Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Colombo: Bhuvi Picks Five as Lankans End on 238

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 3, 2017, 6:36 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:15(IST)

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in this series and in the last two matches, he scored brilliant centuries. India will hope he will make the most of his good form and score a big innings today as well.

19:14(IST)

The players are now coming out on the pitch and Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will start the proceedings for India. Remeber, Dhawan had to fly back home to look after his ailing mother and he is not in the line-up today. While Malinga will bowl the first over of the innigs.

18:37(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar finishes with five wickets as Malinga is the last man out. Hits that one straight to KL Rahul at deep mid-wicket. Lanka finish on 238 and India need 239 from their 50 overs to finish a whitewash. Another good show by the Indian bowlers and another poor show from the Lankans.

18:33(IST)

3 runs from Bumrah's over. This has been another disappointing show from the Lankan batsmen here. They have just failed to rise to the challenge presented by the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka's score reads 233/9 after 49 overs as Bhuvi is expected to bowl the last over to the Lankan batsmen

18:29(IST)

WICKET! Now it is Siriwardana who loses the plot after settling down to reach 18. Bhuvi now has 4 on the night and he had no wickets before this game in this series. Good catch by Shardul Thakur as he ran in well from mid-wicket. Sri Lanka's score reads 228/9

18:25(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah has got the wicket of Pushpakumara. That was full and slightly on the higher side and smashes into the stumps. The umpires check, but it is not a no-ball. So that makes it an over which had a six and a wicket. Sri Lanka's score reads 228/8 after 47 overs

18:21(IST)

10 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Siriwardana manages to hit the last ball of the over into the wide long-on stands. That was short and was sitting up to be hit and Siriwardana would not miss that one. Sri Lanka's score reads 222/7 after 46 overs. 4 overs left in the innings for the Lankans to go all out

18:17(IST)

STUMPING NO. 100: MS Dhoni stumps Dananjaya and that is his 100th stumping and he now holds the record for affecting the maximum stumpings. Dananjaya goes for 4 as the Lankan batting has fallen apart once again as Sri Lanka's score reads 212/7 after 45 overs. 

18:13(IST)

3 runs from the Kuldeep over as he finished with 40 runs from his 10 overs with a wicket. Good bowling from Kuldeep as he combined well with Chahal at the other end. Sri Lanka's score reads 208/6 after 44 overs. Just 6 overs left in the innings.

 
18:10(IST)

RUN OUT! That was a sad effort from the Sri Lankans. There was no run here, but Siriwardana was having none of it and went for the single as Hasaranga was blinded with the ball going behind square. Hasaranga runs nevertheless and is run out by Dhoni as he throws the ball straight to Chahal. Sri Lanka's score reads 205/6 after 43 overs.

18:02(IST)

7 runs from the Kuldeep over as he also picks the important wicket of Mathews as the former skipper plays a poor shot after doing all the hardwork. Sri Lanka's score reads 201/5 after 42 overs. Hasaranga and Siriwardana at the crease with 8 overs to go in the innings.

18:02(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep has finally got a wicket after bowling well right through the innings. Mathews tries the paddle sweep and that goes up and lands straight in the hand of MS Dhoni who runs back to pick a smart catch. Mathews goes for 55 as Sri Lanka's score reads 194/5. Angelo Mathews has now managed to cross the 50 run mark 36 times in ODIs, but has gone to convert just one of those to a century. Conversion Rate of 50 to 100: 2.77%

17:58(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvi over with Siriwardana hits an exquisite drive off the last ball of the over to make that look a cool over after managing just one run from the first five balls. Sri Lanka's score reads 194/4 after 41 overs. Mathews needs to finally get a move here with 9 overs left

17:54(IST)

4 runs from the Bumrah over as he also bowls a beamer, much to the shock of Mathews. Bumrah immediately apologises as the umpire gives him a warning. End of 40 overs and the death overs are set to start. Sri Lanka's score reads 189/4 in 40 overs.

17:48(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes again. 211 balls before he took his first wicket and now he has three in this game. Brilliant bowling here to finally end the partnership between Mathews and Thirimanne. Thirimanne goes for 67 as Sri Lanka's score reads 185/4 in 39 overs. This was the highest 4th wicket partnership for SL v IND in ODIs.

17:44(IST)

4 runs from the Bumrah over. That was a surprise choice from Kohli to go with Bumrah. Looks like Shardul Thakur will not get a ball anymore in this game, Sri Lanka's score reads 181/3 after 38 overs. 2 overs left before the death overs start with 7 wickets in the bag 

17:37(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over as Mathews picks a double to bring up his 35th ODI Fifty here. It has been a good partnership here as the Lankans have looked to pick the singles and doubles and wait for the bad ball to send to the boundary. Sri Lanka's score reads 177/3 after 37 overs

17:35(IST)

5 runs from the Kuldeep over as the batsmen are still finding it tough to read the wrong one from the chinaman bowler. But luckily for the Lankan duo of Mathews and Thirimanne, no damages have been done. Sri Lanka's score reads 173/3 after 36 overs.

17:33(IST)

4 runs now from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 168/3 after 35 overs. Mathews is batting on 45 and Thirimanne on 58. Sri Lanka are looking to keep it easy and pick the singles and rotate the strike as the death overs start in 5 overs

17:24(IST)

2 runs from the Kuldeep over as Mathews and Thirimanne bring up their 100-run partnership. It has been on the slower side, but it has been mighty effective as it has kept the Indian bowlers at bay. Sri Lanka's score reads 164/3 after 34 overs. This is the 1st 100-run stand for Sri Lanka in this series. While the Indians have already managed 6 in this series.

17:22(IST)

4 runs from the Chahal over here as the Indians waste a DRS after Chahal wraps Thirimanne on the pads. The ball looked to be hitting the batsman outside the line and the review proved just that. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/3 after 33 overs with 17 overs left in the Lanka innings.

17:18(IST)

7 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over here as Thirimanne brings up his 18th ODI fifty. That has been a slow innings, but worth its weight in gold as the Lankans need wickets in the death overs. A quality platform being created here for the later order batsmen as Sri Lanka's score reads 158/3 after 32 overs. Lahiru Thirimanne has now scored his 6th 50 vs India.

17:15(IST)

3 runs again and this time it is off Chahal's bowling. That is another good over here for the Indians, but they need a wicket as the Lankans are looking dangerous here and not taking any undue pressure. Sri Lanka's score reads 151/3 after 31 overs with Mathews on 37 and Thirimanne on 49.

17:14(IST)

3 runs from the Kedar over as the Lankans are looking to keep it simple and rotate the strike here. Both Mathews and Thirimanne are looking to pick the single and keep wickets in the bag so that they can launch the attack in the death overs. Sri Lanka's score reads 148/3 after 30 overs. 20 more to go here.

17:01(IST)

SIX! Chahal a little expensive in this over as Thirimanne dances down the track and hits a straight six. That one was out of the screws as the ball sailed into the stands. 8 runs from the Chahal over as Sri Lanka's score reads 142/3 after 28 overs

16:58(IST)

1 run from the Bumrah over here. Looks like Kohli has turned to the pacer with the intention of gettting two economical overs out of the bower against two well-set batsmen in Mathews and Thirimanne. Sri Lanka's score reads 134/3 after 27 overs 

16:54(IST)

3 runs from the Chahal over as the Lankans have now picked up 7 runs from Chahal's3 overs. Mathews has looked good and so has Thirimanne.This is the current highest 4th wicket stands against India in last two years in ODIs. Sri Lanka's score reads 133/3 after 26 overs

16:49(IST)

7runs from the Shardul Thakur over as Mathews starts with a boundary off the first ball of the over. But Shardul makes a good comeback as he gives away just 3 runs off the next 5 deliveries. Sri Lanka's score reads 130/3 after 25 overs

16:43(IST)

Another good over here from Chahal as he gives away just 2 runs. Make that 4 runs from the first 2 overs of Chahal's spell here as Mathews and Thirimanne are looking to build the platform to let the later batsmen attack in the death overs. Sri Lanka's score reads 123/3 after 24 overs.

16:41(IST)

Shardul Thakur comes back for the second spell and after being hammered in the opening spell, he starts with just 3 runs from the first over after the start of his new spell. Places the ball in the right areas and looks like he has learnt a lesson after the early thrashing. Sri Lanka's score reads 121/3

16:39(IST)

Chahal comes into the attack and that is a good start as he gives away just 2 runs. Looking to loop the ball up, Chahal has got the ball to drift in after pitching and that has troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/3 after 22 overs

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Colombo: Bhuvi Picks Five as Lankans End on 238

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATES: Bhuvi has picked another one. Malinga is the last batsman out as the Lankans have lost the plot completely and end on 238. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat. For India, 4 changes with Ajinkya Rahane coming in for Dhawan. Virat Kohli and boys will be eager to get onto the field and go for a whitewash.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15. The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts. Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack. With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up. Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash. Captain Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.
#Shikhar Dhawan#Angelo mathews #Cricket #ind vs sl #live match #Live Score #Live cricket score #India #India in sri lanka 2017 #Kl rahul #Kusal mendis #Lakshan sandakan #Lasith malinga #Manish pandey #Odi cricket #5th odi #premadasa international cricket stadium #Sri lanka #Virat kohli #Wanindu hasaranga# MS Dhoni #Manish Pandey #Lasith malinga

Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
5th odiAngelo MathewscricketInd vs SLIndiaIndia in sri lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live ScoreIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live Updateskl rahulkusal mendislakshan sandakanLasith MalingaLive Cricket ScoreLive matchlive scoreManish PandeyMS DhoniODI cricketpremadasa international cricket stadiumshikhar dhawansri lankavirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking