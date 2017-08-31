Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Colombo: Rohit & Virat Run Riot

11 runs from the Malinga over now. Bowls a bouncer to Kohli and that is pulled to the boundary. After that Malinga bowls it all over the place. The Lanka skipper needs to get the line back and get a breakthrough here. India's score reads78/1 after the 11th over. The Indians are clearly on the attack here. The flat deck further helping their cause.
Good over here for India as Kohli picks two boundaries here. 13 runs from the Pushpakumara over here as the Indians are looking to go for the kill here. No stopping the Indian batsmen on a wicket which is a flat deck. India's score reads 67/1 after 10 overs with Kohli on 44 and Rohit on 17. Kohli looks like he is on a mission here. The runs are coming fast.
7 runs from the Mathews over here as Rohit hits a big one. It was in the slot and there was no need for a second invitation for the India opener. After that just a single as the job had already been done for the over. No need to over-attack here as the scoring rate is pretty good. India's score reads 55/1 after 9 overs with both Kohli and Rohit waiting to dispatch the bad deliveries.
BOUNDARY: Vishwa Fernando tries to bowl a slower delivery and the result is a low full toss and Kohli bisects the fielders on the leg side perfectly to get his sixth boundary of the innings.
Follows that up with another majestic straight drive. He looks to be on fire. India 39/1 after 6 overs.
BOUNDARY: Kohli steps down again and uses the wrists to guide the ball to the mid-wicket boundary. The Indiancaptain has made up his mind it seems.
Follows that up with a streaky shot that took the outside edge and dropped just short of the thirdman fielder. Kohli's haste is a bit inexplicable right now, not bothered about getting his eye in at all.
BOUNDARIES: Virat Kohli is giving young Fernando a lesson now. Three back to back boundaries from the captain's blade. The second one was just a push and the timing took the ball past the mid-off fielder.
And the third one was after a bit of premeditated movement before the ball was delivered. Kohli stepped towards the off stump and then used his broad wrists to guide the ball to the boundary through the mid-wicket region. Sheer class. India 24/1 after 4 overs
That was a very casual shot from the southpaw, flashed hard outside the off stump and the thick edge flew straight into the hands of the fielder. It was a maiden over as well. So great start by the youngster Vishwa Fernando. Sri Lanka needs more young players to step up to the plate and rescue the Asian giants from this slump.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking