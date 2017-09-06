Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Covers Are Off At Premadasa Stadium

Virat Kohli is currently the 5th highest run-getter in the history of T20 internationals. And another score of fifty-plus against his favourite opponents could actually catapult the Indian captain to number 3 in the list.
He needs 59 runs to get past third placed Martin Guptill of New Zealand. Brendon McCullum with 2140 runs has the highest aggregate for any batsman in T20Is.
Things to look out for:
• 7 of the last 10 T20Is at this venue have been won the side that has batted 1st.
• Sri Lanka have played 13 T20Is at this venue, their most at any venue in Sri Lanka. Ironically, they have managed to win just 2 of those, making it the least number of T20Is they have won at a venue in Sri Lanka.
• If India win this T20I, they will register 7 T20I wins against Sri Lanka, only against Australia (9) have they won more T20Is.
• India are on a 3-match winning run in T20Is against Sri Lanka. Before that, they could only win 3 in seven.
• Four of the last 5 T20Is between these sides has been won the side batting 2nd.
• This is the 50th T20I for Virat Kohli, he will become the 5th Indian to play 50 T20Is.
Another player from India who will look to make a mark is Jasprit Bumrah, who was recently adjudged 'Man of the Series' in the ODIs. He in fact is the highest wicket taking pace bowler in T20 internationals since making his debut in January 2016
Leading Wicket takers in T20Is since 2016 (Seamers) Player Wickets
J Bumrah 33
A Javed 31
M Naveed 27
Virat Kohli has enjoyed playing Sri Lanka in T20Is, scoring a 50+ in each of the innings against them.
• He is the only player to register 50+ in every innings against Sri Lanka among the players who have batted in more than 1 innings against them.
• In fact, his tally of 50+ scores against the Lankans is the most by any player along with Shahid Afridi(3).
• He averages a massive 100.50, his most against any T20I side.
India hold a slender advantage in head-to-heads between the two teams in cricket's youngest format. 10 T20 internationals have been played between the two teams and India has won 6 matches out of those while Sri Lanka has come out victorious on 4 occasions, the most memorable of those has to the victory in the final of the 2014 WT20
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking