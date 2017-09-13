Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Full Cricket Score, Independence Cup 2017, 2nd T20I: Badree Removes Babar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2017, 9:03 PM IST

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, Independence Cup, 2017 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 13 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:01(IST)

Confusion there as Imad Wasim is caught in the deep, but it was a very high full toss bowled by Thisara Perera. So the umpires checking with the third umpire and yes it has been called a NO BALL, so free-hit for Pakistan

20:58(IST)

BOUNDARY: Morkel pitches that short and Imad Wasim pulls that to the backward square leg fence. The southpaw is a clean striker of the ball and he is doing his job to perfection, giving much needed fillip to the Pakistani innings late on

20:53(IST)

Samuel Badree has bowled an excellent over there, picked up an important wicket and gave away only four runs. He ends his quota of 4 overs with good figures of 2/31

20:53(IST)

BOUNDARY: Morne Morkel pitches that up to the bat and Imad Wasim plays a gorgeous straight drive to the boundary

20:47(IST)

WICKET: Babar Azam tries to hit a big shot but fails to connect properly, the ball balloons in the air and is caught at mid on by David Miller. The talented youngster departs for 45, Pakistan 135/3 after 16.2 overs

20:46(IST)

CHANCE: Bowls that really well, foxed Malik in flight but that ball spun a lot and Tim Paine took time to gather that and by the time he took the bails off, Malik was back into the crease

20:46(IST)

Samuel Badree starting the 17th over. Du Plessis taking some chances with his spinners late in the innings. Malik and Azam will look to take the attack to the opposition

20:45(IST)

SIX: Tahir bowls a lofted a delivery on the third ball of the 16th over and Shoaib Malik dances down the track to hit a huge six. That went miles into the stands of Gaddafi stadium

20:45(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowls that short and down the leg side and Shoaib Malik uses his wrists to get that way to the boundary. Not the best delivery bowled by Tahir tonight

20:39(IST)

Ben Cutting bowls a great yorker, but it was dug out well by Babar Azam. Cutting has bowled well but he has given away that one boundary atleast in every over, which has spoilt his figures

20:37(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled very short by Ben Cutting and Babar Azam is on to it in a flash to hit it to the square leg boundary. Pakistan will look to up the ante now and World XI needs to show more discipline in their bowling

20:34(IST)

Must be a great feeling for Imran Tahir to play and pick up wickets in his country of birth

20:32(IST)

BOUNDARY: Babar Azam plays that late and cuts it past the point fielder to get another boundary. This youngster is looking in great knick.

20:30(IST)

SIX: The first six of the Pakistani innings has come off the bat of Ahmed Shehzad. Once again dances down the track and lofts that over the wide long on fence for a huge six. Pakistan 99/1 after 12 overs

20:29(IST)

WICKET: Ahmed Shehzad departs for 43. Tried to loft that over the fence and amanged to give a catch to David Miller, who takes a good low catch at the long on fence. Imaran Tahir picks up his first wicket. Pakistan 100/2

20:26(IST)

Ben Cutting has been introduced into the attack and he has bowled an economical over. The Australian has mixed his pace well

20:22(IST)

BOUNDARY: Babar Azam gets the better of the bpowler there, deposits that into the fence and Pakistan are 87/1 after 11 overs

20:21(IST)

Imran Tahir is being introduced into the attack now. Quite a feeling for this gentleman, playing in Pakistan, the country of his birth but went on to play international cricket for South Africa

20:18(IST)

BOUNDARY: Pitched short by Perera and Babar Azam shows the full face of the bat and drives it down the ground like an arrow

20:18(IST)

Good fielding by Paul Collingwood to stop a definite boundary. Lunges across to stop that shot from getting past the in field. 

20:16(IST)

BOUNDARY: Yet another boundary, Shehzad hitting Collingwood through the point region this time. The hosts are 69/1 after 9 overs

20:15(IST)

Bowled short by Collingwood and pulled for a single by Babar Azam. This has been a costly over for the World XI so far 

20:11(IST)

BOUNDARY: Paul Collingwood has been punished by Shehzad who once again targets the boundary behind the bowler. Hits it right over the bowler's head for another boundary. That will hopefully bring some momentum back to the Pakistani innings which looks quite flat currently

20:10(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled wide outside the off-stump and Babar Azam goes for a wild shot, gets an outisde edge which flies past the outstretched hands of the wicket-keeper to the boundary

20:05(IST)

Sri Lankan Thisara Perera has been introduced in the attack now and there is more medium pace coming Pakistan's way

20:03(IST)

Pakistan's scoring rate has suddenly come down after the fall of Fakhar Zaman's wicket. Babar Azam taking time to settle in while Ahmed Shehzad hasn't been at his fluent best

20:02(IST)

The much retired Paul Collingwood makes his international comeback with this match and he has been introduced in the attack now. Collingwood of course had a successful limited overs career for England as an allrounder and his greatest moment was leading England to the 2010 WT20 triumph

20:02(IST)

Morne Morkel has bowled a great third over so far. He has given away just one run from five deliveries and he bowls a slower delivery that completely foxes Ahmed Shehzad, to end a great over.

19:58(IST)

Babar Azam, the star of the first match, is out in the middle now and he will look to consolidate the start given by the openers

19:57(IST)

WICKET: Samuel Badree has struck. He bowls that straight and Fakhar Zaman mises the ball completely and is struck right in front of the wicket. Pakistan are now 41/1

19:54(IST)

BOUNDARY: Badree flights that up and Ahmed Shehzad steps out again and hits that over the bowler's head again. The Pakistani opener taking advantage of the fact that Badree doesn't spin the ball much

Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Full Cricket Score, Independence Cup 2017, 2nd T20I: Badree Removes Babar

Babar Azam (AP Images)

LATEST UPDATE: Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim take Pakistan past 150

Pakistan on Tuesday took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security.

The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is the first game of only the second series Pakistan has hosted since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

The Pakistan team will lock horns with the Faf du Plessis led ICC World XI in the second match of the series on Wednesday.

In the first T20I Pakistan was sent into bat by World XI skipper Faf du Plessis, notched 197-5 with Babar Azam hitting a rapid 52-ball 86. His career best Twenty20 score had ten boundaries and two sixes.

Azam added 122 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad (39) as Pakistan built on the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman for eight.

Shoaib Malik smashed a 20-ball 38 with two sixes and four boundaries to give the final touches to the innings.

The World XI started off well with Tamim Iqbal hitting 18 with three boundaries and Hashim Amla smashing three boundaries and a six in his 17-ball 26 but left-arm pacer Rumman Raees dismissed both in the same over to put the brakes on their innings.

Skipper Faf du Plessis hit four boundaries and a six while Darren Sammy smashed three sixes -- both scoring 29 -- but were unable to see their team through.

For Pakistan, paceman Sohail Khan and leg-spinner Shadab Khan finished with two wickets apiece.

Playing XI:

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Paul Collingwood, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan, Rumman Raees
