Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Chahal, Kuldeep Restrict SL to 170/7

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 6, 2017, 9:09 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 One-off T20I, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 06 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Highlights

21:07(IST)

SIX: Bhuvi once again bowls a short delivery and Priyanjan hits the ball over the deep long on boundary for a huge six. Priyanjan has batted well after a slow start in the match. 

21:05(IST)

Four: Priyanjan starts with a boundary on the first ball of the over. The right hander somehow manages to hit the ball behind the stumps for a boundary fro outside the leg stump.

21:05(IST)

Four and Four: Bumrah was doing well in the penultimate over till then but on the fifth ball, he tried to bowl a yorker But Udana made it into a a full toss and hit it for a boundary towards extra cover. And then on the last ball of the over, Udana went for a extravagant pull shot but the ball took a top edge and went for  a boundary behind MS Dhoni.

20:59(IST)

Priyanjan’s SR is currently 76.67, the slowest by a Lankan facing >25 balls against IND in a single T20I innings. This says it all about Sri Lanka's scoring rate in this match after the fall of top three.

 

20:59(IST)

SIX:  A great 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruined by a huge six on the last ball by Udana. Length delivery by Bhuvi and Udana pulls the ball for a huge six over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

20:55(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep bowls a short delivery and Prasanna tried to slog the over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. But the right-hander could not time the ball well and it went straight into the hands of Kohli who was fielding at the boundary. Lanka lose their seventh.

20:53(IST)

Axar Patel could have ended the innings with a wicket but the umpire failed to hear a clear nick off the bat of Priyanjan and gave it not out. Kohli and Dhoni could not have believe what was happening when the umpire said not out. Moreover, there is no DRS in T20s so that added to their frustration.

20:49(IST)

The boundaries have been hard to come by in the last few overs and India have roared back into the match courtesy of their spinners. At this rate, Lanka will be able to score 160 in 20 overs and it won't stand a chance against the high profile Indian batting line-up.

20:45(IST)

Chahal has been in great form this season and once again he has shown that in this match. 

Most T20I wickets in 2017: -

1.            Rashid Khan – 17

2.            Kesrick Williams – 14

3.            Imran Tahir – 12

4.            Chahal/Malinga/Mulder – 11

20:43(IST)

OUT: Sri Lanka continue to lose wickets as the latest to be dismissed is Thisara Perera who is castled by Chahal for 11. And the next to head back into the hut is Shanaka, who is trapped plumb LBW by Chahal for 0. Chahal picks his third wicket.

20:37(IST)

Indian bowlers have pulled back the match back somewhat in these last few overs. Sri Lanka's run rate as come down as well and few wickets have helped their cause either. With just seven overs to go, the hosts will look to add as much as possible to the scoreboard.

20:36(IST)

A great innings by Munaweera comes to an end. Here is another stat to showcase that - quickest 50+ scores by a Lankan against India in T20Is: -

1.            K Sangakkara (SR: 210.81) at Nagpur, 2009

2.            K Sangakkara (SR: 190.32) at Mohali, 2009

3.            D. Munaweera (SR: 182.75) at Colombo, 2017.

20:32(IST)

OUT: Munaweera's luck finally runs out as he is castled by Kuldeep Yadav. The Chinaman bowls a short delivery and Munaweera tried to hits it with all his power. But the right hander misses the ball completely and it crashes into the top of his off-stump. Lanka loses their fourth.

20:30(IST)

FIFTY: Muraweera slams his maiden T20I fifty and it has come in super time as he took just 26 balls to reach this milestone. The right hander has hit 5 fours and four sixes so far and he is the reason why the hosts have been scoring at such a high rate of nine.

20:27(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav almost got his first wicket of the night as a wrong one from him is missed by Priyanjan and Dhoni took the bails off in no time. But replays showed that the right-hander had something behind the crease.

20:22(IST)

SIX and SIX: Lovely use of the feet from Munaweera was he comes down the ground and hits the ball with the turn for a huge six over the extra cover boundary. The right hander is hitting the ball very well. And then couple of balls later, Munaweera again comes out of his crease and this time, he hits the ball straight over Chahal's head. The right hander is now batting on 49.

