Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Chandimal & Thirimanne Steady Ship

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 27, 2017, 3:41 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 27 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

15:51(IST)

Chandimal hit on the thumb here. That ball bounced awkwardly from a good length and the ball thudded into the thumb in the unprotected area before crashing into the body. Chandimal is down on the ground and the physio is out on the field trying to ease Chandimal's pain. Sri Lanka's score reads 65/2 after 16.3 overs. Sri Lanka need him in the middle.

15:42(IST)

6 runs from the Chahal over here as the Lankans are now looking to pick the single and wait to dispatch the bad deliveries. Good ploy here from Chandimal and Thirimanne as the Lankans need a good partnership. Sri Lanka's score reads 60/2 after 16 overs with Chandimal on 25 and Thirimanne on 14.

15:41(IST)

4 runs from the Pandya over here. He has been a bit wayward, but the field is spread out and does not cost the Indians. The Indians will look to pick a couple more wickets here to ensure that there is no partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 54/2 after 15 overs. The Lankans need a good partnership here.

15:36(IST)

50 comes up for Sri Lanka there, in the 14th over. The run rate looks fine, but SL need these two to stay and build a big partnership. They will have to bat majority of the overs for SL to post a good total. SL 50/2 after 14 overs.

15:33(IST)

Sri Lanka getting some runs in that over, Pandya conceding 6 runs including a boundary. Thirimanne flicking one between mid-wicket and mid-on. SL might well look to target Pandya who was suffering from cramps in the last game. Score moves on to 48/2 after 13 overs.

15:29(IST)

Good first over from Chahal, just one run coming off it. Sri Lanka 42/2 after 12 overs as these two batsmen look to build a partnership.

15:25(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvi over here but he is bowling just good a line as Bumrah and the last ball of the over is a beauty as the team goes up in an appeal. Chandimal has a smile on his face as the umpire says that is NOT OUT. Sri Lanka's score reads 41/2 after 11 overs.

15:20(IST)

1 run from the Bumrah over. Bumrah is hitting a beautiful line here and Thirimanne is clearly finding the going tough here. The slip cordon is being kept interested even as Thirimanne has done well to not edge one. Sri Lanka's score reads 37/2 after 10 overs. 

15:16(IST)

6 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 36/2 after 9 overs. Dinesh Chandimal is batting on 15 and Thirimanne on 1. The Lankans do need to be careful here and not lose the plot. This wicket is helping the pacers and the Indian bowlers are clearly on the top here in this game.

15:12(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant catch here from Rohit at second slip to dismiss Mendis. Mendis goes for 1 as the Indians are making inroads here. A good wicket and the Indian bowlers are making the most of this one. Sri Lanka's score reads 28/2 as the Lankans are slowly losing the plot on a wicket which has been the best for the bowlers in this series.

15:05(IST)

A leg-bye boundary in the over as MS Dhoni gives away a rare boundary down the leg as he fails to get down and gather the ball. But five dot balls apart from that and also helps Bhuvneshwar register his first maiden of the innings. Sri Lanka's score reads 26/1 after 7 overs

15:02(IST)

A maiden here from Bumrah again and he has been doing well here. There is bounce and carry on this wicket and he is keeping it in the right areas. The Lankan batsmen are looking to play him out here and not looking at taking chances. Sri Lanka's score reads 22/1 after 6 overs 

14:57(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvi over again as Chandimal leans into a beautiful drive in the first half of the over. But Bhuvi comes back well and there is not a single bad delivery after that. Sri Lanka' score reads 22/1 after 5 over

14:52(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah gets his man finally. This time the ball pitches in line and that was hitting the middle stump. The ball was up and fast. This time the umpire said NOT OUT and it was the turn of the Indians to go for the review and they did a great job as the third umpire adjudicated him OUT. Sri Lanka's score reads 18/1 after 4 overs.

14:47(IST)

DICKWELLA SAVED! Bumrah hits Dickwella on the toe and goes for an appeal. The umpire raises his finger, but the batsman goes for a review. That one came in late and was quick. But sadly, the ball pitched just outside leg. Good check for the review here as Sri Lanka's score reads 18/0 after 3.3 overs

14:45(IST)

Good over here from Bhuvi even though he gives away 8 runs from the over. The edges were created and pressire built. In fact, the last ball went past gully as Chandimal edged that one. Sri Lanka's score reads 18/0 after 3 overs. Chandimal batting on 1 and Dickwella on 8.

14:42(IST)

4 runs from the second over of the Sri Lanka innings as Bumrah gets to share the new ball with Bhuvi. Not a bad start at all and the Lankan openers in Chandimal and Dickwella would look to build a partnership here and pile the agony on the Indian fielders. The score reads 10/0

14:34(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts proceedings and 6 runs from the first over as Bhuvi is getting the ball to move around quite a bit and the first ball itself went to the thirdman boundary after Kedar Jadhav failed to collect the ball cleanly. Apart from that, two singles taken as Dickwella and Chandimal are looking to start cautiously. Sri Lanka's score reads 6/0

14:25(IST)

The conditions are a bit overcast, and covers were bought on the field to cover the playing area. However, they were quickly removed and we can expect the game to start on time. However, rain is expected later on in the day. Although, we should be able to get a full game.

14:17(IST)


We have a new pitch today for the game, about a couple of strips away from the previous one. The surface looks similar though, except a tinge of green on one side of the wicket. This might help the pacers a little bit, batting first SL will be looking at a total of abov 280 maybe.

14:07(IST)

At the TOSS, Virat Kohli: “We would have bowled first. No need to change the plans that we have thought about. In the first two games as well; first was convincing, last game we got rocked a little bit in the middle overs by a guy we hadn't seen before. It was a good challenge and learning for us. We wanted to have a total on the board and chase. We were quite relaxed, you can't really do much from the outside and backed the guys out in the middle. None better than who has played close to 300 ODIs. It will be MS's 299th ODI today. Bhuvi is a customer. We knew these guys will find a way to come out of the situation. It was a bizzare game with two 100+ partnerships. No changes at all.”
Chamara Kapugedara: “We are going to bat first today. We fought really well in the last game and we could not finish the last game. We have all spoken about it and made plans for it. Upul is obviously suspended. So Thirimanne comes in.”

14:06(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to have a bat first. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

13:57(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India pacer: "I didn't have any special chat with him (MS Dhoni), it was an ideal situation for me. I can't hit sixes but I can get runs in singles. I knew that if I bat 15-20 overs than we could win the match. It eased out a bit in the second innings, there was a bit of turn and I couldn't pick the googly initially but then I saw the ball well. The focus was on playing the googly and that worked for me. I was playing for the incoming ball and leaving the balls going away. I was a bit worried about Malinga, especially his slower balls as I haven't been picking them even in the IPL. I am trying to exploit the conditions here and trying to make the most of it, I am happy with my bowling as its going according to plans."

13:44(IST)

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka skipper: "Angelo Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit. When Sri Lanka whitewashed number one ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him. Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence."

13:35(IST)

Chamara Kapugedera, Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper: "I don't think we are struggling. I think there is a good atmosphere in the team. The way we played we are having lot of confidence. Everyone is together and hopefully we can pull off one win. After the last game we believe that we can win. We played really well. Especially it was a fine effort by Akila Dhanajanya. One hurdle we have to overcome and things will fall in line. We are disappointed to lose the last game. But we need to take all the positives from it as well. We don't want to take any negatives. We need to take positives. Hopefully the guys will come up and do the job. I have captained my school teams and I have captained provincial and club teams. I have captained at every domestic competition. It is a huge honour for me to captain my country. I am really happy to get this opportunity. It's a challenge for me. Every game is a challenge and I am ready for that challenge. As a team we discussed a lot of things. Whatever we spoke we need to put them into practice."

13:34(IST)

R Sridhar, India fielding coach: "The way we look at every game is that we take something into the next game and the remaining part of the series. I think the way the last game shaped up was a wonderful learning curve for us. Even before the series started, we all knew that there was going to be some experiments from us going ahead over the next 18 months. It has been a great learning. Akila Dananjaya bowled brilliantly in the last game. We take that forward, and we'll make sure we won't repeat the same mistakes going forward. We wanted give the other players a hit because Rahul hadn't batted in the middle in a one-day game so we wanted to give him that opportunity. It was just an experiment. (But) It won't stop. We will try out different players in different slots to get the best exposure to get the best out of each player. That's the endeavour of the team management. MS leaves no stone unturned to make sure he is at his best going into every game. He knows his body best and he knows what he needs to do. He is such a thorough professional. On Thursday, Hardik Pandya was cramping. He's perfectly alright now. He should be ready for the next game."

13:26(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka from Pallekele. India will fancy their chances of wrapping up the five-match series when they lock horns with a beleaguered Sri lanka in the third One-day International. The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win here before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo. India recovered from a precarious 131 for seven to record only their second win at the Pallekele International Cricket ground. The Men in Blue haven't played much ODI cricket here, and Thursday's match was only their second at this venue, having played previously in 2012. It does reflect on their hundred percent record here then, and the short two-day gap between the second and third ODIs will help them take the winning momentum forward. The big question is if skipper Virat Kohli will continue with his bold approach when it comes to team strategy, if not team selection. Ahead of the second ODI, he had outlined the need to give ample opportunity to the youngsters in the side, particularly the bowlers. As such, it is only to be expected that Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will continue to be front-line spinners then.

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Chandimal & Thirimanne Steady Ship

Dinesh Chandimal. (AFP Photo)

LATEST UPDATE: Chandimal and Thirimanne are looking to build a partnership here after losing 2 quick wickets here. Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper Chamara Kapugedera won the toss and decided to have a bat first. Virat Kohli is happy to stay relaxed and focus on the game ahead.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match. The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul. But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form. The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches. Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side. Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department. Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.
Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
