Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Colombo: Century No. 30 For Skipper Kohli

20:54(IST)

2 runs from the Pushpakumara over here as the Indians are eating away at the Sri Lanka total of 238. India's score reads 124/2 after 24 overs with 115 more to get and 8 wickets in the bag. Virat Kohli has now scored 19 50+ scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs. His 12th in ODI chases against SL. In the previous 11 occasions where he has scored a 50+ vs SL in chases, India have lost just once in those 11 occasions.