IPL Media Rights Auction: Star Wins India Broadcast, India Digital & Rest of World Rights for Rs 16,347.5 crore

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has recused himself from the media rights auction. The senior BCCI functionary has intimated the BCCI top brass about his absence. Shukla has taken the decision for the sake of smooth IPL auction as he faces some allegations of conflict of interest. Shukla categorically rubbished allegations that BAG Films, which is owned by Shukla's wife Anuradha Prasad, has a tie-up with Star Sports, one of the potential bidders for TV broadcast rights. "Yes I have decided to recuse myself from the IPL media rights auctions and hence I will not be present in Mumbai on September 4," Shukla said. "I have heard that someone has said that he will file an application in the Court about my alleged Conflict of Interest despite getting a clean chit from former BCCI ombudsman Justice Retired AP Shah. I want BCCI's auction process to go on smoothly and that's why I have decided to stay away despite having no conflict of interest."