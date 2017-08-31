Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Colombo: Rohit & Virat Run Riot

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: August 31, 2017, 3:54 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 4th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31 August, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Highlights

16:03(IST)

Virat Kohli are has entered his 90s and looks completely on track for his 29th ODI ton

15:57(IST)

Another single brings up India's 150 in 20.2 overs. And Virat Kohli uses his bottom hands to perfection to get that way to the boundary through the mid-wicket region.

15:52(IST)

BOUNDARY: It is bowled short by Akila Dananjaya yet again and Rohit is on to it in a flash. Cuts that hard through the point region and the timing is brilliant which takes the ball to the boundary ropes. India 144/1 in 19 overs.

15:51(IST)

FIFTY: Rohit Sharma reaches his 33rd ODI half-century with that single. The signs are onminous for Sri Lanka

15:49(IST)

The partnership is now up to 129 runs off just 100 deliveries. It has turned out to be yet another nightmare for Sri Lanka. They would look to turn things around in the second half of the innings

15:43(IST)

126/1: This is the 11th ODI century stand between these two in ODIs.

Last 10 partnerships between these two (latest, last): -

  1. 72 v SA
  2. 207 v Aus
  3. 125 v Aus
  4. 11 v Aus
  5. 28 v NZ
  6. 79 v NZ
  7. 56 v Pak
  8. 178* v Ban
  9. 10 v SL
  10. 120* v SL

 

15:40(IST)

India now on 126/1 in 16 overs. The men in blue look good for a big score.

15:40(IST)

BOUNDARY: Dananjaya flights that up and Rohit hits that with the turn over extra cover for another boundary

15:37(IST)

SIX: Virat Kohli lofts that over wide long on for a big six. He is motoring along towards a century now.

15:33(IST)

BOUNDARY: Hasaranga flights that up and Kohli drives that through the extra cover for a boundary. The next one is pitched short and Kohli hits it through the mid-wicket region.

15:32(IST)

BOUNDARY & MAXIMUM: Dananjaya has been taken to the cleaners by Rohit Sharma. Hits one down the ground and then takes the aerial route through the mid-wicket region as India get past the 100-run mark.

15:30(IST)

2001*: When Kohli was on 56 runs, he reached the milestone of 2000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka.

He is the third Indian after Tendulkar (3113) and Dhoni (2261) and the fourth player (Inzamam-ul-Haq) to reach this landmark

15:28(IST)

45th: This is Kohli’s 45th ODI fifty and his 73rd overall. This is his 12th fifty against Sri Lanka, and his 18th fifty-plus score against them

15:28(IST)

815*: Kohli’s ODI run aggregate in 2017, the most by any player

  1. Virat Kohli – 815*
  2. Faf du Plessis – 814
  3. Joe Root – 785
  4. Eoin Morgan – 752
  5. Shikhar Dhawan – 701
15:25(IST)

FIFTY: Virat Kohli reaches his half-century in no time. And India is motoring along to the century-run mark

15:25(IST)

Virat Kohli once again takes over Faf Du Plessis as the highest run getter in ODIs in 2017

15:22(IST)

11 runs from the Malinga over now. Bowls a bouncer to Kohli and that is pulled to the boundary. After that Malinga bowls it all over the place. The Lanka skipper needs to get the line back and get a breakthrough here. India's score reads78/1 after the 11th over. The Indians are clearly on the attack here. The flat deck further helping their cause.

15:13(IST)

Good over here for India as Kohli picks two boundaries here. 13 runs from the Pushpakumara over here as the Indians are looking to go for the kill here. No stopping the Indian batsmen on a wicket which is a flat deck. India's score reads 67/1 after 10 overs with Kohli on 44 and Rohit on 17. Kohli looks like he is on a mission here. The runs are coming fast.

15:12(IST)

7 runs from the Mathews over here as Rohit hits a big one. It was in the slot and there was no need for a second invitation for the India opener. After that just a single as the job had already been done for the over. No need to over-attack here as the scoring rate is pretty good. India's score reads 55/1 after 9 overs with both Kohli and Rohit waiting to dispatch the bad deliveries.

15:05(IST)

CLOSE: Mid-pitch mix up, Virat Kohli is sent back by Rohit Sharma and a fully stretched dive is what saves him

15:03(IST)

BOUNDARY: Rohit Sharma takes the aerial route this time and hits it over the covers for a boundary. India is racing along here.

14:58(IST)

Virat Kohli has raced to 30 off just 23 deliveries. He looks like a man on a mission today. Rohit Sharma is doing the right thing by taking his own time, no point in trying to imitate the captain, he looks in a different zone currently.

14:56(IST)

BOUNDARY:  Vishwa Fernando tries to bowl a slower delivery and the result is a low full toss and Kohli bisects the fielders on the leg side perfectly to get his sixth boundary of the innings.

Follows that up with another majestic straight drive. He looks to be on fire. India 39/1 after 6 overs.

14:53(IST)

BOUNDARY: Kohli steps down again and uses the wrists to guide the ball to the mid-wicket boundary. The Indiancaptain has made up his mind it seems.

Follows that up with a streaky shot that took the outside edge and dropped just short of the thirdman fielder. Kohli's haste is a bit inexplicable right now, not bothered about getting his eye in at all.

14:50(IST)

BOUNDARIES: Virat Kohli is giving young Fernando a lesson now. Three back to back boundaries from the captain's blade. The second one was just a push and the timing took the ball past the mid-off fielder.

And the third one was after a bit of premeditated movement before the ball was delivered. Kohli stepped towards the off stump and then used his broad wrists to guide the ball to the boundary through the mid-wicket region. Sheer class. India 24/1 after 4 overs

14:49(IST)

Change in bowling, Malinga takes himself off and former captain Angelo Mathews comes on to bowl.

Kohli dances down the track on the first delivery itself but has to check his shot as Mathews drops it short. Mathews is a very wily customer and Kohli needs to be careful

14:48(IST)

BOUNDARY: Stand and deliver from Virat Kohli. Fernando bowled it with the angle wide outside the off-stump. Kohli waited for the ball and drove it through the cover region on the up, shows how true the wicket is.

14:43(IST)

Indian captain Virat Kohli is out in the middle and he is also going through a lean patch of sorts, given his high standards in ODI cricket. Scored an unbeaten 82 in the opening match of the series but has been dismissed for scores of 4 and 3 inthe next two matches.

14:40(IST)

That was a very casual shot from the southpaw, flashed hard outside the off stump and the thick edge flew straight into the hands of the fielder. It was a maiden over as well. So great start by the youngster Vishwa Fernando. Sri Lanka needs more young players to step up to the plate and rescue the Asian giants from this slump.

14:38(IST)

WICKET: Another failure for Shikhar Dhawan, bowled wide outside the off stump by Fernando and Dhawan flashes hard and is caught by Pushpakumara at thirdman. 

14:37(IST)

Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic as he shares a photograph of his with MS Dhoni, wishing the former India captain on the occasion of completing 300 ODIs

(AP Image)

LATEST UPDATE: Virat Kohli has won the toss again and the Indians will bat on this one as they feel it is brilliant for batting. Kohli and boys will look to make it 4-0 in what will be MS Dhoni's 300th ODI. Lasith Malinga will be leading the Sri Lankan outfit as Dinesh Chandimal is injured.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with a marauding India ready to tighten the noose around beleaguered Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series, here on Thursday. And there is a good opportunity for the former India captain to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone match since Sri Lanka have hardly come across as respectable rivals in the lop-sided series. Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304). Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart. It will be interesting if the team management decides to give Pandey a go instead of Jadhav. The only thing that can save him is his flat off-breaks, which gives Kohli an additional bowling option. Jadhav has picked three wickets in the series so far. Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the series with a hairline fracture on his right thumb after enduring a hit in the previous ODI. To add to their headache, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as well, owing to an aggravated back injury (he received medical attention whilst batting during the third ODI). Lasith Malinga will lead the side in the fourth ODI, with suspended captain Upul Tharanga expected to handle the reins in the final ODI on September 3 as well as the solitary T20I on September 6.
Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
