Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Bhuvneshwar Runs Out Chameera

WICKET! The rain break did not help the Lankans as Bumrah sends back Siriwardana to pick his 5th wicket. His first five-for and that was another bowled for Bumrah. You miss, I hit goes Bumrah. Sri Lanka's score reads 201/8. Siriwardana goes for 29 as the Lankans have had no answer for Bumrah
MAIDEN! Brilliant stuff here from Bhuvneshwar as he bowls a maiden over here in the 47th over of the innings. Sri Lanka have had no answer to the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 192/7 after 47 overs. And the rain is now coming down very hard and the innings is set to get interrupted. Need to see how the rain stands.
WICKET! Beautiful delivery here again from Bumrah as he picks another 4-for to derail the Lankan batting. Dananjaya (2) had been beaten a few times and then this one. The batsman had no clue what hit him as he missed the ball all ends up and was clean bowled. Sri Lanka's score reads 191/7 in the 46th over
WICKET! Kapugedera tries to go for the kill and ends up missing the ball completely and Axar breaks into a little jig. He has bowled really well and deserved at least one wicket to show for his performance and he ends with 1/35 in his 10 overs. Kapugedera goes for 14 and the hosts are now struggling again here.
Just 5 runs from the Chahal over as the Indians are looking to tighten the screws just as the Sri Lankan batsmen are looking to go for the kill. Chahal has done excellently well to ensure that he has given away just singles in this over. No boundaries at all in this one as the score reads 178/5 after 43 overs
8 runs from the Axar over as the Sri Lanka batsmen are looking to finish on a high here. Virat Kohli would not wish for that. He will look to try and put more pressure on the Sri Lanka batsmen as both Kapugedera and Siriwardana are looking to go for the kill. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/5 after 42 overs
WICKET! That is sad as Thirimanne chips that straight to Kedar Jadhav at mid-wicket. Bumrah is all smiles as skipper Virat Kohli joins him. This was an uncharacteristic shot from the batsman who till now looked confident and was batting on 80. Sri Lanka's score reads 159/5 as Siriwardana joining Kapugedera.
Another excellent over here from Axar as he gives away just 2 runs. And now Axar has bowled 7 overs and given away just 16 runs. He has been terrific today and even though he has not picked a wicket, what Axar has done is that he has tightened things up from one end and forced the batsmen to make mistakes at the other end. Sri Lanka's score reads 142/4
WICKET! The man with the golden arm has struck and this time Kedar Jadhav sends back the dangerous Angelo Mathews for 11. Mathews was looking good today and could have proved to be a thorn in the flesh for the Indians if he stayed till the business end, but that was not to be. In fact, Mathews also ends up wasting a review when he looked plumb. Sri Lanka's score reads 138/4
9 runs from the Chahal over as Thirimanne hits a six to show some intent here. Interestingly, when batting on 9, Angelo Mathews became the 10th Sri Lankan batsman to score 1000 Runs against India in ODIs. India need a wicket here to break this partnership. They can prove to be dangerous in the business end.
A single from Kedar Jadhav's first over as he bowls five on the off stump and one on the legs. Sri Lanka's score reads 126/3 after 33 overs as the boys go for a drinks break. Thirimanne and Mathews out in the middle and the Lankans will look to make it count as they strategise for the last 17 overs during the break.
4 runs from the Axar over as he has now given just 14 overs from his 6 overs. Axar might have not picked a wicket yet in this spell, but he has bowled a very tight line and length. Time for the Lankans to start finding a way to take the attack to the Indians. Sri Lanka's score reads 117/3 after 31 overs
Lahiru Thirimanne picks a single down to third man to register his 17th ODI 50. He has now registered 3 successive 50+ scores against India in ODIs. This is also his 5th 50+ score against India, his most against any side. Sri Lanka's score reads 113/3 after 30 overs and the Lankans will now slowly start thinking about the plan of action as they hit the business end of the game.
5 runs from the Pandya over here as Thirimanne picks a boundary finally. This was much-needed as the Lankan scoring was dipping at a fast speed. Thirimanne and Mathews will look to start steady and then look to go on the attack towards the business end of the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 107/3 after 28 overs
After the wicket in the Pandya over comes the maiden over from Axar as the Lankans are once again looking to regroup here. Sri Lanka's score reads 102/3 after 27 overs. It is important for the Indians to squeeze in a couple of quality overs here before the Lankan batsmen settle down and build a partnership again.
WICKET! Pandya finally gets his man here after leaking quality runs. Chandimal tried to half pull and half flick and the ball went straight to Bumrah. Bumrah would not have missed that one. Sri Lanka's score reads 101/3 and that is a vital wicket for the Indians as they needed a break in the partnership.
1 run from the Axar over here as the left-arm spinner has once again bowled a tight line. In fact, India should have had the wicket of Chandimal, but Dhoni failed to collect it cleanly. This is very unlike Dhoni and after missing a take down leg side, he now missed an easy run out. Sri Lanka's score reads 97/2 after 25 overs
Kohli brings back Pandya and the move doesn't pay much dividend as the Lankans have got it right against the pacer and picked up 8 runs. A much-needed boundary off the last ball of the over. Interestingly, this is Dinesh Chandimal’s 1st 30+ score against India after 12 ODI innings. His last 30+ score: 38 at Brisbane came in 2012.
3 runs from the Chahal over here as the leg-spinner is flighting the ball and waiting for the Lankan batsmen to make a mistake. Chandimal and Thirimanne looking good in the middle and they need to take this partnership closer to the 100-run mark. Sri Lanka's score reads 68/2 after 18 overs
Chandimal hit on the thumb here. That ball bounced awkwardly from a good length and the ball thudded into the thumb in the unprotected area before crashing into the body. Chandimal is down on the ground and the physio is out on the field trying to ease Chandimal's pain. Sri Lanka's score reads 65/2 after 16.3 overs. Sri Lanka need him in the middle.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking