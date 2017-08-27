Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele: Rowdy Crowd Interrupts Live Action

21:59(IST)

12 runs from the Siriwardana over as India now need 8 runs to win the game. A boundary from Rohit and then Dhoni goes big and high and the ball lands into the long on stands. India's score reads 210/4 after 44 and the visitors now are on the brink of sealing the series here. The crowd is not too happy with the outcome as they have started throwing objects from the stands as play has been stopped.