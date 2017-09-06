Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I at Colombo: Covers Are Off At Premadasa Stadium

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 6, 2017, 6:07 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

18:01(IST)

Covers are coming off right now as the rain has stopped, but the covers have been on over the entire outfield as well since Tuesday morning. Supersoppers have been put into action by the groundsmen is what we are hearing.

The crowd is expected to come into the stadium anytime now

18:01(IST)

This photograph was tweeted by the official BCCI handle a little while back and the indications are that there could be a delay in start of the match

17:59(IST)

17:55(IST)

So, the rain gods have not been very kind off late and Colombo has been witnessing constant showers. The news that we are getting currently is that it is raining at the venue and the covers are on. 

17:37(IST)

Virat Kohli is currently the 5th highest run-getter in the history of T20 internationals. And another score of fifty-plus against his favourite opponents could actually catapult the Indian captain to number 3 in the list.

He needs 59 runs to get past third placed Martin Guptill of New Zealand. Brendon McCullum with 2140 runs has the highest aggregate for any batsman in T20Is.

 

 

16:59(IST)

Things to look out for:

• 7 of the last 10 T20Is at this venue have been won the side that has batted 1st.
• Sri Lanka have played 13 T20Is at this venue, their most at any venue in Sri Lanka. Ironically, they have managed to win just 2 of those, making it the least number of T20Is they have won at a venue in Sri Lanka.
• If India win this T20I, they will register 7 T20I wins against Sri Lanka, only against Australia (9) have they won more T20Is.
• India are on a 3-match winning run in T20Is against Sri Lanka. Before that, they could only win 3 in seven.
• Four of the last 5 T20Is between these sides has been won the side batting 2nd.
• This is the 50th T20I for Virat Kohli, he will become the 5th Indian to play 50 T20Is.

16:57(IST)

Another player from India who will look to make a mark is Jasprit Bumrah, who was recently adjudged 'Man of the Series' in the ODIs. He in fact is the highest wicket taking pace bowler in T20 internationals since making his debut in January 2016

Leading Wicket takers in T20Is since 2016 (Seamers) Player Wickets
J Bumrah 33
A Javed    31
M Naveed 27

16:54(IST)

Virat Kohli has enjoyed playing Sri Lanka in T20Is, scoring a 50+ in each of the innings against them.
• He is the only player to register 50+ in every innings against Sri Lanka among the players who have batted in more than 1 innings against them.
• In fact, his tally of 50+ scores against the Lankans is the most by any player along with Shahid Afridi(3).
• He averages a massive 100.50, his most against any T20I side.

16:32(IST)

India hold a slender advantage in head-to-heads between the two teams in cricket's youngest format. 10 T20 internationals have been played between the two teams and India has won 6 matches out of those while Sri Lanka has come out victorious on 4 occasions, the most memorable of those has to the victory in the final of the 2014 WT20

16:07(IST)

It is time for the last leg of India's month and a half long tour of Sri Lanka as the two teams face off in the one-off T20 international. India has won each and every match on the tour so far and a victory would give Virat Kohli a bumper clean sweep over the hapless hosts

The covers at the Premadasa Stadium are coming off ahead of the start of the only T20I between India and Sri Lanka (Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

LATEST UPDATE:

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday. Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20Is this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad. It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjay, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Vikum Sanjaya.

