Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Colombo: Hasaranga Falls, Lanka Lose Sixth

Boundaries: Hasaranga seems to have decided that they wont win the match with the help of ones and twos. The right hander hits back to back boundaries to put the pressure on Axar Patel. The first one went towards the mid wicket region while the second one was straight over the bowler's head.
The problem with Hardik Pandya is that he tries too hard almost all the time. It is a great attribute to possess as it shows a lot of committment towards the team's cause but one needs to use his brains from time to time and do things smartly as well. Having said that he is definitely as asset for Indian cricket
Sri Lanka are in deep trouble here, they are 40/3 after 10 overs, nowhere close to the asking rate. It will take a herculean effort from everyone involved in Sri Lankan cricket to get them out of the rut that they have entered.
One can only hope that this downslide is not like that of West Indies.
OUT: Another one bites the dust because of Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps. The on-field umpire had given Munaveera not out after the ball passed him on the leg side. However, Dhoni heard a nick and asked for the DRS to come into affect. Replays showed that there was a nick and he was given not out. Bumrah gets his first wicket of the day.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking