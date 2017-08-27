Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Dananjaya Sends Back Kedar Jadhav

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 27, 2017, 8:11 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 27 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Highlights

20:12(IST)

WICKET! So after KL Rahul, Dananjaya now gets Kedar Jadhav for a duck. Kedar tries to get out of the rut and sweeps, but the ball hits the back leg and that was right in front of the wicket. India's score reads 61/4 in the 16th over. Dananjaya is on a roll here and bowling another brilliant spell. Can he do it today for his team?

20:07(IST)

A maiden from Chameera here and for the first time in this innings, Rohit has looked a bit cautious in his approach. He knows that it will only take one more wicket for India to lose the plot here under lights. India's score reads 61/3 after 15 overs with Rohit batting on 34 and Kedar yet to open his account.

20:07(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul has already become Dananjaya's bunny. Has had the better of the batsman in both games this series. This time Rahul tried to go hard and big, but only managed to hit it straight to Thirimanne. Rahul goes for 17 as India's score reads 61/3 after 14 overs.

19:57(IST)

7 runs from the Mathews over here as we have a quality partnership building between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. They are doing it with utmost ease as the partnership reads unbeaten on 39 runs off 47 balls. India's score reads 58/2 after 13 overs with Rohit on 33 and Rahul on 15

19:53(IST)

10 runs from the Fernando over as the shackles seem to be finally broken by KL Rahul. After mistiming the first ball of the over to the fine-leg boundary, Rahul cracks the last ball to the cover boundary with utmost ease. India's score reads 51/2 after 12 overs

19:49(IST)

6 runs from the Mathews over as Rohit is again at it and starts the over with a boundary. He is clear on not allowing the opposition bowlers to settle down. He wants to take the attack to the Sri Lanka bowlers here. India's score reads 41/2 after 11 overs

19:42(IST)

2 runs from the Fernando over as he finishes his 5th over. It will be interesting to see for how long Kapugedera continues with the left-arm pacer considering he just have 10 overs and 5 are already done with at one go. India's score reads 35/2 after 10 overs

19:39(IST)

4 runs off the last ball of the Mathews over to spoil the look of what seemed to be headed towards a maiden over. Brilliant bowling by the senior pro and shows his experience. India's score reads 33/2 after 9 overs with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle, trying to work things out for the Men in Blue.

19:34(IST)

Another quality over from Fernando. Just 4 runs from the over as both Rohit and KL Rahul are looking to steady the ship and build a partnership. Even though they are only chasing 218 for a win, the Indians need to be careful and not act casual. India's score reads 29/2 after 8 overs

19:30(IST)

6 runs from the Chameera over as Rohit refuses to buckle down. He has made his intention very clear. He is going for his shots and even though a few have been aerial, Rohit does not look like he is too bothered. India's score reads 25/2 after 7 overs with the Lankan bowlers clearly looking to dominate 

19:29(IST)

A wicket maiden here for Fernando and there is no denting the fact that Fernando has been one of the best Sri Lankan bowlers on display ever since he was picked ahead of the second Test. He has kept going all out and has finally reaped the reward of a lot of hard yards. India's score reads 19/2

19:24(IST)

WICKET! Now it is Virat Kohli. Fernando gets his man here as Kohli flicks that one straight into the hands of the fine-leg fielder. The Lankans are ecstatic here as Kohli goes for 3. India's score reads 19/1 as they chase 218 for a series-clinching win.

19:16(IST)

Maiden over here from Fernando as he bowls a testing line to Kohli. That channel just outside the off-stump has always been a weak link for the India skipper and Fernando keeps asking questions in that very zone. Brilliant bowling here as the Lankans are looking to build pressure on the Indian batsmen. India's score reads 10/1 after 3 overs

19:12(IST)

Quality over from Malinga, just 1 run coming off it as the Lankans are looking to dominate here. Interestingly, this was the 1st occasion when Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in single digits vs Sri Lanka in ODIs (1st in 12 innings). India's score reads 10/1 after the second over.

19:09(IST)

WICKET! Malinga has done it. That was right up there and not meant for the cut shot. The swing did not help Dhawan either as the ball moved it him and crunched him for space. The stumps are disturbed as the Lankans celebrate. Dhawan goes for 5 as India's score reads 9/1. Virat Kohli walks into the crease.

19:04(IST)

After Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan starts with an equisite cover drive that raises to the boundary. No inches being given to the Lankan bowlers here as the Indians are on a roll here. Sadly the Lankans have also wasted a DRS as they appealled for a LBW off Fernando's bowling only to know that it was an inside edge. India's score reads 9/0

18:58(IST)

Rohit Sharma has started well here as he square drives Malinga to the point boundary off the backfoot. Clearly making his intentions known to the Lankans after a brilliant knock the other night. Sri Lanka will look to keep him and Shikhar Dhawan quiet to start with. India's score reads 4/0 after the 1st over.

18:22(IST)

Interestingly, Sri Lanka last defended a total of less than 220 against India in ODIs in 1998 at Colombo(SSC). Since then they have lost all 12 matches (Excluding N/Rs) where they have scored 220 or fewer in the 1st innings vs India in ODIs. Clearly the Lankans would need Malinga to bowl out of his skin today.

 

18:16(IST)

A couple of the last ball of the 50th over as Sri Lanka finish on 217/9. Bumrah finishes with figures of 5/27 from his 10 as the Lankans lost the plot completely in the business end. The Indian batsmen will be looking to come out all guns blazing and seal the deal here. They need 218 to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. The Lankan batting left a lot to be desired.

18:10(IST)

RUN OUT! Brilliant stuff here from Dhoni as he catches a wide one well and throws it right back to Bhuvneshwar at the bowling end where the pacer catches Chameera shot. Sri Lanka's score reads 210/9. This match looks like in the bag for the Indians. One over to go after this one.

18:07(IST)

WICKET! The rain break did not help the Lankans as Bumrah sends back Siriwardana to pick his 5th wicket. His first five-for and that was another bowled for Bumrah. You miss, I hit goes Bumrah. Sri Lanka's score reads 201/8. Siriwardana goes for 29 as the Lankans have had no answer for Bumrah

17:49(IST)

MAIDEN! Brilliant stuff here from Bhuvneshwar as he bowls a maiden over here in the 47th over of the innings. Sri Lanka have had no answer to the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 192/7 after 47 overs. And the rain is now coming down very hard and the innings is set to get interrupted. Need to see how the rain stands.

17:44(IST)

WICKET! Beautiful delivery here again from Bumrah as he picks another 4-for to derail the Lankan batting. Dananjaya (2) had been beaten a few times and then this one. The batsman had no clue what hit him as he missed the ball all ends up and was clean bowled. Sri Lanka's score reads 191/7 in the 46th over

17:40(IST)

9 runs here from the Chahal over as Siriwardana is looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. With just 5 overs left after this one, the Lankan batsmen do not really have a choice. Sri Lanka's score reads 190/6 after 45 overs with Siriwardana batting on 20 and Dananjaya on 2

17:35(IST)

WICKET! Kapugedera tries to go for the kill and ends up missing the ball completely and Axar breaks into a little jig. He has bowled really well and deserved at least one wicket to show for his performance and he ends with 1/35 in his 10 overs. Kapugedera goes for 14 and the hosts are now struggling again here.

17:32(IST)

Just 5 runs from the Chahal over as the Indians are looking to tighten the screws just as the Sri Lankan batsmen are looking to go for the kill. Chahal has done excellently well to ensure that he has given away just singles in this over. No boundaries at all in this one as the score reads 178/5 after 43 overs

17:31(IST)

8 runs from the Axar over as the Sri Lanka batsmen are looking to finish on a high here. Virat Kohli would not wish for that. He will look to try and put more pressure on the Sri Lanka batsmen as both Kapugedera and Siriwardana are looking to go for the kill. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/5 after 42 overs

17:25(IST)

6 from the Bhuvi over here as the death overs get underway. After 2 runs from the first 5 balls, the stand-in-skipper Kapugedera hits a beautiful cover drive that bullets to the boundary ropes. Sri Lanka's score reads 165/5 after 41 overs

17:20(IST)

WICKET! That is sad as Thirimanne chips that straight to Kedar Jadhav at mid-wicket. Bumrah is all smiles as skipper Virat Kohli joins him. This was an uncharacteristic shot from the batsman who till now looked confident and was batting on 80. Sri Lanka's score reads 159/5 as Siriwardana joining Kapugedera. 

17:14(IST)

Finally a boundary off Axar as he gives away 8 runs from this one. The break in spell seems to have broken the rhythm. Sri Lanka's score reads 158/4 after 39 overs with Thirimanne on 80 and Kapugedera is batting on 5.

17:13(IST)

Bumrah is back in the attack and looks like this is more of a 2-over spell before Bumrah comes back in the death overs. Just 1 run from the Bumrah over as he keeps it really tight. Sri Lanka's score reads 150/4 after 38 overs. Thirimanne will now need to look to up the ante.

LATEST UPDATE: Dananjaya has now got the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. Can he do it today? Sri Lanka lost the plot completely in the business end to finish with 217/9 in their 50 overs. Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper Kapugedera won the toss and decided to have a bat first. Virat Kohli and boys will look to clean this one up in a hurry and take the series.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match. The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul. But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form. The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches. Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side. Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department. Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.
Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
