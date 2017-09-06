Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Chahal, Kuldeep Restrict SL to 170/7

Four and Four: Bumrah was doing well in the penultimate over till then but on the fifth ball, he tried to bowl a yorker But Udana made it into a a full toss and hit it for a boundary towards extra cover. And then on the last ball of the over, Udana went for a extravagant pull shot but the ball took a top edge and went for a boundary behind MS Dhoni.
Axar Patel could have ended the innings with a wicket but the umpire failed to hear a clear nick off the bat of Priyanjan and gave it not out. Kohli and Dhoni could not have believe what was happening when the umpire said not out. Moreover, there is no DRS in T20s so that added to their frustration.
SIX and SIX: Lovely use of the feet from Munaweera was he comes down the ground and hits the ball with the turn for a huge six over the extra cover boundary. The right hander is hitting the ball very well. And then couple of balls later, Munaweera again comes out of his crease and this time, he hits the ball straight over Chahal's head. The right hander is now batting on 49.
SIX and SIX: Munaweera greets Chahal into the attack with the best way possible. The right hander plays inside out and hits the ball over the cover fielder for a huge six. And then on the next delivery, Munaweera hits the ball straight down the ground for back to back sixes. Lankan batsmen are already over the wicket of Tharanga.
Three Fours: Dickwella is taking the attack to Bumrah as he hits back to back boundaries off his bowling. First, Dickwella slogs the ball off his pads over the infield for a boundary towards the leg side. And then, the southpaw hits back to back incline shots over Dhoni for three boundaries in a row. Lanka off to a great start.
Bhunveshwar Kumar bowled a brilliant first over as he gave away just four runs from it. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the second over of the day. Bumrah is the leading wicket taking pacer in T20Is since January 2016. And more recently, he was awarded the man of the series in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking