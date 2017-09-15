Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Full Cricket Score, Independence Cup 2017, 3rd T20 at Lahore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 6:11 PM IST

18:56(IST)

The pitch seems like what we had seen during the first two matches. It looks to be on the dry side will be a good batting wicket. With dew coming on during the second innings, it will only aide the batsmen more. The onus will be on the team batting first to score a big total.

18:26(IST)

And this is what World XI skipper Faf Du Plessis had to say about this historic series: "It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home. You always try to find things to help you leave your mark and this seemed like the sort of opportunity to do just that. As a cricketer, in a few years' time, I will be able to look back and say that I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan."

18:23(IST)

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan and hopes that the series involving a World XI side in Lahore will lead to more teams playing in the country. "This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country," said Manohar in a statement.

18:22(IST)

This match will mark the end of an historic series which brought some of the biggest stars of world cricket back to Pakistan. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said this about the series "Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket!. While, England star and World XI member Paul Collingwood said: "The last time I came to Pakistan, I understood that cricket is a religion here. The passion and the atmosphere that you get in the ground is something special. I experienced that in Karachi in 2005."

18:16(IST)

The first match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff. While in the second match, Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

18:12(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster third T20 match between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams have won one match each in the series so far and this clash can be called as a big finale.

The ICC World XI team (Getty Images)

Live Updates: Pakistan take on World XI in the third and the final T20 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Preview:

The third match between Pakistan and World XI is being touted as a blockbuster finale after hosts won the opening match while Faf Du Plessis' troops clinched a thrilling win the second match on Wednesday.

Pakistan took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in the first match of the series, before excited crowds amid tight security on Tuesday.

The first match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

While in the second match, Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

Perera made a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes, while Hashim Amla finished not out 72 off 55 balls to help the World XI overhaul a 175-run target and level the three-match series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

