16:47(IST)

8 runs from the Chahal over here as Mathews makes the leg-spinner pay for dropping it short and on the middle stump. But Chahal comes back decently, giving away only singles apart from the boundary. Sri Lanka's score reads 125/3 after 32 overs with Thirimanne on 56 and Mathews on 9

16:45(IST)

4 runs from the Axar over as he has now given just 14 overs from his 6 overs. Axar might have not picked a wicket yet in this spell, but he has bowled a very tight line and length. Time for the Lankans to start finding a way to take the attack to the Indians. Sri Lanka's score reads 117/3 after 31 overs

16:40(IST)

Lahiru Thirimanne picks a single down to third man to register his 17th ODI 50. He has now registered 3 successive 50+ scores against India in ODIs. This is also his 5th 50+ score against India, his most against any side. Sri Lanka's score reads 113/3 after 30 overs and the Lankans will now slowly start thinking about the plan of action as they hit the business end of the game.

 

16:35(IST)

5 runs from the Pandya over here as Thirimanne picks a boundary finally. This was much-needed as the Lankan scoring was dipping at a fast speed. Thirimanne and Mathews will look to start steady and then look to go on the attack towards the business end of the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 107/3 after 28 overs

16:32(IST)

After the wicket in the Pandya over comes the maiden over from Axar as the Lankans are once again looking to regroup here. Sri Lanka's score reads 102/3 after 27 overs. It is important for the Indians to squeeze in a couple of quality overs here before the Lankan batsmen settle down and build a partnership again.

16:26(IST)

WICKET! Pandya finally gets his man here after leaking quality runs. Chandimal tried to half pull and half flick and the ball went straight to Bumrah. Bumrah would not have missed that one. Sri Lanka's score reads 101/3 and that is a vital wicket for the Indians as they needed a break in the partnership.

16:23(IST)

1 run from the Axar over here as the left-arm spinner has once again bowled a tight line. In fact, India should have had the wicket of Chandimal, but Dhoni failed to collect it cleanly. This is very unlike Dhoni and after missing a take down leg side, he now missed an easy run out. Sri Lanka's score reads 97/2 after 25 overs

16:19(IST)

Kohli brings back Pandya and the move doesn't pay much dividend as the Lankans have got it right against the pacer and picked up 8 runs. A much-needed boundary off the last ball of the over. Interestingly, this is Dinesh Chandimal’s 1st 30+ score against India after 12 ODI innings. His last 30+ score: 38 at Brisbane came in 2012.

 

16:17(IST)

Another 3 runs and this time it is off Axar. While Chahal has looked to give the ball air, Axar has kept it straight and tight, even though the Sri Lankan batsmen have looked to come down the track and try and hit the left-arm spinner. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/2 after 23 overs

16:15(IST)

3 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankans are looking to go steady and build a partnership. The Lankans will need a good platform so that they can go for an onslaught later in the innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 85/2 after 22 overs with Chandimal batting on 29 and Thirimanne on 34.

16:09(IST)

3 runs from the Axar Patel over as he looks to have started from where he left in the last game. Both Chandimal and Thirimann have looked to be cautious in their attack as they don't wish to lose the plot coming here. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/2

16:05(IST)

3 runs from the Chahal over as the bowler has pitched it up and waited for the batsmen to go down the track and take the attack to the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 79/2 after 20 overs as Kohli finally tuns to Axar Patel

 

16:04(IST)

8 runs from Pandya. The all-rounder has been expensive as compared to the other bowlers. The wicket is good and the ball is moving around and the batsmen miust look to spend time in the middle before they can go for the attack. Sri Lanka's score reads 76/2 after 19 overs

15:58(IST)

3 runs from the Chahal over here as the leg-spinner is flighting the ball and waiting for the Lankan batsmen to make a mistake. Chandimal and Thirimanne looking good in the middle and they need to take this partnership closer to the 100-run mark. Sri Lanka's score reads 68/2 after 18 overs

15:51(IST)

Chandimal hit on the thumb here. That ball bounced awkwardly from a good length and the ball thudded into the thumb in the unprotected area before crashing into the body. Chandimal is down on the ground and the physio is out on the field trying to ease Chandimal's pain. Sri Lanka's score reads 65/2 after 16.3 overs. Sri Lanka need him in the middle.

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Bhuvneshwar Runs Out Chameera

(AFP Photo)

LATEST UPDATE: Sri Lanka losing the plot completely. Now Bhuvneshwar runs out Chameera. Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper Kapugedera won the toss and decided to have a bat first. Virat Kohli is happy to stay relaxed and focus on the game ahead.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match. The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul. But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form. The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches. Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side. Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department. Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.
#Angelo mathews #Arjuna rantunga #Cricket #ind vs sl #live match #Live Score #Live cricket score #Danushka gunathilaka #Dinesh chndimal #India #India in sri lanka 2017 #Kl rahul #Kusal mendis #Lakshan sandakan #Lasith malinga #Manish pandey #Odi cricket #Pallekele international cricket stadium#Shardul thakur #Sri lanka #Upul tharanga #Virat kohli #Wanindu hasaranga

Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
3rd ODI Live ScoreAngelo Mathewscricket scoreDananjayaInd vs SLIND vs SL 3rd ODIInd vs SL Live ScoreIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017india vs sri lanka 3rd odiIndia vs Sri Lanka Liveindia vs sri lanka live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking