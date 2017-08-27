Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Chandimal & Thirimanne Steady Ship

Chandimal hit on the thumb here. That ball bounced awkwardly from a good length and the ball thudded into the thumb in the unprotected area before crashing into the body. Chandimal is down on the ground and the physio is out on the field trying to ease Chandimal's pain. Sri Lanka's score reads 65/2 after 16.3 overs. Sri Lanka need him in the middle.
6 runs from the Chahal over here as the Lankans are now looking to pick the single and wait to dispatch the bad deliveries. Good ploy here from Chandimal and Thirimanne as the Lankans need a good partnership. Sri Lanka's score reads 60/2 after 16 overs with Chandimal on 25 and Thirimanne on 14.
4 runs from the Pandya over here. He has been a bit wayward, but the field is spread out and does not cost the Indians. The Indians will look to pick a couple more wickets here to ensure that there is no partnership here. Sri Lanka's score reads 54/2 after 15 overs. The Lankans need a good partnership here.
6 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Sri Lanka's score reads 36/2 after 9 overs. Dinesh Chandimal is batting on 15 and Thirimanne on 1. The Lankans do need to be careful here and not lose the plot. This wicket is helping the pacers and the Indian bowlers are clearly on the top here in this game.
WICKET! Brilliant catch here from Rohit at second slip to dismiss Mendis. Mendis goes for 1 as the Indians are making inroads here. A good wicket and the Indian bowlers are making the most of this one. Sri Lanka's score reads 28/2 as the Lankans are slowly losing the plot on a wicket which has been the best for the bowlers in this series.
WICKET! Bumrah gets his man finally. This time the ball pitches in line and that was hitting the middle stump. The ball was up and fast. This time the umpire said NOT OUT and it was the turn of the Indians to go for the review and they did a great job as the third umpire adjudicated him OUT. Sri Lanka's score reads 18/1 after 4 overs.
DICKWELLA SAVED! Bumrah hits Dickwella on the toe and goes for an appeal. The umpire raises his finger, but the batsman goes for a review. That one came in late and was quick. But sadly, the ball pitched just outside leg. Good check for the review here as Sri Lanka's score reads 18/0 after 3.3 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts proceedings and 6 runs from the first over as Bhuvi is getting the ball to move around quite a bit and the first ball itself went to the thirdman boundary after Kedar Jadhav failed to collect the ball cleanly. Apart from that, two singles taken as Dickwella and Chandimal are looking to start cautiously. Sri Lanka's score reads 6/0
At the TOSS, Virat Kohli: “We would have bowled first. No need to change the plans that we have thought about. In the first two games as well; first was convincing, last game we got rocked a little bit in the middle overs by a guy we hadn't seen before. It was a good challenge and learning for us. We wanted to have a total on the board and chase. We were quite relaxed, you can't really do much from the outside and backed the guys out in the middle. None better than who has played close to 300 ODIs. It will be MS's 299th ODI today. Bhuvi is a customer. We knew these guys will find a way to come out of the situation. It was a bizzare game with two 100+ partnerships. No changes at all.”
Chamara Kapugedara: “We are going to bat first today. We fought really well in the last game and we could not finish the last game. We have all spoken about it and made plans for it. Upul is obviously suspended. So Thirimanne comes in.”
TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to have a bat first. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India pacer: "I didn't have any special chat with him (MS Dhoni), it was an ideal situation for me. I can't hit sixes but I can get runs in singles. I knew that if I bat 15-20 overs than we could win the match. It eased out a bit in the second innings, there was a bit of turn and I couldn't pick the googly initially but then I saw the ball well. The focus was on playing the googly and that worked for me. I was playing for the incoming ball and leaving the balls going away. I was a bit worried about Malinga, especially his slower balls as I haven't been picking them even in the IPL. I am trying to exploit the conditions here and trying to make the most of it, I am happy with my bowling as its going according to plans."
Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka skipper: "Angelo Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit. When Sri Lanka whitewashed number one ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him. Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence."
Chamara Kapugedera, Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper: "I don't think we are struggling. I think there is a good atmosphere in the team. The way we played we are having lot of confidence. Everyone is together and hopefully we can pull off one win. After the last game we believe that we can win. We played really well. Especially it was a fine effort by Akila Dhanajanya. One hurdle we have to overcome and things will fall in line. We are disappointed to lose the last game. But we need to take all the positives from it as well. We don't want to take any negatives. We need to take positives. Hopefully the guys will come up and do the job. I have captained my school teams and I have captained provincial and club teams. I have captained at every domestic competition. It is a huge honour for me to captain my country. I am really happy to get this opportunity. It's a challenge for me. Every game is a challenge and I am ready for that challenge. As a team we discussed a lot of things. Whatever we spoke we need to put them into practice."
R Sridhar, India fielding coach: "The way we look at every game is that we take something into the next game and the remaining part of the series. I think the way the last game shaped up was a wonderful learning curve for us. Even before the series started, we all knew that there was going to be some experiments from us going ahead over the next 18 months. It has been a great learning. Akila Dananjaya bowled brilliantly in the last game. We take that forward, and we'll make sure we won't repeat the same mistakes going forward. We wanted give the other players a hit because Rahul hadn't batted in the middle in a one-day game so we wanted to give him that opportunity. It was just an experiment. (But) It won't stop. We will try out different players in different slots to get the best exposure to get the best out of each player. That's the endeavour of the team management. MS leaves no stone unturned to make sure he is at his best going into every game. He knows his body best and he knows what he needs to do. He is such a thorough professional. On Thursday, Hardik Pandya was cramping. He's perfectly alright now. He should be ready for the next game."
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka from Pallekele. India will fancy their chances of wrapping up the five-match series when they lock horns with a beleaguered Sri lanka in the third One-day International. The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win here before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo. India recovered from a precarious 131 for seven to record only their second win at the Pallekele International Cricket ground. The Men in Blue haven't played much ODI cricket here, and Thursday's match was only their second at this venue, having played previously in 2012. It does reflect on their hundred percent record here then, and the short two-day gap between the second and third ODIs will help them take the winning momentum forward. The big question is if skipper Virat Kohli will continue with his bold approach when it comes to team strategy, if not team selection. Ahead of the second ODI, he had outlined the need to give ample opportunity to the youngsters in the side, particularly the bowlers. As such, it is only to be expected that Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will continue to be front-line spinners then.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking