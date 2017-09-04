IPL Media Rights Auction: Star Wins India Broadcast, India Digital & Rest of World Rights for Rs 16,347.5 crore

BamTech has been disqualified as they failed to provide quite a few relevant documents. BeIN Sports didn’t provided their financial statement as per laws of Qatar and their qualification will depend on them sending an e-mail wherein they explain that government regulations have stopped them from providing the relevant document.
In June, Vivo retained the Indian Premier League title sponsorship of the cash-rich T20 league for the next five years starting 2018. The period extends till 2022 and the Chinese mobile manufacturers won the bid with a bid of Rs. 2,199 crore. According to the BCCI, it is a jump of 554% on the previous contract signed by the company. Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship right of the T20 League for a two-year period (2016 and 2017), reportedly at a cost of Rs 100 crore per year, an upward rise of Rs 20 crore annually from what beverage giant Pepsi had paid through an earlier agreement beginning 2013.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on the auction: "The auction could produce historic numbers. While I am not in a position to predict numbers, our primary focus is to deliver a transparent and robust bidding process for each and every stakeholder. We are extremely grateful to the Honourable Supreme Court and the Committee of Administrators (COA) for having faith in our existing system. The IPL is one of the biggest cricketing property globally. That the best companies in the global market have shown interest is a testimony to the value that it brings in for the investors. You have to understand digital market is growing very rapidly. The increase in bandwidth and connectivity for all the major digital players have also helped. The IPL is a catalyst for the growth of their business."
The bids were invited for seven categories — India television, India digital, US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and rest of the world. According to Duff & Phelps, a premier global valuation and corporate finance advisor, the IPL’s overall worth has increased to $5.3 billion. IPL GC member PV Shetty is in attendance and Sourav Ganguly is also expected. BCCI officials are on the stage with COA member Diana Eduljee and CEO Rahul Johri.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall of over Rs 20,000 crore especially after the Supreme Court refused to direct the Board to conduct e-auction on the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. In a major boost for the board, the SC negated e-auction for IPL media rights. The apex court said that e-auction isn’t a must and that it will not interfere with the media rights process. MP Subramanian Swamy in his petition had asked for an e-auction keeping in mind the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel to ensure transparency. The BCCI is now having a closed tender process as they believe that it is the best way to ‘price discovery’. The three categories in which the rights are divided are as follows: Indian Sub-continent Television Rights, Indian Sub-continent Digital Rights and Rest of the world (ROW) Media Rights.
In 2008, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for 302.2 crore. The digital rights belong to STAR India currently. But BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has said that this time the tenure is 5 years because: “A period of 10 years was too long a period from a buyer's perspective as well as seller's perspective. In an ever changing world, a decade is a very long period which restricts the property (IPL) from growing. Now we have digital rights for five years. Currently, digital feed (live streaming) is a delayed but we don't know now scenario will change after five years."
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has recused himself from the media rights auction. The senior BCCI functionary has intimated the BCCI top brass about his absence. Shukla has taken the decision for the sake of smooth IPL auction as he faces some allegations of conflict of interest. Shukla categorically rubbished allegations that BAG Films, which is owned by Shukla's wife Anuradha Prasad, has a tie-up with Star Sports, one of the potential bidders for TV broadcast rights. "Yes I have decided to recuse myself from the IPL media rights auctions and hence I will not be present in Mumbai on September 4," Shukla said. "I have heard that someone has said that he will file an application in the Court about my alleged Conflict of Interest despite getting a clean chit from former BCCI ombudsman Justice Retired AP Shah. I want BCCI's auction process to go on smoothly and that's why I have decided to stay away despite having no conflict of interest."
A total 14 companies are present for the auction. A total of 24 had bought the ITT. The bidding is divided into two broad categories — broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights. The likes of Amazon, ESPN Digital Media, Twitter and Discovery didn’t submit their bids. The evaluation process for the technical bids is on. Deloitte, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sports Mechanics are evaluating them.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL Media Rights Auction underway in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) media auction in Mumbai and the board is expected to pocket close to Rs 20,000 crore at the end of the auction. While 24 companies had picked up the ITT, 14 have turned up for the auction. The rights have been divided into two broad categories: broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights. No bids have come in from Amazon, ESPN digital or Yahoo. The notable companies that have picked up tender document are Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc, BamTech, YuppTV, Discovery, Oath (Yahoo), Airtel, DAZN Perform Group.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking