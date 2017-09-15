Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Full Cricket Score, Independence Cup 2017, 3rd T20 at Lahore

And this is what World XI skipper Faf Du Plessis had to say about this historic series: "It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home. You always try to find things to help you leave your mark and this seemed like the sort of opportunity to do just that. As a cricketer, in a few years' time, I will be able to look back and say that I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan."
ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan and hopes that the series involving a World XI side in Lahore will lead to more teams playing in the country. "This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country," said Manohar in a statement.
This match will mark the end of an historic series which brought some of the biggest stars of world cricket back to Pakistan. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said this about the series "Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket!. While, England star and World XI member Paul Collingwood said: "The last time I came to Pakistan, I understood that cricket is a religion here. The passion and the atmosphere that you get in the ground is something special. I experienced that in Karachi in 2005."
The first match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff. While in the second match, Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking