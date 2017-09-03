Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Colombo: Bumrah Gets Rid of Tharanga

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 3, 2017, 3:45 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:06(IST)

Four: That was lucky from Thirimanne as he went after a Bumrah delivery outside of off-stump and the ball took a huge edge. However, the ball went over the slip cordon and flew for a boundary towards the third man. Second boundary of the innings for Sri Lanka.

16:06(IST)

Four: Bumrah went for the surprise yorker but he couldn't hit the mark perfectly. What was supposed to be a yorker, became and full-toss, and Mathews just guides it on the on-side for a boundary. That will certainly boost his confidence.

16:01(IST)

The onus is on Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews to build a good partnership. If the hosts lose anymore wickets now, they will be staring right down the barrel once again. These two remain crucial and will have to bat for most part of the innings now.

15:58(IST)

Bumrah is into just his second over and he has been hitting the deck hard and pulling the length of the ball closer to himself. This latest delivery from Bumrah pitched on the good lenght and the ball moved away from Mathews. The ball almost took an edge of the bat. Dhoni cannot believe how it has missed it.

15:53(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has now been introduced into the attack by Virat Kohli as he is looking to stifle the two new batsmen. Kuldeep has shown in this series that he has knack of picking up wickets with the help of his variations. And early signs are that he is getting turn on this wicket which will make him happy.

15:49(IST)

OUT: Peach of delivery from Bumrah as he bowled a length ball which was moving away from Tharanga. The southpaw was cut open by the movement and bounce and the ball took a faint edge off the bat and Dhoni did the rest. Bumrah gets a wicket in his first over.

15:45(IST)

Four: Bumrah tries to shock and awe Tharanga with a bouncer but Tharanga rocks onto the back foot and pulls the ball over the mid-wicket for a boundary. The southpaw is looking good in his innings so far.

15:41(IST)

Tharanga has looked in great form here. Three boundaries for the Sri Lanka skipper as he sends Shardul Thakur on a leather chase. Opening the batting has been a very good idea for the Lanka skipper. He has looked in complete control with the field restrictions in place. Sri Lanka's score reads 57/2 after 8 overs with Tharanga on 44. Sardul has been expensive here giving away 38 runs from his 4 overs

15:33(IST)

A good over from Bhuvneshwar comes to an end. A first ball boundary was all Sri Lanka could get from the Bhuvi over as the pacer sent back Munaweera off the very next ball. Two wickets now for Bhuvneshwar after he had to wait for 211 balls to get a wicket. Sri Lanka's score reads 40/2 after 7 overs.

15:32(IST)

WICKET! Another good ball from Bhuvneshwar and Munaweera wants to repeat the aggressive shot off the previous ball. But that is one shot too many from the Lankan as he goes for 4, caught brilliantly by skipper Kohli as he runs back and completes a good catch. Sri Lanka's score reads 40/2

15:29(IST)

8 runs from the Shardul Thakur over now as Tharanga looks like he is a man on a mission here. The first boundary is a smash out of sight as the ball goes past the mid-on fielder and the second one is a well timed pull that goes straight to the boundary. Sri Lanka's score reads 36/1 after 6 overs.

15:23(IST)

7 runs this time from the Bhuvneshwar over, but the boundary was a bye as the ball flew over the head of MS Dhoni. A well-directed bouncer gifting the Lankans four runs. But a good over apart from that one. Sri Lanka's score reads 28/1 after 5 overs with Tharanga on 21 off 21 balls.

15:20(IST)

7 runs from the Shardul Thakur over as Tharanga once again picks up a beautiful boundary. Shardul is surely spraying the ball around a bit. Needs to maintain a tight line and not release the pressure that has been created by Bhuvi at the other end. Sri Lanka's score reads 21/1 after 4 overs

15:17(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar completes a beautiful over with the wicket of the dangerous Dickwella for 2. That was a slower one and the Lankan batsman just chipped it back to the bowler. The knuckle delivery gets him the first wicket of the series. That was a very well bowled delivery there. Sri Lanka's score reads 14/1 after 3 overs.

15:08(IST)

Shardul Thakur opens the bowling with Bhuvi and again it is a beautiful cover drive from Tharanga that is the highlight of the over. Thakur has done well after being hit for the boundary. 6 runs again from the second over as Sri Lanka's score reads 12/0 after 2 overs. Upul Tharanga is the 4th different partner for Niroshan Dickwella at the opening slot for Sri Lanka in this series. The previous three: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal and Dilshan Munaweera.

15:07(IST)

After all the drizzle, the match is finally underway with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first over and Dickwella taking strike. A brilliant cover drive off skipper Tharanga's bat as the Lankans have started well here. This one is undoubtedly a batting paradise here. Sri Lanka's score reads 6/0 after the first over as Kohli is playing it smart and fielding five frontline bowlers.

14:55(IST)

At the toss, Upul Tharanga: “We are going to bat first. It is the same wicket that was used in the last game. It is an important game for us. We planned a few things before the series but we couldn't quite do well. This is another opportunity to play to the best of our ability. It is tough when the team doesn't stay the same. The captains have changed all through and some we've had injuries as well; we haven't been able to do well in the last four games. We have one change - Kusal Mendis goes out and I come in.”
Virat Kohli: “We would've batted first as well; looks like a good batting track. It has a bit of moisture but we are playing an extra bowler as well today. We need to use the two new balls well and pick up early wickets. The mindset stays the same, we need to play to win and have to ensure that complacency doesn't creep in. It helps us cope up with pressure situations as we have a young team with the experienced players helping them around. We have four changes - KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan are out, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal and Jadhav are back in.”

14:49(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Upul Tharanga has won the toss and decides to bat first. Virat Kohli says he too would have batted first as there isn't much change that is expected on the wicket here. One change for Sri Lanka and four changes for India.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14:25(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Drizzle might have delayed the start of the 5th ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. But the players are out in the middle and warming up. There is still a very slight drizzle and the toss could well be delayed by 30 minutes here. The rain had stopped completely and the covers were being pulled off before the return of the slight drizzle. This could well be the story of the day.

14:02(IST)

Ravi Shastri: “MS Dhoni is a massive influence on the team. He is a living legend in the dressing room and an ornament to the game. By no means or by any stretch of imagination he is finished or even half finished yet. If anyone thinks so, they are mistaken and they have another one coming. There are in for some surprises. The old dog has plenty to offer. How do you pick players? When they are good, and Dhoni is the best limited-overs keeper in the country. Forget his batting stats, what else do you want. Just because he has played for so many years, you are thinking about a replacement? He is the best in the country. Would you look to replace Sunil Gavaskar when he was 36 years old or Sachin Tendulkar when he was 36? Dhoni is still the best in the business, so what is the need to even entertain those thoughts. ODIs are where we will experiment. Winning and losing will not matter so much. Of course, you play to win but we have to try all possible combinations. It is a long way to go until the World Cup and we want to take one series at a time. Most of our players have played in this series already, and the endeavour will be to rotate the players giving everyone enough opportunity. So that when we have 12-15 months to go for the World Cup, we have a nucleus of about 18-20 players in place. And we can then choose from this group just before the World Cup begins. Obviously form will be important before that too, but the nucleus will be pretty much in place.”

13:56(IST)

Angelo Mathews: "When you don't have the best eleven in the park that really affects you. Some of those guys are definitely impact players and we miss them big time. Losing the Zimbabwe series was a bitter pill to swallow. We have not had any momentum since then. The moment we get our momentum back, everything will fall in line. It's all about momentum. All what we need is to win one game and when that happens, I am sure we will turn things around. That will help us to overcome many things. All what we need to do is to win that one game to gain confidence. It is very hard to keep losing like this. The whole team is down. The way we have lost, in particular, has been disappointing. We have simply not been able to compete. We have lost before too, but we have competed well. Personally, I feel very disappointed with the way I have got out especially after getting decent starts. I have been trying to score runs quickly rather than settling down. Really frustrated with my performance and only in the last game I was able to make a very small impact. That is a concern, no doubt. We would like to win the next game at least rather than leave everything at the hands of West Indies. Whatever we can control we have to control. I must say that India have played outstandingly well. We seniors have to lift our games as we have not lived up to expectations."

13:48(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 5th ODI between India and Sri Lanka. A rampaging India will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the beleaguered hosts in the fifth and final One-day International match on Sunday. The visitors already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well. Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India. Their fortunes haven't changed much since and another loss would be a serious body blow for the hosts in what has been a traumatic summer of cricket. They have already foregone the opportunity to automatically qualify for the 2019 ODI World Cup by failing to win two matches in this series. That 5-0 win in 2014-15 was India's last ODI series whitewash. Since they have beaten Zimbabwe 3-0 twice, as also beating them 5-0 in 2013. Considering sterner opposition, India previously beat New Zealand and England 5-0 in 2010-11 and 2012-13 respectively, both series' wins coming at home. In fact, England are the only side to lose 5-0 twice to India (in 2008-09 as well) in the last decade, so the Men in Blue will be eager to add another entry to this short list. Given the heat and humidity here, and the exertions of what has been a long if not arduous tour, the Indian team enjoyed an additional day off ahead of the fifth ODI.

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Colombo: Bumrah Gets Rid of Tharanga

(AFP Photo)

LATEST UPDATES: Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of dangerous looking Tharanga as the southpaw departs for 48.. For India, 4 changes with Ajinkya Rahane coming in for Dhawan. Virat Kohli and boys will be eager to get onto the field and go for a whitewash.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15. The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts. Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack. With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up. Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash. Captain Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.
#Shikhar Dhawan#Angelo mathews #Cricket #ind vs sl #live match #Live Score #Live cricket score #India #India in sri lanka 2017 #Kl rahul #Kusal mendis #Lakshan sandakan #Lasith malinga #Manish pandey #Odi cricket #5th odi #premadasa international cricket stadium #Sri lanka #Virat kohli #Wanindu hasaranga# MS Dhoni #Manish Pandey #Lasith malinga

Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
5th odiAngelo MathewscricketInd vs SLIndiaIndia in sri lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live ScoreIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live Updateskl rahulkusal mendislakshan sandakanLasith MalingaLive Cricket ScoreLive matchlive scoreManish PandeyMS DhoniODI cricketpremadasa international cricket stadiumshikhar dhawansri lankavirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking