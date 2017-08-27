Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Dananjaya Sends Back Kedar Jadhav

WICKET! So after KL Rahul, Dananjaya now gets Kedar Jadhav for a duck. Kedar tries to get out of the rut and sweeps, but the ball hits the back leg and that was right in front of the wicket. India's score reads 61/4 in the 16th over. Dananjaya is on a roll here and bowling another brilliant spell. Can he do it today for his team?
A maiden from Chameera here and for the first time in this innings, Rohit has looked a bit cautious in his approach. He knows that it will only take one more wicket for India to lose the plot here under lights. India's score reads 61/3 after 15 overs with Rohit batting on 34 and Kedar yet to open his account.
4 runs off the last ball of the Mathews over to spoil the look of what seemed to be headed towards a maiden over. Brilliant bowling by the senior pro and shows his experience. India's score reads 33/2 after 9 overs with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle, trying to work things out for the Men in Blue.
6 runs from the Chameera over as Rohit refuses to buckle down. He has made his intention very clear. He is going for his shots and even though a few have been aerial, Rohit does not look like he is too bothered. India's score reads 25/2 after 7 overs with the Lankan bowlers clearly looking to dominate
A wicket maiden here for Fernando and there is no denting the fact that Fernando has been one of the best Sri Lankan bowlers on display ever since he was picked ahead of the second Test. He has kept going all out and has finally reaped the reward of a lot of hard yards. India's score reads 19/2
Maiden over here from Fernando as he bowls a testing line to Kohli. That channel just outside the off-stump has always been a weak link for the India skipper and Fernando keeps asking questions in that very zone. Brilliant bowling here as the Lankans are looking to build pressure on the Indian batsmen. India's score reads 10/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Malinga has done it. That was right up there and not meant for the cut shot. The swing did not help Dhawan either as the ball moved it him and crunched him for space. The stumps are disturbed as the Lankans celebrate. Dhawan goes for 5 as India's score reads 9/1. Virat Kohli walks into the crease.
After Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan starts with an equisite cover drive that raises to the boundary. No inches being given to the Lankan bowlers here as the Indians are on a roll here. Sadly the Lankans have also wasted a DRS as they appealled for a LBW off Fernando's bowling only to know that it was an inside edge. India's score reads 9/0
Rohit Sharma has started well here as he square drives Malinga to the point boundary off the backfoot. Clearly making his intentions known to the Lankans after a brilliant knock the other night. Sri Lanka will look to keep him and Shikhar Dhawan quiet to start with. India's score reads 4/0 after the 1st over.
Interestingly, Sri Lanka last defended a total of less than 220 against India in ODIs in 1998 at Colombo(SSC). Since then they have lost all 12 matches (Excluding N/Rs) where they have scored 220 or fewer in the 1st innings vs India in ODIs. Clearly the Lankans would need Malinga to bowl out of his skin today.
A couple of the last ball of the 50th over as Sri Lanka finish on 217/9. Bumrah finishes with figures of 5/27 from his 10 as the Lankans lost the plot completely in the business end. The Indian batsmen will be looking to come out all guns blazing and seal the deal here. They need 218 to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. The Lankan batting left a lot to be desired.
WICKET! The rain break did not help the Lankans as Bumrah sends back Siriwardana to pick his 5th wicket. His first five-for and that was another bowled for Bumrah. You miss, I hit goes Bumrah. Sri Lanka's score reads 201/8. Siriwardana goes for 29 as the Lankans have had no answer for Bumrah
MAIDEN! Brilliant stuff here from Bhuvneshwar as he bowls a maiden over here in the 47th over of the innings. Sri Lanka have had no answer to the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 192/7 after 47 overs. And the rain is now coming down very hard and the innings is set to get interrupted. Need to see how the rain stands.
WICKET! Beautiful delivery here again from Bumrah as he picks another 4-for to derail the Lankan batting. Dananjaya (2) had been beaten a few times and then this one. The batsman had no clue what hit him as he missed the ball all ends up and was clean bowled. Sri Lanka's score reads 191/7 in the 46th over
WICKET! Kapugedera tries to go for the kill and ends up missing the ball completely and Axar breaks into a little jig. He has bowled really well and deserved at least one wicket to show for his performance and he ends with 1/35 in his 10 overs. Kapugedera goes for 14 and the hosts are now struggling again here.
Just 5 runs from the Chahal over as the Indians are looking to tighten the screws just as the Sri Lankan batsmen are looking to go for the kill. Chahal has done excellently well to ensure that he has given away just singles in this over. No boundaries at all in this one as the score reads 178/5 after 43 overs
8 runs from the Axar over as the Sri Lanka batsmen are looking to finish on a high here. Virat Kohli would not wish for that. He will look to try and put more pressure on the Sri Lanka batsmen as both Kapugedera and Siriwardana are looking to go for the kill. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/5 after 42 overs
WICKET! That is sad as Thirimanne chips that straight to Kedar Jadhav at mid-wicket. Bumrah is all smiles as skipper Virat Kohli joins him. This was an uncharacteristic shot from the batsman who till now looked confident and was batting on 80. Sri Lanka's score reads 159/5 as Siriwardana joining Kapugedera.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking