Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Chahal, Kuldeep Restrict SL to 170/7

20:22(IST)

SIX and SIX: Lovely use of the feet from Munaweera was he comes down the ground and hits the ball with the turn for a huge six over the extra cover boundary. The right hander is hitting the ball very well. And then couple of balls later, Munaweera again comes out of his crease and this time, he hits the ball straight over Chahal's head. The right hander is now batting on 49.