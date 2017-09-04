Live Indian Premier League Media Rights Auction: Big Battle Between Star India and Sony Pictures

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 4, 2017, 11:35 AM IST

Live Blog

11:34(IST)

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has recused himself from the media rights auction. The senior BCCI functionary has intimated the BCCI top brass about his absence. Shukla has taken the decision for the sake of smooth IPL auction as he faces some allegations of conflict of interest. Shukla categorically rubbished allegations that BAG Films, which is owned by Shukla's wife Anuradha Prasad, has a tie-up with Star Sports, one of the potential bidders for TV broadcast rights. "Yes I have decided to recuse myself from the IPL media rights auctions and hence I will not be present in Mumbai on September 4," Shukla said. "I have heard that someone has said that he will file an application in the Court about my alleged Conflict of Interest despite getting a clean chit from former BCCI ombudsman Justice Retired AP Shah. I want BCCI's auction process to go on smoothly and that's why I have decided to stay away despite having no conflict of interest."

11:32(IST)

The IPL media rights auction was first expected to take place in September 2016 before the Supreme Court appointed COA felt that the process should ideally take place in 2017. Around 18 companies were in contention then. It is believed the technical evaluation will take around 2-3 hours.

11:27(IST)

A total 14 companies are present for the auction. A total of 24 had bought the ITT. The bidding is divided into two broad categories — broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights. The likes of Amazon, ESPN Digital Media, Twitter and Discovery didn’t submit their bids. The evaluation process for the technical bids is on. Deloitte, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sports Mechanics are evaluating them.

11:20(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL Media Rights Auction underway in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) media auction in Mumbai and the board is expected to pocket close to Rs 20,000 crore at the end of the auction. While 24 companies had picked up the ITT, 14 have turned up for the auction. The rights have been divided into two broad categories: broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights. No bids have come in from Amazon, ESPN digital or Yahoo.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) media auction in Mumbai and the board is expected to pocket close to Rs 20,000 crore at the end of the auction. While 24 companies had picked up the Invitation To Tender (ITT), 14 have turned up for the auction. The rights have been divided into two broad categories: broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights. No bids have come in from Amazon, ESPN digital or Yahoo. The BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri says the revenue generation from the upcoming IPL media rights auction could be "historic", considering the huge interest shown by various stakeholders. In 2008, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for 302.2 crore. The notable companies that have picked up tender document are Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc, BamTech, YuppTV, Discovery, Oath (Yahoo), Airtel, DAZN Perform Group.

