Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Colombo: Hasaranga Falls, Lanka Lose Sixth

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: August 31, 2017, 9:15 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 4th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

21:22(IST)

India have effected the most run outs in ODIs in 2017 (16), while SL have suffered the most run outs (17) 

21:16(IST)

OUT: Hasaranga went for a suicidal run and paid the price for it with his wicket. Hasaranga opted for a run when the ball went towards Bumrah, who was fielding at long on. The pacer hit the stumps directly and Hasanranga was out of his crease. Lanka lose their sixth now.

21:14(IST)

Angelo Mathews now joins the party as he he too hits a boundary. The right hander goes down on one knee and bludgeons the ball towards the deep mid wicket region for a boundary.

21:13(IST)

Boundaries: Hasaranga seems to have decided that they wont win the match with the help of ones and twos. The right hander hits back to back boundaries to put the pressure on Axar Patel. The first one went towards the mid wicket region while the second one was straight over the bowler's head.

21:12(IST)

Sri Lanka's current run rate is around 4.88 and the required rates is over 12 and they have only five wickets left. The hosts will need a miracle to turn the match in their favour from here on.

21:04(IST)

Balls taken to reach 50, this match: -

  • Kohli: 38 balls
  • Pandey: 42 balls
  • Rohit: 45 balls
  • Mathews: 61 balls

 

35: fifty-plus scores for Angelo Mathews in ODIs: However he’s only converted one to a century.

21:03(IST)

Shardul Thakur has been really impressive in his debut match. He has bowled with vigour and pace and hasn't been afraid of experimenting with teh short deliveries and even the slower ones

21:02(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled short and Hasaranga hits that over the mid-wicket region. Axar Patel has been pretty ordinary today, the ball has not spun and his length has been very inconsistent

21:00(IST)

FIFTY: Angelo Mathews brings up his half-century. The only player with world class reputation in this team, with the exception of Lasith Malinga. Once again fighting a lone battle

20:59(IST)

BOUNDARY: Angelo Mathews attacks the bowlers and hits it through the long on area for a boundary. The Sri Lankans need to show some urgency if they are serious about chasing this target

20:49(IST)

Overs 11-20 comparison: -

  • India: 81/0
  • Sri Lanka: 51/1

 

Second 50 comparison: -

  • India: 24 balls
  • Sri Lanka: 45 balls
20:48(IST)

WICKET: Hardik Pandya gets his man, Siriwardana flashes hard outside the off stump, gets an edge and departs for 39, Sri Lanka 141/5

20:47(IST)

SIX: Milinda Siriwardana clips that over the tboundary onthe on side and that's a maximum

20:43(IST)

BOUNDARY: Axar errs in line and bowls it on the leg stump and Angelo Mathews glances that perfectly to the fence. The partnership now worth 65 off 70 deliveries

20:35(IST)

BOUNDARY: Siriwardana continues with his impressive strokeplay and gets that away, Axar Patel doesn't look happy but he cant do much

20:22(IST)

SIX: Milinda Siriwardana steps out and hits that flighted delivery from Kuldeep Yadav out of the park. Sri Lanka now 100/4 after 21 overs

20:18(IST)

Axar Patel has been introduced in the attack now, chance for him to pick up a few wickets here. Sri Lanka is expected to go hell for leather in sometime as the asking rate keeps going up and that is when the chances will fall for India

20:11(IST)

BOUNDARY: Another display of the class he brings to the table, Angelo Mathews pulls it to the square boundary with elan after Pandya attempts yet another short delivery. 

20:11(IST)

The problem with Hardik Pandya is that he tries too hard almost all the time. It is a great attribute to possess as it shows a lot of committment towards the team's cause but one needs to use his brains from time to time and do things smartly as well. Having said that he is definitely as asset for Indian cricket

20:10(IST)

BOUNDARY: Milinda Siriwardana is the new man in and he is the in form batsman and shows that with a crisp square cut, which runs down to the boundary

20:04(IST)

BOUNDARY: Kuldeep Yadav bowls a full toss outside the off stump and Mathews says thank you and helps himself to a boundary. It must be due to the sweaty palms of the bowler

20:04(IST)

WICKET: Another short ball but this time Thirimanne finds the fielder, Shikhar Dhawan, at deep point. Sri Lanka lose their fourth wickets and are now in dire straights. Pandya picks his first of the match

20:03(IST)

SIX: Pandya drops it shorts and Lahiru Thirimanne pulls that to great perfection and gets it overs  fine leg fence

20:01(IST)

First 50 comparison: -

  • India: 52 balls
  • Sri Lanka: 80 balls
20:01(IST)

Boundary comparison (1st powerplay)

  • India: 11
  • Sri Lanka: 5
19:59(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack and the Chinaman will look to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen with his bagful of tricks

19:51(IST)

Virat Kohli has introduced himself into the attack. The Indian captain wants to have some funit seems

19:50(IST)

BOUNDARIES: And the fun is costing Team India, wayward bowling has resulted in back to back boundaries for Angelo Mathews

19:38(IST)

Hardik Pandya has been introduced in the attack and the man with a unique hairstyle will look to end Sri Lanka's misery as soon an possible

19:37(IST)

Sri Lanka are in deep trouble here, they are 40/3 after 10 overs, nowhere close to the asking rate. It will take a herculean effort from everyone involved in Sri Lankan cricket to get them out of the rut that they have entered.

One can only hope that this downslide is not like that of West Indies.

19:29(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust because of Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps. The on-field umpire had given Munaveera not out after the ball passed him on the leg side. However, Dhoni heard a nick and asked for the DRS to come into affect. Replays showed that there was a nick and he was given not out. Bumrah gets his first wicket of the day.

LATEST UPDATE: Lahiru Thirimanne is dismissed while trying to clear the fence.



LATEST UPDATE: Lahiru Thirimanne is dismissed while trying to clear the fence.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, here on Thursday. And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come across as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series. Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304). Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart. It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far. Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI. To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI). Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.
Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