20:19(IST)

Excellent first over from Kuldeep Yadav as he gives just two runs off it. This over has gone completely against how the match has panned out so far. Before this Kuldeep's over, Sri Lanka were hitting at a rate of over 9 but in this over, they could manage just 2.

20:14(IST)

Mathews has gone for 7. This is Mathews’ lowest ever T20I score against India: Previous lowest: 15* in 2009: This is his 6th innings v India.

20:13(IST)

Out: MS Dhoni strikes again as his lightening fast reflexes behind the stumps helps India get rid of Angelo Mathews. Dhoni broke the stumps as Mathews' leg was on the line and the third umpire gives it out. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. 

20:08(IST)

Four and Four: Munaweera continues his good run of form in the match as he bludgeons two boundaries off the bowling of Axar as the hosts are maintaining a healthy run rate of more than 9 with 6 overs gone. 

20:06(IST)

Four: Axar Patel starts off with a bad delivery and Mathews guides it for a boundary. The left arm spinner drifts onto Mathews' pads and the right hander simply guides it for a boundary towards the mid wicket area. 

20:04(IST)

Most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20Is - Bumrah is second on the list.

1.            Ashwin: 52

2.            Bumrah/Nehra: 34 

3.            Jadeja: 31

4.            Irfan Pathan/Yuvraj: 28

20:03(IST)

OUT: After being bludgeoned for three boundaries in his first over, Bumrah has come back strongly into the match and has castled Dickwella for 17. The southpaw was trying to be cheeky but this time missed the ball completely and it crashed into his stumps.

20:01(IST)

SIX and SIX: Munaweera greets Chahal into the attack with the best way possible. The right hander plays inside out and hits the ball over the cover fielder for a huge six. And then on the next delivery, Munaweera hits the ball straight down the ground for back to back sixes. Lankan batsmen are already over the wicket of Tharanga.

19:57(IST)

Four and Four: Munaweera seems to have come out with a plan as he has hit couple of boundaries in this over by Bhuvi. The right hander is looking in good touch as he puts the pressure back on India.

19:54(IST)

OUT: After being hit for a boundary, Bhuvi strikes to get rid of Tharanga for 5. Bhuvi bowled a perfect in swinging delivery to the southpaw and the ball crashed into his middle stumps. First wicket of the day for India. This is also first T20I wicket for Bhuvi against Sri Lanka.

19:52(IST)

Three Fours: Dickwella is taking the attack to Bumrah as he hits back to back boundaries off his bowling. First, Dickwella slogs the ball off his pads over the infield for a boundary towards the leg side. And then, the southpaw hits back to back incline shots over Dhoni for three boundaries in a row. Lanka off to a great start.

19:46(IST)

Bhunveshwar Kumar bowled a brilliant first over as he gave away just four runs from it. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the second over of the day. Bumrah is the leading wicket taking pacer in T20Is since January 2016. And more recently, he was awarded the man of the series in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

19:44(IST)

Bhunveshwar Kumar is bowling the first over of the innings for India while Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella have started the proceedings for the hosts. Sri Lanka need these two fire early on in the innings.

19:38(IST)

The Indian team is on the ground and the Men inBlue are in a huddle, captain Virat Kohli saying a few words of encouragement before his team takes on Sri Lanka for one last time on this tour

19:36(IST)

Playing XIs

India: RG Sharma, V Kohli, L Rahul, M Pandey, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, A Patel, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella, WU Tharanga, D Munaweera, A Priyanjan, A Mathews, D Shanaka, S Prasanna, NTLC Perera, A Dananjaya, L Malinga, I Udana

Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Chahal, Kuldeep Restrict SL to 170/7

(AP Photo)

LATEST UPDATE: After Munaweera's onslaught, India came back into the match courtesy of their spinners and restricted Lanka to 170/7 in 20 overs.

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday. Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20Is this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad. It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjay, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Vikum Sanjaya.

