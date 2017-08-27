Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Dananjaya Sends Back Kedar Jadhav

18:16(IST)

A couple of the last ball of the 50th over as Sri Lanka finish on 217/9. Bumrah finishes with figures of 5/27 from his 10 as the Lankans lost the plot completely in the business end. The Indian batsmen will be looking to come out all guns blazing and seal the deal here. They need 218 to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. The Lankan batting left a lot to be desired.